Apple Remains Unscathed: Earnings Review

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stayed right in line with estimates during the March quarter. Their earnings release came and went quickly without causing much commotion.

Mac unit volume was up 4% year over year. While this looks impressive at first, it is coming off of a 12% decline over the same period previously. The Mac is also seeing increased competition in the student space. It is seeing pressure from the Chromebook and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) newest iteration of the Surface laptop. Surface was once a shrugged off product but has now made its way into the spotlight.

The story continues to be the iPhone, as it still represents the majority of Apple's revenue. Trailing twelve-month iPhone sales are around 215 million for this quarter. This compares to recent history of 232 million at the end of December 2015. Tim Cook said that iPhone sales have slowed due to patrons waiting on the release of the new iPhone. However, this is a tough excuse to use as the phone release cycle has been the same for years. Also, consumers are becoming wise toward waiting for the newer model to buy the second newest.

Apple has been slow to adapt to using their core iPhone to take advantage of the services segment. They lagged on electronic pay, music, and health. We believe Apple will stay in a holding pattern until later in the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.