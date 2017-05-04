TiVo Corp's (TIVO) CEO Thomas Carson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TiVo Corp. (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Peter Ausnit - VP, IR

Thomas Carson - CEO, President and Director

Pete Thompson - COO and EVP

Samir Armaly - EVP of Intellectual Property and Licensing

Peter Halt - CFO

Analysts

Michael Olson - Piper Jaffray Companies

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan Chase & Co

James Medvedeff - Cowen and Company

Eric Wold - B. Riley & Co.

Peter Ausnit

Operator, thank you. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining our call. I'm Peter Ausnit, TiVo's Vice President of Investor Relations. Today, I'm joined by our President and CEO, Tom Carson; our Chief Financial Officer, Peter Halt; our Chief Operating Officer, Pete Thompson; and our EVP Worldwide Intellectual Property and Licensing, Samir Armaly.

We just distributed a press release and an 8-K detailing our first quarter 2017 financial results. In addition, we posted an earnings presentation and a downloadable model on our IR site showing our historical financial results and non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. After this call, you will be able to access a recording of this call on our website at tivo.com.

Our prepared remarks will last about 20 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. For purposes of this call, when we refer to TiVo Inc., we're returned to the legacy TiVo Inc. entity and its business that was renamed TiVo Solutions Inc. after the acquisition by Rovi.

Our discussion includes forward-looking statements about TiVo's future business, licensing, product and growth strategies. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements as described in our risk factors in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today and we have no plans or duty to update them except as required by law.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Tom Carson. Tom?

Thomas Carson

Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining our first quarter earnings call. I am pleased to report we had a very good first quarter of 2017 with strong revenue, appropriate cost management and solid earnings. Additionally, we're reporting that we're on track to achieve our target cost savings for post-acquisition cost synergies. I am also pleased to announce that we will be issuing a cash dividend in the second quarter.

During the first 4 months of 2017, our product businesses have already seen significant progress. We successfully released new and innovative products in guides, voice, metadata and analytics, with several customers launching these products in 2017. Following our recent IP licensing successes, we now have the #1 pay-TV provider, TV manufacturer, mobile device maker and OTT company under license with several new licensing deals already executed during 2017.

Collectively, these positive results are proof points of the success of our integration efforts, the strength of the new TiVo and how well we're strategically positioned to capture the opportunities ahead of us. This is a very dynamic time for our industry. With the emergence of new Internet services like Netflix, HBO Go and the Sling TV, consumers now enjoy more choice and access which is driving more time watching and more money spent on video entertainment than ever before. The video experience is now becoming personalized, interactive, data-driven and highly addressable. Pay-TV providers and the emerging category of Internet and video providers are now driving industrywide demand for more advanced video discovery and engagement technologies. We see great opportunity for TiVo as a provider of platforms, software, services and intellectual property to meet this demand.

We expect most pay-TV providers to continue to enhance their existing managed network services with hybrid and Internet delivered offerings. In addition, we're using unmanaged Internet delivery for new offerings, such as skinny bundles, to reach consumers outside of their physical footprint. We're also seeing new entrants coming to market with pay-TV services built from unmanaged Internet delivery.

TiVo sees these as positive trends that expand our marketplace. We have already licensed many of the leading players in this space under the same model as traditional pay-TV. Additionally, on the product side, we're a proven trusted supplier as many leading pay-TV providers are TiVo's software and services customers, positioning us well to support their new Internet-based pay-TV initiatives.

Outside of pay-TV, the other video providers are expanding their offerings to capture more consumer viewership and wallet share. Leading the OTT providers are investing in more original programming to strengthen their subscriber retention. TV networks and studios are launching direct-to-consumer offerings, providing Internet-based, a la carte video services. Large Internet companies are launching new video services and are rapidly achieving scale due to their consumer reach in highly penetrated media streaming devices. These offerings are largely complimentary to pay-TV and therefore, present incremental licensing opportunities for TiVo.

Additionally, TiVo's software and services products, including entertainment metadata, search and recommendation, voice and analytics are highly relevant to the needs of this segment. We're seeing success signing both product and IP deals with leaders in this area, such as Discovery, Turner EMEA and Roku.

Due to increasing video consumption, distribution channel growth and our portfolio of leading products and intellectual property, TiVo is well-positioned in the marketplace. Our core pay-TV business is healthy, secured by long term licensing and product deals with the largest operators, positioning us well to work with new entrants launching similar services.

Additionally, we see future growth in pay-TV as we resolve the last remaining large U.S. renewal, advance our product efforts and expand internationally. There is significant incremental opportunity in OTT as well as we capture growth through TiVo's best-in-class platforms, software, services and intellectual property businesses.

I will now turn the call over to Pete Thompson to discuss the highlights of our Product business. Pete?

Pete Thompson

Thank you, Tom. Our product business had a solid first quarter, with several newly announced agreements, as well as notable product and customer deliveries. But before discussing the quarter, I would like to quickly highlight the breadth of our product portfolio. Our platform solutions category includes integrated video guide and DVR products. Currently, approximately 23 million households worldwide use TiVo's platform solutions. These customers leverage a range of capabilities from our classic based solutions to our next generation TiVo experience which includes a rich graphical user interface, personalization, natural language voice recognition, Network DVR and unified content discovery across pay-TV and OTT.

For the software and services category, we provide a range of SaaS and data products to meet the needs of a variety of market segments, including pay-TV, OTT, media, TV networks and advertisers. Our solution, such as entertainment metadata, search and recommendation, voice, media and analytics and advertising, position us as a leading provider in these areas.

To highlight the breadth of our product coverage, we have metadata covering 70 countries globally and serve to more than 500 customers, including TiVo guide customers. In search and recommendations, we're deployed with 6 of the top 8 U.S. pay-TV operators, reaching more than 30 million households. And in analytics, we provide an industry-leading advanced data-driven TV advertising optimization platform for national cable and broadcast networks, agencies and brand advertisers.

We kicked off 2017 with solid product achievements that demonstrates our commitment to global expansion, new customer segment growth, reliable product delivery and strategic market expansion.

Vodafone launches its latest Vodafone TV service, incorporating the next gen TiVo user interface and network DVR, becoming the first operator to launch integrated video services in 4K content in Spain.

We have joined forces with Sky, Europe's leading entertainment company, to deliver voice search for Sky's next-generation box Sky Q. The solution enables consumers to use in their voice to search for digital entertainment across linear TV and Video-on-demand.

Turner EMEA, we'll use TiVo's recently launched studio broadcaster and network metadata services to manage their EPG data distribution across 44 channels delivered to more than 200 customers.

Canadian pay-TV operator, Koji Co., is our first customer to launch a 4K TiVo multiroom DVR solution with the Netflix service integrated.

Looking forward, the growth drivers for our Product business include international market expansion across our entire product portfolio, transitioning our classic guide customers to our higher ARPU advanced TiVo platform solutions and pursuing adjacent segments opportunities with our search, recommendation, voice and analytics products. I'm excited about our Q1 accomplishments in the Product business and I look forward to sharing more progress with you throughout the remainder of the year. I will now turn the call over to Samir Armaly, who will discuss our intellectual property licensing business.

Samir Armaly

Thank you, Pete. TiVo's continuous innovation over the past quarter century has resulted in valuable patent portfolios which have been licensed to many of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. As Tom mentioned, we continue to successfully license these portfolios to a broad range of customer segments. Of particular interest, we have seen recent success expanding into the OTT segment. To date, in 2017, we have concluded important new IP agreements with Roku, a leading Internet streaming platform; Discovery, a leading cable TV programmer; and DWANGO, a leading Japanese video entertainment provider. These wins add to the momentum of deals we closed over the last few quarters, demonstrating the continued broad relevance of our portfolios and our ability to penetrate adjacent markets, such as streaming video and on-demand OTT.

Looking forward, we have a number of significant opportunities for growth in our IP business. To help better illustrate the impact of these opportunities, we're separating our IP business for financial reporting purposes into 2 new categories. The first category is U.S. pay-TV which has strong cash flows and long term visibility for multiyear contracts. This has been an area of significant focus for us over the past several years. And as a result, today, we have 9 out of the top 10 U.S. pay-TV operators under license. While the relevance of our portfolio in traditional pay-TV is well understood, we have also extended many of these agreements under the same general economic terms to cover new Internet-based pay-TV offerings. As the segment continues to evolve, we're confident we will continue to garner licensing rates consistent with traditional pay-TV.

While we're well penetrated in U.S. pay-TV, Comcast remains a significant opportunity which we will continue to pursue until the necessary licenses are in place. We expect an initial determination in our ITC case in late May involving 6 patents and are also proceeding in the Southern District of New York on cases involving a total of 15 patents.

The second category we report includes all of our other licensing opportunities outside of the U.S. pay-TV, including international pay-TV, on-demand OTT, mobile and Consumer Electronics. TiVo has had success licensing its portfolios to select leaders in each of these areas. However, there are significant remaining growth opportunities for us to further penetrate each of these areas. Going forward, we will report these areas together under the IP licensing segment category of Other.

I am very excited about our progress over the past few years. The IP licensing business is strongly positioned for the long term, with growing relevant portfolios, predictable core revenue streams and multiple opportunities for growth. We're off to another good start in 2017 and I look forward to sharing more examples and proof points of our continued success as we move forward throughout the remainder of the year. I will now turn the call over to Peter Halt, who will discuss our Q1 financial results.

Peter Halt

Thank you, Samir year. First quarter revenues were $206 million, an increase of $88 million or 74% from the first quarter of 2016. The year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter was largely driven by the acquisition of TiVo Inc. which contributed $85 million in Q1. During the quarter, TiVo benefited from certain revenues, including IP license catch-up revenues and product upgrades, appearing earlier in the year than previously expected.

The quarter also benefited from a delay in certain costs, such as litigation and hardware cost, out of the first quarter. These costs are now expected to later in the year.

In terms of revenues, product revenues of $115 million were up $53 million from Q1 2016. The addition of TiVo Inc. contributed $58 million to product revenues in Q1 2017.

Within product revenues, platform solutions and software and services were up $53 million and $5 million, respectively, from Q1 2016. In both cases, that's equal the contribution from TiVo Inc.

Other product revenues were down $5 million as the legacy Rovi ACP business continues its expected decline. On the IP licensing front, revenues of $91 million were up $34 million from Q1 2016. This was partially due to the $27 million of licensing revenues from TiVo Inc. The loss of TV Everywhere licensing revenues from Comcast from 1 year ago was more than offset by the benefits of the recent DISH agreement, as well as the new license agreements in the quarter with Roku and others.

To better highlight our IP licensing growth strategy, as Samir discussed earlier, we're now reporting revenue for our IP business segment in two sales verticals, U.S. pay-TV and Other. The first sales vertical is our U.S. pay-TV business. U.S. pay-TV licensing revenues were up $30 million from Q1 2016. Contributing to this growth was last year's IP license agreement with DISH and the addition of approximately $24 million in revenues from legacy TiVo IP deals, partially offset by the loss of TV Everywhere license revenues from Comcast. IP licensing revenues from other sources of $27 million were up $4 million from Q1 2016. Growth in other IP licensing was driven by new deals in the quarter, including Roku, Discovery and DWANGO.

Turning to cost. In Q1, GAAP total operating cost of $211 million were up 97% from $107 million in Q1 2016. This increase was due to the addition of TiVo Inc., net of subsequent cost reduction efforts and a $12.9 million litigation settlement. Q1 GAAP operating cost includes $7 million of transaction transition integration costs relating to the TiVo acquisition, $42 million related to the amortization of intangibles and $14 million related to stock-based compensation.

On a non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP total cost and operating expenses, including hardware depreciation, were $143 million, up $66 million from Q1 2016. Again, this increase is due to the addition of TiVo Inc., net of subsequent cost reduction efforts.

In terms of our first quarter 2017 results, on a GAAP basis, we had a net loss before taxes of $29 million compared to net loss before taxes of $12 million in the first quarter of 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP pretax income of $54 million was up from $32 million in the first quarter of 2016. Estimated cash taxes for the quarter were approximately $6 million. GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter were 119 million and 120 shares, respectively.

Our balance sheet remains very strong and provides capital allocation flexibility. As of March 31, 2017, we had $414 million in cash and investments. Post-settlement of the TiVo dissenting stock litigation, we had approximately $300 million in cash and investments. As for cost synergies, as Tom mentioned, we remain on track to achieve our goals of at least $100 million of cost synergies. We also continue to expect to achieve at least 65% of these savings on a run-rate basis within 12 months of closing or by September 2017. We benchmark these savings against the combined company's pre-close budgeted spend of $640 million.

Turning to our estimates for 2017. We provide estimates as to our revenues and pretax income. In addition, to allow investors who want to calculate certain non-GAAP metrics, such as non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS while conforming with the SEC's guidance from last year, we provide estimates of non-GAAP pretax income, estimates of expected cash taxes and estimates of non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Our strong Q1 results included the benefit of certain revenues anticipated later in the year. As such, we continue to expect full year of 2017 revenues of $800 million to $835 million. That said, we now anticipate 2017 to be a bit less back end loaded than we did at the outset of the year and now suggest modeling 2017 revenue timing as approximately 49% in the first half and approximately 51% in the second half of the year.

Also, as I mentioned earlier, Q1 cost benefited from the timing about litigation and hardware spend, both of which will now occur later in the year. This Q1 benefit just reflects the timing of variable cost and there is no change to expected full year cost. As such, our 2017 non-GAAP pretax income estimates remain $200 million to $225 million. We expect to have cash taxes of $23 million to $24 million.

Finally, we expect to have approximately 122 million shares outstanding on average for 2017.

Our expectations at midpoint include approximately $30 million of hardware revenues and approximately $40 million of non-GAAP hardware COGS. It is also worth pointing out, once again, that the upper range of our expectations continues to align with the company's budget, ensuring that's where management's focus is. We continue to expect to exit 2017 with annualized Q4 non-GAAP total COGS and OpEx cost of approximately $540 million.

Moving on to capital allocation. As Tom mentioned, TiVo plans to pay a second quarter dividend of $0.18 per share on June 20, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 6, 2017.

Tom will now share some closing remarks. Tom?

Thomas Carson

Thank you, Peter. Over the past year, we have successfully executed a complex acquisition and integration of 2 industry-leading companies and are now merging as a stronger combined company. Our pay-TV business is healthy with strong margins and growth. We see significant additional opportunity to grow as we continue executing our strategy into newer areas, such as OTT, mobile, TV analytics and expand our businesses internationally.

Looking to the future, we believe we're uniquely positioned to benefit from the industry transformation that is underway, drive growth and deliver stockholder value.

Thank you and we will now open up the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Mike Olson with Piper Jaffray.

Michael Olson

You kind of mentioned this, but I think there may be some confusion out there about how TiVo gets paid for skinny bundles, like for example, if a consumer switches from DISH Network to something like DIRECTV NOW. For those types of skinny bundles, would you still receive first [indiscernible] per month payment that are in your historical range of $0.20 to $0.25 or whatever per sub per month?

Thomas Carson

Yes. Mike, this is Tom. I'll give that one to Samir.

Samir Armaly

Yes. That is correct. Our licensing model for pay-TV, whether it's traditional subscriber with cable, satellite or facilities-based IPTV or skinny bundle in an unmanaged network is the same model monthly per subscriber fee that are consistent regardless of the transition mechanism.

Michael Olson

Okay. And then Samir, maybe sticking with you. You mentioned anticipating a preliminary ITC ruling in late May. I guess, now, when would you expect the final ITC ruling? And then on the U.S. District Court case, is your expectation that the hearing will still be July and the trial beginning in 2018? Or how is that change?

Samir Armaly

No, I think that is same expectations. On the ITC, when the ALJ pushed out the initial determination by a month, he also pushed out the final determination by about a month. So the final determination is expected in the fall in late September. And then nothing has changed in the current schedule for the District Court. The Markman hearing is still scheduled for the summer. And while the judge has not scheduled the trial date, if the current schedule holds true, we expect that to be in early 2018.

Michael Olson

Okay. And then just one last one. Peter, last quarter, you indicated that at the midpoint of guidance, 87% of revenue is from existing contracts or high probability renewals. Is there any change to that?

Peter Halt

Mike, our business is now approximately 90%. Keep in mind that some of the visibility improvements comes from areas such as consumer, hardware sales and Cubiware where just the sale for the quarter was make this progress.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Ugam Kamat

This is Ugam Kamat on for Sterling Auty. Start off with a housekeeping question to calculate non-GAAP EPS. So I have around $54 million in pretax income and $6 million in cash taxes and using $120 million in diluted share count. Does it [indiscernible] $0.40 non-GAAP EPS?

Peter Halt

That would be the correct calculation.

Ugam Kamat

All right. Thank you. And [indiscernible] if I see your revenue number, you had a great quarter, but you had kept your full year guidance unchanged. So is it because there were some deals that were closed early you were expecting that would be closed in the latter half the year? And if that's the case with the deals were close early, do you expect like you have more room to close more deals so you can have outperformance on revenue?

Peter Halt

You know, we're keeping our expectations where they are. These deals we closed in Q1 were earlier than we anticipated. They did involve some catch up. In addition, as was commented in the prepared remarks, we also benefited on the product side from some periodic revenue we have related to kind of customers upgrading their guide platform. We would anticipated that revenue to come in later in the year, too. So what we've done is shifted our split and we're now anticipating 51% of our revenue in the back half which is less than we had previously anticipated.

Ugam Kamat

Perfect. If I can squeeze in one more. You said that the OTT contracts are also priced on per subscriber, per user basis. Should we expect the same with the deal you had with DWANGO and Roku? Were they priced on per subscriber per month basis?

Samir Armaly

So this is Samir. To kind of just clarify what the earlier question was really about, a pay-TV service that is being delivered over the Internet. And that type of service whether you consider it to be DIRECTV NOW or Sling TV or any other of the newer entrants, were all priced on a consistent monthly per subscriber per month basis. If you go more towards the on-demand OTT offerings, including many of the deals that we announced this quarter, those have a different model because the economics of those businesses are different and the features and functions providing are different, for example, there's no live TV, there's no DVR functionality. And what we said historically is our licensing model for that segment has traditionally been an annual fixed fee, but relatively short term deals, so we have the chance to still capture the upside to the extent these services grow in the future.

Operator

Your next question comes from James Medvedeff with Cowen and Company.

James Medvedeff

One housekeeping item for me also. I skipped that out of the way. The hardware revenues are still expected around $30 million for the year, about half that was in Q1. How was that distributed through the rest of the year?

Peter Halt

We haven't given guidance to how it's distributed specifically for hardware through the year. As we've said, for overall revenues, there's a 49, 51 split first half to second half. We did include additional insight though on the hardware and that we have now also provided you our estimate for the full year hardware cost of goods sold at $40 million [indiscernible]

James Medvedeff

Okay. What is it - actually, I don't want to focus too much on the hardware business. Let me move on to expenses. From what I understood, some litigation and other expenses were a little bit delayed this quarter. And we have the exit rate for Q4. But how do we get from Q1 to Q4? Is it steadily down? Or do you have an uptick in there because of these delays?

Peter Halt

I think you'll see potentially an uptick, a slight uptick in Q2 related to delays. It would be reasonable to anticipate that will probably added to additional litigation on the IP front as we look to kind of expand some of the areas that we're all looking to drive revenue in the quarter.

Thomas Carson

Yes. The only other thing I would say in cost, this is Tom. One, we have been hyperfocused on getting cost out. And when I look at our cost in the first quarter relative to what our own internal plan was, we beat that pretty significantly. And just keep in mind that I have all my staff, somebody that focuses on making sure that synergies that we committed to come out. So as I step back and look at the one year target of getting our $65 million out that we said, I feel very, very comfortable that we'll now meet that, but likely beat it.

Peter Halt

And just one other comment just on the cost side, Jim, is that if you exclude litigation hardware, it's absolutely going down sequential quarters. The question is do you have the - what's the volatility on the hardware revenue in Q2 and what we do on the litigation front in terms of timing of that spend.

James Medvedeff

Okay. We'll that's it for me now - actually just one more, if I so may.

Thomas Carson

Sure go ahead.

James Medvedeff

The guidance includes the Q4 run rate for the non-GAAP item and gets to the 100 - well the OpEx and expense - cost and expense run rate. The question I have is can you break that down between COGS and expenses? At least characterize your sort of percentage wise how much is COGS?

Peter Halt

Yes, I mean, for both the full year and you should look at our breakout between cost of goods sold and OpEx as approximately 25%/75% in terms of the midpoint of our guidance.

Operator

Your next question comes from Eric Wold with B. Riley.

Eric Wold

A few questions. I guess, one, you mentioned that Q1 benefited from some catch-up payments. Can you quantify the level of the kind of one-time catch up license payment in Q1?

Peter Halt

We didn't give a specific amount on that. It's single digits though. But it is a benefit and the corporate to catch. But in addition, we had the benefit again in the single digits related to some periodic revenue on the product side.

Eric Wold

Okay. And then on the kind of continued efforts to migrate legacy guide customer kind of up to the higher value offering. What can be done on your part, if anything, to accelerate that migration? Or how much of it is kind of out of your control and really customer-driven only?

Thomas Carson

Yes, it's a great question. It's actually has been a focus of ours. But I'll let Pete jump in because he's been actively involved in the middle of that.

Pete Thompson

Sure. Thanks. Eric, I think the control is making sure that we give the customers a really clear path and a bunch of different options. And so what we've been doing is spending time with almost all of them, especially the ones that have the classic guides and really showing them different options and how to have a good ROI with moving up to the higher TiVo premium experiences. So I think, for us, the best way to accelerate that is to make it clear for them, give them good incentives to be able to drive forward with that and then agree on a deployment plan for each of them and that's kind of what we've been focusing on right now.

Eric Wold

Okay. I mean, Is that something you think could be a '17 benefit or is it otherwise [indiscernible] of migration assumed in your '17 guidance or [indiscernible] think about more in '18?

Thomas Carson

I think you should think a bit more as it goes out into '18. But obviously, we're trying to accelerate that, but it's not baked into some of the forecast that we've done.

Eric Wold

Okay. And final question for, I guess, for Samir. As you're thinking about the initial determination from the ITC coming up at the end of May with the 6 patents, I guess, what would be in your opinion kind of a favorable outcome coming of - is this something where we need to see a majority, more than 3, I guess, of the 6 patents kind of validated and deemed and fringed upon by Comcast? Or is it something - even just 1 or 2 [indiscernible] Kind of what is thinking about in terms of when the outcome comes, how to think about how it relates to what you expect?

Samir Armaly

Yes. I think our view and certainly I don't think it's different for other patentees who use the ITC or who use litigation. You only need 1 patent to be upheld as infringed and invalid and it's something that's subject to an inclusion order to ultimately win the case. And so we're hopeful that we'll prevail on more. But obviously, one other reasons we have a number of patents in the case is there's different factors associated with each one. And so, for us, we're looking for a victory on at least 1 patent and we're confident that will happen.

Eric Wold

Got it. I apologize, I'll scoop one more really quick. What is the main reason why there are 6 patents in the ITC in '15 in this 3 quarters? It's really national versus domestic? Or is it something out there?

Thomas Carson

No, there's a couple of different factors. In any legal case, sometimes, it's hard to get more than 5, 6, 7 patent in front of a judge. There are certain timing limitations and they want to have a case that's manageable. So if you like actually at the '15 that are involved in the District Court case, there's actually 2 separate District Court cases in DC. So their split is kind of relatively equally between the 2. And so that size of the case is not unusual. There obviously some unique issues at the ITC where the specific patents that were selected for the ITC were ensured, addressed those issues and you got a little more flexible in the District Court. But in any individual case, you'd probably only have 5, 6, 7 patents at any one given time.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Tom Carson, President and CEO.

Thomas Carson

I just want to thank everybody for joining the call today. I appreciate the time. And I think this is, as a quick wrap up, I'm very pleased with the way the first quarter ended. We had very good sales performance. I'd like the fact that the number of IP deals got done. I really see great product momentum now in a number of places with the kinds of deployments that we talked about in our earnings release. We're also very, very much focused on the continued integration and cost synergies that we communicated that we will take out and we're very much on that track. So really pleased with the acquisition of TiVo and what it's done for the company and I really feel like there's really good momentum, particularly starting the year. So look forward to talking to each and every one of you in some more detail on subsequent calls or meetings. So thank you, everybody, for joining us today.

