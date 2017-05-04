Consider Exact Sciences On A Pullback - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/3/17)

Includes: EXAS, GD, LMT, MRK, RTN
by: SA Editor Michael Hopkins

Summary

Exact Sciences could be a decent consideration on a pullback.

Merck: A slow and steady performer.

General Dynamics and Raytheon over Lockheed Martin.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 3.

Bullish Calls

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS): Cramer said he likes the stock on any pullback.

Merck (NYSE:MRK): "I like Merck." But Cramer reminded viewers that the company is a "slow and steady" performer.

Neutral Calls

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): "It's not a sell, but I'm losing enthusiasm for it." Cramer said he prefers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) instead.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

