Consider Exact Sciences On A Pullback - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/3/17)

Exact Sciences could be a decent consideration on a pullback.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 3.

Bullish Calls

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS): Cramer said he likes the stock on any pullback.

Merck (NYSE:MRK): "I like Merck." But Cramer reminded viewers that the company is a "slow and steady" performer.

Neutral Calls

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): "It's not a sell, but I'm losing enthusiasm for it." Cramer said he prefers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) instead.

