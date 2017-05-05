Sell Your Triple Crown Winner To Ride This Faster Dividend Horse

My readers know I eat my own cooking. We'll see how these strategies apply to a new Fill-The-Gap investment in AT&T.

Cash out your capital gain and the subsequent free ride can be very satisfying.

Ride This Faster Dividend Horse To The Retirement Winner's Circle

In a very recent article, "How To Get A 92% Raise Shopping For A New Phone (Company)," we discussed the strategy of selling off a company that had experienced a large capital gain. The idea was that because the price had risen so much over the years, the dividend yield had compressed quite a bit. If we took this entire capital gain and redeployed it into another equity with a substantially higher yield, we could increase our income overnight by 92%. There was much spirited discussion, and I recommend reading it for a background on what we'll discuss here.

Some readers commented that they would never sell a winner. Others said it is wise to simply let your winners run. Another reader suggested a somewhat different approach, which is a variation of the one I proposed in that article. We will illuminate that variation here.

First Things First

Before we do, let's recap the basic idea from the previous article, so readers understand the basic strategy.

We talked about how the average worker hasn't received an inflation-adjusted raise for some 20 years. The idea was to show investors a strategy they could use in their own portfolio to milk more income from it, to make up for the lack of salary raises at work.

We used Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) as an example of a solid winner for anyone who's held the stock for the last ten years, and because it is germane to this discussion, we'll use it here again. JNJ is akin to a Triple Crown winner. It has performed beautifully for the dividend income investor as well as the total return investor.

JNJ Price and Dividend 2007-2017

In the last ten years, not only have shareholders been the beneficiaries of some 80% in capital appreciation, seeing the stock price rise (blue line) from $68 to $123 today, they've also successfully ridden the dividend gravy train as JNJ increased the dividend (orange line) from $.40 quarterly to $.80 quarterly per share, doubling their income.

The yield on cost has grown quite dramatically. The $1.60 annual dividend ten years ago, based on the $68 stock price, represented a current yield of:

$1.60 / $68.00 = 2.35%

Over the ten-year time span, the dividend increased to $3.20 annually. The investor who paid $68.00 per share ten years ago feels awfully good about his yield on cost:

$3.20 / $68.00 = 4.70%

Yes, his yield on cost has doubled, right along with the doubling of the dividend. He experienced steady, solid dividend increases each and every year, and the yield on cost confirms in his mind that he has participated in the growth of the company and growth of the dividend.

Yield On Cost And Current Yield Are Horses of A Different Color

Though that 4.70% yield on cost sounds great, when we compare that metric to the current yield, a new investor would realize that if he invested in shares of JNJ today, the picture changes dramatically.

At today's price of $123.00 per share, a new investor buying at that price will receive the same $3.20 annual dividend as the investor who bought 10 years ago.

$3.20 / $123.00 = 2.60%

The original investor of ten years ago is getting a much greater return on his investment than the new investor today. He's receiving 4.7% yield on his original investment, and the new investor who receives the same exact dividend amount of $3.20 must lament that he is only getting a 2.6% dividend return on his investment, barely half of the original investor. Timing, it seems, is everything. Or better put, time in the market is often better than trying to time the market.

Diving For Dollars

In the previous article, we looked at what would happen if the original investor who had invested in JNJ ten years ago sold all his shares in the stock today and redeployed those funds into a higher-yielding stock, like Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Today, those 147 shares of JNJ he bought with a $10,000 investment are worth:

147 shares X $123.00 per share = $18,081.00

And that $18,081 in JNJ is now generating annual income of just $470.40, or 2.6%.

Though his yield on cost is 4.7%, his current yield on those invested funds is just 2.6%.

Free-Riding Our Triple Crown Winner

Long-term investors who have seen large amounts of capital appreciation on some of their investments are familiar with the feeling of free-riding. Some investors, if they've seen a doubling of their investment, will sell off half their shares. Doing this allows them to recapture the full amount of their original investment.

Once this is done, the shares that remain in the investor's account are considered to be free. Since he collected cash in the amount of his original investment, he no longer carries a cost on those original shares. They're free and clear, bought and paid for by the 100% capital gain he cashed in.

Let's apply a similar strategy now to our JNJ investor. He paid $10,000 for his original stake in JNJ ten years ago.

Today, he decided to go free-riding and sells off $10,000 worth of his shares in order to recapture his original investment.

Since his 147 shares are currently worth $18,081.00, selling off $10,000 worth of shares leaves him with $8081 worth of JNJ and $10,000 in freed-up cash.

$18,081 - $8018 worth of JNJ shares = $10,000 freed-up cash

Now, let's examine how that freed-up cash can buy us higher income in yet another current high-yielding dividend favorite: telco giant AT&T (NYSE:T).

Swapping 81 Shares of JNJ for 262 Shares of AT&T

Selling off 81 shares of JNJ results in the recapture of the original $10,000 investment, $8018 of which was capital gains. Redeploying that sum into the purchase of AT&T on Wednesday, at a cost of $38.18, allows the purchase of 262 shares of AT&T. This mirrors the purchase we made for the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio on Wednesday.

262 shares of AT&T X $38.18 = $10,003

About AT&T

AT&T brings it all together for consumers, businesses and investors alike. The company delivers advanced mobile services, next-generation TV, high-speed internet and smart solutions for people and businesses. It is investing to be the premier integrated communications company.

Its mission is to bring fast, highly secure and mobile connectivity to everything on the internet, everywhere, at every moment and on every device.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment and other services to business, governmental and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25.3 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 12.9 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access services; and voice services over IP-based technology, and technical support and other customer service functions and equipment.

The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital-quality video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America.

Source: Yahoo Finance

AT&T 52-week high and low

T, in the last 52 weeks, has experience a sell-off, from the $43.50 level last July to the $38.18 level at which we purchased additional shares. This represents a discount of $5.32 per share, or a 12.2% sale. Buyers at the $43.50 level, receiving today's annual dividend of $1.96, get a current yield of 4.50%. We, on the other hand, will receive a much more generous yield of 5.13%. That's 14% more yield and income.

5.13% - 4.50% = .63%

.63% / 4.50% = 14% greater yield

AT&T: 10-Year History of Price and Dividends

Over the past ten years, investors in T have seen their share value traverse a range and basically return to where it started. However, astute investors at the depth of the financial crisis in 2009 could have picked up shares for just $22.50 a share and seen their investment almost double in value as of a couple weeks ago.

Income Trumps It All For the Dividend Income Investor

Because our ultimate aim is to build and grow income for retirement, the ups and downs of market price are of little concern to us except for when we're monitoring a stock for further accumulation and higher income, as we've done again with AT&T.

So, getting back to the original JNJ investor, let's look at his old income picture and compare it to his new income picture, after the share swap was made.

Riding The Faster Dividend Horse To The Retirement Income Winner's Circle

Had the JNJ investor stayed pat and simply kept his shares, we know that his annual income today would be $470.40.

If he performed the swap and freed up cash, this is what his current income today would look like:

2.6% (JNJ current yield) X $8081 (remaining JNJ share value) = $210.11

5.13% (AT&T current yield) X $10,000 (value of purchased T shares) = $513.00

$210.11 + $513.00 = $723.11 New current income

$723.11 new income - $470.40 old JNJ income = $252.71

The investor's income, from performing this one simple swap, has increased by $252.71 annually.

This one strategy has increased his income by:

$252.71 / $470.40 = 53.7%

Implications For The Future

Now imagine that you have several equities in your portfolio that you wisely bought in the depths of the financial crisis. I'll bet you can find quite a few that have seen their yields go way down, simply because their prices have risen so high, just as we've demonstrated with JNJ. Whenever prices rise dramatically, it is almost a certainty that the yield will fall just as dramatically, even if a company has granted large increases in dividend over the years.

If we extrapolated the example given here and realize that we can free-ride many of our investments and apply our gains to new investments that are generating higher current yields, it becomes apparent that we can all give ourselves some pretty decent raises if we choose to.

Just for fun, imagine that your current dividend income is $10,000 per year. If you gave yourself a 53.7% raise today by performing the demonstrated swap, you'd be increasing your income by $5370.00 per year overnight!

How about the investor who's been successful at growing his annual dividend income to $50,000? He'd be giving himself an annual raise of $26,850.00. You get the picture. Give yourself a raise. You deserve it.

This type of raise could fill the gap overnight for some investors and allow them to retire now rather than waiting many years from now.

Tax Implications

These swaps are most tax-efficient when done in a tax-deferred account, like an IRA. Here, a swap will incur no tax implications and the owner will not owe any current taxes on the sale of appreciated stock.

If the investor determines that the increased income for a long period of time is worth the one-time capital gains tax, then a swap is warranted in a regular taxable account as well.

To aid our processes of making swaps for income enhancement, diversifying our equities, choosing entry prices and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price of AT&T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next targeted purchase, achieved on Wednesday at $38.18 per share, is giving us a yield of 5.13%, as shown in column L, and will contribute yet another $513.52 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

Column P shows our capital gain in dollar terms for each equity and gives us a portfolio total at the top of the column.

We had set our first target entry price to monitor at $39, which is about a 2.3% discount to last week's price closing price and a 6.5% discount from pricing the week before. The next target we've chosen to watch for is $36.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 10% discount from pricing of about 2 weeks ago, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 5.44%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in AT&T as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.83% since launch on November 1, 2015. Current portfolio income totals $28,096.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, April 18, 2017

Note that even though the broad market has been retreating lately, with the S&P 500 losing another .29% and the Dow declining another .55%, the FTG portfolio had an opposite mirror performance, closing up a very robust .19%.

Year to date, the FTG Portfolio is ahead 7.80%, compared to the Dow up just 3.85% and the S&P 500 up just 4.62%. Like last year, we are enjoying outperformance compared to the broad market by 103% so far this year. We have achieved more than double the gain of the Dow in price alone and 69% more gain than the S&P 500.

In addition, dividend income continues to grow apace.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income

This newest addition of 262 shares of AT&T has added $513.52 to annual income. It amounts to around a 2% increase in annual income from this one addition alone.

Your Takeaway

Many investors, satisfied to see their equities grow in capital appreciation and dividend increases, are reluctant to file for divorce. Married to the nostrum "let your winners run," they are loath to sell off even one share of a triple crown winner.

Other investors who are enamored of the idea of owning their stock free and clear will sell off portions of their holdings so that they can free-ride that position from then on.

Combining this strategy with taking those capital gains and redeploying them into a stock that has a higher current yield can boost an investor's annual income. In the demonstrated example, this resulted in a 53.7% boost to the investor's annual income.

Extrapolate that increase to an investor's portfolio that has seen huge capital gains since the bottom of the recent financial crisis, and many investors could see themselves closing the gap and able to retire now, rather than later.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you taken any free rides with your big winners? Please share with us, in the comment section below, whether this method has shown positive results for you or if you have decided to simply buy and hold.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.