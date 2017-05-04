The Habit Restaurants' (HABT) CEO Russ Bendel on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Russ Bendel - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ira Fils - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Director

Matt Hood - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc.

David Tarantino - Baird

Jeff Farmer - Wells Fargo

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities

On the call today, we have Russ Bendel, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer and they will also be joined by Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Hood, for the Q&A session.

Russ Bendel

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our earnings conference call. I will start the call with an overview of the first quarter and then share our thoughts for the remainder of 2017. Ira will then review our first quarter financial results before we open up the call for your questions.

At a high level, we are again very pleased with our results for the first quarter especially in the challenging operating environment and the extremely rainy quarter we experienced in our core California market. For the quarter, total revenue increased 17.4% year-over-year to $78.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 9% year-over-year to $9.5 million. And the company operating comparable restaurant sales increased 0.9% which marks our 5third consecutive quarter of positive comparable restaurant sales.

As I said earlier, we believe this is a significant accomplishment, given that we had a challenging start to the quarter with unprecedented amounts of rain in both Southern and Northern California. Our ability to consistently drive positive comps is attributable to sticking to our core strategy of providing a differentiated high-quality fast casual experience at a tremendous every day value. This strategy has continue to work for 53 consecutive quarters and we have confidence that it can be the basis of many successful quarters to come, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

During the quarter, we continued to build on our strategy of introducing premium priced high-quality limited time offerings while also promoting everyday value. We began quarter one featuring three new menu items we added to the permanent menu at the end of December, the Portabella Charburger, the Golden Chicken Sandwich and the Super Food Salad.

In February, we brought back a popular LTO from last year by reintroducing the Chicken Caprese Sandwich for $6.99. Driven in part by our enhanced point-of-purchase merchandising, the Chicken Caprese Sandwich built on it success of last year with the menu mix of this sandwich growing by approximately 40%.

In early March, we rolled out our latest LTO, our Golden Chicken Salad with hand breaded Golden chicken atop fresh garden greens, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, red onions, carrots and cilantro tossed in our own Southwest inspired cilantro lime ranch dressing. The Golden Chicken Salad was extremely popular with our guests and was the best-selling entree salad on the menu during this promotional period which ran until late April. The success of this salad comes on the heels of our successful Golden Chicken Sandwich launch in the fourth quarter of 2016.

As we moved into the second quarter in late April, we began promoting our Tempura Jalapeno Charburger. Looking forward, our product pipeline remains strong and we feel very good about what we have lined up for the rest of this year. These menu initiatives are in line with our philosophy of menu evolution not revolution and our ability to introduce new culinary items or LTOs that will have a tremendous every day value even at a slightly higher menu price is great for our customers and great for us.

As we said many times, we will continue to stay away from the discounting that has plagued the industry. We pride ourselves on blocking and tackling and out executing the competition for which there is no substitute. It's all about execution. We can't be 100% better than any of our competitors, but we can be 1% better in 100 different ways. We feel incredibly good about the path that we are on.

In addition to successful product innovations, we supplemented our traditional FSI print media with some incremental digital media. We also used our expanded social media channels to engage our guest to do a big sign up push for our CharClub email database. In appreciation for being fans of the Habit, we offered our CharClub members a free Charburger with cheese, no strings attached. In addition, any new members who signed up before March 31 also received a free burger with the redemption period lasting until April 16.

This promotion allowed us to able to dramatically increase the size of our email database from 278,000 members before the promotion to 538,000 members after the promotion, while at the same time driving guest traffic to our restaurants. We had an extremely high redemption rate of 49%. And even more importantly, the average guests spend while redeeming the free Charburger was approximately $3.85.

Moving on to unit growth. During the first quarter, we opened three new company operated locations and franchisees opened three new locations. The three new company operated locations were all in California. Of the three franchised stores, two were in the Seattle market and one in Las Vegas. We finished the quarter with 165 company operated locations, 13 franchise license locations for a total of 178 systemwide locations.

One of the new company operated locations was our first ever ground up drive-through in San Diego. We are pleased with its performance so far. Eight to 10 of our new locations in 2017 will be drive-Through locations. Putting more capital to work, opening drive throughs, allows us to capture more sales and generate returns that we expect on average to be at or above the 30% traditional new store cash-on-cash return targets.

Our East Coast development continues to move forward as we anticipate opening six to eight company operated traditional locations in the East during 2017 and have begun looking for drive-through opportunities in these East Coast markets. We continue to remain confident in our ability to open between 31 and 33 new company operated restaurants in 2017 while franchisees expect to open five to seven locations during the year. 12 to 14 of those company operated locations are expected to open by mid-year. Thus far in Q2, we have already opened two new company operated restaurants, bringing the total number of company operated restaurants opened so far in 2017 to five and three franchised openings for a grand total of eight new Habit Burger locations for 2017.

Finally on the development front, a few weeks ago we announced the appointment of Doug Branigan as Chief Development Officer. We are pleased to welcome Doug to the Habit team. Doug brings with him more than 20 years of leadership in restaurant operations and development. Prior to joining the Habit, he served in development and operational roles at restaurants including Black Bear Diner, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Smashburger and Mimi's Cafe. His experience will be an invaluable asset to us as we continue to expand throughout the United States and we are very excited to have Doug on board

With that, I would like to turn over the call to Ira to discuss our results more in detail.

Ira Fils

Thanks Russ. Now turning to the results of our 13 week first quarter ended March 28, 2017. Total revenue increased 17.4% to $78.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 from $67 million in the comparable quarter last year. The three new company operated restaurants were opened during the quarter were opened for a combined 18 sales weeks. The 165 company operated locations were open for a combined 2,124 sales weeks in the first quarter.

As Russ mentioned, comparable operated restaurant sales increased 0.9% in the first quarter. In breaking down 0.9% comp store sales increase, we saw 1.5% increase in average transaction amount partially offset by 0.6% decrease in traffic. During the quarter, we were carrying a 2.2% price increase that was partially offset by slightly negative mix impact of 70 basis points. Excluding the impact of the free Charburger promotion, the negative mix impact would have only been about 20 basis points.

Turning to expenses. As a percentage of company revenue, food and paper cost were 29.2%, which was a 90 basis point decrease compared to last year. The decrease was largely driven by leverage gained from our recent price increases combined with decreases in certain commodity costs specifically beef and produce. We did however begin to see commodity start to trend up at the end of the quarter and may have remained elevated in the second quarter.

Labor and labor related expenses as a percentage of company revenue was 33.2%, which is 110 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2016. Of the 110 basis point increase, 90 basis points is due to an increase in direct wages and 20 basis points was due to an increase in labor related expenses. The increase in direct labor was largely due to the wage rate increases for hourly employees. For the quarter, our average hourly rate increased a little over 6%. The increase of labor related expenses was primarily due to higher associated payroll taxes for the increased wages and slightly higher medical insurance coverage.

Occupancy and other related expenses as a percentage of company revenue increased approximately 100 basis points to 16.7% of company revenue. The increase was primarily due to higher rent and CAM costs primarily associated with new unit development. In addition, we experienced higher repair and maintenance cost of about 20 basis points.

Our general and administrative expenses increased approximately $1.2 million to $7.8 million during the first quarter primarily due to costs associated with supporting an increased number of restaurants in a larger geographic area. As a percentage of total revenue, general and administrative expenses remained flat at 9.9%.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased to $4.2 million from $3.4 million last year. As a percentage of restaurant revenue, depreciation and amortization increased to 5.4% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 5.1% in the first quarter of 2016.

Preopening costs were $395,000 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $250,000 in the prior year quarter. We continue to expect preopening costs to range between $85,000 and $90,000 per new restaurant for 2017.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.8 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared to $1.4 million or $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year. On an adjusted fully distributed pro forma basis, net income for the first quarter was $2.5 million or $0.09 per fully distributed weighted average share compared to $2.6 million or $0.10 per fully distributed weighted average share in the first quarter of 2016.

In terms of our liquidity and balance sheet, as of March 28, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $49.5 million and outstanding debt of $9.8 million which consists solely of our deemed landlord financing. We expect capital expenditures to be between $44 million and $47 million for the fiscal year 2017. Based on our growth plans, we believe expected cash flows from operations and current cash on hand will be sufficient to fund our capital needs for the next several years.

With regards to fiscal year 2017, we are reiterating our full-year guidance as follows. We expect total revenue will be between $338 million and $342 million. Comparable restaurant sales are expected to increase approximately 2% for the year. We expect our restaurant contribution margin to be approximately 20% of sales for the full year 2017. It is also our expectation that commodities will be up 1% to 2% for the year, primarily driven by short-term pressure during Q2 in produce combined with escalating ground beef and chicken prices. Our prior expectation on commodities was flat for 2017.

In regard to labor, we continue to expect our average wage rate to increase 6% to 8% in 2017. On a positive note, we have been working on labor productivity initiatives that we believe will help to offset some of the short-term commodity inflation. General and administrative expenses are expected to be between $33.5 million and $34 million. And as Russ said earlier, we continue to expect to open between 31 and 33 company operated locations with nine to 11 openings in the second quarter. We expect our franchisees to open between five and seven locations for the full year. We expect our depreciation and amortization expense to be a little under $19 million for the full year. And finally we expect a pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 41.5%.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Russ for final remarks.

Russ Bendel

Thank you Ira. And as usual I would like to wrap up our comments by saying a big thank you to all the men and women in our restaurants. They certainly do an outstanding job of taking such great care of our guests each and everyday.

With that operator, I would like to turn the call over for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Nicole Miller of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nicole Miller

Thanks. Good afternoon. One housekeeping question and then a bigger picture question. I am sorry I missed the two separate operating weeks, if you could repeat those? Thank you. And then could you talk a little bit about the overall limited service environments, specifically around QSR discounting? Are you seeing more or less quick service restaurant discounting? Is there anything regional versus national nature? And are you seeing anything to do with certain day parts or item patters? Thanks.

Ira Fils

All right. I will do the first easy one. The sales weeks for the company operated stores that were open in Q1, the three new ones was 18 sales weeks and all sales weeks for the quarter were 2,124.

Russ Bendel

Okay. And Nicole, thanks for your question. And in regard to discounting, I will take the first stab at it and then I will Matt give any color that he may have. But I don't think we seen a drastic difference in it through the first quarter on the QSR side. I think what we have noticed more probably in the latter part of 2016 rolling into the first quarter is an increased amount of strong promotional discounting, electronic media by the bar grill category in the in the full service category. I think we just feel like especially in the West, we are certainly seeing more of that. As we talked about, a little bit of commodity pressure here. Maybe long-term that will have some affect on the ability of traditional burger QSR players to maybe not to be able to do as much deep discounting.

Matt?

Matt Hood

Yes. Just following up of what Russ had in the opening remarks also. While we continue to see QSR discount and maybe add new items to their bundled four-for-four packages, casual dining doing more discounting, we look at our results in the last 53 quarters and just continue to gain confidence in the fact that we don't need to go there. And we have had continued success with being able to just continue to drive folks into the restaurant where our operators to do a great job of taking care of our guests. So we feel really good about our strategy and we know that the macro environment is going to ebb and flow, but we feel really good about the results we posted in Q1 and really the outlook for the remainder of the year.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

The next question is from Andrew Charles of Cowen and Company.

Andrew Charles

Great. Thanks. As you guys probably know, last week McDonald's launched a line of prune hamburgers and I just wondered, is this something that when QSR steps up a little bit and gets a little bit more premiumized, is this something competitively that you view as more challenging for you guys? Or is it something that we should be thinking about as an easier offering for you to compete against than if they intend to either focus on value?

Russ Bendel

Yes. I would agree with that second statement. I think where they have always really come, their position of strength really on the QSR side has really always been value and convenience. And when they start to step out of that and start to go to premium items, that's really our point strength. So they are trying to come up against us on our point of strength and we feel pretty good about where we are positioned in that regard.

Matt Hood

And when traditional QSR historically has gone towards those premium type products, you could argue how premium they are but their value proposition for them gets a little distorted and I think really plays into our everyday value strategy with everyday premium products.

Andrew Charles

Got it. And then, the labor enhancements you mentioned to help offset incremental commodity pressures, can you guys give a few examples of some of the tactics you are putting in place?

Russ Bendel

Yes. Well, you know we are working through a number of them. The tactics that we are putting in place really are not meant to affect the customer experience at all. That's first and foremost of how we think. But what we are looking at, our operating team is looking at a way to save an hour or so a day during the times when there are not customers in the restaurant. These would be the times before we open at 10:30 or when we close the doors and are in close down mode. So that's where we are looking at. We continue to make significant strides with technology and systems that have always been designed to provide the management people in our stores the ability to spend more time with employees and customers and less time on administrative tasks. So some of it would fall into that purview as well.

Andrew Charles

Great. Just my last question. You guys reiterate the target for 12 to 14 openings in the first half of the year. That's probably about seven to nine over the next two months, relative to the five over the first four months of the year. So could you talk about the line of sight you guys are having of the openings just in the near-term?

Russ Bendel

Yes. Obviously we have pretty good visibility into the first half of the year and to back up a little more, all of our deals for this year we have signed leases for and are in various stages of development, entitlement, construction on. And in fact, we feel better about the pipeline that we have in a long time and are working more than the 31 to 33 so that we anticipate having even hopefully a better start to 2018 in the first quarter especially the first half of the year. But we said from the beginning, we were going to try to balance the schedule out. Our entire real estate development construction team have done, what I believe is, an amazing job thus far in putting more deals in the pipeline working very diligently to bring as many forward as possible. And our target of 12 to 14, we feel good about. There is always the possibility, one or so could slip a week or two, but we feel we are without question on track to balancing out the pipeline, which was one of our major internal initiatives for 2017 and beyond.

Andrew Charles

Thanks Russ.

The next question is from Will Slabaugh of Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

Will Slabaugh

Yes. Thanks guys. I wonder if you could talk a little more about the sales trajectory through the quarter and then if you are willing into the quarter to-date period? And I am more curious because you mentioned the rains and the weather you had in California. I am sure that caused a good deal of volatility. So I wasn't sure if there is any quantification around what that was? And just in general, if things did pick up towards the end of the quarter as things normalized from a weather perspective?

Russ Bendel

I will let Ira give a maybe a little more color because we analyzed and looked at it and we have always chose not to talk too much about the weather because there is always weather. Sometimes it helps you, sometimes it hurts you. This year, it has probably been without question, a drag on sales, especially early in the quarter.

Ira Fils

Yes. As Russ talked about and we talked about in our last call, we had a lot of rain in January and February and then as we moved into March, we did a couple of things. We took our CharClub, our free Charburger promotion and we pushed it up a week. So we had one incrementally week. We couple that with an FSI and some incremental digital media and it really helped to reignite our sales for the quarter. That with the combination of a better weather and a little favorable timing from Easter, which moved out of Q1 from last year enabled us to do the 90 basis points favorable number for the quarter. When we did our analysis on weather and it's hard because when it falls and where but we were able to do pretty detailed analysis. So we think it had about 100 basis point impact on us for the quarter. So when you really break it down, when you look at the quarter in its entirety and you think about the damage that the 100 basis points did but the 30 basis point plus side, 30 to 40 basis point plus side we got from Easter, that puts us into a same-store sales number that's pretty comparable to Q4 of last year. So for us, we feel like our same-store sales trajectory remains good and as we moved into the first quarter, there is nothing that made us think otherwise in regards to that.

Russ Bendel

And we feel good about our guidance for the balance of the year.

Will Slabaugh

Great. I wanted to follow-up on your comments on drive-throughs. It seems like that's more and more focused and mentioned you have opened up your first ground up recently. I am curious if you got any more commentary around those that you have converted in the past and then any metrics in terms of either throughput or customer response to being willing to wait for that cook to order high quality product versus some of the other drive-throughs that are obviously a little bit more speed focused?

Russ Bendel

Yes. I will take the first part of that question and let Ira or Matt jump in whenever they feel appropriate. But first of all, we have not converted any. I think you may have said converted. Converting them is probably not an option just because of permitting and sites and layouts et cetera, et cetera. But we opened our first drive-through in 2011 or 2012 and only had four through into 2015. But today we have only opened one so far this year. We started the year with 12. I think today we have 13. Plus our franchisee in Nevada has one as well and we like their performance. We have not broken out specifically what they do in regards to revenue. We talked a little bit about the investment, but we feel very good about them. And we and I have talked specifically over the last couple of calls, we want to do more there. And in fact, as we said, we are going to do eight to 10 of them this year and you would expect to see more next year. It falls into where the consumer is. They just continue to want more convenience. We are still committed to cook to order. We don't precook anything. It's still our same six to eight minute cook times. But people want convenience and I think you have seen that Panera Bread is doing a significant amount of drive-throughs and it's just ties into the overall consumer and what their lifestyle and what their demands are. So we continue to be very bullish on them. We are trying to do as many drive-through deals as possible. They certainly generate higher sales. They require more capital but they are all in returns are in line with our targets. And as we said in the beginning of the call, it's a way for us to put more capital to work, generate higher sales and return those same kind of returns that your customer is seeing.

Matt Hood

Well, I will just add on to that. One of the things we tried to do as well is leverage some of the technology that we have been developing in-house to allow the guests to place their order earlier in line so that the wait time and the ability to get throughput through the drive-throughs also meets the consumer's expectation.

Russ Bendel

Cook time is the same.

Matt Hood

Cook time is the same and so it allows us to get the order in earlier and it allows us to process as many orders to the drive-through and also have busy restaurants on the inside as well.

Russ Bendel

So we like them and we are actually getting pretty darn good at running them.

Will Slabaugh

Great. Thanks guys.

The next question is from David Tarantino of Baird. Please go ahead.

David Tarantino

Hi. Good afternoon. I guess first a quick clarifications question I guess on the trends exiting the quarter and entering this quarter. I think Ira you might of have misspoke and said early or entering Q1 you are feeling good about the business. But I guess any comment you would have on what you are seeing so far in Q2 if you exclude the impact of course from the Easter shift?

Ira Fils

Yes. It sounds like I did I misspoke and I did mean Q2, as we entered into Q2. Without being specific, when you exclude the Easter flip-flop between quarters and what happened when it rained, our sales trajectory is pretty much in line what it's been the last couple of quarters. So we feel pretty good about where we are going. In Q2, we are running up against a little bit with our strongest quarter last year and so far we feel good and we are on track to hit our guidance for the year of 2%.

David Tarantino

Great. That's helpful. And then Matt, a question for you on the Charburger giveaway and the membership increase you saw, which was very impressive. I guess as you think about that bigger database you have now, are you planning to maybe more aggressively attack that database as you think about the balance of the year given there is a much bigger number of people in there and can move the dial a little bit on the comps that way?

Matt Hood

Yes. Thanks David for your question. It's a real fine balance and we are going to be very careful about over communicating to that database. Right now, if you look at one of the metrics that we measure is our open rates for when we send a message to our guest. And right now, our open rates sit at a premium above the industry average of about 50%. So we still have very high engagements with our guests that are in the email database who want to hear from us. And so we are going to leverage that. And for example, when we just introduced the new Tempura Jalapeno Charburger, we had some of our highest open rates against the largest our database had ever been. So in essence we had reached more people more efficiently. I think what I have seen in my past and what you see other brands have done that may have loyalty databases or email databases, if you start going to often to that database with uninteresting or unrelevant communications, you are unsubscribe rates go up and your open rates go down. And right now we sit in the top decile compared to the industry benchmarks and we are going to keep that really the way we think about it, but we feel very good about the fact that we have got a larger audience, an engaged audience and audience that opens more of what we send and unsubscribes at a rate that's well below 0.5% which as we see in the industry, one of the industry leader. So that's how we are thinking about using it going forward. We really good about the way that we are able to build it and the size that it exist as we go forward.

David Tarantino

Great. That's helpful. And then a last question. On the new unit performance, it's getting, I guess the way we calculated it, increasingly better and I assume drive-throughs are having an impact on that. So I guess could you talk about the unit performance of the traditional units ex the drive-throughs and whether you are also seeing improvement there on the volume or how those are comparing to your targets? And then specifically perhaps if you can give an update on how volumes are trending in the East Coast markets?

Russ Bendel

Yes. So for the traditional stores, the new traditional stores, our target on average is $1.4 million and for the last three years of openings, we have been above that on average for those locations, exclusive of the drive-throughs. So the drive-throughs are definitely helping but even when you step back from the drive-throughs, take them out, we feel very good about the volumes from our traditional locations.

And what was the second part of your question? I am sorry.

David Tarantino

A little color on the East Coast?

Russ Bendel

First time we have ever heard that question. Ira?

Ira Fils

I mean, it's really just like our overall sales. It feels like it's better as you go. We feel good about where we are at. They are in line with our targets. We are continuing to look for more stores in the market. We are looking for drive-through locations. We feel good about where we sit today.

Russ Bendel

And I will say the same thing I have said previously, but I will say with as much confidence as ever. The few stores that are in the comp base and the ones that aren't in the comp base, but are open more than 12 months are performing at a number that's significant higher than the comp totals we reported. We feel we are on track with where we want to be. We would always like to do more, no question about it, but we talk about what their volumes are going to be and I will remind you that we are entering the East Coast with some of our largest and most direct competitors, Smashburger, Five Guys where they are well entrenched and we are opening at volumes that are at or above their system average. So we feel pretty good. We feel very good about the people we have back East, the level of execution, how we are being received and I remind you that in 2009 our system was totally comprised of California, primarily all heartland Southern California locations and the system average was $25,000 per week or $1.2 million.

David Tarantino

Great. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Jeff Farmer of Wells Fargo.

Jeff Farmer

Thanks. Just following up David's question on the improvement in unit productivity. I think you said that the drive-throughs are relatively small influence. So if that is the case, what is driving that improvement, Ira, in terms of those better numbers we are seeing with AWS versus same-store sales?

Ira Fils

I don't know if small might be too large of a word, okay, too small a word, too large a word, however you want to think about it. We are really not that far, we have really been doing very similar volumes in the new restaurants for the last few years now. So I know a couple of stores the way if you looked at a couple of stores here, a couple stores there, depending on when they open in the quarter, it can move things a little bit. But when you really take a big step back, the new store productivity.

Russ Bendel

Pretty consistently. It's pretty consistent.

Jeff Farmer

Okay. And then you did touch on it but in the first quarter, roughly 100 basis points of unfavorability on that occupancy and other line. Should we expect that level of pressure moving forward over the balance of the year? Or is there any reason to believe that that number will get higher or lower?

Russ Bendel

It will get lower. We have had a couple of things that hit us. One of the bigger ones was R&M but there was a couple of others that moved things here and there on the P&L. it won't abate, but it won't not be 100 basis points either. It will be south of that.

Jeff Farmer

Okay. And then just one more to harp on the P&L here and some clarification. I think that you said, did you say commodity inflation of 1% to 2% for the full year and with the menu pricing you thought that you might be out of flat cost of goods sold number for the full year? is that how you describe that?

Russ Bendel

No. We didn't bring in the menu pricing.

Matt Hood

We are working through that.

Russ Bendel

We are working through that still. We do expect to take some menu and be bearish. And the inflation, the commodity inflation is actually pretty recent. So we have had a lot, all the rains drove a lot of produce costs. In fact for the quarter, in the second quarter it's really impacting us now, it looks like produce is going to be up over 27% during the quarter. Now the good news about produce is, that tends to be a little more short-term in nature because the growth cycles are much shorter. So we have seen a lot of pressure on produce, even more in Q2 than Q1 and we have also seen, I think as other people have talked about already, we have seen second pressure as well also at the end of Q1 and pushing through to Q2 for sure. And then thirdly, we have seen burgers start to creep up as well and we are hoping that's more transitory but we don't know for sure yet. It's kind of the size that we haven't seen in a long time. We really thought these prices were deflation in Q1 and they are a very much revered in Q2 and thing headed the other direction. So that 1% to 2% for the year, that's really most of that is driven by Q2. So we are going to see a little bit of a surprise in Q2. Now the good news is, what I did talk about of the things that we are going to be offsetting it, is we are doing some things in the labor that we believe over the full-year can help offset some of the pressures we are seeing mostly in Q2 in fleet cost. And hopefully the inflation will mitigate itself. But all-in-all, for the year we feel like we can achieve our target of 20% store margins. It's just going to change a little bit throughout the year with a little bit lower margin than we maybe initially thought in Q2 and a little better in Q3 and Q4.

All right. Thank you for the color. Take care.

The next question is from Brian Vaccaro of Raymond James.

Brian Vaccaro

Thanks and good evening. I just wanted to follow up on your comments regarding increased value competition from bar and grill that emerged late last year? And Russ, I am just curious, is that causing a change in your lunch versus dinner trends?

Russ Bendel

If it is, it's not very material. Our lunch dinner traffic continues to be about 50-50.

Matt Hood

Dinner continues to perform well.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. All right. And I also wanted to circle back on the mixed component of your comps, specifically with the Charburger redemption period, I think you said extending into the first part of Q2. Do you expect a similar drag on mix sort of in the second quarter and then followed by stabilization in the second half? Is that how we should be thinking about that component?

Russ Bendel

Yes. A little less. So a bigger part of it was, you will remember, we had one incremental week of the Charburger promotion in Q1. We are seeing, there is more out there in higher redemptions. So that's part of it. So it's a combination of both. I think the bigger piece of that is the fact in Q1, we had a full extra week of the promotion out there.

Ira Fils

And the promotion ended April 16. So it really only came into the second quarter for the first couple of weeks.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. All right. That is helpful. And shifting gears to the margins, if I could. I wanted to just ask about the labor costs. And looking at it on a per operating week basis, it was pretty encouraging to see that mellow out a bit. You mentioned some labor productivity initiatives. Were those in place? And did they had some benefit to the first quarter? And if not, was there anything unusual year-on-year that we should consider as we think about the rest of the year?

Ira Fils

No, nothing unusual. There was a few things that we had started and we started to see a little bit of an impact in Q1. I think that helped. I think operations has been very much focused on labor, given the fact, we have known about the wage increases for a while. So they continue to focus kind of day in, day out on labor. We had the things Russ talked about. The other thing that our team has been working on to really bring the new units, the new store productivity in regards to labor and kind of ramping them down to efficiency a little faster. So it's really a combination of a few things that really helped there.

Russ Bendel

I think a lot of this falls into really some of our real core competencies as we pride ourselves on being operators. We are not afraid to tweak, adjust. We talk about it internally all the time. It's evolution, not revolution. But we are always looking at opportunities and first of all, how do we drive more sales, how do we drive more throughput but then how can we be more efficient. And as IRA said, I think our operators have done really a nice job, especially with new restaurants using the tools that we have developed internally, proprietary tools on ramping efficiency in new restaurants. Because we believe if new restaurants don't get to the appropriate level of efficiency over the appropriate amount of time, they struggle for a significantly longer period of time. And we are always looking at that and needling and tweaking and that's kind of who we are.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And then last one for me. On the food cost side, Ira, just want to make sure we are all on the same page sort of thinking about the next few quarters. Do you expect that as look at Q2, Q3, Q4, do you expect year-on-year inflation in each of those periods? And Q2 is just going to, it sounds like, maybe somewhere in the low to mid single-digit type of inflation range potentially? Did I interpret that correctly?

Ira Fils

Yes. You are going see more in Q2 and we think a little bit of it in Q3, come back a little maybe in Q4. But the biggest impact we are going to see is in Q2.

Russ Bendel

Yes.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is from Nick Setyan of Wedbush Securities.

Nick Setyan

Thank you and good afternoon. Just kind of looking at labor, the 110 basis deleverage on the lower comp was actually a pretty good improvement over what we saw last year and as the year progressed, obviously the comp trajectory should look even better, potentially another little bit more price in the second half as well. But then you are also going to have a lot of new units that are opening. Obviously, you should have a little bit more pressure from those new unit. So in terms of just how we should think about the deleverage on the labor line as the year progresses, is this 100 basis points or so about the right level to think about? Or can it potentially go up or down?

Ira Fils

I think it's a great level to think about. There is a lot of things that we are working on that are going to help it, I believe, which will help lessen the deleverage, number one. Number two, I think you are right on when you talk about sales get better, leverage will be better as well. So it does help us think a little bit optimistically about where we are headed from a labor standpoint, which is great given that we are starting to see a shift a little bit the other direction on the food cost line.

Nick Setyan

Got it. And then the eight to 10 stores in terms of the drive-throughs. What's the geographic composition of those locations?

Russ Bendel

All on the West. We will open one in Utah which will be our first one in Utah and that will open hopefully in the first half of this year. And then the rest of them are in California.

Nick Setyan

Got it. And just taking a step back bigger picture. The delivery or third-party delivery is very topical today with lot of chains starting to test or rolling out fully. I guess, what's your approach to or what's your thought process regarding third-party delivery?

Matt Hood

Nick, it's Matt. Just to sort of the set the backdrop, a large portion of our food already is taken to go, either for taking out or drive-through or online orders. So our food travels well. Our guest like taking the portability of it. We continue to look at ways to use technology to accelerate that. While we don't have any specific delivery partnerships that we have endorsed or that we believe announced, we know that the consumers continue to look for convenience. So we have looked at not only our drive-throughs, some of the business that we see coming through our catering trucks are take out and online order business continues to grow and we will continue to look at how we leverage mobile technology to enhance that from a pickup and delivery standpoint and continue to look at how we can do it in the most profitable way, not only for our guests but for our stores as well and let the delivery player shakeout a little bit while we continue to deliver what our guest wants which is that convenience for pickup, the drive through and the ability to order through the channels that they really want.

Nick Setyan

Okay. And again kind of just final question around how your thinking have evolved around franchising. I am backing into some pretty impressive numbers on the stores that exist today and I know there is lot of white space in the middle of the country. Could we potentially see maybe an uptick in franchise development or new franchise agreements in the middle if the country?

Russ Bendel

We really haven't taken many strides in that area. As we always said, we said on around these calls, but when we talk to investors and each of you, if there is something a specific group brings to the table that we don't have that particular skill set or competency, we would evaluate it. For example, someone in and I am just saying this as an example, New York City. We are probably not ready internally to enter the New York City, Metropolitan, Five Boroughs area. But if there was someone that was well-capitalized, had infrastructure in place, et cetera, et cetera, we would consider that. And you are right, we are not in the middle of the country currently, but we feel pretty good about our growth rate. We don't think this is a first to market kind of strategy that we have to get there first and it's a land rush. Our intention has always been to keep most of the country for ourselves and when we get there, we will get there and we are growing at pretty healthy rate. And we overall feel pretty good about our strategy. Now could we add a franchisee or so occasionally, we would consider that. But we are not shifting our strategy to asset-light and flip in this to a franchise business. We are a company of operators, pride ourselves on that and are going to keep most of it for ourselves.

Nick Setyan

Perfect. Thank you.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Russ Bendel for any closing remarks.

Russ Bendel

As always, we appreciate your interest, your confidence in the company and we continue to look forward to speaking with you going forward. Thanks again.

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

