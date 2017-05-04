Vivus' (VVUS) CEO Seth Fischer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivus, Inc. (VVUS) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today’s teleconference. Joining me today is Seth Fischer, VIVUS’ Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Dr. Santosh Varghese, VIVUS’s Chief Medical Officer will be available for the question-and-answer portion of this call.

I’ll now turn the call over to Seth, to provide a business update.

Seth Fischer

Thank you, Mark, and good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. On today’s call, I will update you on our business strategy evaluation, provide an update on our Avanafil efforts as well as our Qsymia commercialization activities.

VIVUS has a history and core strength of development, product candidates through clinical testing and FDA approval. We’ve put ourselves in position to be able to explore acquiring value creating development stage assets, as we reshape the VIVUS business model.

We are working closely with Aquilo Partners to identify and evaluate potential product development candidates. Our goal is to add one or two clinical states product candidates to our pipeline by the end of 2017, which could come in the form of a license, a co-development agreement, a merger or acquisition or some other form.

In January 2017, we entered into a worldwide license agreement with Selten Pharma, Inc. for tacrolimus and ascomycin for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension or PAH and related vascular diseases. PAH is a chronic life threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. Those arteries between the heart and lungs due to severe constriction of these blood vessels.

These high pressures make it difficult for the heart to pump blood to the lungs to be oxygenated, ultimately leading to heart failure. All currently approved products treat the symptoms of PAH, but do not address the underlying disease. Currently lung transplantation is the only option for patients who are not responsive to current medical therapy.

Stanford completed a randomized double-blind Phase 2a trial with tacrolimus in 23 class one and two PAH patients titrated to target blood levels. All target blood levels were well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events, nephrotoxicity or incident diabetes. In addition, Stanford provided tacrolimus for compassionate use and three class III or four PAH patients.

The compassionate use demonstrated reduced rates of hospitalizations and functional class improvements were observed. We have assumed full responsibility for the development and commercialization of the license compounds.

According to a February 2016 life side capital analysis, in 2015 the worldwide and U.S markets for PAH pharmaceutical treatments exceeded $4.5 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively. For 2017, our goals for this program will be to develop or in license a proprietary formulation for tacrolimus and have a pre-IND meeting with FDA to obtain an IND and identify a potential clinical pathway to approval.

We believe that our collaboration partners are well-positioned to take advantage of STENDRA's 50 minute of onset high selectivity resulting a lower side effects and ability to be taken with food and drink that uniquely addresses unmet needs among the patients being treated with competitive products.

We continue to work closely with Menarini, our commercial alliance partner in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, our commercial alliance partner in the U.S., Canada, South America, and India to ensure the supply of Avanafil and provide assistance with their clinical regulatory and commercial efforts.

SPEDRA as Avanafil is known in the EU and other parts of the world is available in Europe at retail pharmacies and approximately 30 countries within the Menarini territory. Menarini has also secured the commercial rights for Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for certain way of Asia.

In March of this year, the commercial rights for Avanafil in Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and the Commonwealth of Independent states including Russia returned to us by Sanofi. To avoid adverse impacts to the regulatory approval applications and process, specifically in Russia and certain Middle East countries, Sanofi will provide transition services to assist us in the regulatory process.

We're excited to have this asset-back from Sanofi and are in the process of finding a commercial exploit, who can fully exploit the commercial potential of Avanafil and these territories as well as in Mexico and Central America. On January 3, 2017 we entered into a settlement agreement with Hetero of the lawsuit brought by us in response to Hetero's filing of an abbreviated new drug application or a NDA.

Under the settlement agreement, we granted Hetero a license to manufacture and commercialize the generic version of STENDRA described in its ANDA filing in the United States effective no sooner than October 29, 2024. The settlement agreement provide for a full settlement of all claims that were asserted in the suite.

Now let me provide a Qsymia commercial up date. In the first quarter of 2017, the U.S anti-obesity pharmaceutical market increased by 8% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, while the branded anti-obesity segment including Qsymia increased by 14%. These increases were due to the seasonality of the anti-obesity market, and a significantly higher promotional spending in the branded anti-obesity sector, primarily by our competitiors which began December of 2016.

We believe this additional noise in the market, price may have driven growth in the total branded anti-obesity market, including Qsymia. Our Qsymia digital campaign has leveraged the increasing consumer and patient interest in the branded anti-obesity sector category during the first quarter of 2017. Qsymia Web site traffic and savings cart downloads have increased significantly achieving volume not seen, since the first quarter of 2015 at the height of the branded market.

Currently 90% of all new savings are required all line, our patients who are new to the Qsymia brand. We believe this is due to our highly targeted withdrawal strategy and exposure with the Qsymia efficacy message on the brand Web site when patients are the most motivated to start a weight loss effort.

In July 2016, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey issued a claim construction of Markman ruling governing patent litigation brought by VVUS against Teva and Dr. Reddy's. A lawsuit were filed in response to ANDA filed by both Teva and Dr. Reddy's.

In the ruling, the courts adopted VIVUS’ proposed constructions for all, but one of the disputed claim terms and adopted a compromised construction that was acceptable to VIVUS for the final claim term. The next phase of the ongoing litigation with Teva will be expert discovery. The Dr. Reddy’s case remains, in fact, discovery. Trial dates have not been scheduled in either case.

As we have discussed in the past, we have a post-marketing requirement for Qsymia to perform a cardiovascular outcomes trial or CVOT. To-date, there have been no indications throughout the Qsymia clinical developmental program nor post-marketing experience of any increase in adverse cardiovascular events. Given this historical information along with the established safety profiles of phentermine and topiramate, we continue to believe that Qsymia poses no true cardiovascular safety risk.

We have been in dialogue with the FDA most recently in a face to face meeting to discuss alternative strategies for obtaining cardiovascular or CV outcomes data that would be substantially more feasible and ensure timely collection of data to better inform on the CV safety of Qsymia.

Although we and consulted experts believe there is no overt signal for CV risk to justify the CVOT. We’ve committed to working with FDA to reach a resolution. There is no assurance, however, that FDA will accept any data or measures short of those specified in the CVOT to satisfy this requirement.

I will now turn the call back to Mark to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of 2017. I also refer you to the financial results and recent business updates included in our press release issued earlier today in our quarterly report on form 10-Q filed earlier today.

Mark Oki

Thank you, Seth. Total revenue was $27 million and $15.3 million for the first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. Qsymia net product revenue was approximately $17.6 million and $12.4 million for the first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

In the first quarter of 2017, we changed our revenue recognition methodology for Qsymia sales, from the sell-through model to a selling model. This change resulted in the recognition of $7.3 million of net revenue for product that was shipped to wholesalers prior to January 1, 2017. During the first quarter of 2017, and 2016 approximately $102,000 and $116,000 Qsymia prescriptions were disbursed respectively.

Net revenue per prescription excluding free trial offers was approximately $122 and $125 for the first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. Beginning in the first quarter of 2017, due to the change in our revenue recognition methodology for Qsymia, revenue recognized is based on units shipped into the wholesaler, rather than the number of prescriptions filled in a period.

In the first quarter of 2017 we shipped approximately 89,000 units of Qsymia to the wholesalers. The change to the selling revenue recognition model could result in higher volatility of Qsymia sales compared to those historical reporting.

In the first quarter of 2017, we also recognized revenue related to a one-time $5 million payment for a license to certain clinical data. Avanafil supply revenue was $3.8 million and $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, and 2016, respectively. The variations in supply revenue are a result of the timing of orders placed by our partners that may or may not reflect end-user demand for STENDRA and SPEDRA. Avanafil tablets currently have a 48-month expiration date.

Royalty revenue earned on our partners’ net sales of Avanafil was $580,000 and $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, respectively. As a remainder, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016, we no longer receive royalty revenue from net sales of STENDRA in the U.S as result to the licensing agreement with my touching.

Total cost of goods with $6.2 million and $3.7 million for the first quarter's of 2017 and 2016, respectively. Qsymia, gross margin percentages were 85% and 83% for the first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Total selling and marketing expense with $5.5 million and $7.6 million for the first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. The decrease in 2017 was primarily due to the realignments of our sales force. Refinement of our marketing and promotional program, and continued cost control initiatives. General and administrative expense was $6 million and $7 million for the first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Going forward, our general and administrative expense will fluctuate based on activity within our business strategy review and litigation activity. Total research and development expense was $2.2 million and $1 million for the first quarter's of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Research and development expenses in 2017, include a $1 million spend from the upfront payment made to Selten for tacrolimus and ascomycin. We expect our research and development expenses to increase in 2017 as we continue to support our Qsymia post marketing requirement and continued development of tacrolimus for PAH. Research and development expenses could increase significantly, should we add product candidates to our portfolio.

Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $260.2 million at March 31, 2017, as compared to $269.5 million at December 31, 2015. The increase was primarily due to our system operation and debt servicing requirements,

I will now turn the call to Seth for closing comments.

Seth Fischer

Thank you, Mark. For 2017, we’re excited for the opportunity to universe our strong cash position for the acquisition and development of a new product pipeline to drive value creation for our stockholders while addressing the unmet needs of patients. We’ve engaged Aquilo Partners to assist us in identifying, evaluating and acquiring pipeline products.

Additionally, our focus for VIVUS in 2017 are to advance our PAH development program, including the development of a proprietary formulation of tacrolimus and having a pre-IND meeting with FDA. to obtain an IND and identify a potential clinical pathway to approval. Continue to efficiently monetize Qsymia in the U.S. and seek to monetize Qsymia and Avanafil outside of U.S.

Defend our Qsymia intellectual property rights, advance our efforts to address in a cost-effective manner the remaining Qsymia regulatory post-marketing requirements, address and potentially reduce our outstanding debt balances, and effectively manage our cost structure.

We will now take your questions. Operator?

Harold Weber

Hi, guys. How are you doing?

Seth Fischer

Good. How are you?

Harold Weber

Okay. Hanging in there. I have a question for you on regard to the STENDRA. What are we doing to try to, let's say raise the consciousness of this product versus the competitors [indiscernible], just like that? I mean the product, it's a very fine product, happy to got positioned and you recommended it versus the others, but it does seem like its getting much uptick and I’m trying to understand why -- what we could do about it. I think that is a very large market for it.

Seth Fischer

Well, thank you. The STENDRA as you know in the U.S., we licensed to Metuchen Pharmaceuticals. So they’re really responsible for all the sales and marketing of the product. And as you know they took it over from Endo and are currently really ramping up all their resources to better market the product for the future.

Harold Weber

So you think that they’re at this point making a service commitment to stock marketing the product more substantially more nationally?

Seth Fischer

Yes, Metuchen, I can tell you it's very dedicated to the success of the product.

Harold Weber

I mean this product, I think should be making us a crap load of money and so far it's just that I just don’t see it. And the medical community from what I hear is very pleased with it. So I will think the uptake should be a lot better?

Seth Fischer

Yes, and there has been a number of different transitions with the product over the last several years, but we’re very confident Metuchen ability to really boost the product in the future.

Harold Weber

And as far as selling the licensing overseas, what -- where are we holding with that?

Seth Fischer

Well, we just recently received the rights back …

Harold Weber

Right.

Seth Fischer

… Menarini has the rights in Europe.

Harold Weber

Right.

Seth Fischer

The rest of world rights were currently in the process of looking for the proper partner for that product.

Harold Weber

Okay. Do you believe that is sometime, not too distant future we’re going to have another partner for the rest of the countries that are not covered presently?

Seth Fischer

Yes, we’re -- right now we’re already in that process, so we’re entertaining different parties.

Harold Weber

Okay. And regard to this new biologically trying to bring to market, any idea of about what kind of expenses we’re going to incur on this year?

Seth Fischer

This year expenses should be minimal. But the most important thing is to really understand the trial design which will be important in our meeting our IND meeting which will happen later this year.

Harold Weber

Okay. Thanks, Seth.

Seth Fischer

Thank you.

Seth Fischer

Well thank you again for all of you attending today, and we look forward to keeping you updated in the future. Have a good evening.

