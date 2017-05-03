Boeing News In April: Well Positioned In Both Divisions

Every month, I cover the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) ( OTCPK:EADSF). Now there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, I have been running a monthly article that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the March report here.

Stock price in April

In April, Boeing's shares gained 4.6%, after easing 3.8% a month earlier. For Boeing, the positives of increased defense spending and cuts in corporate taxes are still looming, but these positives for the company still have to materialize. Higher stock prices were caused by new layoffs of engineers, Ex-Im bank reinstatement and earnings.

Commercial Orders and Market

Boeing started the year with some order announcements in January, most of which already had been registered in the order books in December. So the first 2 months of the year were relatively mute, only to pick up in March on strong interest for the Boeing 737MAX and Boeing 737NG.

On the commercial level, there currently are little to no strong pointers on big orders. In the coming months focus will lie on sales efforts for the Boeing 787 and Boeing 777.

Interesting to note is that Iran Air seemed to be on its way to take its first Boeing 777-300ER into service this year since the aircraft was not taken up by the original customer. The aircraft, however, was not available anymore when Iran Air wanted to pick it up. It seems that, after all, Turkish Airlines will be taking delivery of the aircraft as planned. The reason for the aircraft no longer being available is unknown, but could vary from financing of the aircraft by Iran, political tension, crew training or Turkish Airlines being given some form of discount to take the airframe after all. Either way, Iran Air will have to wait at least another year to get its hands on a Boeing aircraft.

Meanwhile, Boeing continues to do business with Iran. The U.S. jet maker inked a memorandum of understanding for the purchase of 30 jets to Aseman Airlines.

In other news, Boeing announced a new round of lay-offs among engineers to remain competitive. Adding to Boeing’s competitive position should be the nomination of a third board member for the Ex-Im Bank by President Trump. The Ex-Im Bank is an important link in Boeing’s sales process to secure aircraft sales, but has been left crippled since no third board member was appointed. This made it impossible to provide loans in excessive of $10 million to secure deals with customers. Trump and fellow Republicans have been critics of the Ex-Im Bank, but given Trump’s strive to create jobs and his close relation with Boeing, the appointment of a third board member (also an Ex-Im critic) should not come as a surprise. The appointment of a critic of the bank likely has to do with Trump trying to reinstate the full capabilities of Ex-Im, with broad support from Democrats and Republicans.

Boeing is also moving along with its next generation narrow body product line-up, where the Boeing 737 MAX 9 made its maiden flight and the jet maker is nearing a decision on the launch of the Boeing 737 MAX 10. I am anticipating a product launch during this year’s Paris Air Show.

In an effort to protect the lower side of its narrow body line Boeing has pressed a trade case against Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF), accusing the jet maker of dumping aircraft on the American market.

Defense and Space

On the defense side, we have yet to see the Trump policy resulting in contracts for Boeing, but the increases in defense budgets are coming through. In March, Trump requested an additional funding of $30B on defense for FY2017, and in April a $15B boost was given to the budget. This shows that the 2017 budget has been stretched, but not by as much as the Trump administration wanted, and it shows how hard it is to hike the defense budgets.

On the T-X program, the second test aircraft made its first flight. A final contract is expected to be awarded this year with service entry in 2024. For Boeing’s fighter jet business, this remains a must-win in order not to be dependent on any spots that Lockheed’s (LMT) F-35 does not take.

Announced on the 3rd of April was a contract that had been awarded on the 30th of March for 17 P-8 aircraft valued at $2.2B with options for another 32 units valued $6.6B. Out of the 17 ordered aircraft, the Navy will take 11, Australia will take 4 and the UK will take 2.

On the 10th of April, Lockheed showed a clip featuring the Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1. The helicopter should demonstrate the capability of the rotorcraft and is a precursor of a bigger rotorcraft replacement program. Meanwhile, the first flight of the helicopter has slipped into 2018.

When it comes to defense contracts, Boeing has adapted to a strategy that focuses on saving tax payer’s money. The Air Force is currently looking at a possible retirement of the F-15C, which would cost Boeing millions in service revenue and bring upgrade work for the F-16 to competitor Lockheed. In a response to the plans, Boeing has said it can extend the life of the aircraft past 2030 in a cost effective way.

Conclusion

While there does not seem to be a lot of movement in the commercial space regarding leads, April was a very interesting month. On the commercial level, the MAX 9 made its maiden flight and a board member for the Ex-Im Bank was nominated.

Looking at Defense, slowly but surely funds are unlocked by Congress and Boeing is also working on the programs that should be key drivers to the segment’s earnings in the length of years.

Overall, Boeing has maneuvered itself in a good position to benefit from growth on the commercial aircraft market and benefit from increased defense spending. On the commercial level, however, it will remain challenging for Boeing to do business with Iran.

