NTN Buzztime's (NTN) CEO Ram Krishnan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017, 16:30 ET

Executives

Rebecca Herrick - Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Principal and SVP of IR

Ram Krishnan - CEO, President and Director

Allen Wolff - CFO and EVP

Analysts

William Gibson - Roth Capital Partners

Rebecca Herrick

Thank you, Grace. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today for NTN Buzztime's First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast. Joining us today are CEO, Ram Krishnan; and CFO, Allen Wolff. After the prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions.

And with that, it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ram. Please go ahead.

Ram Krishnan

Thank you, Becky and thank you all for joining us today to review our 2017 first quarter results. Our unique technology amplifies the guest experience and our base of 9 million players drives guest to venues which increases value to our customers. We call that the Buzztime effect. And this effect, in turn, is helping us grow and diversify our customer base.

I'll start today's call with a review of a number of significant milestones we've achieved recently. First, we're expanding our relationship with Buffalo Wild Wings to include menu and pay at the table. We have deployed and are going live at several independent locations which we sold through the Heartland channel. We've launched a new multiplayer in-venue game called Spaceteam which has generated a ton of player interest. We've begun to move into a handful of adjacent markets and we've completed a series of financings. And as a result, we expect this should enable us to regain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange regulation.

While we're happy about our progress, site attrition at independents exceeded new site launches. We continue to see both classic and Gen II sites in our terminations. As a result, both revenue and site count were down versus prior year. Regardless, based on our operational improvements, we closed the quarter with a strong EBITDA performance and a lower net loss. This is in spite of the typically heavier expense load we carry in our first quarter due to conferences and year-end audit expenses.

Let's go onto the business update. First, menu and payment. In March, we announced that we were expanding our relationship with Buffalo Wild Wings into order and pay. Now we're in the midst of ironing out all of the details of this arrangement and we have a lot of work ahead of us this year to fulfill this business. You can expect to see increases in inventory in the second and third quarter as well as some increases in SG&A investments tied to preparing for delivery and ongoing support.

I'll provide updates along the way. But suffice it to say, for now, both the Buzztime and B-Dubs teams are very excited with the experiences we'll be delivering at B-Dubs in the future.

Chain interest has increased a bit, but we're finding that through the earnings season, the casual dining industry is under increasing pressure, both from consumer trends and the effects of fast casual, delivery and take-out business. In the short term, it does create some level of decision delays as management teams at these brands wrestle with the priorities -- their priorities through this challenging market cycle. However, we believe that this is a trend that can work in our favor in long term as we believe that the experiences we bring to the table are -- can ultimately differentiate the casual dining segment.

Our second focus, improving value and price for independents. We continue to focus on entertainment which is a key source of value to our independents. In Q1, we launched our first multiplayer game intended for small groups to play in a venue. Think of this in the style of a multiplayer board game, where you play only with the group you pick. This takes advantage of our portable mobile tablets and the handheld nature of our devices. This new game is called Spaceteam and is targeted towards millennials and generally, a younger demographic. It's a noisy, interactive game that gets groups shouting, shaking tablets and getting animated, bringing great energy to our locations. In our first month, this game which is -- has to be played with 2 or more people inside each venue, has been tried close to 700,000 times. The gameplay has been a hit with millennial audiences, with over 75% of the gameplay coming from players aged 35 and younger.

As I expressed earlier, casual dining in independents are looking for ways to build a competitive edge and to attract consumers in the millennial target demographic. We expect that experiences like Spaceteam could do just that. Unlike other tablet solutions in the market, out handheld form factor and easy mobility lends itself towards multiplayer experiences like no one else can.

On the technology side, we're pleased with our platform evolution. We have made significant progress in our goal of reducing hardware costs while expanding capabilities, increasing platform flexibility and retaining consistency in the design. We'll expect to see at least 3 improvements this year in our offering.

Our payment platform, the first to introduce EMV technology to the market, will include NFC capabilities that will enable us to take Apple Pay android Pay and Samsung Pay.

Second, our focus on the technology stack will enable us to introduce a lower-cost offering to the market which we'll test pricing on throughout the year.

And finally, we're continuing to make progress on our digital signage and display which is a critical part of player acquisition and has a potential to stand alone as well. We believe continuous improvement here will give us opportunities in other vertical adjacencies as well.

Our third area of focus is commercial execution. This is an area of continuous improvement for us. We made some progress with our inbound lead generation and expect that to improve throughout the year. Our outbound team and process is beginning to get more predictable and that puts us in a position to potentially scale this. Through the Heartland channel, we've got a good number of opportunities. We're working on getting the first sales up and running and creating reference sites. We think that these reference sites will have a strong impact on this channel.

Our fourth focus for the year is expanding revenue opportunities. We've been researching and testing our services within other adjacent markets. Many of our avid Buzztime players own other businesses and see us as a great to fit to improving their own customer and customer experience. To date, we found our way into a few adjacent markets. We're testing at senior centers, where Buzztime has delivered 2 great benefits, first, we're bringing seniors together socially using games that keep them mentally engaged; second, it's also been a way for the centers themselves to help seniors connect with the community at large and play with their grandkids. Other examples include car dealerships that have similar wait periods and where guest experience is critical to their business. And casinos which, in general, lend themselves to several interesting opportunities. We have found interest from various sports bars within those casinos that have been a natural fit. And we're looking to other opportunities as well within them, particularly those focused on attracting and retaining a local -- a loyal local base. We're excited about the potential to see our content deliver value in other markets and generate new revenue sources with lower incremental marginal costs.

Finally, before I turn the call to Allen, I'll note that advertising is doing nicely. Our local provider is able to secure a few national accounts and we remain bullish on this model as our network grows.

Now onto the financial results, I will turn the call to our CFO, Allen Wolff. Allen, please go ahead.

Allen Wolff

Thank you, Ram and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. For the first quarter of 2017, revenue was $5.2 million compared to $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. As expected, revenue declined year-over-year, primarily as a result of fewer sites leading to a decrease in subscription revenue and lower equipment revenue due to fewer installations of customers under sales-type lease arrangements, partially offset by an increase in other revenue.

We ended the first quarter with 2,788 total sites compared to 2,814 sites at the end of last quarter. At March 31, the BEOND platform is in 2,057 sites or approximately 74% of our installed base, an increase from 1,996 sites at year-end.

First quarter direct costs were $1.8 million compared to $2 million in the prior year period. The 9% reduction is due to decreased equipment expense of approximately $261,000 as a result of fewer installations under sales-type lease arrangements as well as decreased depreciation expense of $151,000 for capital life site equipment and software development and decreased service provider fees of $70,000. The decreases were offset by an increase of approximately $288,000 in repair expense related to our GEN II platform. We do anticipate that GEN II platform will be sunset by mid-2017.

SG&A expenses were $4.1 million, a slight decrease compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period and consistent with our expectations. For the full year 2017, we anticipate SG&A expenses of approximately $17 million as we continue to make decisions for efficiency as well as investments that can impact our growth.

Other income net was $750,000 compared to a net expense of $154,000 in the prior year period. The increase in other income net is primarily due to a onetime payment related to a supply chain matter. We do not expect to receive this payment again in the future. The terms of the agreement are confidential and thus, we will not be discussing them further publicly. However, we want to reiterate, we're pleased with the progress we have made with our current partners and will continue to share information as it becomes available.

For the first quarter, net loss was $90,000 or $0.04 per share compared to a net loss of $1 million or $0.57 per share in the prior year period. We're pleased to report that EBITDA was positive $654,000 compared to an EBITDA loss of $138,000 in the same period last year. This is the fourth quarter in a row where we recognized positive EBITDA. We will see EBITDA continue to fluctuate as we make decisions for investment that will impact our growth.

Cash and cash equivalents were $6.1 million, up from $5.7 million at year-end 2016. This reflects impact from the closing of an additional registered direct offering in March 2017, in which we raised approximately $1.6 million in gross proceeds.

Although working capital decreased from $4 million at year-end 2016 to $1.1 million due to a reclassification of the revolver with our primary lender, we remain confident in our balance sheet and liquidity to fully fund our operational plan.

We ended March with $2.6 million in site equipment to be installed compared to $3 million at year-end 2016. While we remain focused on optimizing our supply chain relationships, we anticipate site equipment to be installed will fluctuate to ensure we're equipped to execute on our delivery commitments.

Accounts receivable at March 31 is $1.8 million, up from $928,000 at year-end 2016, primarily as a result of a receivable related to the onetime payment from a supply chain matter. Subsequent to quarter end, I'm pleased to report that we closed an additional small registered direct offering with various investors totaling $230,000 in gross proceeds. Based upon this additional equity, we believe that NYSE regulation will determine we have regained compliance with the $6 million shareholder equity continued listing standard. Our 10-Q filing will close a lot of hard work over the last 18 months to ensure we maintain our listing status.

In addition, subsequent to quarter close, the $2 million supplement with our primary lender was paid off. We continue to remain in compliance with all of our bank commitments to East West Bank.

I did want to make one mention of a voting item in our 2017 proxy. You may have noticed a proposal to reduce the number of authorized shares. This is important to us because our Delaware franchise tax is calculated using this number. The reduction in authorized shares will lower the tax and return us to a reasonable payment for this calculation. Please reach out should you have any questions. Otherwise, thank you for your support on this issue.

Ram and I have discussed how we'd like to grow responsibly with respect to our balance sheet and capital structure. Over the last 2 years, we have closed 3 equity transactions totaling $4.5 million in new invested capital. In addition, we have secured a primary lender, who has worked with us to support our short term capital needs. We made great progress in restructuring the organization to refine our operating expenses and find efficiencies. Going forward, we will be intensely focused on our commercial execution for acquisition and monetization initiatives. As investors, we both feel confident in our current position and look forward to building growth into the Buzztime story in the future.

Now I will turn the call back over to Ram.

Ram Krishnan

Thanks, Allen. It's been a great quarter for us. In menu and payment, our focus is on our contract fulfillment in support of an expanded B-Dubs relationship. We expect to see the financial impact of this initiative in advance of a deployment or top line growth. We will continue to work on commercial execution with a focus on people, process and positioning. We'll make continuous improvements to our offering and packaging all year. We've created several exciting adjacent market opportunities for both our tablet product and our content and think these can have real sustainable growth impact on our business.

Thanks for listening. And now operator, we're ready for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from William Gibson from Roth Capital Partners.

William Gibson

Did I hear you correctly, Ram, that we'll start seeing the sales impact of the ordering and payment with Buffalo Wild Wings in advance of the actual deployment? I guess I was expecting that in fourth quarter.

Ram Krishnan

Yes. I think you maybe heard the -- what I just said is you'll see impact in the P&L from financial investments, either building up of inventory or SG&A expense that we're investing in that you'll see in subsequent quarters in advance of top line impact.

William Gibson

Okay, got it. And you also talked about the progress you're making in your outbound sales to independents. I mean, what is the time that you think before you start scaling that? Could it start in the second quarter? Or is that a third quarter phenomena?

Ram Krishnan

Yes. I think the tricky part, Bill, is that like small scale, it takes a little while to get the outbound program delivering at large quantities. I think we're looking to get past some of those test hurdles in the first half of the year. And assuming we get past it and we feel good about the investment capital against them, we would scale it out in the second half of the year.

William Gibson

And one last question. You talk about Spaceteam and multiplayer and millennials. Is that a sports-oriented, trivia-oriented game? What exactly are they playing?

Ram Krishnan

Yes, it's a great question. This is -- really, it's neither trivia nor sports. It's a group collaborative game, where a team of 2 to 8 people at a table -- imagine a table -- going out to eat with 3 of your friends sitting down at a table and playing a game as a group. And the game is collaborative. You're trying to keep your spaceship alive and shouting instructions to each other to perform on the tablet. It's loud, it's vocal, it's fast-paced and it's kind of silly and fun. And it's a great kind of energy game. It's a different type of experience than anything we've ever done. Our tablets really lend themselves to this type of experience. There's only a handful sort of places where you could go to play games like that. And we think our tablets and our customer types are one of those and it's exciting to get that out to the market.

Ram Krishnan

Thank you, Grace and that will be all. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Have a great day and we'll talk to you next call.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

