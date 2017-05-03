Quotient Technology To Acquire Crisp Media For Up To $57.5 Million

The deal should be complementary to Quotient's existing offerings and create a more compelling suite for the very large retail and CPG markets.

Crisp has created the MoCA platform to assist retailers and CPG companies in engaging with customers throughout the shopping process.

Quotient Technology will acquire Crisp Media for up to $57.5 million in upfront and contingent consideration.

Quick Take

Digital marketing company Quotient Technology (QUOT) has agreed to acquire Crisp Media for up to $57.5 million in cash and stock, including contingent consideration.

Crisp promises to add its mobile shopper communication and engagement capabilities to Quotient’s marketing and promotions offerings.

The deal should be a win due to its complementarity and alignment of incentives with the acquired company.

Target Company

New York-based Crisp, which does business as Crisp Mobile, was founded in 2003 by CTO Xavier Facon, Matt Curinga and Mary Park to provide a range of hyperlocal advertising solutions for mobile use cases in the CPG and retail market segments.

Management is headed by CEO Jason Young, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously CEO at Ziff Davis Media.

Below is a brief overview video about Crisp’s capabilities:

(Source: Crisp Mobile)

Crisp has created a platform that it calls MoCA. The system provides advertising content, targeting and analytics by delivering real-time offers and mobile messages to consumers to ‘activate’ them and encourage & incentivize them to go to a retail store. The company calls itself the ‘Mobile Shopper Activation Company.

This system communicates via mobile to shoppers before they shop, while they’re in-store and after they leave the store.

Investors have funded at least $16 million into the company since inception and include Meritage Funds (Derek Pilling), EDB Investments (Singapore) and Intel Capital (INTC).

Acquisition Terms

Quotient is paying consideration as follows, according to its 8-K filing:

Upfront Cash - $20 million

Upfront Stock - $13 million (1,177,945 shares of QUOT stock)

Contingent Cash – up to $24.5 million upon achievement of certain financial metrics within one year of closing

Quotient stated that the deal will likely close in 2Q 2017 and will not have a material impact on its guidance for 2Q 2017. Management did state that it will provide updated guidance for full year 2017 after the deal closes.

Rationale and Commentary

The deal aims to provide a mobile shopper marketing capability to Quotient’s marketing service offerings.

Quotient’s focus is on promotions and media services, so management considers Crisp’s mobile ad serving and targeting technologies to be highly complementary.

As Mir Aamir, President and COO of Quotient stated,

We believe the power of our retail network and proprietary shopper data, combined with Crisp’s ability to create and deliver premium and effective mobile ads for CPG brands, puts us in a strong position as the industry rapidly shifts to digital. Additionally, Crisp expands and strengthens our ability to attribute media campaigns to in-store sales.

Additionally, Crisp brings ongoing relationships with advertising agencies and CPG firms and has significant expertise on how to attribute media campaigns through to in-store sales endpoints.

Quotient intends to keep Crisp as a standalone brand and has retained CEO Jason Young to continue to run the subsidiary’s efforts.

Although we don’t know Crisp’s revenues, the deal appears to be reasonably priced given that it adds a new capability to Quotient’s offerings. Having a significant portion of the consideration as an earn-out upon achievement of agreed-upon metrics also serves to align the interests between the parties.

I’m positive about the potential benefits of the combination due to its complementarity and alignment of stakeholder interests.

