Apple Earnings: Analysis And Strategy

Positives: AirPods and India. The best strategy for shareholders moving forward.

Buyback and dividend announcements are positives. But institutions are reducing exposure. Review of current valuations.

Risks: Weak iPad sales and slowing growth in China. A pause in the consumer.

Thesis: Review of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings. Analysis of the current outlook for the shares. And the best strategy for shareholders to lock in gains from the recent performance.

Earnings: Slightly Below Estimates (WSJ)

iPad:

Units fall 13% year over year, revenue falls 12% year over year.

iPad sales 8.9 million vs. est. 9.6 million.

Shipments fell 13%.

Another weak quarter for iPad sales even after Apple reduced prices.

First time in 6 years iPad sales below 10 million.

iPhones:

"We are seeing a kind of delay in purchasing behavior that we think is a consequence of the number of rumors and reports about future products,"



- Tim Cook

iPhones 50.8 million vs. est. 52.5 million. (Capital IQ)

Average selling price of an iPhone - Apple's most profitable product - rose to nearly $655 .

China: Sales down 14%.

3Q Guidance:

$43.5-45.5 billion vs. $46.5 Capital IQ consensus

Margins: 37.5-38.5% vs. expectations of 38.2%.

Luca Maestri - Apple, Inc., Q2 2017 Earnings Call

We expect to return $89 billion to our investors, which represents about 12% of our market cap at the current stock price. We'll also continue to solicit input on our [buyback] program from a broad base of shareholders. This approach will allow us to be flexible and thoughtful about the size, the mix, and the pace of our program.

The risk: Potential shift in buyback policy.

CFOs and Boards are no longer as comfortable buying back stock at all-time highs and in a frothy market environment.

the "infatuation with buybacks has ended for both companies and investors". (Goldman Sachs research note) Goldman notes that the median S&P 500 stock trades in the 98th percentile of the historical valuation range across numerous metrics (the index's forward 12-month price to earnings multiple is running near multi-year highs).

Apple shareholders expect the buybacks to continue. Should the company change its program or begin to favor the dividend, the shares could be vulnerable to this unexpected change.

"Experience shows that firms repurchasing shares at extremely high valuations regret those actions when the stock price inevitably de-rates," Goldman said in a recent research note.

India: Growth Opportunity

Potential growth for many years in India.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said iPhone sales in India had increased by 50 percent, adding he believes Apple is, "just kind of scratching the surface there." India is expected to become the second largest smartphone market in the world this year, overtaking the U.S., and catching up with China.

Significant growth opportunities, but also competition.

Apple is way behind market leader Samsung, which has 25 percent market share. Apple's market share in India is still less than 3 percent, according to data released in mid-2016.

Positive: AirPods

98% of AirPods owners are either "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with Apple's wireless earbuds, researchers Creative Strategies and Experian reported on Monday. 82% of owners reported being "very satisfied" with their AirPods. No respondents said that they were "very dissatisfied" with the AirPods.

Valuations

In absolute terms, a P/E of 17 seems attractive. However, when compared to the actual growth of the company, Apple is still trading at a premium valuation to its growth rate. This is still a risk for shareholders. After the current run in the shares, further upside and P/E expansion seem limited.

Market Valuations

In addition, the overall stock market is extremely expensive in terms of GDP-to-market capitalization. As such, investors should be cautious of overpaying in this environment. Even for a quality company.

AAPL data by YCharts

"We are seeing a kind of delay in purchasing behavior" Tim Cook

The consumer: As a retailer, Apple is still very dependent on the health of the consumer.

Capital One Earnings: (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial a 20% drop in first-quarter net income from a year earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses. concerns about growing consumer indebtedness, the first quarter marked the seventh consecutive one in which card loans industrywide are growing faster than household income.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Credit concerns bang Synchrony Financial for 15%

Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.25% from 3.85% a year earlier.

Net charge-offs as a percent of total rose to 5.33% from 4.74%.

Valuation

The valuation for the company is stretched, even with shareholder-friendly moves like the sizable buyback and dividend. The shares have already priced in so much good news that the risk/reward is currently unfavorable.

AAPL data by YCharts

Recent run

The recent returns have been exceptional. But the issue is whether the risk/return going forward is favorable. As such, we see institutional investors have been lowering their exposure to AAPL shares.

AAPL Annualized 3 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Institutions

Reducing exposure: As the valuation of Apple has climbed higher, institutions have reduced exposure. In addition, a higher share price on lower volume is a sign of waning interest from institutional shareholders.

They are not selling, but are reducing exposure as the valuation climbs and the potential risk climbs. As we can see, consensus price targets suggest minimal upside from current levels.

AAPL data by YCharts

Strategy for current shareholders:

Lock in gains -

Today's price: $147

Sell: June 2 $145 calls @ $3.43

This strategy will perform best if the shares stay flat or have a slight pullback from current levels.

Advantage: This gives the holder downside protection of $3.43 to the ~$141.57 level

Shares fall to $142: If shares pull back to the $142 level, instead of a $5 loss, shareholders would have a small ~.43 profit.

Shares stay at current level: If shares stay at current levels ~$147, shareholders would have a profit of $1.43.

Risk: If the shares rally from here, the shareholder would give up the appreciation above $148.43.

A shareholder should be willing to let the shares get called away in this strategy.

Technical Overview

As we can see, the shares are highly overbought and significantly above the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages. A slight pullback to the $140 area seems quite reasonable.

AAPL data by YCharts

Conclusion

Earnings from Apple provided few catalysts to justify an expansion in the price relative to earnings. And since shares have appreciated so much since the election, there seems to be minimal upside from current levels. For shareholders looking to lock in gains, a strategy that offers multiple profitable scenarios is offered.

