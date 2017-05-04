Entellus Medical's (ENTL) CEO Bob White on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017 16:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Lynn Lewis - IR

Robert S. White - President and CEO

Brent A. Moen - CFO

Analysts

Unidentified Analyst - Piper Jaffray

Brittany Henderson - Deutsche Bank

Kyle Rose - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Operator

Welcome to the Entellus Medical's 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks we will hold a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today May 3, 2017. I would like to now turn the conference call over to Lynn Lewis, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lynn Lewis

Thanks Amanda. This is Lynn Lewis with the Gilmartin Group. Thanks for participating in today’s call. Joining me from Entellus Medical is President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob White and Chief Financial Officer, Brent Moen.

Earlier today, Entellus released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company’s distribution list, please send an email to ir@entellusmedical.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws such as our financial guidance. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. For a list and description of those risk and uncertainties please see the risk factors section of the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and first quarter report on Form 10-Q which the company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Entellus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast May 3, 2017.

I will now turn the call over to Bob White. Bob?

Robert S. White

Thanks Lynn, good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. We started 2017 with several key accomplishments and made solid progress towards achieving certain key initiatives that we believe will accelerate our growth rate during the back half of the year and position us for continued future success. I'll talk in more detail about both our accomplishments and those key initiatives during our call today but first let me start by summarizing our first quarter revenue performance. During the first quarter we posted revenues totaling $19.1 million representing growth of 13% over last year's first quarter.

Our Q1 revenue performance reflects strong sales into physicians' offices, a solid performance by our balloon business overall, and strong growth in our international markets. At the same time our first quarter growth was dampened by approximately 400 basis points as a result of slower than anticipated capital equipment sales with half of them being in overall Q1 revenue performance of the lower end of our previously communicated guidance range. While our underline business is tracking well and our funnel of capital sales lead remains robust, the timing of closing capital sales was inherently difficult to predict.

Although we believe the majority of these sales should materialize during the course of the year, our capital of uptick has indeed gotten off to a slow start as Brent will cover in more detail during his financial review. We are lowering the upper end of our full year 2017 guidance range by $1 million in acknowledgment of this slow start for the capital equipment component and the anticipated pace of sales rep hiring.

Before I turn our call over to Brent for further details on both our Q1 results and our financial outlook I'd like to take you through some of our other highlights for Q1. Altogether we are pleased with the relative strength of our business fundamentals especially within the core balloon business. I'd like to elaborate on those drivers underlying our expectations for accelerating growth during the second half of the year. Specifically we have undertaken steps to increase our field sales force, find incremental 10 sales associates over previously disclosed 2017 plans and will invest more in training the entire sales force to effectively balance sales of both disposables and capital while extending our reach deeper into existing and new accounts. As we've introduced new products and indications that further develop the pediatric segment and the used station to market opportunity, we have expanded our global market.

Our new products enable the transition or procedures out of the operating room and into the office taking significant cost out of the healthcare system while improving the experience for physicians and patients. Physician interest in our range of products which support the transition remains high as evidenced by attendance at our various training and educational events. As it relates to our sales force and historical comparative basis we've finished the quarter with 81 full quota carrying reps compared to 90 at the end of the fourth quarter. This 81 excludes three sales reps who were promoted to management positions late in the quarter. Also on a historical comparative basis our overall U.S. sales organization finished the quarter with 153 people compared to 145 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Aside from linked quarter management promotions, sales retention and turnover for the first quarter were consistent with prior quarters and we plan to add 10 to 20 full quota carrying reps in 2017 with many of these coming from our current global sales associates. Again we are in the process of further increasing our pool of sales associates by an additional 10 associates to help augment the current team and better support our balanced approach to developing our high potential office surgery business and for selling new products.

Our first global sales training video was in February and was heavily focused on product training and driving greater efficiency. We have developed several strategies and to further building on our success in the office while striking an appropriate balance with selling in the operating room that we believe will enhance our commercial organization and success in 2017.

We are pleased to announce that in April we received both 510k clearance from the MTA and the CE Mark to market our expressed ENT dilation system in patients with persistent Eustachian tube dysfunction or ETD. The incidents of ETD in adults ranging from 1% to 5%, this expands our reach to a broader set of patients in both the United States and Europe that can be treated with XprESS. The standard of care for these patients has long been medical management [indiscernible] tube placement to treat with concentrated ear pressure. Unfortunately medical management often fails to work and some patients experience worsening of hearing when tubes are placed.

Transnasal Eustachian Tube dilation can be an effective treatment and has been shown to the well tolerated. Eustachian tube 510K clearance and CE Mark follow assessment of our prospective multicenter randomized trial of the XprESS balloon dilation device in patients with persistent ETD. The primary EBITDA standpoint was met at Eustachian to balloon dilution demonstrating superiority over medical treatments and the primary safety end point was met with a 0% complication rate. Importantly nearly three fourths of balloon dilation procedures were completed in the office under local anesthesia. The study is continuing to collect follow-up data on patients and is expected to be completed in September 2017.

One of the key advantages of using our XprESS ENT dilation system for Eustachian tube dilation versus the other competitive device is that physicians do not have to open up a second device if the patient also requires balloon inside its dilation which is a significant additional cost to the provider and healthcare system. We believe our cost effective approach to Eustachian tube dilation when combined with the strong clinical data we've generated, this is a compelling competitive position in this new market opportunity. The cost effectiveness we offer is especially important because Eustachian tube dilation is not yet reimbursed.

As a reminder at this time no specific code or associated payment is assigned for Eustachian tube dilation. As with all medical procedures it will take time to establish coverage, coding, and payments. We will be working with the professional scientists and the AMA to develop new codes. Furthermore we will also be working with payers to develop coverage policies and will provide additional information to help with the establishment of standardized payments. This will take some time and we'll keep you updated on our progress.

With respect to our pediatric business, I wanted to share a bit more color now that we have had this exciting indication for over a year. As a reminder Entellus has the broadest indication of balloon sinus treatment market for pediatric patients. This allows our XprESS ENT Dilation System to be sold for the treatment of frontal maxillary sphenoid sinus' in pediatric patients. As we look at our business in recent quarters accounts performing pediatric cases have grown over 30% faster than accounts not performing pediatric cases. It is encouraging to see physicians embrace this technology and believe that treatment with balloon sinus dilation is particularly appropriate in young patients as it enables the preservation of the sinus mucosa and anatomic structures in growing patients.

Our international business continue to progress nicely during the quarter. Outside the U.S. the market for balloon based sinus surgery remains largely undeveloped. We now have our first full quarter under our belt after the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence otherwise known as NICE issued positive guidance for the use of our XprESS ENT dilation system where guidance indicates that XprESS reduces cost compared to fast based on device cost, procedure time, and assuming the treatments were performed under local anesthesia in an outpatient setting. By adapting our XprESS technology NICE estimates that the National Health System in England may save around 7.4 million pounds per year by 2020.

While it is very early in a small portion of our overall revenue we have already experienced some early wins within the National Health System including the world national throat, nose, and ear hospital of London, Southampton University Hospital NHS Trust, Wye Valley NHS Trust, and University Hospital of South Manchester NHS Trust all close to health of nose and sinus [ph]. Looking forward we expect that adoption of our products in the UK NHS will be further enhanced especially with the recent receipt of the CE Mark for the Eustachian tube dilation. As we previously mentioned we expect international sales for 2017 to grow faster than the U.S. and be in the mid single-digits as a percent of our total revenue for the year.

New product development remains a core focus of our business. Over the past couple of years we have introduced over 20 new products and indications aimed at facilitating office based surgery and taking costs out of the healthcare system while improving medical outcomes. We intend to continue to build on our past investments and broaden our product portfolio with both internally driven initiatives and anticipated additional tuck in acquisition opportunities. Several into our recent acquisition of the XeroGel product line which has continued to perform very well and offers some exciting product extensions currently under development. This continued portfolio and technology advancement is one of the several key reasons for strengthening our balance sheet.

As a reminder on how we think about our investment and innovation. We are focused across the continuum of care as it relates to sinus disorders more generally on disorders that effect the nose. This means that we are still developing and acquiring tools and solutions that start with diagnosis and move through surgery to post operative care with a clear line of sight towards enabling procedures and patient care in the office environment and reducing the cost of care.

On the diagnosis side we have launched several tools such as our high definition wireless camera and our family of FocESS Sinuscopes and we are investing in additional technologies to sort of take better diagnosis. On the surgery side we are continuing to invest in the treatment of sinus disorders as we have historically but we also envision expanding treatments to include other disorders that affect the nose where minimally invasive office procedures are well suited. This includes ancillary technologies which enable the best possible experience for the physician and patient.

For example we just received 510K clearance in April from the FDA for our reinforced anesthesia needle for use in injecting local anesthetics. This is specifically designed to improve local anesthesia technique for both sinus and Eustachian tube dilation procedures. Turning to post-operative care where we have seen broad success with XeroGel. We understand the spectrum of post-operative care needs that are top of mind for clinicians and we're exploring the development of innovative technology and tools across this entire realm with the objective of providing the best possible experience for the physician and patient.

Moving to reimbursement trends, on our call last quarter we discussed the CMS announcement to expand the number of comprehensive APCs to include sinus procedures. The result was to bundle payments for multi sinus surgery regardless of the number of sinuses being treated. We expected on average most hospitals are experiencing a reduction in CMS reimbursement depending on the number of sinuses being treated. The impact of this ruling is limited to first procedures performed in the hospital on CMS patients which we believe represents roughly 2% to 3% of procedures performed with Entellus products.

We have seen a modest impact of utilization rates in the hospital setting. However, we experienced offsetting growth and strength among office which gives us encouragement that any potential overall impact maybe minor. However, we will be continuing to gather information to assess the impact in coming months. We have also been working with CMS and the society to propose various remedies to the 2017 OPPS rule and will provide any meaningful updates that occur. On the commercial payer front we are not aware of any commercial payers who have adopted reimbursement policies consistent with the 2017 OPPS CMS rule at this time.

Additionally we are pleased to announce that on May 1st Massachusetts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Nebraska Blue Cross Blue Shield initiated coverage for standalone balloons sinus dilation for adults with chronic sinusitis adding approximately 3.5 million covered lives. We estimate that 80% of the U.S. population retains insurance coverage for standalone balloon sinus dilation. I will now turn the call over to Brent Moen to provide more details on our financials as well as our outlook for 2017 then we will make some closing remarks focused mainly on our key initiatives for the rest of the year before taking questions. Brent?

Brent A. Moen

Thanks Bob and good afternoon everyone. Revenue for the first quarter increased 13% to $19.1 million from $16.9 million during the same period of the prior year. The growth in revenue was attributable to increased sales of our core XprESS family of products and from new products. Office based sales represented 58% of the quarter's total U.S. product revenue and again demonstrated strength in the quarter. Revenue per procedure was meaningfully higher in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and trended solidly upward versus the prior year driven by favorable pricing and sold sales of single use products including XeroGel and Cyclone.

We expect revenue per procedure to continue to rise as our new products gained market traction. Our full quota carrying reps sold at an annualized run rate of approximately $790,000 for the first quarter. Overall we expect our pipeline of new products and the more tenured sales force to continue to drive increasing levels of productivity. To reiterate we expect our full quota carrying reps to become more productive as they progress and should be kept in annualized run rate of between $800,000 and $900,000 in 2017.

Gross margins for the first quarter of 2017 came in at 74.4%, the high end of our guidance range compared to 76.3% for the same period in 2016. Compared to a year ago gross margins were primarily impacted in the quarter by changes in sales mix including our new product lines and continued international expansion. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 came in at $22 million, an increase of 14% compared to $19.3 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased employee related expenses resulting from the expansion of our sales and corporate staff including stock based compensation expense of $1.8 million compared to $1.2 million in the same period of 2016.

The first quarter operating expenses also included our global sales training meeting marking the first time we have brought our U.S. and UK sales teams together to focus on product training and driving sales productivity. The net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $8.3 million or $0.40 per share compared to a net loss of $6.9 million or $0.37 per share for the same period the prior year. In the first quarter we strengthened our balance sheet. In January we completed an underwritten public offering raising net proceeds of over $45 million and in March we refinanced our senior credit facility with Oxford Finance expanding our borrowing capacity up to $50 million including a $10 million revolving line of credit.

While we considered the option of simply paying off our existing debt with the proceeds from the offering, attractive interest rates together with the flexibility offered by the revolving line of credit in combination with term loans afforded us incremental elasticity for future endeavors. In sum these two events significantly strengthened our capital position and provide us the dry powder necessary to further a new product innovation as well as to be opportunistic about business development especially tuck in opportunities that accelerate the movement of procedures to the office and reduce the overall cost of care.

It's too early to detail our product innovation or business development efforts for competitive reasons however we look forward to providing you with progress updates on future calls. We finished the quarter -- the first quarter of 2017 with 68.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

I would now like to provide some additional specifics regarding our financial guidance for 2017. As Bob mentioned we are lowering the top end of our annual revenue guidance for 2017 by $1 million resulting in a full year range of $86 million to $89 million representing annualized growth of 14% to 18%. As we previously mentioned, we expect international sales to grow faster than the U.S. with international sales growing to be in the mid single-digits as a percentage of our total revenue for the year.

Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 72% to 74% for the full year as we expect continued strong gross margins to be partially offset by pressure from product mix, some pricing pressure, and our continued international expansion. We continue to expect full year 2017 net loss in the range of $24 million to $32 million. With respect to our second quarter, we expect that our revenue growth rate will continue to reflect some dampening relative to our full year growth outlook because of our slow start related to the capital equipment and the anticipated pace of our sales rep hiring.

Accordingly we expect second quarter 2017 revenue will range from approximately $20.7 million to $21.7 million representing same quarter growth of 11% to 16%. Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 72% percent to 74% for the quarter. Net loss for the quarter is anticipated to be in the range of $7 million dollars to $9 million. At this point I would like to turn the call back to Bob for closing comments.

Robert S. White

Thanks Brent. As we enter 2017 we are continuing to make substantial progress expanding our business in the ENT market globally with innovative products that offer the opportunity to transform the patient and the physician experience. Drive to shift to office based procedures and tends to be a key element of our strategy. Our confidence that the business will continue to perform well stems from our aggressive focus for the following key initiatives. Number one, expansion and enhanced productivity of our sales force; two, account development activities; three, global expansion; and four, new products and indications.

Our sales force will continue to grow with the expansion of both the number of full quota carrying reps and the addition of another 10 sales associates. We are investing more and training entire sales force to effectively balance sales of both disposables and capital. These efforts will enable us to more effectively sell our full portfolio of products while extending our reach deeper into existing and new accounts. Account development is critical and driven primarily by education and training.

During 2017 we anticipate directly training nearly 1000 physicians as part of our peer base training programs including training of 400 physicians in pure training centers around the country, educating over 300 physicians in training labs both in Minneapolis and around the world on our new products and indications including how to treat Eustachian tube dysfunction. And facilitating meetings with physicians through our ENT leadership training summits which focus on moving more procedures to the office.

In addition our library of live case exceeded 15,000 times a year by physicians enhancing our ability to connect with those hard to reach physicians. Global sales expansion will continue to fuel our growth with positive NICE guidance and the Eustachian tube CE Mark serving as an important near-term growth catalyst. Finally Entellus has introduced far more new products and indications than any other ENT company over the past couple of years and we expect to continue our rapid pace of innovation. But we are not the largest the ENT medical device company. It can certainly be stated that in recent times we have proven to be the industry's technology leader based on the volume of new product introductions.

Many of these new products position Entellus well to capture incremental revenue dollars per procedure. For example the increase in size of our installed base -- guidance systems should grow our disposables revenues. We also see similar growth in disposables generated from sales of our new circular shaver system which continues to perform well. We expect to see continued momentum from our pediatric indication and are excited about the opportunity to drive domestic revenues as Eustachian tube indication gives ENT physicians a more cost effective choice. We believe this can also augment our market share in the core balloon business as physicians will appreciate the opportunity to use one violation tool for all their scientists in Eustachian tube needs.

In the summary we continue to believe we have all the ingredients for success, a great market opportunity with significant unmet needs, novel products backed our robust clinical evidence, a strong commercial organization which rivals the leading industry players in size and capabilities, and customers who are increasingly recognizing the value we can bring their patients and the healthcare system. We are excited about our growth prospects for both XprESS and our pipeline and are confident in our ability to deliver meaningful growth in the quarters and years to top. We appreciate the hard work of our employees and the continued interest and support of our investors. And with that we will now open up to questions. Amanda?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. [Operator Instructions]. And this question is from the line of Matt O'Brien of Piper Jaffrey. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, this is Maxine for Matt today. The first question is going to be on guidance, so you guys said 2Q guidance implies roughly 13% growth and historically 3Q sales are down sequentially from 2Q. So what gives you guys the confidence especially saying that you don't have fantastic visibility into the capital equipment sales to grow revenues in the back half specifically in Q4 above sort of 20%, even like close to 23%?

Brent A. Moen

Yeah, hi Max this is Brent. I will take a shot at that question. So, I mean as you know relative to guidance we certainly endeavor to provide accurate guidance and transparency on our businesses as it relates to our expectations for upcoming quarters. Just to kind of take you back, we began the year trying to factor in all of the OPPS activity that was out there but late in Q1 we realized that capital was under a little bit of pressure. And so -- and it really kind of relates to our sales force and the evolution of our sales force where we need to ensure we can maintain balance of selling both capital and balloons while focusing on our new products. We are and have been making additions to this team but given the time of when they join and their ramp products slightly on our Q2 expectations.

So I mean, I think just from that it's inherently difficult to predict capital sales but that really is directionally where we're kind of at Q2. Q3 and Q4 certainly are shaping up to be exciting quarters for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And you did mention that your hospital campaign, I mean for the house ruling or the change is modest in terms of the headwind but within a couple of these hospital accounts did you see any pause in volumes going into those guys at all?

Robert S. White

Yeah Max, I will take that, this is Bob. So, we have been seeing -- we saw modest impact on utilization rates in the hospital setting. However as I mentioned in the script we did see offsetting strength in the office which gives us encouragement that any potential impact may be minor as we did in office business due to migration of procedures from one study into another. The other line is hard to get a handle on so it's coincidental for sure that the OPPS change came at about the same time we saw again modest reduction in utilization rates. We did observe that the number of accounts ordering during the quarter slowed modestly but pricing has been consistent with product orders in the hospital setting. As I mentioned, we didn't see anything happen on the commercial side but our general -- so I guess probably at this point we are sort of on a washout mode.

One last thing to point out [indiscernible] is that last year in the first quarter we did have a very strong Q1 because of the evaluations that were underway by Medtronic which did put a pretty high cost out there for us. So there could be a little bit of that dynamic going on as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then the last one for me, so you guys did point out that you expect international revenues to account for sort of mid single-digits as a percentage of total. What did you guys do this quarter internationally, was that north of $1 million or close to $1.5 million, are you guys willing to break that out?

Brent A. Moen

Yeah, hi Max it is Brent. We actually don't talk about the quarterly sales results for the international business. We do give them at the end of the year but as we've pointed out we expect them to come in at mid single-digit range for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great, THANK you.

Brent A. Moen

Thanks Max.

Operator

Thank you, our next question is from the line of Brittany Henderson of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Brittany Henderson

Hi Bob, hi Brent, how are you? I'm well thank you. I just wanted to follow up on your answer to the prior question. You talked about seeing a little bit of a slowdown or a pause in ordering in some of the accounts from the hospital side. Did you see anything like that on the physician's office side as well and I guess in addition to some of the reimbursement dynamics can you just talk to the competitive factors as well, are you seeing increased competitive activity in the hospital and also in the office that perhaps might have also impacted results this quarter?

Robert S. White

Yeah, so several of your questions so our office business did very well during the quarter. So we basically from an overall core business standpoint hit our internal plans. And so while we saw a dampening in utilization rates in the hospital we picked all of that up in the office. So on the whole we were -- our plan is as I mentioned. Competitive activities has been consistent. We really haven't seen any change there either from the standpoint of tax that is being used by the competitors or products being introduced. The only thing to maybe sort of point out is that J&J did take advantage of Q1 to try to grab more awareness around Eustachian tube offering but as you know that actually came to market last quarter, Q4 I should say. So that's not a new thing, it is just sort of continuing strategy they have been using.

Brittany Henderson

And where -- I guess where is the pricing pressure coming from that you mentioned within the prepared remarks then, if not from additional competitors coming in or why are we seeing pricing pressure?

Robert S. White

Yeah, pretty sorry if that is the way it came across. We didn't see any difference in pricing pressure than what we've seen historically. In fact our pricing pressure was very consistent with our internal expectations and finance. So nothing has really changed there, what we saw in the hospital was purely unit volume change, so impact on utilization rates which appeared there. And again as I mentioned we made up for that in the office setting which is encouraging which maybe doctors as you know do practice in multiple settings. Some of those doctors perhaps doing more procedures in the office rather than the hospital for reasons that may or may not be really into -- we don’t know.

Brittany Henderson

Okay and then I guess just lastly here, can you just provide a little bit more detail on the CAPEX issue that happened this quarter, is that the Fiagon product perhaps that you saw a bit of a slowdown in sales towards the end of the quarter? And then just as it relates to the sales force and if you're making additional investments there can you just remind us how long it takes for an average rep to become fully productive and so then how long will -- how long it will be until we start seeing the benefits of these additional sales force hires and the new training program that you have in place that will focus on both the consumables arm as well as the kind of capital arm as well?

Brent A. Moen

Yeah, great questions. I am going to try to capture all that and willing to offer if there is anything here. So, we didn't distinguish between product lines within capital but given the fact that our image guidance products are a big chunk of our capital because of the new business in their product lines. That is part of the assumption that was linked in that direction. When it comes to these sales associates, the normal ramp period for us has been about 9 to 12 months moving onboard to when they become a full quota carrier rep. But it looked like to take advantage of the opportunities, to talk about or just mention briefly what we're doing with these sales associates. So one of the things that we just started to do last year and are continuing to build -- on is utilizing the sales associates to sort of further augment the reach and capabilities of our existing sales team because what we have is troubled and this is not complete.

So probably just when you have more products it obviously takes time away from resting able to go to target competitive accounts and new accounts in other places. So, our plan and what we -- we started this back in the fall sort of officially and we continue to build on that with the additional 10 just to have these sales associates. Basically they are to augment the existing fleet of full quota carrying reps. So hopefully drive enhanced performance, in particular around some of the capital device, so can take a bit more time. So we will definitely see a reasonable number of sales associates becoming full quota carrying reps with a target of 100 to 110 this year. But we do plan to have a continuing group, a larger group if you will of associates to help handle some of the workload that occurs at the territory level.

Brittany Henderson

Okay, perfect. Thank you

Robert S. White

Thanks Brittany.

Operator

Thank you and our next question is from the line of Kyle Rose of Canaccord. Your line is open.

Kyle Rose

Hey guys, can you hear me alright.

Robert S. White

We can.

Kyle Rose

Great, thank you for taking the question. So, I just wanted to talk a little bit on the capital side and just wanted to make sure that I heard the prepared remarks correctly, did you say that the capital in the Q1 400 basis point headwind I guess is the right way to call it? And then I guess it sounds like that's maybe heavily weighted -- more heavily weighted towards the Fiagon side but is it fair to think about those being the same type of headwinds in the Q2?

Robert S. White

So you're correct in terms of the prepared remarks relative to Q1, that the dampening that we saw relative to our range, they were sort at the lower end there versus midpoint or top end was completely because of capital. As we think about Q2 we obviously are hopeful and expect that we'll see better performance coming out of that business but because timing can be a little bit tricky to predict, we wanted to be conservative in terms of our thought about that portion of our business. And so we did try to factor that into our guidance.

Kyle Rose

And I understand that there's a bigger capital component given all of the recent product launches but I guess that seems like a bigger delta than we had anticipated. So I guess just maybe talk about just the expectations for the mix of consumable and capital moving forward. And I understand you're probably not going to want to give discrete guidance but just from a 10,000 foot standpoint and then how we should view that relative to the underlying balloon business?

Brent A. Moen

Yes, this is Brent. I will take a stab at that. So, I think in the long run so as we look out and test our models, disposables will continue to be the majority of our business. And capital is a nice contributor and we think capital is one of those type product lines that actually allows us to pull through incremental disposals. So we're focused on both elements of those types of capital and disposable sales. So that's really the focal point and I can tell you that well, April doesn’t necessarily mean, just to give you kind of -- just a greater degree of comfort over the entire quarter. We are seeing some of that activity come through in the April time period also.

Kyle Rose

Okay, great and then just one more for me and I will hop back in the queue, you spent a lot of time in the prepared remarks, both of you did discuss the new products and BD and longer-term opportunities for product generation but some of it sounds like there may be some disruption from just the sheer volume of new product launches over the past 12 to 18 months, you might be spreading the sales force a bit thin. I don't want to put words in your mouth but I guess that's kind of something that I'm taking away from some of the commentary, so I guess one is that fair? And then two, why the commentary on BD been such a focal point here rather than just underlying execution, is there something that you're seeing in the end markets that you're missing from your product bag that you think is important to execute on or just how should we think about that relative to the underlying business?

Robert S. White

Yes Kyle, thanks for raising it because I want to make sure it is clear. That is not a priority for us, it is something that we watch because having the portfolio to allow more procedures to be done in the office for us is paramount to our overall success because that does drive the core of the balloon business as well as other reasonable technologies. So it is not, it was not in any way meant to be a primary focus of the conversation. Our primary focus from a pipeline standpoint has and will continue to be internal development. And as you know we brought a lot of things to the market really with the exception candidly of our relationship with the Fiagon. Everything else pretty much has gone through our internal channels.

You are right relative to how we think about the sales force. So without question adding more products to the sales force back has been good in many respects but has also resulted in us beginning to appreciate some of the subtleties around the amount of effort and energy required. And the other thing too is just making sure we have sort of optimal spending controls, something we are actually giving you right coaching and development to say move along with this broader portfolio. And so we are continuing to sort of look at that, refine where we can to make them perform better and that's really the focus for us going forward.

Kyle Rose

Great, thank you very much for taking the question.

Robert S. White

Thanks Kyle.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from the line of Ryan Zimmerman of BTIG. Your line is open.

Ryan Zimmerman

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. Can you hear me okay?

Robert S. White

We can Ryan.

Ryan Zimmerman

Great, so want to ask couple of questions that I don’t have answer for, Eustachian tube approval, given that you do have lack of reimbursement this time, I am curious to hear your thoughts about commercialization and how physicians particularly ENT specifically are thinking about their end user pricing for that product or that indication before you have approval and what you expect in terms of contribution for the year without obviously giving guidance for that product or that indication?

Robert S. White

You know Ryan, so great question. So, Eustachian tube is going to probably have two I guess stages of growth for their business. The first stage in this environment of no reimbursement is going to come from those patients who are common to Eustachian tube dysfunction. I can't tell you how big that market is, but it's meaningful and so a patient has both of those. Given the fact that we're unique in our ability to treat those patients without having to drive applicable cost as opposed to our competitor I think that's going to be a really nice striver for doctors and we will see the gain from a revenue standpoint are going to be those doctors that may have previously used a competitive device. But now you can say essentially 50% if you will by switching over and use intelligent products to be able to treat those patients that are confident [ph]. So that's the near-term sort of if you will, the thing that has got us excited. We are bullish on that specific opportunity. And then of course the longer-term is the reimbursement and as you know well that will take a couple of years.

Ryan Zimmerman

Right, and do you have any indication of what physicians may be charging for that additional procedure in their offices right now?

Robert S. White

We so -- in the office candidly they're probably doing almost zero. So most patients today that are being treated for Eustachian tube standalone from what we understand they are mostly being treated in the operating room or endometrial surgery center. Reimbursement there isn’t great but there are some folks that we will at least cover the cost of the device, on quarter in particular.

Ryan Zimmerman

Okay, that's very helpful and then moving on to the pediatric indication, it sounds like it's growing nicely, saw 30% growth behind counts that do that. Internal to your expectations, I mean where are we in that inflection on pediatric growth. I mean should we expect that to continue to exponentially grow above and beyond that metric or should we think about this as kind of the appropriate level for growth with your pediatric indication at this time? And then one last one after that.

Robert S. White

Yeah, thanks Ryan. You know it's hard to say I think we're going to see this kind of growth for a period of time. What's been happening over the past couple of quarters now is broader acceptance by the academic community and in particular the pediatric community because of the data. And as they have more experience that we might not discuss before. A lot of these doctors especially when it comes pediatrics, those were very much a wait and see policy. They don’t want [indiscernible] if you will using this technology to distribute their experiences and outcomes. But as they add those then of course they brought the usage up. So I think they kind of brought the experience 30% faster than others. We certainly had good performance last year and I am expecting we will continue to see that kind of performance.

Ryan Zimmerman

Okay, and then just lastly from me. I mean when you guys put out guidance for this year you contemplated the reimbursement risk and changes potentially occurring in the hospital setting as part of the indication for the guidance. And given that you are not seeing that as much in the first quarter of this year, I mean how should we think about that reimbursement impact occurring or impacting the business through the rest of the year given the guidance that you have maintained and subsequently brought down at the top end?

Robert S. White

Yeah, well so as I mentioned we did see some modest again utilization in fact at the hospital and we are not at this point firmly declaring whether it's hospital or not. But it was definitely there. Your point is a good one though, that overall this has performed on plan because we were able to make up that volume in the office setting. So as we think about the remainder of the year our view on the corpus to spend pretty consistent relative to the overall guidance. So that adjustment to the guidance that we just put out there on the top end was really a reflection of sort of how we think about the capital. And obviously working hard to bring that about given also how we think about getting those additional sales associates who will help us solidify that capital in a more predictable manner.

Ryan Zimmerman

Thanks for taking the question guys.

Operator

Thank you and at this time I am showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Bob White, CEO for closing remarks.

Robert S. White

Great, thank you very much everybody. Appreciate your time this evening and we look forward to keeping you further apprised in the future.

Operator

Well, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program, you may now disconnect. Everybody have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.