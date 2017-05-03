PDL BioPharma's (PDLI) CEO John McLaughlin on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

John McLaughlin

Thanks, Jennifer, and good afternoon, everyone. With us today is Peter Garcia, our Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As always in this call, I'll provide an overview of recent events before Pete reviews our financial performance for the quarter.

Please turn with me now to Slide number 3. With long-term growth in mind, we continue to work towards increasing value for our shareholders. Over the past four years, we’ve built a portfolio of income generating assets. We are proud of this rich portfolio of investments. We continue to reap the benefits of the returns, but last summer, we expanded our strategy beginning with the completion of our first significant equity investment in specialty pharma company Noden Pharma.

We continue to seek investments in specialty pharmaceutical products and companies, because they can offer attractive returns in both the short-term and intermediate term. Many of the products we are evaluating are already approved and offer near-term returns when acquired at attractive rates. Many haven’t had the benefit of recent marketing, and thus that offered intermediate returns when appropriately and effectively marketed.

We believe that these attractive returns can bring value for our shareholders. With our first cash balance of over $400 million, as of the end of the first quarter, we enter a strong position to add to our portfolio. In the past, we made three different types of investments to build value for our stockholders. Where royalty monetizations get structures and hybrids of the two.

Going forward, we intend to prioritize investments in specialty pharmaceuticals of our royalty monetizations and to largely reduce debt investments for the near-term.

Turning to Slide number 4, the Noden transaction provides us with a strong platform upon which to build Noden as a specialty pharmaceutical company. Going forward Noden which is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland and with Affiliated US and EU operations will act as a foundation for additional spec pharma products.

PDL owns over 98% of Noden Pharma and holds three of the five Board seats, Noden already has to work with two products on the market, Tekturna and Tekturna HCT as they are known in the US and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT are they are known in the rest of the world.

As you’ll see on Slide number 5 and as we’ve previously reported in early March, we are actively transitioning responsibilities relating to the Tekturna products from Novartis to Noden. As it relates to the commercialization of the Tekturna product, Noden assumes commercialization responsibilities for the US in early October, and in early 2017, hired an experienced and dedicated contract sales force that was dedicated solely to these products that began commercialization efforts at the end of February.

The average ten year of the US Noden sales force of 40 is approximately 12 years with over half of the sales reps having previous experience with hypertension products. Our first quarter sales of Tekturna were impacted by the sales force turning later in the quarter than planned and the impact of payer formulary coverage changes.

While it is still early in the commercialization process, we can provide some qualitative feedback from the first few weeks. Physician feedback is consistent that products are being properly positioned by reps as third-line therapy. As you know both versions of Tekturna are approved as first-line therapies.

However, the first and second-line treatments for hypertension are dominated by AcelRX which are available as inexpensive generics. Our positioning with physicians is the target of 47% of US adult hypertension patients who have uncontrolled blood pressure. This maybe because their disease is not well controlled by those agents, because they cannot tolerate those agents. For example, the cough associated with ACE.

Physicians also appreciate the patient support being provided by Noden US. Vouchers for 30 days starter packs of therapy and co-pay cards are now available that are being appropriately utilized. We look forward to seeing the positive initial responses translate into a growth in scripts and associated revenues.

Outside the United States, Novartis continues to distribute the products and Noden Pharma DAC will receive the profit transfer from Novartis. Novartis and Noden Pharma DAC are working to transfer the market authorizations from the awarded companies to Noden Pharma DAC. These transfers, specifically EU, Switzerland, Canada and Japan have been delayed for our original agreement and are now expected to take place in the second half of this year.

The profit transfer arrangement terminates upon transfer of the marketing authorizations from Novartis to Noden on the second anniversary. With regard to products being sold in the rest of the world, Novartis has begun deregistering the product in countries in with the product has limited sales volume and low operating margins.

While we are not yet prepared to give guidance on Noden revenue, we expect to see improved profitability as a result of this shift in the geographic mix of revenue to a greater percentage is being US based.

I’ll now provide some update on certain investments in our portfolio, but to remind you of what our portfolio income generating assets look like, please turn with me to Slide number 6. The six concluded deals that we have mentioned in our portfolio now including Ariad has yielded an average annualized internal rate of return of 18.2% pretax.

We should note this calculation, we do not yet consider DFM to be concluded deal, because we are still in the process of monetizing the asset. As I mentioned, our synthetic royalty transaction with Ariad has now been concluded as a result of the acquisition of Ariad by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which closed on February 16, 2018.

Please turn with me now to Slide number 7 for additional details. PDL entered into a synthetic royalty transaction with Ariad in July 2015. We funded $100 million of a possible $140 million. In February, at the close of Takeda’s acquisition of Ariad, we exercised our put option which resulted in a repayment of a 1.2x multiple of $100 million that we funded, less royalty payments already received by us.

On March 30, we received $111.3 million of fulfilling Takeda’s obligations under the put option which covered the repurchase price for the royalty rights under the Ariad royalty agreement. We are very pleased with the outcome of this transaction which provided us with a 17.5% annualized return on our investment on a pre-tax basis.

Again, this cash infusion significantly imposes our cash position with additional funds for future product transactions.

Turning now to Slide number 8, we were pleased to announce that we were able to resolve our patent infringement lawsuit with Merck in a favorable way. In Late April, we entered into a settlement agreement with certain subsidiaries of Merck to resolve the pending patent lawsuit and related to Merck’s manufacture of Keytruda humanized antibody product prior to the expiration of s Queen et al. patent at the end of 2014.

Under the terms of the agreement Merck will pay us a one time, lump-sum payment of $19.5 million in exchange for our granting a fully paid-up, royalty free, non-exclusive license to certain of our Queen et al. patent rights for use in connection with Keytruda as well as a covenant not to sue them for any royalties regarding Keytruda.

The payment is expected this month and will be recognized as license revenue in the second quarter ending June 30. In addition, we both agreed to dismiss all of the claims in the relevant legal procedures.

With regard to Wellstat Diagnostics – please turn with me now to Slide number 9, we have sent notifications to the Wellstat Diagnostics Guarantors that we intend to foreclose on certain of their real estate and intellectual property assets.

On March 17, 2017, they filed a motion to enjoying these portfolio sales during the pendency of any action involving the guarantees issue. The court has not yet decided on the Wellstat Diagnostics Guarantor motions. However, we look forward to the injunction hearing to be scheduled soon and the court resolving these matters.

At this point, I’ll turn the call over to Pete to discuss our financials. Pete?

Peter Garcia

Thanks, John. Please turn with me now to our financial results on Slide number 10. For the three months and year ended March 31, 2017, our net income attributable to PDL shareholders was $7.2 million or $0.04 per share. The net income can be attributed to total revenues of $45.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, which included royalties from PDL’s licensees to the Queen et al. patents of $14.2 million, which consisted of royalties earned on sales of Tysabri.

Net royalty payments from acquired royalty rights and a change in fair value of the royalty rights assets of $13.1 million, which consisted of the change in estimated fair value of our royalty rights assets, primarily related to the Depomed, University of Michigan, ARIAD and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Interest revenue from notes receivable financings to kaléo and CareView Communications of $5.5 million and product revenues of $12.6 million which includes US sales of Tekturna and Tekturna HCT of $9.7 million and ex US revenue for Rasilez and Rasilez HCT of $2.9 million. The $2.9 million of ex US revenue is net of cost of goods and a fee to Novartis through its transition services agreement and we will continue until marketing authorizations have been transferred.

Total revenues decreased by 56% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, when compared to the same period in 2016. The decrease in royalties from PDL's licensees to the Queen et al. patents is due to the period ended March 31, 2016 being the last quarter in which we received royalties from Genentech,

The increase in royalty rights, change in fair value was primarily due to the prior year decrease in fair value of the Depomed royalty asset. We received $13.5 million in net cash royalties from our royalty rights in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $17.2 million for the same period of 2016. The decrease in interest revenues was primarily due to the early repayment of the Paradigm Spine note receivable investments and the non-accrual status of the LENSAR note receivable investment.

Product revenues were derived from sales of the Noden Products, which PDL did not begin to recognize until the third quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses were $26.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $9.8 million for the same period of 2016. The increase in operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to the same period in 2016, was primarily a result of the $15.5 million in expenses related to Noden operations, including $7.5 million of non-cash intangible asset amortization and a change in fair value of contingent consideration. And cost of goods sold for Tekturna-related products in the US of $2.6 million, which resulted in a US product gross margin of 73.8%.

Turning to our condensed balance sheet results on Slide number 11. PDL had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $409.3 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $242.1 million at December 31, 2016. The current cash balance includes a $111.3 million payment from ARIAD as a result of PDL's exercise of its put option under the ARIAD royalty agreement.

To update you on the progress of our share repurchase program which we announced in March, please turn with me now to Slide number 12 for an update. As you may remember our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of PDL common stock with up to $30 million. We began to repurchase our common stock through open market purchases and as part of a 10b5-1 buying plan.

In the month of March, we repurchased 3.9 million shares at an average share price of $2.16 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $8.5 million. As of March 31, 2017, we also had 590,000 shares which were held in treasury stock until settles with a total cost of $1.3 million and those shares have now been settled and retired as of April 4, 2017.

In April, we repurchased an additional 3.7 million shares of our common stock under the share repurchase program at an average cost of approximately $2.16 per share for a total of $7.9 million. Since the inception of the share repurchase program in March 2017, we have repurchased 7.6 million shares of our common stock for a total of $16.4 million. With these repurchases, our total shares outstanding as of April 30 are 159.5 million shares.

Lastly before we open the call up to questions, I’d like to update you on an additional Q2 recent development specifically related to our royalty rights assets. In April, we received a royalty payment from Valiant in the amount of $8.5 million for royalties earned on sales of Glumetza for the month of March.

This single higher monthly royalty payment which approximates the Glumetza royalty payment of the past three months is a result of lower reported gross to net deductions. This payment will be recorded in the second quarter of 2017.

Operator, at this time, we are now ready to open the call up for questions.

Charles Duncan

Hi guys. First of all, congratulations on the progress in the quarter. Thank you for taking my questions. I had a couple I wanted to ask you, the first is, first of all, it just seems obviously, paying up in terms of in y our internal returns on your investment, different types of investments. I calculate an average, close to 19% maybe it’s just north of 18%.

And I guess my question is, why not do more of that versus shifting your focus to more spec pharma? And along those lines, regarding spec pharma, do you have any sense of funding on the next acquisition could be made and what’s your perspective on the competitive environment? It seems like there are lot of spec pharma companies out there, but they are sheer companies that are providing cash flow in a way that you were doing more times?

John McLaughlin

Hey, Charles. Thanks for your questions. So your observation is get on with respect to the returns. Yes, we are happy with those returns. I think some of the opportunities we are looking at with respect to spec pharma we think have potential to generate even more significant returns and frankly that’s why we are looking at them. But to your point, if in fact, we can’t find spec pharma assets that we think will generate better returns, yes, there are royalty deals which will be done and we will do them. And we are turning some away at this point.

The second question has to do with, what if the competition looks like for with respect to the specs pharma assets and there has been a significant amount of competition with respect to the specs pharma assets to I would say even as late as the summer of 2015 into early 2016.

We have seen some drop-off in the competition for spec pharma assets and I would say, lot of the proceedings we are in currently, the competition is really private equity shops and not other specs pharma stories and in fact, in some cases, we are looking at assets that are coming from specs pharma stories where for one reason knows they have to sell some of those assets. So we do think it’s an attractive time right now and we are trying to be opportunistic in terms of building our cash portfolio to take advantage of some of those opportunities.

I think the third question you have there, and forgive me Charles if I missed any of them was, when are we going to get another deal done and as soon as we can. So, we’ve got a team that’s working hard. We’ve got a couple of different approaches that we are looking at right now, some are baskets of products, some are individual products. We like them.

We are making some nice progress on them. We want to get it done this year. We would be foolish to be building the kind of cash that we are stockpiling if we didn’t think we had visibility on deals and we do and I guess – not I guess, I am confident given the number of prospects we have that we will get another deal done this year.

Charles Duncan

Thank you. That’s helpful, John. Just, three follow-on questions and one is kind of related to that, you mentioned, or Pete mentioned, share repurchases and frankly in biotech line this is our comment, but I know that you really have a hybrid business.

I guess, I am wondering, do the share repurchases makes sense given that you are trying to accrue cash and it seem to me that with some potential changes in corporate tax structure here in the states there maybe some additional acquisitions and maybe more products fund out. So, I am wondering if that’s the best place to put your money is in your shares or to accrue it for a potential investment?

Peter Garcia

Yes, thanks, Charles. This is Pete. How are you? So, with regard to the share repurchase program, we did evaluate that and obviously you know, previously we were a dividend payer. This was kind of a way of giving back to our shareholders. If my calculation is correct, I think it is, the current book value as of the end of the first quarter is about $4.65.

So, we wanted to basically identify we believe the shares are significantly undervalued. $30 million was a little less than 10% of our market cap.

So it was kind of in the range of what we see other companies do in the biotech space that are larger obviously, but we felt with the cash infusion that we weren’t expecting of both Tysabri in the first quarter and then also additionally the Ariad transaction that ended early and in a positive note that we had additional cash.

We will evaluate the program on an ongoing basis. We can’t stop and start that at any point in time. But as you noted on the numbers I’ve shown, we’ve quite over $17 million worth of stock right now and are committed to looking at that for the rest of the year.

Charles Duncan

Okay. That makes a lot more sense to me now. Pete, thank you for that explanation. Last question, sorry, I am taking so much time on the call, but I wanted to just now move kind of the fundamentals regarding – you mentioned that you’ve recently – in the first quarter late in the first quarter have really commenced the promotional effort and I am wondering, how do you feel about that?

Do you have any additional color you can provide from the feel? And then, how you measure productivity with regard to the sales force and when do you think that that will be optimized? Because it seems to me that that maybe a core capability that could be useful for you in terms of running in additional product candidates?

John McLaughlin

Good points, both Charles. So, last week, we actually spent some time with the four district managers and the Head of Sales reviewing all of their reps’ performance and monitoring how they are doing. We do break the call points down into three categories, AB and C. A being Tekturna prescribers that are still active, B being Tekturna prescribers who perhaps are less active and C being practitioners with high volumes of high retention of patients that we think could be interesting.

And so we are tracking in terms of their call points, their interactions with those physicians, the qualitative feedback we get from them and we’ve shared some of that with you at this point. In addition, we just recently launched the co-pay cards and the vouchers for the free goods packages of the 30 day starter packs.

So, we are getting positive feedback, but what we have to see is, we have to see that translate into growth in scripts. I think we are happy with the positioning in terms of the product. I think we are happy with the allocation of the reps in terms of the territories. We are happy with how we’ve allocated the resources of the reps in terms of the physicians they are calling on.

To your point, one of the things we want to keep an eye on is that C category that is high volume prescribers and to the extent that we make more inroads in there and they are third in sort of those list of call points. That would suggest us at some point we need to think about expanding of the sales force and that’s something we are monitoring very carefully.

Charles Duncan

And what you guess, second quarter or is it second half of the year that you’ll be able to provide more productivity metrics?

John McLaughlin

My guess is, Charles, it’s probably going to be closer to some point in the third quarter. I mean we will see some numbers obviously in the second quarter. You’ve been doing this a long time. It’s hard to look at a month worth of data and go, hey, four weeks we got a trend.

There maybe people who do that, but none of them were to PDL, to be clearer. So we want to see some continuing data to make sure we really understand on what’s going on. But I would say we are very much heartened by the positive feedback in terms of the positioning, the physician response and to some of the support programs we’ve rolled out so far.

Charles Duncan

Okay, thanks for the time for taking all my questions. Sorry, I took a lot of time on the call.

John McLaughlin

Thank you.

Phil Nadeau

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. First one on ex US Tekturna. I believe you said, but I just want to make sure I heard you correctly. The number that you recorded for this quarter is still a profitability number for ex US Tekturna? And if that’s the case, do you have a sense when the transition from Novartis could be completed and PDL will start booking or Noden will start booking the revenue?

Peter Garcia

Yes, so, you are correct. It’s net of both COGS and the fee that we pay to Novartis. So that will continue until the marketing authorizations are transferred. So the first – well, one of them would be EU then would also be Switzerland, Canada and Japan as each of those occur - then PDL will distribute the product and recognize the full revenue and the COGS associated with that. The only guidance we’ve given is the second half of this year. So we don’t have specific dates on any of those.

John McLaughlin

So what we are doing – this is John, to add on to Pete’s answer, what we are looking at is, we are burning down country inventory on a country-by-country basis. So what we trying to do is, not just burning down those inventories with the regulatory process involved in transfer. We don’t want to have to write-off a whole of bunch of unused territory in particular countries. That’s taking a little longer than we anticipated.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay, that makes sense. And then second on the LENSAR and DFM, things work out sort of better term, what are the next milestones in those processes?

John McLaughlin

Sure, so with respect to DFM, the next milestone is, we are in the process of monetizing the ex China assets. You recall, we sold the China assets. We are looking at potentially putting them into a new co which would be independently funded venture capital model. They have some very nice technology. As you recall, their catheter technology was actually approved.

They also have a micro valve technology which they had some good data on. So between the two of them it looks like an attractive package and we are in the process of working with serial entrepreneurs who are experienced in this arena to put together a company where they would take it forward and develop it and we would own a piece of the company as a result of that. As that progresses, we will give you an update on that.

It’s still work in progress. With respect to LENSAR, the bankruptcy proceeding is largely complete at this point. There are some minor follow-up steps where there is right time periods where objectors come in and things like that. We don’t expect that there is going to be any objectors and we suspect or not ex suspect – expect some point probably in about the second week in May where thereabouts that this process will be completed, we will own it, we will operate it as a sub to refresh our recollection, they have a Femto-Phaco Laser, a high speed laser which is used in cataract surgery.

Their business model is to install the lasers. They do sell some of them but more often than that, they place them and they get paid on per use. They have been optimizing the base of installed lasers. Key to this is to be efficient which means high – placing them in high volume institutions. They are operating both US and ex US and they have a nice install base.

They have a good employee base. It’s a company we are probably going to run for a little while. I would also note that they have something in excess of about – we are estimating around $130 million in NOLs, which we may be able to access and that’s obviously a nice asset and a bonus on top of the business.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. And then, last question for me. What’s the update on the fees that converts outstanding?

Peter Garcia

So the updates, well, the current – that are due on February 2018. There is a $126 million due. Those are trading at close to par and then we refinance the portion of those and push those out to December of 2021 and that’s a $151 face value. So they are trading at a slight discount or a discount, I shouldn’t identify whether they are slight or not, it depends on the person.

Phil Nadeau

Fair enough. Thanks for taking my questions.

Peter Garcia

Thanks, Phil.

John McLaughlin

Thanks, Phil.

Max Jacobs

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. So I was just wondering, could you expand on the formulary coverage changes that impacted in the sales of Tekturna in the US?

John McLaughlin

Sure, Max. So in the transitions from Novartis to Noden, we had to renegotiate – Noden had to renegotiate separate contracts. Some of them have frankly somewhat better terms in terms of better formulary access.

Some of them do not. One of them that we lost was predominantly a Medicare-D provider. That’s a reasonably small part of the business, but that’s probably one of the ones that I would point you as adverse. Others we’re seeing better coverage. We’ll see if we can build upon that and expand the revenues, but that’s probably the most negative one that I would call for your attention.

Max Jacobs

Okay, great. That’s very helpful. And then just, in terms of strategies to get Tekturna sales to rejuvenate Tekturna sales in the US, beyond co-pay cards and starter packs, what are some strategies that you are considering?

John McLaughlin

Yes, Max, so to your point, starter packs and co-pay cards are auxiliary. They are things you have to have to provide patient support, but they are not going to drive sales. I mean, I think what we are heartened by is, just the basic message, this isn’t a very affected agents, to be clear, if you didn’t have such inexpensive generics in first and second line, it would be typically used as a first-line therapy.

The physicians like the profile and a lot of this is just basically going out to the physicians, Max reminding them that if they have patients that aren’t responding to ACEs and ARBs, here is an alternative. Here is what the profile looks like, both from a safety and efficacy perspective as well as effects, and so when we say the message is resonating, to your point, that’s really the hard work of the effort and it is resonating well.

We are seeing nice feedback from the physicians in terms of response to the safety, efficacy and duration of action with respect to the drug. What we have to see is pull-through in terms of scripts.

Max Jacobs

Okay, great. That was very helpful. Those are all my questions.

John McLaughlin

Max, thanks.

John McLaughlin

Thank you for joining us on this call this afternoon and please continue to stay tuned for updates on our progress in the months ahead. We look forward to presenting at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in Early June and hope to see some of you there. Thank you, again and have a good afternoon.

