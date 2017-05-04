The West Is The Best - Cramer's Mad Money (5/3/17)

For Apple and Tim Cook, the main focus is on the user.

Companies, Wall Street and investors keep wondering how this market can possibly keep climbing to new highs.

Those in Silicon Valley may wonder the same thing. But the issue is not keeping the hordes of techies in the Bay Area awake at night.

Instead, they're innovating. Like mad.

Mad Money's Jim Cramer is in Northern California this week, broadcasting from CNBC's studios in San Francisco. During his Wednesday show, he talked about how tech continues to move ahead with new ideas, products and services that change the consumer and enterprise world.

While CEOs fret about an unpredictable president or what the Fed has in store, "there's so much momentum for these companies (in Silicon Valley)," Cramer said. "They can't be stopped by what's happening in Washington or concerns about the broader economy."

And while some companies are considering cutting employees, tech companies are aggressively recruiting and hiring. "Out west, there are more opportunities to reinvest and create," Cramer said.

Corporate America "simply doesn't think big enough to understand the sheer scale of what's being created out here, because (they) haven't lived and breathed it."

To help support his point, the Mad Money host traveled south of the city, to Cupertino, for a visit with Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook to see what the world's biggest company has planned in terms of innovation.

Visiting 1 Infinite Loop

During his interview with Cramer, Cook talked about Apple's long-term view of its business. "We care very much about our users," Cook said. "We strongly believe that if they're happy over the long term, other things will take care of themselves."

Cook also highlighted key developments for Apple during its last quarter. Mac sales are up. Apple Watch sales are climbing. The Services group may one day be valued as highly as a Fortune 100 company. iPhone revenues are moving higher. And during the last quarter, four out of five of the company's geographic segments saw growth.

A sticking point for Cook were lackluster results from China, though he pointed out that Apple did "remarkably better" in that country during the previous quarter when compared to the second half of last year. And "we'll do even better there this quarter," he said.

For Apple, obviously, it's still about the iPhone. "The iPhone is the best consumer product ever, and it has become so integrated into our lives you wouldn't think about leaving the house without it," Cook said.

Looking ahead, Cook said he wants to see the Services business double by 2020. Apple is working more in the video space and is working on development of original content, he said.

The Apple CEO talked about the economic impact the company has delivered to the U.S. and internationally. Cook said Apple has fostered the creation of 2 million jobs in the U.S. The Apple ecosystem supports work for 1.5 million developers. The company employs 80,000 in the U.S. Apple relies on key U.S. companies, from 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Corning (NYSE:GLW), and is making a big push into advanced manufacturing.

Cook also mentioned the possible repatriation of Apple's cash overseas: "Many companies sell globally, and they earn money globally," he said. "You want people to use money in the U.S. and to invest more."

"Comprehensive tax reform is so important for this economy," he added.

Clorox Also Innovates

Cramer spent time with another Bay Area company - Clorox (NYSE:CLX) - and its CEO, Benno Dorer.

Dorer also spoke about innovations at his company, including Clorox's new Scentiva line of cleaners. The Renew Life acquisition continues to be integrated into the business and is delivering results, he said. And Clorox's e-commerce business is up 30% year to date.

Clorox is pushing "a lot of innovation in an environment that I would characterize as innovation starved," the CEO said. "Innovation keeps us young."

Lookin' Good!

Cramer put a spotlight on two companies that are delivering for shareholders.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) delivered quarterly results that pleased Wall Street. Sales in China were strong, and a big push in e-commerce and among specialty multi-retailer channels and a move away from some dying mall business helped the company, Cramer said.

And Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), the company behind Invisalign braces, continues to impress. Growth among the critical teen component was up 11% in the last quarter. The stock is up 37% for the year. Given its growth prospects, Align could still be a buy, Cramer said.