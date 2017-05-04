Level 3 Communications (LVLT) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLT)

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Level 3 First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Valerie Finberg, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Thank you, Pam. Good evening everyone and thank you for joining us for the Level 3 Communications' first quarter 2017 earnings call. With us on the call today are Jeff Storey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sunit Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior-period results for the first quarter 2016 are presented on a pro forma basis, adjusted to reflect changes made to customer assignments between the wholesale and enterprise channels at the beginning of 2017, due to mergers between certain customers and other changes. Unless otherwise noted, revenue and sales comparisons to prior periods are provided on a year-over-year and a constant currency basis.

All of our earnings materials, including the presentation we will review on this call, can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Level 3 website at investors.level3.com.

You can see our cautionary statements beginning on page 2 of the 1Q 2017 earnings presentation, which says that the presentation and remarks contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Results may vary significantly from those statements. Additional information is available in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation also includes the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff.

Thanks, Valerie. Good evening, everyone and thank you for joining us. Level 3 delivered solid first quarter results with continued growth in CNS enterprise revenue. Although, we'd like to see better revenue performance and are investing to drive revenue, our focus on profitable growth is enabling Level 3 to continue to increase adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow this year and we reaffirmed our guidance for both metrics today.

As we look at the pending transaction with CenturyLink, the regulatory process is moving forward as expected and we anticipate closing at the end of September. Our goal to build the world's premier global enterprise networking company, driven by profitable growth and increasing free cash flow per share, guides our approach to integration planning. We're designing an organization structure and an approach to the market that will position us well for the future, and we've made good progress in those planning efforts.

However, until the close, the Level 3 team remains highly focused on delivering excellent value to our customers, implementing ongoing improvements to the customer experience, competing aggressively to gain market share and managing our business with financial discipline.

Per our usual process, Sunit will provide an update on our detailed results. I'll then provide commentary on how Level 3 is addressing current market trends and a little more color on integration planning. After that, we'll open it up for your questions. Sunit?

Thank you, Jeff and good evening everyone. Let's start with slide 5 and a few financial highlights from the first quarter. We reaffirmed our full-year 2017 financial outlook. We grew adjusted EBITDA to $725 million in the quarter. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.1 times, and our free cash flow was $173 million. In the quarter, we had higher capital expenditures and higher cash interest expense. Additionally, in the first quarter, we typically pay annual employee bonuses along with prepayments on software and maintenance contracts. Overall, we remain confident in our 2007 (sic) [2017] outlook for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

Let's now turn to revenue results on slide 6. For the first quarter, total revenue declined 0.1%, CNS revenue grew 0.1% and enterprise CNS revenue excluding UK government grew 3.3%. Within CNS, revenue from our large multinational enterprise customers increased 7.4%. Although the growth from this customers was a little slower than we've seen in past quarters, we saw strong sequential sales. And as we've noted in the past, revenue performance can be lumpy from quarter-to-quarter. Total wholesale CNS revenue declined 7.4%, primarily due to continued consolidation-driven disconnects from wireless and cable customers.

Shifting to regional results, North America CNS revenue declined 0.4% for the first quarter, while enterprise CNS revenue grew 2.1%. Moving to EMEA, in the first quarter, EMEA CNS revenue decreased 1.0%, while enterprise CNS revenue excluding UK government increased 5.4%. On a year-over-year basis, the pound, sterling and the euro weakened against the dollar. Sequentially these currencies strengthened slightly. Compared to the first quarter 2016, the pound, sterling and the euro declined 3% and 14% respectively, negatively impacting reported revenue by approximately $13 million.

In Latin America, we saw another strong quarter of performance with CNS revenue increasing 6.8% and enterprise CNS revenue growing 13%.

On slide 7, we highlight the sequential performance of our North America enterprise customer groups. Overall results were mixed, and while we are clearly doing better at the bottom end, we're working to improve our performance across all these groups.

Moving to slide 8, Wholesale Voice Services or WVS revenue was $102 million in the first quarter 2017 compared to $105 million from the year-ago quarter, representing 5% of total revenue.

Turning to slide 9, from a product group perspective, IP & data services grew 0.7% and transport & fiber also grew 0.7%. Voice services declined 2.2%, and colocation and data center services revenue declined 1.2%. From an individual product perspective, we saw CDN growth of 15% and managed security growth of 9.1%. We also saw dark fiber growth of 5.3%.

Turning to slide 10, network access margin expanded to 66.3% compared to 66.2% in the first quarter 2016.

Turning to slide 11, excluding CenturyLink acquisition-related expenses, adjusted EBITDA was $725 million for the first quarter 2017 compared to $710 million in the first quarter 2016. CenturyLink acquisition-related expenses incurred in the first quarter 2017 totaled $20 million, of which $18 million were non-cash and $2 million were cash expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.4% in the first quarter of 2017, excluding acquisition-related expenses. This compares to 34.6% in the first quarter 2016.

For the first quarter 2017, capital expenditures were $368 million, which were higher than average, due to capital spent on fiber builds along with success-based capital from customer orders. During the first quarter, Level 3 refinanced approximately $4.6 billion of senior secured term loans, lowering our spread over LIBOR by 64 basis points. As a result, the company recognized a loss before taxes of $44 million or $0.08 in basic earnings per share on the extinguishment and modification of debt after taxes.

The company generated free cash flow $173 million in the first quarter, which excludes cash-related acquisition-related expenses of $2 million. This compares to $213 million from the year-ago quarter. If you look at our outlook for cash interest expense of $520 million for the full-year 2017, the expected average per quarter is about $130 million. This quarter, given the refinancing of our term loan and acceleration of interest payments in the quarter, our cash interest paid was $153 million.

Similarly, our capital expenditures averaged $334 million per quarter in 2016, and as I mentioned earlier, were $368 million in the first quarter 2017. We continue to make progress in reducing our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, exiting the quarter at 3.1 times, which excludes acquisition-related expenses and compares to 3.7 times in the first quarter 2016. We're getting close to the low end of our target leverage range of 3 to 4 times.

In the first quarter of 2017, we generated net income of $95 million and basic earnings per share of $0.26. While the effective income tax rate in the first quarter was 43%, we expect our tax rate to be lower in subsequent quarters, and overall, we continue to expect our GAAP income tax rate to average about 38% for the full-year 2017.

Turning to our business outlook for 2017 on slide 12, as mentioned in our earnings release and as I highlighted earlier, we are reaffirming our 2017 financial outlook for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $2.94 billion to $3 billion and free cash flow of $1.1 billion to $1.16 billion. Notwithstanding the higher than normal CapEx in the quarter, our full-year outlook for capital expenditures remains unchanged at 16% of total revenue.

In summary, we are off to a good start to the year and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our financial objectives for 2017.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff.

Thank you, Sunit. As we look across our three regions, market demand remains healthy. Sales bookings started off a little slow at the beginning of the year, but strengthened throughout the quarter and we closed out the quarter with solid sales and a strong funnel.

Level 3 continues to benefit from many of the trends our customers see within their businesses, the continuing demand for greater and greater bandwidth, the ongoing migration to the cloud, the need for hybrid networking solutions to maximize the benefit of that migration, the ability to defend their networking solutions against an ever more hostile threat environment and the digital initiatives that are transforming our customers' own business models.

The strength of Level 3 is our broad and robust network, supporting a broad and robust portfolio of products. Network is not something our customers build between two cities. Network is something they do to drive their business forward. They want to network their data centers together. They want to network their remote employees with their corporate headquarters. They want to network with their customers, with their suppliers, with their equipment, and in the age of the Internet of Things, with virtually every device necessary to support their business. Network is now something they do to be successful.

Each of these networking needs is best addressed by specific products. Tying together two data centers in the same city or across the country is often a dark fiber solution, while a relatively small market overall, we meet this need head on and have seen great success in selling dark fiber services in a very competitive market.

When traffic is lower or the distance is longer, this is more likely best served by a wave transport solution and our family of wave products meet this need well, up to 100 gigabit per second products. For customers tying remote offices to a corporate headquarters, more and more of that calls for hybrid WAN solution, with VPNs for some locations and standard IT services for others. For content distribution, our CDN services utilize our core IT backbone to provide a differentiated customer experience. Our Level 3 Cloud Connect products allow customers a flexible, scalable mechanism to connect to today's great cloud providers.

That maybe a long list of services, but the point is that networking requirements are as varied as the applications and the needs they're meant to support. There's the old adage, if all you've got is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. If all you've got is dark fiber, everything looks like a dark fiber solution. If all you've got is CDN, everything looks like a CDN. If all you've got is best efforts Internet, everything looks like an IT solution.

The strength of Level 3 is our ability to seamlessly meet all of the customer's networking needs over one of the world's most sophisticated and highly-integrated networks. From conference calling to content distribution, from IT to dark fiber or from Voice Complete to Advanced Threat Intelligence, and protecting our customers' valuable digital assets, Level 3 works with our customers across all of their networking needs.

With the CenturyLink combination, we'll be able to take these services and more to customers over a broader and even more robust network. This wider range of capabilities will create more value for our customers and make us more competitive in the market.

From an integration planning perspective, the teams had made tremendous progress over the last several months and we're also well into defining our network strategy. As you recall, network expense savings are a key portion of the overall synergies and the network itself is the foundation for everything we do. The ability to serve more customers on net leads to better customer experience, shorter provisioning times and a better competitive result. It really just comes back to both the scale and the scope that are so critical in driving profitable growth and increasing free cash flow per share. We're very excited about what we can do together as a combined company.

We'll now open it up for your questions. Operator, would you explain the process?

Absolutely. And our first question from the line of Philip Cusick from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, guys, thanks. I guess the same question I think I asked last quarter, we used to talk about 2% quarter-to-quarter growth as your goal for enterprise. It's been a long time since we saw that. And I wonder if this is still what we should expect as an internal goal at least or has the environment changed the impact to that potential?

And then if I can just a follow-up as well on the trends in that SMB business that we've been talking about for a while. What are you seeing in churn there? Thanks.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Well, I think, Phil, on the 2%, as we've said last quarter, we're not providing revenue guidance focused more on profitable growth, and I think that's the right emphasis. Having said that, I think that the investments we've made in improving our customer experience, I think, will continue to position us well to drive better revenue performance over time, which we said was our objective this year to try and drive a little better revenue performance this year. So, I think, that's where we are on that point.

On the SMB side, I think the efforts that we made over the last several quarters are yielding benefit, and as we said last time, it's too early to declare victory on one data point or even two, but that continues to be an area of focus for us. And we're really excited about the upcoming combination with CenturyLink, because we are up against some fairly large competitors in that area, and then I think that hopefully we get together, we can continue to do a better job on that SMB space. Jeff, I don't know if you have...

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

No, I think that's right. I mean, we've done a lot of things to make sure that we're going to market correctly for the SMB customers, making sure we have the right product set for them and make sure we're talking to them and communicating with them about the value of the products going forwards. And so we're pleased with the progress. It's, as Sunit says, too early to declare victory, but we are pleased with the progress we're making.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks, guys.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Great. Two questions if I may. When we look at both companies in terms of results this evening, it looks like you guys are executing perhaps better on your strategies and CenturyLink is right now in terms of execution just simply getting closer to achieving the guidance that you've set forth. What is it that you've learned between now, when the deal was announced, that you think you could apply to their strategy that could help potentially with their own results?

And then secondly, net neutrality, it seems like that's going to be repealed. Any thought on how that might impact your business or the combined company's business, particularly their latest Tier 1 IP transit business? Thanks.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Yeah, so. Thanks, Colby. With respect to the things that we've learned since we announced the transaction, all of those things are supportive of the transaction. We've learned that there's some products and capabilities that they have that would be great for our customers, and that we want to bring to our customers. I think that Glen mentioned on his call that he likes our GM model that we've followed in, and so how we go to market with for some of our enterprise customers, we'll try and make sure that we capitalize on that. So what we're really focused on in the integration planning is taking the best of both companies, putting them together in a way that really meets the needs of our enterprise customers and continues to grow that business for both of us.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

And also one other thing I would add is just all of that through the lens of profitable growth and a clear focus on bottom line performance I think, especially given the synergies that we have to achieve, I think that has to – that's going to be an overall focus, I think, to the combined company.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

That's right. And then with respect to net neutrality, look, we -Level 3 has long believed in an open Internet. We believe that net neutrality is good for consumers. We think it's good for Level 3. But we've also approached this through commercial negotiations with people that we have to interface with. And so we'll continue to do that. We believe an open Internet is good, but at the same time, we've worked through all of the issues that we need with our customers and with other providers to make sure that we have the interconnection facilities in place and support our business model.

Colby Synesael - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. Appreciate it.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks very much. Jeff, I think on the network strategy, you talked a little bit about the opportunity and the synergies there. And perhaps you did a very nice job with network synergies on Global Crossing and tw telecom. To what extent is this a similar type network integration or is the scale very different, giving you the visibility into those synergies?

And then maybe for Sunit, the wholesale pressure, you talked about carrier churn. Is that something you see persisting for the rest of the year or is that more of a temporary phenomenon? Thanks.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure. With respect to the scale, certainly the scale is different, because it's the combination of all those companies that make up Level 3, and now we're combining with CenturyLink, which is a very large company as well. So the scale is different, but it looks the same. And it has the same benefits to us. I mean, there are times that we go after synergies for the cost savings. But the majority of our network synergies are about providing a better product and service to our customers and a better experience to our customers, and the cost savings are the side benefits that we get from it.

And we know that when we put customers on net, we are able to provide better experience, better service delivery, better service assurance. We're able to do a better job for that customer. When we do a better job for the customer, they buy more services from us, and they continue to maintain the ones that they have with us. And so we look at the network evolution as a continued evolution, not only in cost savings, but also in our customer experience and the product that we provide those customers.

And so certainly, there is bigger scale associated with the CenturyLink/Level 3 than some of those others, but it's much the same problem, it's much the same challenge, and we have great experience in both companies of really delivering on that in a way that is supportive of our customers rather than harmful to our customers.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

And on the wholesale question, we sustained a lot of the declines over the course of last year. I think it's stabilizing some. So I think at least going forward on a sequential basis, we'll see some of those pressures subside a little. The year-over-year comparisons won't look good for a while, but at least sequentially, I think even if you look at our fourth quarter wholesale results and first quarter wholesale results, you'll see that. So I think that we've gone through a tough patch with all the consolidation of wireless and cable business.

And having said that, as I look forward over the next couple of years, there will still be some impact from consolidation activity. There's plenty being talked about certainly. And two, there will be offset by the beginnings of the investments in 5G infrastructure across the U.S. I think that in general will be beneficial for us. So that's how we see it.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Amir Rozwadowski - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you very much. I was wondering if we could touch upon the demand environment in the enterprise market. You folks continue to see sequential growth in the CNS side. CenturyLink mentioned that they're seeing some traction from their perspective. Some of the larger folks are seeing some softness. So, wanted to just get your take on sort of the broader environment here and how you folks can capitalize on some of the opportunities that you're seeing as a combined entity?

And then the second question is you've mentioned sort of mid-single digit growth I believe in dark fiber side. What's been driving sort of that? And how do you see that progression going forward? Thanks very much.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure. Thanks. With respect to the demand environment, we saw softness in the very end of last year, the beginning of the first quarter, but it grew through the first quarter. And so by the end of the first quarter, we feel pretty good about our sales bookings. We feel pretty good about our funnel looking forward. And so the demand environment is healthy. It's never linear. There are things that come into play each and every quarter, but the demand environment is pretty healthy. Now what's up to us is making sure we capture on that demand environment.

And it's a very competitive market out there. But we think we have great products and services. We have an excellent sales team that remains focused on driving Level 3's performance and driving outperformance all the way till the closing of the CenturyLink deal. And we're pretty pleased with where we are from a demand side perspective.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Yeah. And I would add, we're still at the stages where you look at the growth of some of the big cloud services players, whether it's AWS, Microsoft Azure and others in the data center field, I think all of that will continue to drive more business on our side as all of this data has to move around, be replicated, diversely routed. So I think that's all a good indicator for the demand environment over the next few years as enterprises make this move towards a hybrid world, which will continue for quite some time.

On your other question, I think essentially as we look at – sorry about that. On the other question, I guess, the main point is, we see demand for dark fiber. I mean, we've been consistent in the growth rate we've reported now for several quarters. So it's been a steady growth. I don't think it's gone up or gone down. We've been at that level. We see demand coming from some of the big west coast companies, we see demand coming from cable companies, we see demand coming from some of the finance verticals. So those are the areas where we are seeing strength.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

And dark fiber is a very competitive business out there. And we win when we do a better job than our competitors. And that's what we are focused on is working with customers to make sure we understand what applications are appropriate for dark fiber and which ones aren't. And we work with them to understand their overall networking needs. We don't want to just go in with every solution as dark fiber. Sometimes that's the right solution, sometimes it's a wave solution, sometimes it's IP VPN.

So we work really closely with our customers to understand their overall needs and then we come up with solutions that meet those needs, tying their data centers together with dark fiber, they're tying their branch offices to their headquarters with the hybrid WAN solution. And we'll continue to work with customers to try and meet their kind of overall needs in the networking space.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

And also we see demand not just in North America, but we were seeing good demand for dark fiber, similar type of this in Latin America and in Europe also.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Yeah.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Thanks. And good afternoon. I guess one follow-up question on churn. I noted that CNS churn did tick up a little bit, obviously, not outside of historical ranges, so I don't think there is anything – too much to read into that. But just wondering it looks like the low-end is performing better over the last couple of quarters. Wondering if maybe you could just give a little bit more detail on where you are seeing some of that churn that may have driven that tick-up this quarter?

And then secondly, bigger picture industry, obviously, a lot more talk these days around 5G. Obviously, we can debate whether that's real in the near-term or not. But Level 3 hadn't typically gone after the fiber-to-the-tower business, but I think 5G obviously brings a very different architecture than what we've seen historically in the wireless world. So, wondering if you guys could just frame what the opportunity might look like if anything for Level 3 and how that view may differ when you include CenturyLink in the mix as well.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Okay. On the churn question, typically first quarter we do see a little higher churn, a lot of it mostly from the wholesale sector. People are done with their budgets for December, new budget season comes in in January. So that's typically, it's up a little, it's more in the wholesale side than anywhere else. So – and like you said, it's slight, so we're not too concerned about that.

On the 5G side, I'll give you some thoughts, Jeff might have some, but I think in general your point is right. The need for 5G fiber infrastructure is a lot more distributed than just connecting to towers. There are lot more places to connect to. It's clearly a bigger benefit for like a local phone company or cable company is more capitalized, so I think CenturyLink would be a beneficiary. The areas that we have – like Level 3 has metro networks in highly densely populated urban areas, where it could be useful for us.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

I just agree with Sunit's answer on that, Scott, and your comment of let's wait first and see if it's real and how real it is and what environment it's real for. And if you look at the Level 3 network, it's really been hard for us to look at going into a market and building everything in the market, because maybe there are few sites that make sense, but overall the investment doesn't make sense. When you start combining with CenturyLink, and you have more local capillarity and more density of the network, then it probably makes more sense for the combined company than it might for Level 3 alone.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. First, the last several quarters, you've had higher CapEx in part to support dark fiber and wavelength's growth. When do we start to see the revenue benefit from that spending closer to P&L?

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

So we're already seeing the revenue benefit as measured by cash coming in through the door. For dark fiber revenues, typically, and if you have 20 year higher use, the gap benefit stretches out for 20 years, but in addition we get space and power revenues which are monthly recurring in nature, and annual maintenance fees which are recurring in nature. So I think that we will continue to see the benefit of that coming through over the next years, because the business, as we pointed out, has been pretty – demand has been very, very healthy.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Okay. And maybe one more, you've been taking steps to bolster results in EMEA for a couple of years now. Can you step back and maybe talk about what investments and efforts you think have worked and maybe what has lived up to expectations and maybe needs more work?

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure. We've invested in a number of different things, mostly about focus. Investing in our sales team, investing in the organization that we have, to focus on the major markets in EMEA, so the UK, France, Germany, Benelux rather than distributing all of our focus across all other different markets, really, really intensifying in those individual markets, where the majority of the demand is. And so I think that that's working for us.

We've increased our focus on enterprise customers and a little less dependence on wholesale customers and continue to drive the capabilities that enterprise customers want. And we've been very successful in North America. We've leveraged that success with financial institutions and other types of enterprise customers to drive growth in EMEA. There are obviously things that we've done that could have worked out better. I don't have a long list of those things that I want to go through. But we're very critical of our own performance and we shine a bright light on our successes, but also on our mistakes and our failures.

So, we look at the things that we've done, shine a very bright light on it, analyze it, look at it, ask ourselves questions, and then adjust our approach based on that. But we're also not afraid to take risks. And that's what we have to continue to do, is to really focus on the capabilities that those customers want, that those customers need and then making sure that we're delivering those capabilities over the infrastructure that we have.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

And the other point I would say, when we look at it from a profitability perspective, the business since we bought Global Crossing six plus years ago, revenues have shrunk 25% mostly due to the UK government contract and some wholesale revenues, but EBITDA margins in spite of that have gone from 10% to 15% to the high-20%. So, we have made a lot of investments in capital and also in optimizing the cost base to make it a very profitable business. And to do that, so, we in every year, in the last year is we spent more as a percent percentage of revenue on CapEx in EMEA than we have in the U.S. to continue to expand our presence and network base and keeping a sharp eye on profitable growth.

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson LLC

Okay. That's great. Thanks, guys.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks. And two questions if you don't mind. You were talking earlier about how the cost synergies are reasonably easy to identify and achieve in this transaction and that it's all about more how you go to market, that you'd noted how much incremental scale in the enterprise market you're going to achieve by combining with CenturyLink. Maybe just anecdotally, if possible, talk to us about where you think you've been missing chances to win business in the past, because you just didn't have the scale. And what kind of doors do you think are going to be open to the company now that you can pursue?

And then just as an extension of this question on the deal, CenturyLink announced sort of what the management team is going to look like when this transaction closes. I'm curious what are you doing on your side to prepare for the integration, particularly around things like head count retention?

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure. With respect to what deals do we lose and that will get benefit from the CenturyLink transaction, there's the capillarity of the network. And I apologize that we've used that phrase for eight or 10 years now, but it's important. The value of a network is based on its connectivity. In CenturyLink areas, they have great connectivity. They have great SD-WAN products and Ethernet products that we're going to be able to leverage to deliver for all of our customers across that infrastructure. And so, they bring quite a bit to Level 3 and to Level 3 customers.

Now I hope that Level 3 brings just as much to the CenturyLink customers and to the CenturyLink business. But there really are opportunities for us to go out and win corporate networks where they have a bunch of remote locations and maybe we weren't competitive from a pricing and ability to deliver when we're having to buy all of that off net. This will make us more competitive in the market, more able to compete with the AT&T and Verizons and Deutsche Telecom and British Telecom and all of those different companies while we're operating in the U.S.

With respect to the management and what are we doing to keep management, we're doing everything that we can. We think we have an incredibly talented team of executives and managers all the way down to the GMs and the sales directors and throughout our company in service delivery, service assurance. We think we have the most talented team in the industry. And as a result of that, other people think we have the most talented team in the industry as well. And so we do get targeted. But we get targeted by a bunch of different companies and you can't go to any of the large networking companies and large content companies and look in their network department and find anything but Level 3 people running around.

And so we're actually used to this environment where people come and try and lure our team away from us. So we do a lot of things that are inherent in the way that we operate, give people opportunities to expand, challenge people with rewarding jobs, push authority down into the organization, so that people are challenged to satisfy our customers and that they have the authority and the ability to do that. That's a rewarding job. We try and create those for our employees across the board.

We also have put in retention programs in place to make sure that we do what we can from a financial perceptive to retain the key employees. We also spend a lot of time talking to employees and talking about the value that they create. I'm going to have a call on Friday with our sales organization and my message is to them, if you're performing and you're in sales, we want you in the combined company. We want every sales person, every good sales manager, every good sales director to help us drive the growth of the combined business. And so we do a lot of things to make sure that we are focused on retaining the key talent.

Now, having said that, we will lose people, and we're used to that. We're accustomed to it, and our funnel of building people and bringing them up is one of the strengths that we have in our organization. And so the churn of people is inevitable, but it's also good for us, because it gives opportunities for people to step up and do different roles.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks for taking the questions.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thank you. Could you comment on your customer base? Have you had any conversation with customers about what their possible reaction might be to tax reform or repatriation and their propensity to invest and grow? Do you think that would be a positive for your base business?

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

I mean, we haven't specifically talked about tax reform, but I think clearly the two key tenets, one is repatriation of cash and lowering of income taxes for corporations are both very positive things for companies and won't surprise me if that drove to more investment obviously. And till it actually is tangible and gets through, nobody is really going to change their spending plans per se, but there is certainly excitement and buzz around it.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Yeah. Frank, I'm going to twist your question just a little bit of tax reform and tell you what our customers are saying to us, because Sunit and I both spend a lot of time on the road talking to customers, talking about our business, talking about the CenturyLink transaction and talking about what they need. And what they need is a high-performing, very capable network with a robust set of products and a robust set of infrastructure so that we can meet their needs.

And from all of the customers that I've talked to after the conversations, maybe they have initial questions about how CenturyLink and Level 3 are going to work together. But after the conversations, every customer I've talked to has been very positive about it. They see this as a strength, to give a scale, scope and ability to deliver for them. They see it as a strength in combining two strong, rich, fiber-based networks together and meeting their needs. And so, the customers have been pretty positive. And they haven't told me about how they're going to repatriate the money, or if they're going to spend more directly as a result. But I'm hopeful that that's going to happen anyway, so.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Yeah. And all those comments has been very positive. Same experience, yeah.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right. Just a...

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Go ahead.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

I'd say as a follow-up I was going to say if you had any – what's the conversation you had in Washington about infrastructure spending, and to the extent that it sounds like what's being discussed is something that you'll be able to participate in?

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

We spend a lot of time working with the federal customers and I won't get into specifics, and I'm not going to project what the government will spend on infrastructure that applies to us. But I'll tell you that, that we're very good at meeting those customers' needs as well. If you look at our federal business over the past few years, we've done a really good job of growing it. We've got an excellent team in Washington. We don't approach the federal government just as another customer. We approach them as a different way of doing business with them, a way of supporting them, a way of helping them, meet the needs and the challenges that are unique to the federal government. And we've been very successful at it. And so I expect that to the extent there are opportunities for our products and services, we'll continue to win in the market competing for them directly.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

I believe that's our last question. So I'd like to close the call with a few thoughts. The team at Level 3 remains focused on executing in the market. We are focused on driving profitable growth and delivering for our customers. We are continually enhancing our performance and our customer experience and recognize that, that is a key differentiator in the market. We're excited about the company we'll create with CenturyLink transaction and our opportunity to become the premier global provider of enterprise networking services. Additionally, as we look at the financial benefits of the transaction, we believe the combined company will be well-positioned to grow free cash flow per share, which we believe is a key component of increasing stockholder value.

Thank you for joining today's call and for your support of Level 3. Operator, that concludes the call.

