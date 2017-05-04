General Electric: Immelt's Credibility Issue Creates Major Buying Opportunity

Immelt’s inability to come through on his word has created a massive credibility problem for the company. This has become a bigger issue than anything else at this point.

Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) are down 2% since earnings and hovering just 5% off its 52 week lows after beat earnings forecasts but reported disappointing cash flow. The cash flow conundrum was explained away quite well by management as simply being, "lumpy," and stated they expected to collect most of the $1 billion shortfall in the second quarter of 2017. Even so, shareholders weren't buying it. At this point it appears Jeff Immelt's credibility issues have taken prescient over anything else at this point. I can't say I blame anyone for being annoyed at this point either, Immelt has become the quintessential, "Boy who called wolf," at this point in my book. I have been waiting a long time to use that one people! Ha! Nevertheless, I surmise this has caused many to lose focus on the major positives that lie ahead for the company. In this piece we do our best to separate the wheat from the chaff for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Three Major Positives

#1 - Jeff Immelt officially on the hook

Trian partners basically told Immelt and company it is put up or shut up time recently. This occurred due to General Electric failing to meet operating income numbers for 2016. 2016 was Trian Partners first full year of being invested in Jeff Immelt and management failed to meet expectations right out of the gate. I guess Trian Partners had not been reading the comments section of my articles prior to making such a big investment. If they had, they might not have been so surprised. Even so, I like the fact Trian used this miss to put management on notice. I suggest watching this recent CNBC video of Trian Partners CIO Ed Garden discussing their position on General Electric. It is very informative.

Basically, Immelt is not trapped between a rock and a hard place. This has essentially created a win-win scenario for shareholders. Either Immelt meets the extremely high expectations which should cause the stock to soar. Or he misses by a wide margin and steps down which causes the stock to soar. I like those odds.

#2 - President Trump's pro-growth policies not priced in

General Electric's stock rallied nearly 10% in short order after Trump was elected. Yet, the stock has given back nearly the entire Trump bump gain over the past few weeks. I warned of this in a previous article titles. "General Electric: Chasing A Rainbow Is Never A Good Idea." I knew once Trump got to Washington things would change and the stock would fall.

Current Chart

Nevertheless, I do think Trump will get his pro-growth policies approved eventually. What's more, the repatriation of overseas cash holiday, lowering the corporate tax rate to 15%, and substantial regulatory relief should do wonders for General Electric's bottom line. But you know what? No one seems to care at this point. That is what I like. I submit the potential positives from these solid tailwinds are not priced into the stock at present. Furthermore, General Electric management has not factored in any of these potential EPS boosters into forward guidance.

#3 - Solid long-term growth story intact

I fully expect emerging markets to be a huge engine of growth due to demand for the company's infrastructure products. Middle class populations across the global are expected to grow exponentially over the coming years. General Electric's shift toward industrial operations has opened up a plethora of opportunities for the company across the globe servicing this burgeoning demographics' newly minted needs. This should underpin the company's results for some time to come. I have no reservation General Electric will be around to pay dividends for a long time. For example, GE Aviation will be one of the primary drivers for growth on a go forward basis. GE Aviation has about 44,600 employees worldwide at 85 sites (47 in U.S.), including more than 25,000 U.S. employees (16,500 in the U.S. supply chain). The division has an industrial backlog of more than $150 billion, while its joint venture CFM International collectively has a backlog of more than 15,000 jet engines. This helps me sleep very well at night. Furthermore, the company continues to be focused on return of capital to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The saying goes, "Buy low, sell high." Not the other way around. I am not sure of we have reached Templeton's point of maximum pessimism in the stock, yet I'd say we were darn close. With the stock currently yielding 3.3% and trading just off its 52 week lows, I say it is time to buy, not sell. The cash flow miss of $1 billion was due to latent accounts receivables. CFO Jeff Borstein stated he expects to collect most of these delinquent accounts in the second quarter as well. So we potential have some cash flow cushion regarding upcoming earnings. I say if you are a dividend growth or income investor looking to start a position, not would not be such a bad time. I would definitely layer in to a full position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

