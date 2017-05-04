Estimating Activist Ownership In CEFs Targeted By London

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

(Note: I do not condone guitar violence)

In a previous article "London Takes Action," we discussed how City of London Investment Management ("London") "went activist" on a suite of international equity CEFs.

After listening to a free webinar by Barry Olliff, founder and CIO of London, I have become more convinced that they are serious about their activism this time (even though they claim that they are "not an activist" (!) in their Statement on Corporate Governance and Voting Policy for Closed-End Funds). See the blurb below for a brief overview of the webinar (emphasis mine).

March 28, 2017 | City of London Investment Group PLC (City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. [citlon.co.uk]) filed twelve 13Ds on March 28, 2017, and delivered a webinar presentation by Barry Olliff (the firm's founder and CIO) in which CLIM launched a campaign targeting U.S. listed emerging market CEFs with sustained deep discounts wider than 10% and funds with directors that have more than 9 years of tenure. Mr. Olliff declared in his remarks for the webinar, titled "Emerging Markets CEFs as Legacy Products" (Pristine Advisers) that CLIM will vote against every Director who has been on a Board for in excess of nine years, and against any Director where the discount of the fund overseen has averaged wider than 10% over the past year. In cases where Directors are "held over" (unelected Directors continue to attend Board Meetings even though they were not elected by shareholders), CLIM is increasingly prepared to use what Mr. Olliff called the "nuclear option" of pressing under the '40 Act for termination of the Investment Management contract -- citing CLIM's behavior towards the Korea Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KEF) as a case study. Mr. Olliff declared that any emerging market closed-end fund trading at over a 10% discount is now "effectively a target for liquidation," and that "unsustainable funds should voluntarily liquidate" (according to slide 7 of CLIM's webinar presentation). Mr. Olliff also noted that he hopes to see a "new breed" of better designed, lower cost, conflict of interest free, well-advised emerging markets closed end fund products.

In the talk, Mr. Olliff also stated that his firm had previously been rather "flexible" regarding special situations and that they had allowed their "core values" to be "compromised," but that the situation changes now. Exciting stuff indeed! I may delve more deeply into his presentation in a future article.

Previous articles in this series can be found here (I (Mar. 28th), II (Mar. 29th). Yesterday, the Cambridge Income Laboratory established positions in the KF/EWY and LDF/ILF pair trades. It may very well be that significant profits can be had by following on some more of these trades.

In light of this, I thought I would update the discount, z-score stats of the various equity CEFs targeted by London. I also provide ownership data on other major holders of each of the CEFs in order to assess whether London is likely to be able to count on any help in meeting their objectives.

For ease of reading, the funds have been split into two tables.

1 2 3 4 5 6 Fund (Morgan Stanley) Thai Fund Templeton Dragon Fund (JF) Taiwan Fund (Morgan Stanley) India Investment Fund (Pichardo) Mexico Equity and Income Fund (Morgan Stanley) Latin American Discovery Fund Ticker (NYSE:TTF) (NYSE:TDF) (NYSE:TWN) (NYSE:IIF) (NYSE:MXE) (NYSE:LDF) Inception Feb. 1988 Sep. 1994 Dec. 1996 Feb. 1994 Aug. 1990 Jun. 1992 Fund size $112m $725m $170m $506m $91m $81m %Ownership 33.2% 30.7% 42.4% 30.7% 40.8% 33.6% Other owners Lazard (7.4%) 1607 Capital (6.3%) Wells Fargo (5.9%) Gramercy Funds (4.7%) Lazard (10.3%) Wells Fargo (8.2%) 1607 Capital (1.9%) Lazard (21.9%) Wells Fargo (4.4%) 1607 Capital (4.2%) Letko, Brosseau and Associates (3.6%) State of New Jersey Pension Fund (3.3%) Lazard (6.8%) 1607 Capital (4.6%) Gramercy Funds (1.8%) Lazard (11.4%) Amica Mutual (8.6%) 1607 Capital (2.5%) %Activist (estimated) 51.6% 42.9% 68.5% 30.7% 52.5% 47.5% Premium/discount -11.15% -11.65% -11.18% -11.00% -12.95% -12.36% 1-year average P/D -14.40% -13.82% -13.71% -12.75% -13.46% -11.68% 1-year z-score 3.60 3.30 3.20 2.00 -0.10 -0.70 Leverage 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Expense ratio 1.08% 1.33% 1.94% 1.12% 1.87% 1.55% Possible short pair iShares MSCI Thailand Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) ETF short fee/rebate 1.85% 1.67% -0.65% -0.64% -0.43% -0.49%

7 8 9 10 11 12 Fund (Allianz) Korea Fund (Aberdeen) Asia Tigers Fund Aberdeen Indonesia Fund Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund Aberdeen Greater China Fund Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund Ticker (NYSE:KF) (NYSE:GRR) (NYSEMKT:IF) (NYSEMKT:LAQ) (NYSE:GCH) (NYSEMKT:ABE) Inception Aug. 1984 Nov. 1993 Mar. 1990 Jul. 1990 Jul. 1992 Jun. 1992 Fund size $284m $44m $75m $194m $104m $139m %Ownership 37.0% 32.4% 38.1% 41.7% 38.4% 41.8% Other owners Lazard (13.1%) 1607 Capital (7.3%) Wells Fargo (3.1%) 1607 Capital (5.4%) Bulldog Investors (4.1%) 1607 Capital (8.0%) Deschutes (2.7%) Gramercy Funds (1.5%) Lazard (13.3%) 1607 Capital (5.6%) Wells Fargo (3.7%) Deschutes (3.8%) 1607 Capital (2.5%) Lazard (19.1%) Wells Fargo (6.6%) RiverNorth (2.8%) 1607 Capital (1.6%) %Activist (estimated) 57.4% 41.9% 46.1% 60.6% 40.9% 65.3% Premium/discount -11.78% -11.23% -9.57% -11.66% -11.27% -10.28% 1-year average P/D -11.75% -15.30% -14.98% -12.39% -15.90% -13.44% 1-year z-score 0.10 5.30 5.30 0.90 6.70 3.10 Leverage 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Expense ratio 1.18% 2.39% 1.63% 1.34% 1.86% 1.57% Possible short pair iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) iShares Latin America 40 ETF [ILF] iShares China Large-Cap ETF [FXI] EEMS iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) ETF short fee/rebate -0.41% -0.37% 0.24% -0.49% 1.67% 5.75%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect, NASDAQ)

Notes regarding the above table:

Discount and z-score data are from the close of Mar. 29th. The "%Activist" is the combined ownership of institutional investors that I considered to be activist, including London (obviously), Lazard Asset Management, 1607 Capital Partners, Bulldog Investors, and RiverNorth Capital Management. I did not consider Wells Fargo ownership to be activist (feel free to correct me if I'm wrong). The short fee/rebate data is from Interactive Brokers and is current as of Mar. 29th. Note that a negative number means that the investor is credited for short-selling (e.g. you will be paid 0.65% a year for shorting EWT).

The below chart presents ownership data in more detail. The key 50% level is marked with a red line. We can see that while London does not own more than 50% of any of the 12 CEFs, this can change if it manages to recruit the other activist institutions to its side, notably Lazard. Six CEFs, namely TTF, TWN, MXE, KF, LAQ and ABE, exceed 50% (estimated) activist ownership.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, NASDAQ)

The chart below shows both premium/discount and 1-year z-score for the twelve CEFs. With the exception of IF, which is trading at a -9.57% discount, the other eleven CEFs all have current discounts greater than 10%, indicating that there is still substantial room for discount compression. However, as a result of the initial 13D-induced mini-price pops, most of the CEFs are trading at positive z-scores, with the exception of MXE, LDF and KF.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Concluding thoughts

The content of Mr. Olliff's webinar has impressed upon me that London is serious about their activism this time around. This suggests that there might be attractive arbitrage opportunities available as many of the CEFs are still trading at 10% discounts. The matched ETFs are highly liquid and easily shortable with generally low fees, and with some you are even paid to short them!

Of course, if one is bullish on a specific geographical market, one could simply buy the targeted CEF and not worry about shorting an ETF at all. In this case, you would be fully exposed to movements in the underlying market, though you should still gain alpha when the discount contracts.

However, it should be stressed that these events do take some time to play out. In the case of KEF, there was a one-year lag between when London first established its position and when the liquidation plan was announced. Of course, this is the reason why the targeted CEFs popped by only 1-2% on day of the 13D filings and not more - the market does not expect the discounts to close overnight. If you do buy into the targeted CEFs, all the while you are exposed to the risk that should London fail and bail, you would be left as the bagholder, as you would probably be selling out of the fund after all of the major holders have already done so. However, I personally am comfortable with taking the trade given the considerations above (stated conviction of London and high activist ownership).

If London succeeds in its objectives, we will probably see a substantial pop in the share price of the CEF (though probably not yet closing the discount completely) when the fund announces a tender offer or liquidation. That might be a nice time to sell or trim holdings. Another scenario is that do not see any major announcements released from the fund, but we observe a gradual narrowing of the discount over the time as the market anticipates that something will happen. Depending on your targeted profit level or risk tolerance, it might also be prudent to trim positions in that scenario.

As for myself, I am going to establish further small positions today in the targeted CEFs with >50% activist ownership, namely TTF/THD, TWN/EWT, MXE/EWW and LAQ/ILF. An exception is ABE/EEMS due to the high short fee (5.75%) of EEMS.

If you have enjoyed my article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to new content! Members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory (#1 on Marketplace for ETF category and #2 for CEF category) are alerted of my best trade ideas in advance, can view my personal ETF/CEF income portfolio and have early access to my monthly CEF and ETN reports. A free 2-week trial is available for a limited time only. For more details on what members receive visit here.