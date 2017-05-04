Tallgrass Energy's (TEGP) CEO David Dehaemers on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Nate Lien

Thank you, Shannen. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Tallgrass Energy quarterly earnings call. As we discussed among other things, the TEP and TEGP results from the first quarter 2017 which were released through our joint press release and 10-Q this afternoon.

Joining me on the call are David Dehaemers, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Moler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Gary Brauchle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to David, let me remind you that this event is being recorded, and a replay will be available for a limited time on our website. Additionally, our comments today will include forward-looking statements and estimates.

These forward-looking comments are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect management's views as of May03, 2017. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website, including our 10-Ks and 10-Qs which provide discussions of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations.

Note that except to the extent required by law, Tallgrass undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Please also refer to our earnings release for reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this presentation and the most comparable financial measure or measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

With that, let me now turn the call over to David for his opening remarks.

David Dehaemers

Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks to everyone for joining our Tallgrass Energy first quarter earnings call.

First quarter was another strong quarter for TEP with the acquisition of Terminals and the operator of REX the full end service of the capacity enhancement project and continued strong operating results all of which contributed to our 15th consecutive quarterly distribution increase and TEGP's seventh consecutive quarterly distribution increase.

A number of positives have occurred since our last call in mid-February we'll provide additional details in the call. But in late February we announced an agreement with Holly Frontier to connect their El Dorado refining complex to Pony Express. On April 3rd, we announced a very accretive acquisition of an additional interest REX from TDev effective March 31st.. And on April 12th, Ultra Resources announced that they completed its restructuring an emerging - emerge from bankruptcy. This means that TEP expects to receive its share of the expected approximately $150 million distribution from REX by mid-July and that would half since we now own 50% of REX and TEP.

Before I dive into a summary, the financial performance, I would like to briefly touch on the economics of the recent our REX acquisition which we view is extremely favorable to TEP. As you know TEP purchased its first 25% interest from Sempra in May of 2016, a little over a year ago for approximately $440 million. Around that same time, we amended and extended the Encana contract.

Between that purchase and our next purchase of REX from TDev, which just happened, we've had the following occur. First, we did not include any economic from ultra accounts for our REX simple interest purchase. Two, we did not know REX was getting a $150 million from Ultra this July with 50% of it coming to TEP. And then finally, we also have now even though we did not include anything from Ultra, we hit now have a new 2019 Ultra contract for $27 million annually that will last seven years.

You are probably sitting there wondering why am I telling you this, because it help set up my next comments on the most recent purchase of that 25% interest in REX that we completed here recently.

On March 31st of this year, TEP purchased another 25% interest of REX from Tallgrass development for cash consideration of $400 million. The current multiple on the enterprise value of the transaction based on our 2017 budget for REX, a budget that I would remind you is based almost entirely on contracted cash flows would be just over five times. I think we all know how that five times acquisition multiple compares the multiples being paid for future cash flows and certain reason transactions such as those I don't know things being gathering systems bought in the Permian is an example.

If you were to alternatively look at the multiple based on solely on current contracted cash flows post 2019 for REX, it would still be under 9.5 times assuming no additional and I repeat no additional west in re-contracting or other new contracts on REX in the next 2.5 years, a very unlikely scenario on our opinion. I would say it's not only unlikely, it's not going to happen.

The punch line is any way you has analyzed it, this is an extremely favorable acquisition to TEP as we have demonstrated since TEP's inception nearly four years ago. TDev, our private entity has been a very supportive sponsor and we'll continue to be a supportive sponsor going forward.

Now, let's review the first quarter financial results driving our distribution increases. Adjusted EBITDA for TEP was $115.1 million, again inclusive of three months of distributions of our initial 25% interest in REX but none of the 25% interest in REX that we closed down on March 31st or April 1st, whatever the case maybe.

If you were to include the quarter's net deficiency payments primarily from Pony Express in adjusted EBITDA and we've been over that with everybody. The reason that they are not in there is because it's differed revenue but it is in cash flow. So if you were to include the quarter's net deficiency payments primarily from Pony Express in adjusted EBITDA, the amount would have been a $131.2 million or an increase of $5.3 million from last quarter.

TEP's DCF for the first quarter, now we're on DCF was $117.6 million, an increase of $7.9 million from Q4. And Q1 coverage was a very strong 1.29 times with approximately $26.2 million of cash generated an excess of distributions. Since TEP's IPO in May of 2013, our cumulative excess coverage is a $158.6 million and our cumulative coverage ratio is a very healthy of 1.22.

This quarter's strong financial metrics supported TEP's increasing its quarterly distribution by $0.02 per unit to $0.835 or $3.35 annualized. This represents a 2.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2016 and an 18.4% increase year-over-year Q1 last year versus Q1 this year and approximately 190% growth from our annualized minimum quarterly distribution of a $1.15, essentially our growth from our IPO nearly fourth years ago in May 2013. As a result of the $0.835 distribution at TEP, Tallgrass equity will receive distributions of $47.6 million on its 20 million TEP common units, its GP interest and its IDRs. Based on that amount, a distribution of $0.2875 or $1.15 on an annualized basis will be paid to Class A shareholders and to holders of our Class B shares. This represents an increase of 3.6 from the fourth quarter in other words sequentially and 36.9% year-over-year growth and approximately 116% from the annualized quarterly distribution of $0.532 at or May 2015 IPO.

I'll now turn the call over to Gary to provide additional financial details. Bill will come in with some of our operational stuff and then I will wrap up with some miscellaneous comments at the end. So Gary?

Gary Brauchle

Good afternoon, everyone. Starting with our segment performance, the crude oil transportation and logistics segment which now includes Tallgrass Terminals. That segment generated distributable cash flow to TEP a $71.1 million for its 98% ownership interest in Pony and 100% ownership interest in Tallgrass Terminals during Q1 of 2017. This represents a slight decrease as compared to the 75.6 million for Q4 of 2016, which is primarily attributable to lower incremental barrel shipments during Q1.

For Q1, average daily throughput at Pony Express was approximately 262,000 barrels a day as compared to Q4's average of approximately 288,000 barrels a day.

As we've mentioned in the past, we are not overly focused on daily, monthly or quarterly volumes at Pony Express. Pony Express is contracted at just under 300,000 barrels per day. It's important to remember that the recede of payments on those firm take or pay commitments not throughout is what drives current DCF at Pony Express.

I'd also remind you that Dave said last quarter and he expects Pony Express throughput volumes to average plus or minus 5% to 10% of the contracted volumes over a longer term period such as a year but not necessarily during any given 90 days. Simply put volumes will not be perfectly linear. For example, in January of this year, Pony Express averaged approximately 242,000 barrels a day. We view this not as a trend but rather as anomaly caused by a convergence of factors such as weather for example freeze offs, new drilled but uncompleted wells not having come online at that point in time and a couple of other customer or producer behaviors that were temporary. As a way of further illustration in March of 2017, Pony averaged approximately 277,000 barrels a day.

As we stated consistently, we continue to increase supply and demand connections on the system to best position Pony Express for long term sustainable cash flows and growth of those cash flows and to minimize throughput variability. Our interconnect with Holly Frontier is yet another example of executing on that tried improve strategy.

Next, we'll turn to natural gas transportation and logistics segment, which includes TIGT, Trailblazer and the operator of REX. Also includes is our initial 25% interest in REX for Q1 and increasing to approximately 50% going forward. The segment produced adjusted EBITDA of $53 million, up approximately $8.5 million as compared to Q4 of 2016 and up approximately $35.8 million as compared to Q1 of 2016. The increase from Q4 is primarily related to increased distributions from REX that were a result of the full end service of the capacity enhancement project as well as our January 1st acquisition of the operator of REX.

We have again included in our press release summary financial data on REX as a whole and when you compared REX's Q1 2017 with a prior year same quarter, the decrease is primarily attributable to the amended and extended Encana contract which we detailed for you previously. And just as a reminder, that new contract went into effect in May of 2016.

Firm contracted volumes for TIGT and Trailblazer averaged 1.6 billion cubic feet a day during the first quarter, which was consistent with the prior quarter. Since REX's capacity enhancement project has coming online at the beginning of this year REX's zone 3 has continued to flow at or near the currently available 2.6 billion cubic feet a day capacity on that segment of the pipeline.

The processing and logistics segment generated adjusted EBITDA of 6.1 million for Q1 representing an increase of 1.1 million as compared to Q4 of 2016 and an increase of 2.7 million as compared to Q1 of 2016. Processing volumes were consistent with those we have seen for a number of quarters now, at right around 100 cubic feet a day. The adjusted EBITDA increase over the prior quarter is mainly due to the contractually ramping take or pay volumes in our water business that we have mentioned now on a number of previous calls.

Focusing for a minute now on our capital structure at TEP. At the end of the first quarter, TEP has approximately 180 million of liquidity available on its revolver and TEP's leverage as of quarter end March 31st, was approximately 3.4 times again after funding the REX acquisition in cash of $400 million based on the trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA is calculated according to our credit agreement. So leverage at the end of the quarter was 3.4 times debt-to-EBITDA.

Our credit agreement matures in May of next year and according, we will be working with our very supportive bank group in the near term to address that maturity. And as for the drawn balance on the revolver, since most of our significant known capital needs are behind us for the calendar year, we will consider long term debt financing transactions perhaps only when the markets are favorable.

And with that let me turn it over to Bill now for a discussion of recent developments at each of our assets.

William Moler

Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon. As David mentioned in the opening, it was another strong quarter of operating performance for our assets. REX is a first asset I will update you on. And as a reminder, Tallgrass development has just over a 25% ownership interest in REX, and TEP now owns approximately 50% of REX.

As we mentioned on our Q4 call, and as some of you have seen through REX's bulletin board, we launched a non-binding open season for up to an additional 150 million cubic feet a day of potential space on REX from east to west and zone 3 as a part of the capacity enhancement project. We are still in the process of evaluating the operational availability of the capacity based on recede and delivery pairs and pathways, and will provide additional details as we finalize any commercial agreements.

As Gary mentioned earlier in the call, REX has been flowing at or near its 2.6 billion cubic feet a day of capacity since the full end service of the capacity enhancement project in early January. In addition to zone 3 running full, recently we have experienced very strong flows on the west end of REX. From March 11th to April 26th, REX averaged nearly 1.6 billion cubic feet a day of west to east throughput with total throughput on the pipeline on peak days reaching as high as 4.5 to 4.6 billion cubic feet a day, which is a record for REX.

While some might say it is too short of period of time to call it a market shift, it is positive nonetheless and we are encouraged by the increased volumes and utilization of the west to east flow path. This should translate positively for our re-contracting effects and are expected zone 1 and zone 2 enhancement efforts over the next couple of year.

In addition, our commercial team continues to focus on connecting incremental demand to REX, while we aren't in a position to provide any specific details at this time, we have been making good progress and are seeing a number of new industrial and local distribution opportunities which will add demand load to REX.

Moving to Pony Express, as you may recall last quarter, I mentioned that our commercial team was very close to signing an agreement to connect additional demand to Pony and we are pleased that it happened at the end of February. As we have reported, the design capacity of the Holly Frontier connection will be well in excess of 100,000 barrels per day, and we expect it to be in service by the fourth quarter of 2017. This is another important milestone and a concrete example of our efforts to further diversify the supply and demand on Pony Express.

While we are not able to provide specific details at this time our Pony Express commercial team is actively working on a number of additional opportunities. Details will come as those are commercialized.

Our TIGT and Trailblazer pipeline continue to perform well and remain two of our valuable assets that are well contracted and experienced excellent customer retention. This year alone TIGT has already extended term or increase volumes or both with the number of our customers. In addition, we are in discussion with three customers that could add additional volumes on the system and are evaluating a couple of other creative opportunities that could prove beneficial to TIGT and its customers.

At Trailblazer much of the same activity is happening, but on a smaller scale as you might expect. I shared these opportunities with you not intending to indicate that these are transformative financial events for TEP, but to show you that we remain very focused on all of our assets regardless of size, but most importantly we are focused on how we can maintain or enhance and market services that each can offer.

At TMID and BNN Water business, we've continued to see some notable upticks and activity. The volumes in our TMID business for the first quarter were up slightly from the same period in the prior year, and we continue to see ramp up in the BNN water business both on our existing assets and with new opportunities that we have recently executed. Not surprisingly in this commodity environment and with the years of today's production technology fresh water and plough back needs are at an all-time high and projected to further increase and our BNN team is seeing the same all time high opportunity environment. We recently closed on one small acquisition that enhances our footprint and are actively working on a number of others in a variety of basins.

Finally let's turn to Tallgrass terminals, as we have mentioned on past calls our team continues to move forward on the South Cushing and Guernsey terminal projects, in addition to other opportunities. One of which is an advanced stages, and sure we continue to have high expectations for growth in our terminals business and we hope to be able to share details on several of these in the near future.

With that, I'll turn it back to David for his closing remarks.

David Dehaemers

So before we wrap up the call, I'm going to just talk about a couple things here and this is always the fun part from me because, I don't know if I can blame it on the words with there was let me hang it out a little bit more here. So what I'd like to do first is, point out to you that you don't see Tallgrass in the headlines making high priced acquisitions in the current hottest basin. Instead you count on us to stay focused on the execution of our business plan looking for accretive organic M&A opportunities managing our business for long term returns and not necessarily for the next 90 day reporting cycle.

I think we can all agree that we've done a pretty good job of this over the last four years at TEP. TEP in fact has grown from an S1 forecast of approximately $76 million in EBITDA to $650 million at the midpoint of our 2017 guidance with distribution growth of 190% through Q1 of 2017 since our IPO.

Our plan is to continue that execution and performance in the years to come. So I'm going to leave you with these two items, first I, we the Tallgrass team will be disappointed if in the next 90 to 180 days we're not able to share with you at least a couple $100 million of acquisitions and Brownfield build outs. We don't say this whimsically or lightly. We've identified 42 projects totaling over $6.1 billion of known potential acquisitions/ builds for TEP.

And I would tell you not most of that is frankly not acquisitions, but builds. Once you risk weight these projects, two of which are an excess of $2.5 billion each, so there would be a two projects obviously making up $3 billion of that. And we assign a very low probability to those two since the planets stars commodity prices would all have to align for those two large projects which they could there are not a stretch.

We believe in the next two to three years approximately $1.5 billion of those identified things is reasonably achievable and within our control to some extent. Obviously even though these are known with even some to a certain extent within our control they always need to be executed on made to happen closed and done so profitably. We intend to give all that our maximum effort.

The second and final thing, I would leave you with is, we announced when we did the REX transaction for the second and third quarter we would be increasing our - recommending increases to our distribution to the board by I think we said at least $0.10 over the next two quarters and that would be basically payable on Aug 15th for Q2 ending June 30th and then November 15th Q3 ending 9:30.

I'm not sure everybody kind of gets the significance to that, so what I'm going to do is give you just a little what if scenario. So if I ran a number of these, but I'll just give you if we were to increase the TEP distribution by $0.08 in the next quarter that would be a sequential growth rate from TEP of $9.06. There would be an annual raise of $0.32 and again quarter-over-quarter at 9.6% increase.

At TEGP therefore then you say what are the effects on TEGP of that at TEGP and in that would result in a $0.585 call it almost $0.06 increase at TEGP or a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 20.3% in one quarter low.

In addition to that if you do that math you know close to $0.06, $0.585 you get a 24% annual increase at TEGP, And then we also then have flagged the remaining amount available for Q3 and frankly we don't stop there our plan as increases every quarter built in. I don't think the market quite realizes that and those are some pretty high topic numbers that we're already kind of telling you we believe will happen unless something tricky happens.

So with that operator, before we go to the Q&A, I just want to again thank all of our partners and shareholders for their confidence in investing with us. If you are partners of ours, we appreciate it. We would like you to be bigger partners of ours. If you aren't partners of ours, we would like you to think hard about investing side by side with us. If you think - if you're thinking about selling your interest in our company that's well that's your prerogative it is my personal goal to do everything I can to you make you regret that decision.

Having said that operator, we're going to turn it over to you to handle the Q&A.

Operator

Yes sir, thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Kristina Kazarian with Deutsche Bank.

Kristina Kazarian

Good evening, guys.

David Dehaemers

Hey, Kristina.

Kristina Kazarian

I know payments you've had outlined this at the beginning are based on contracted level versus throughputs and you did a good job saying that nominations vary a lot month to month, but maybe can you just touch on also where we ended April and I know others have mentioned like freeze up and duck issues, but you guys also mentioned something on temporary producer behavior I think you alluded to so any color there would also be great.

David Dehaemers

Yeah, we have kind of decided - I mean appreciate your question, I understand why people would want to know it, but again it really isn't in keeping with what we said, which is it's a little bit like one of my favorite books, you give a massive cookie than they want a glass of milk, they want a glass, you them glass of milk, and so you know we're not going to talk into the current quarter as to volumes et cetera.

Again I think you should be more than satisfied with our position that we're going to be 5% to 10% of volumes for the year 2017 I believe with my whole heart and soul by the end of the year we'll look back in that 12 months will either move 5% or 10% less than 298,000 barrels a day. We're going to move 5% or 10% above it. So we decide we're not given up month-on-month stuff like that.

However, having said that, I guess what I would tell you is that we have had days that have been 350,000 barrels a day, 360,000 barrels a day and then we've had days where it has been 230,000 barrels a day. And is just not worth to bring damage to spend any more time on that frankly.

I think with regard the certain customer behaviors, we could have a long debate about Grand Mesa and white cliffs and DAPL, the fact the matter is those guys have come and/or coming into service. I think some of the things like them needing line packed for those lines, if you think about let's just say XYZ pipeline is 500,000 barrels a day and it takes ten days to move it. Those guys need to line back that thing with 5 million barrels of oil. That just didn't sitting around everywhere. And so you have customer behaviors that aren't going to be normal where you have people willing to buy and pay up for barrels of oil that would normally come through certain pipelines to get ready for line packing and other pipelines et cetera. Those are anomalies and things that don't continue.

Kristina Kazarian

Got it. And shifting gears maybe a little bit. You guys, Dave, done most of what I thought you are going to you for the whole year execution, we just finished up April. So I mean like dropdown and you mentioned some of the stuff on the interconnect as well. So how do you think about strategy or kind of what you're focused on for the next 12 to 18 months, what should I be thinking about there?

David Dehaemers

Would you mind repeating the first part of what you said, I just - I kind of reengaged halfway in the middle relative to.

Kristina Kazarian

Totally fine. You've done most of what I thought you were going to do for the year and we're already only in April, so nice job on executing on all of that, how do I think about the next 12 to 18 months?

David Dehaemers

I'll say some first andI think Bill probably wantsto chip in. I think the way you think about it is exactly my comments. So I think we will be - I'm not going to tell you what they are but I think in the next quarter or two, 90 to 100 days, if we don't have a couple $100 million worth of acquisitions last projects that we're going to execute on tell you about we will be very disappointed. So I guess the way I would answer that is I would encourage you to - so far I think we've done everything we said we're going to do. I guess I would encourage you to think about that I'm going to give these guys the benefit down if they're willing to make a statement like that that's what's going to happen.

Kristina Kazarian

Sounds perfect. So, I will wait next quarter eagerly?

William Moler

Yeah. And I think in addition to that we talked about a number of opportunities that are on Pony now to increase the supply and demand diversity. Those are a long way along their commercialization timeline. We've talked about Cushing and South Cushing terminal activity which is also along its commercialization timeline. REX continues to add industrial and local distribution load adding demand to it. Our BNN Water group has had a number of small acquisitions that for disposal facilities and a number of different basins that are going to continue to grow and be able to provide producer services.

Yes, the point David is trying to make is, we've told you guys all along, we're not just a drop down story, we have a very large backlog of opportunities that our commercial teams aggressively pursue on a daily basis and those things are coming to bear. And it's all the hard effort that those teams have put forth that we expect in the next 90 to 100 days to be able to let you know exactly what some of those are. So we are hard after it.

Kristina Kazarian

Perfect. Excited about what's to come. Thanks guys.

William Moler

Thank you.

Next question comes from Ethan Bellamy with Baird.

David Dehaemers

Hey, Ethan.

Ethan Bellamy

Hello, gentlemen. So, couple of questions for you. First, when should we expect the timing of the last REX dropdown?

David Dehaemers

Yeah, and when you say we I guess you mean everybody, all the entire world, the public.

Ethan Bellamy

Well I meant the real we but can go with your guys.

David Dehaemers

When anybody asks around here, you say we, when should we do something, I was asked how is we, so anyway. I think it's going to be next year and I would say probably somewhere in that kind of second quarter kind of the same thing April 1st to June 30th timeframe.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. And you did the last drop without any equity alongside, is your position still that you are - the balance sheet is okay and you're just going to be opportunistic on potentially in issuance?

David Dehaemers

I mean our balance sheet is great. I mean we can - the things that we have that, I'm thinking about here that I think we could announce again in the next I said 90 to 100 days. Bill made a mistake when he said 90 to 100 days. But I think that - I'm kidding, you did say 90 to 100, but anyway. We're in fine shape. I mean we've - so we don't have to do anything, it's going to be completely opportunistic.

Again keep in mind that this is our first roadie and we've been doing this for a while. And so as we have something that's bigger that has more capital requirements coming, we would like to think that we're now in a position to be ahead of the market rather than behind it.

Ethan Bellamy

Got it. And can you update us on the timing and the potential economic impact of the Holly connection?

David Dehaemers

I think we said in our prepared remarks that it would be fourth quarter of 2017. It's just a matter of time to get the pipe and the measurement facilities in. And we also mentioned that it is designed for up to 100,000 barrels a day. We suspect Holly will start small like Ponoca did getting a taste for the crude but ones - once they run it through their process, I think they will find it to be highly efficient crude to crack. And we would suspect those volumes would go up rapidly thereafter.

Gary Brauchle

Yeah. I think relative to economic impact Ethan, I mean I think about it this way you know for better or worse some kind of Royals fan and I'm learning very hard the last ten games that a game is 9 innings long and they have been very long here these last 10 games. And a season is 162 games long, right. So when we do things like hooking up Holly and a couple more things we're working on that we hope to announce soon, it isn't necessarily to say oh, wow, look, that's another $5 million EBITDA in six months from now, okay.

You guys all know, we've said it over and over and over again Pony is capable of doing a lot more. And when everything is right, our goal is long ball and long ball for us is to give customers in the Bakken, the DJ, the Powder and Kansas, many, many different places to have their crude go. And that's where the value will be. So it's impossible to say that oh well by spending $10 million on the Holly interconnect, all we know is that we're pretty sure Holly is going to take volumes and we're pretty sure that's going to be very valuable to some of our upstream producer shipper customers in the long run.

Ethan Bellamy

Right. And then in regards to that 42 project backlog, could you give us maybe some granularity on that, is that all contiguous, is any of that Greenfield and new basin or is that sort of budding existing assets?

David Dehaemers

I was thinking about it until you kind of colored it up yourself, I was thinking about saying no, 42 more than I've ever given you before. I guess what I can tell you is well there are some assets that aren't necessarily perfect to our system. I think there are acquisitions that are partnered to our system. There are Brownfield build outs that are in that number et cetera. And so there are very, very specifically identified, but I'm not going to give you any more than what you asked for.

There's very little - the two bigger projects that I talked about I suppose one would be a Greenfield the other one would be a Brownfield. But again those are so lightly discounted, they don't make a right now in our thinking in terms of the $1.5 billion I gave you on the projects, you take two out, you're left with 40. And so that's about as much as I feel competitively that I can you at this point.

Ethan Bellamy

All right, thank you very much David, I appreciate it.

David Dehaemers

You bet.

Next question comes from and Gabe Moreen with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

David Dehaemers

Hi, Gabe.

Gabe Moreen

Good afternoon guys. I just had a quick questions around the comments on zones one and two in seeing good flows there, I guess Dave, I think in the past you've also talked about potentially those molecules going all the way west to California, but I'm also just curious in terms of the recent high flows you've seen, I think California markets are pretty saturated due to high hydro just trying to gauge, I think you made a comment helping the in terms renegotiations there. Do you think some of those flows are sticker, do you think you know some of those flows may be disputed due to high conditions in California and molecules now one in U.S. maybe?

David Dehaemers

I think Bill is going to give you more, Bill or Matt are going to give you more fulsome answer about the recent activity and what's going on with that. No longer term we are going to re-plumb zones one two and we are going to make our piece, which would go back to let's call it the Wyoming, Utah border available to go back that far, to go the West Coast isn't just California right, I mean it's Oregon, it's Washington State, et cetera. So that's number one.

So all that is going to happen none of that though has to do with what we've recently experienced, which is a long period of time where, I mean when guys add up 1.8 which is what REX was originally built that, and yet up the 2.6, which is now the bi-directional in the zone three as well as the power up, that is at the 4.4, I hope you guys were listening very carefully, because Bill said, that we've actually experienced 4.5 and 4.6 on a couple days. Okay, so do you make - can you help with the reason.

William Moler

Yeah, I think, I think up note is, we have seen western volumes approach 1.8 or 1.4, but it usually is 4.1 or 4.2 of the coldest days during the winter, a polar vortices comes into the Midwest and everybody is capturing expanded basis because of that. This lasted for 45 days, you know, I don't know if it's a picture of the market to come, but what we do now is that the Permian is picking up in gas production and the Permian has easier access to the West Coast than perhaps Rockies volume does, and you have Canadian volumes growing, you have Bakken volumes growing.

We're running out of places for that gas to go, and I think people are quickly realizing even though they hold FT today at an escalated rate that they signed up for some eight years ago. I think they're finding out that that's the flow path where they can get their gas to market period. And we think that's going to likely continue and bodes well for west to east flows, so now to bi-directionality just provides optionality for our markets and marketers love volatility and optionality, I think we're going to make the system available to provide them both. Matt do you have any additional?

Matthew Sheehy

I would bifurcate it's pretty carefully on the East Coast between Northern California and Southern California, obviously Southern California is more easily accessible with some of the Permian gas that people are focused on, I think Northern California has a little bit of its own dynamics at times, but as we talk about going west, there is a lot of markets that are west of with Nevada, Oregon and Washington State, so the dynamics there it's not when we say go west it's really go west of REX there's a lot of different places like as to go on markets for that gas to region.

David Dehaemers

And the final thing I tell you Gabe is maybe a little more than you want to know to, I do think there's a quite a little bit of Midcon storage retail storage going on that's unique, maybe not unique, but it is slightly different than in the past, and I think also you do have a lot of power generation coming on that isn't necessarily co-located on REX, but it's located off of all these interconnects that we have, and so I just you can't dismiss or underweight any of those things.

Matthew Sheehy

Right now we have 0.8 Bcf of interconnects with almost 400 million a day of power plants that are in the commissioning phase over the next 12 months. So we're going to continue to see Midwest power demand go up which is going to be beneficial for both east and west.

Gabe Moreen

That was really thorough and helpful answers, thanks guys. And then if can ask, I mean I try to finish delicately in terms of the list of 42 projects in the $6 billion plus I know some of that is bigger stuff, but if I'm understanding from your comments, the corporate M&A It's just not feasible at this point specifically, I'm thinking obviously about a very recent transaction that was announced these assets arguably could have fit pretty well particular with that vision kind of go on coast to coast on REX maybe you can just speak to that a bit, I know you did already, but?

David Dehaemers

Yeah, I mean if you're talking about something that might have been in the western end of REX as an example. It's not feasible, right, I've told you all along, I mean I think anybody that is a partner of ours always has almost call option on at happening. I think there's two things that have to happen right, yeah, I mean three things you have to have a willing buyer or willing seller, we obviously would be a very well and buyer and you have to make the math work.

A lot of things where the math works it's not assets aren't interesting. A lot of things where the math does work and the assets are interesting, you don't necessarily have a willing seller who was an example for whatever reason. And the one I think you're thinking of without naming it, we were in the talks on that, it just didn't happen for us. So yeah, the final thing is relative to the 42 what are good size numbers I gave you, I told you two of them are projects of $1.5 billion a piece, so that's $3 billion that leaves $3 billion, there is no corporate M&A and there's no you know there's nothing in there about acquiring one of the smaller MLPs or anything like that.

Gabe Moreen

Appreciated and like you said David it long season, appreciate it.

David Dehaemers

You bet, thank you sir.

Next question comes from Brandon Blossman with Tudor, Pickering, Holt.

Brandon Blossman

Good afternoon, gentlemen.

David Dehaemers

Hi, good afternoon.

Brandon Blossman

Switching gear, but want to make sure we saw the possible angles Dave on the strong hands of capital deployment to come would you care be willing to kind of dissect that in terms of either geographic regions or commodity is directionally or the biggest part pieces of that puzzle?

David Dehaemers

Yeah, and I look at appreciate the attempt and you know I think what I said with even still goes, but what I guess, what I can give you is to read again, I would say that while we have a few of those that are outside of our existing footprint, I think a lot of it is a pertinent and assistive to our existing systems. So that you mean that's number one, so graphically just kind of look at where we're at now, there are a few step outs where we might go further south is an example et cetera, but I think that comment lies there.

I think the second is that you mean you've asked about geography and you've asked about what was the second thing, commodities.

Brandon Blossman

Yeah, commodities.

David Dehaemers

I mean, again I would only tell you that it's pretty simple if you look at when REX is kind of all in if we were consolidating it, we're going to be what have to ask 60% gas, 40% oil some like that. I think that's it's a fair presentation of what we're looking at. I guess I can tell you there's only one or two things we're looking at some refined products stuff, so most of it is gas and oil, which is obviously again pertinent to our existing assets. Beyond that that's probably all, but I think we're willing to give you at this point.

Brandon Blossman

Okay, fair enough, and actually that's helpful. Some more micro questions I guess for you Bill, one on the REX the last 150 million a day, is this just a process of matching up which seen delivery points or requests and seeing what you can come up with in terms of the incremental capacity or is it more complex than that?

William Moler

It's not much more complex than that, it's - if we have somebody taking the full 150 and Clarington wanting to move with the full distance to the end of Zone 3 that's one level of capacity, if they are coming in and dropping off In different locations, it just all has to be analyzed, right. And so we're doing that and trying to balance the ins and the outs and along with available horsepower and available capacity on the line and it varies based on those pathways, so that's the effort that's under way currently.

David Dehaemers

You know that the open season was non-binding right Matt?

Matthew Sheehy

Correct.

David Dehaemers

So, that was a non-binding open season and we are exchanging some documents with one or two bidders in that process. And so it was currently being worked on and like Bill said, there's a little bit of complication to it. I will tell you that we're not - I mean REX has some ability for IT obviously, you've seen that when we tell you as an example that we run a number of days at 4.5 and 4.6, we may not be able to do that long term, we're still assessing that. We - obviously willing to do long term firm contract 150, we hope we can do that. I guess what I'm trying to tell you is there's also a case to be made that a service slice of IT is very, very valuable on REX at the certain points of the year. The max rates in Zone 3 is an examples are…

Gary Brauchle

$0.80

David Dehaemers

…$0.80 a day, a deck day. So everything Bill said goes, I'm just telling you that we're obviously trying to optimize everything.

Brandon Blossman

Right, thank you. That is it for me. Thanks, guys.

David Dehaemers

Thank you.

Next question comes from John Edwards with Credit Suisse.

John Edwards

Yeah. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for the updates. I'm just curious on the zone 1, zone 2, you're talking about how you had 45 days that close to 1.8. Is it now your expectation that kind of volume and that kind of utilization is going to continue or maybe asked a different way, how long do you think you're just going to be sustained of that kind of utilization level?

William Moler

We have a guy that runs our engineering group, John and every time you ask him a question, he says it depends. And it does depend right, is storage full, is we had this bit of late season cold spell that came through the Midwest, that was driving that a little bit. Story just refilling Rockies Gas needs to find its way out. Rockies Gas is increasing with DJ completions, rigs moving into the powder et cetera. It depends.

We saw it for 45 days. Do we think that's a trend that's going to last for the next six years? Probably not, but it is telling us that gas can and circumstances desire to go from west to east. And at a value proposition that is well within our estimated rates post 2019 and we hope to capitalize on that, then whether it moves west to east or east to west, we're going to be able to do that.

John Edwards

Okay. And then what - where is the utilization or what do you expect utilization to be the rest of the year on zones 1 and 2?

William Moler

Yeah, and again John, I hate to say the word depends, but we are we continue to add demand load in the Midwest. We continue to have shippers who want to take it to storage on NGPL on Northern Natural and fill those storages. That will happen throughout the summer. We saw good load factor in March and April and it's - again it's hard to predict. We're sold out to the tune of math 1.4 Bcf a day of capacity, so that the original 2006 rates and - 2009 rates and marketers and the guys who own that capacity are going to use it when it makes sense to do so.

Gary Brauchle

Yeah, John, I just say just a little differently, because - Bill's entirely right maybe just try and put a point on it. We're sold out of 1.4 in zones 1, 2 west to east, for another two, almost 2.5 years. I mean we're going to take whether anything moves or not, okay. Now, I think this is all good news, this should be good news to everybody here. The actual movements on the pipeline if not been 1.4 but they've been 1.8 and what the - 1.8 was the initial amounts of contracted. We had some turn back by Amoco or BP and we had some that has left us by some of the smaller players. Alternative doesn't have a current contract but they will pick up in 2019.

So the point is, if you go back and look the last few years, we have periods of 30, 60, 90, 120 days where we were on full, this 45 days was a little unusual but bodes well for us. We have the other months of the years of what you know whether that be anywhere from 6 to 10 months a year where we probably some days we'd run a B a day some days we run 1.2, 1.4 B's a day. People should not get caught up in the volumes other then it just again is an indicator of long term value for the pipe.

John Edwards

Okay. That's really helpful. Just the natural follow-up then is obviously you've got 2.5 years to go at these pretty high levels of subscription. I mean any additional insights as far as extending that beyond 2.5 years on the west and how you can share with us how that's going?

Gary Brauchle

I mean, so I don't what Matt answer, but first I'll just queue you up a little bit with, we have extended with Encana and Ultra which is how much and then go from there.

Matthew Sheehy

Yes. So, John I think what we try to do successfully as indicated with Encana as we have seen meaningfully facelifts to that contract and pushed that out post 2019 for five years.

John Edwards

Okay.

Matthew Sheehy

The ultra-situation while unfortunate, we worked collective collaboratively with our management team and we've got a new contract with them for 7 years, starting in 2019. So we're already 700 million a day of 1.8 Bcf that's already subscribed. So what I would tell you is it's not as if the pipe was going to be empty at the end, we've had done a tremendous job of making sure that EBITDA had as much visibility through 2020-2024 is possible. I think those slides are available publicly. So I'd refer to those.

I think what you're seeing some of - with REX, we're making announcements which I think is particularly important for folks on demand low that we're adding to the system, interconnect, we're adding power plants et cetera. All of that is value enhancing for our west to east value proposition for customers down the road.

And when we talk about REX and moving gas west, and moving gas from the west to east and east to west we want to provide optionality for folks both coming in the east and coming in the west to jump off at different points. And it's going to move based on weather and different demand loads, but really the optionality that we're building in for our Rockies folks so they can go over to over thrust or they can come take a turn to the east and go to power plants and so forth in the Midwest.

As much demand low responsible is long term how it, we're to continue to create value for our customers and keep as many of them as possible hopefully at attractive transportation rates post 2019, recognized that we've already sold out 700 million day of our capacity.

William Moler

And John is worth noting that the 700 million a day that is sold out post 2019 is greater than historical basis, foreseen basis or any predictive model that anybody's run in terms of a unit rate per backup there over that 700 million a day. So we're significantly ahead of the game on the post 2019 reconstructing effort already and I think making up innings 8 and 90 used days baseball reference, we're so far ahead hopefully are relieve and just hanging there and keep us when and that's our intent.

John Edwards

That's super helpful. Thanks for that. Thanks for the reminder on the contract extensions one today. That's it for me.

William Moler

Thanks, John.

Next question comes from Michael Blum with Wells Fargo.

Michael Blum

Hi, guys. My question has been addressed. Thank you.

David Dehaemers

Mike, come on Mike come up with another one. You already hang up. Okay.

[Operator Instructions] We next move to Selman Akyol with Stifel Nicolaus.

David Dehaemers

Hey Selman.

Selman Akyol

Thank you. So, just kind of going back to the 42 projects, I think you said north of $6 billion. And so when we think about that can you just talk about sort of maybe sort of what embedded multiples are in there? And then also if you could heard if you can bifurcated or break it down or something that might be one to two years, one year to bring online, some projects we're looking at 18 months that kind of thing?

David Dehaemers

Yeah, I think we can help with both those things, I would say that given your range of kind of five to seven times distributable cash will multiples is kind of what's in the bag for, so when I said 42, you take out two as 40, I said a billion and a half you I think kind of five to seven would be range. I mean in some of them are going to be tens right, and some of are going to be three. Five to seven is kind of the answer to your first question.

I think relative to timeframe, so again the way I kind of think about that is if you just concentrate on the one and a half and not the big projects which would probably entails some regulatory time needing to burn off which is not insignificant. I think already told you we're open a couple hundred million dollars in the next half the year, so let's I don't know say you take off $250 million off of that, so they get to six months out. And again lot of that could happen even faster than that, but now you're dealing with a $1.250 billion you know I guess I would think fully all over the place and service generating revenue EBITDA cash flow for us maybe all in three to four years starting at this moment.

Selman Akyol

Thank you very much.

David Dehaemers

You bet.

And there are no further questions in queue. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for closing or additional remarks.

David Dehaemers

Well, thank you everybody, thank you guys for the questions and thank you for everybody to tune in both on call and on the web, really appreciate your support and interest in our company, hope everybody has a great evening. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

