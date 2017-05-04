European Headaches: It's Thursday, It Must Be Greece

Greece is giving up more and more, its economy continues to stay weak, and its unemployment is around 25 percent, so there are still mountains to overcome.

The Greek government and its creditors have apparently reached an agreement, which must be approved by the Greek parliament that might just head off the disaster.

Greece faces a possible bankruptcy in early July, but efforts are in place working to prevent such an occurrence.

Greece looks like it has crafted a deal that will allow the country to avoid bankruptcy in early July. In early July, the Greek government must pay over €6.0 billion in debt. It does not have the money itself and must be able to draw on a bailout fund that had been set up for it a couple of years ago.

Greece also has debt outstanding that amounts to almost 180 percent of its gross domestic product. Second to Greece in the eurozone in this measure is Italy with debt only amounting to about 133 percent of gross domestic product.

Greece also has recently experienced the second lowest economic growth rate in the European Union, and the International Monetary Fund is expecting it to grow by no more than 1.0 percent per year in the longer run. Over the past seven years, the Greek economy has declined by more than 25.0 percent. Its overall rate of unemployment is close to 25.0 percent.

The only EU country with a slower growth rate than Greece is Italy, but has a slightly lower unemployment rate. In addition, Greek banks are in horrible condition with nonperforming loans making up 45.0 percent of all bank loans outstanding.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund has been staying on the sidelines of current debt discussions until a decision is made about the use of the bailout fund because it considers that given current conditions, the economic growth cannot be maintained and Greece's debt burden is unsustainable.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Greece has received approval from its creditors to release about €7.0 from the bailout fund, but the conditions agreed to yesterday must be approved by the Greek parliament, which next meets on May 22, in order to move forward and pay off €6.0 billion in debt in early July. Then, Greek leadership can return to discussions with the IMF to further advance the recovery.

Note that the Syriza ruling party led by Alexis Tsipras has only a three vote majority in the Greek parliament.

The conditions of the agreement with creditors basically are the following: further cuts in pensions, tax increases and changes to the labor market. Pensions are to be cut by 2.0 percent of gross domestic product. Tax revenues are to be increased by reducing the income threshold where taxes must begin to be paid, thereby increasing the number of taxpayers in the country. And there are to be some more labor market reforms, including granting the right for employers to fire employees.

These proposals when written up will go to the Greek parliament for its May meeting. If the proposals are approved by the parliament, then the conditions are set for talks with the IMF concerning the need to lengthen the maturity of the Greek's €315.0 billion of debt and to lower its payments. Also, there will be discussions about how much support the IMF will give to Greece going forward.

Then, in early July, there are the actual payments to debtors that will allow to move on further into the future.

This future could include the European Central Bank buying Greek bonds; something it doesn't do now. This would clear the pathway for Greece to return to the capital markets for obtaining financing. Greece has not been able to raise fund in international capital markets since 2010 with a brief exception in 2014.

As talks have progressed over the past several months, the yield on 10-year Greek debt has declined. At the end of December 2016, the yield was about 7.20 percent. The yield dropped to about 6.75 by the middle of April 2017.

Today, the 10-year yield on Greek bonds closed around 6.00 percent, reflecting the optimism relating to the tentative agreement. Obviously, investors take this information as very good news for the Greeks.

Obviously, there is a long way to go, especially with discontent at a high level within the country. Elections don't have to be held in Greece for more than a year, so the Tsipras government hopes to hold onto power to get the country back on the right track. And there is Germany, the country that has paid the most into the Greek bailout fund during the past seven years. Germany has an election in September, and there is concern that more bailouts of Greece could have a detrimental effect on these upcoming elections.

And there is the extremely slow economic growth and the high unemployment that is not increasing the happiness of Greek voters. And there is the possibility that Italy or France or some other place in the world could cause a financial shock to the international capital markets. And so on and so forth.

The misuse of debt can result in a long, long battle to get back into control of your own destiny. Greece is certainly a case study in how debt can make one's life very, very miserable.

Hopefully, the Greeks and their creditors are moving in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.