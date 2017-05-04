The KeyW Holding's (KEYW) CEO Bill Weber on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Chris Donaghey - VP of Corporate Strategy and Development

Bill Weber - President and CEO

Mike Alber - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Matthew McConnell - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Jordan - Noble Financial Capital Markets

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Research

Jim McIlree - Chardan Capital Markets

Brian Ruttenbur - Drexel Hamilton

Josh Sullivan - Seaport Global

Tobey Summer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Chris Donaghey

Hi good evening and thank you for participating in KeyW's conference call today. By now, you should have a copy of the press release we issued a short time ago. If not, it is available on our website at www.keywcorp.com. Speakers on today's call are Bill Weber, our President and CEO, and Mike Alber, our Chief Financial Officer, both of whom will deliver prepared remarks and then take your questions.

I will turn the call over now to Bill Weber.

Bill Weber

Thank you, Chris. Good afternoon everybody. I'll start with a broad overview of KeyW’s standalone Q1 results and then update everyone on the Sotera integration process and the synergies we expect to see in 2017. My comments will focus more on potential revenue synergies as well as other major attributes of KeyW’s added business development capability with the acquisition of Sotera. I'll also give our latest view of the larger issues at play in our space, primarily in the areas of procurement and budgetary threats. Mike will then take us through the financial details of our Q1 performance, cost synergies we're expecting to realize in 2017 and updated 2017 revenue and EBITDA margin guidance. Then it's back to me for brief closing remarks.

Let's start first with the results. First quarter revenue came in at $68.3 million, down 4% on an apples to apples basis, if you exclude the SETA revenue from the same period in 2016. This leadership team under my direction will never be satisfied with any results that don't exceed our shareholders' expectations. And Q1 is no exception. But as my closing comments will address, on the way to long term sustainability we know there will be cycles in our turnaround that do not immediately reflect the growth initiatives that we've put in place.

As we told you last quarter, we expected the first half of 2017 to be relatively flat coming out of Q4 of last year. KeyW is performing to plan and we expect that the operational improvements we put into place during 2016 and 2017 will begin to pay off in the form of higher revenue and profitability later this year.

You should also know that our first quarter revenue did not include any of the $4 million of product delays that I referred to last quarter and only a relatively small portion of the $3 million Intermap program we announced in February. We expect we will be able to recognize a significant portion of the combined $7 million from both deals during the remainder of 2017. On a positive note, part of the year-over-year revenue decline was offset by increased airborne ISR solutions revenue as we had anticipated.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower gross margin and higher operating expenses, primarily resulting from earlier than anticipated bid and proposal costs incurred in the first quarter. We expect to see revenue and adjusted EBITDA ramp to within the annual guidance range in the latter half of 2017. This will result from increased product sales and related higher margin solutions revenue.

One significant piece of good news which I referred to in the earnings release was that we confirm the extension of one of our largest legacy solutions programs out to September 2019, securing approximately $45 million of annual revenue in our base business. As discussed with you previously, we work closely with our customer on this effort as part of our strategy to solidify our base and reduce our recompete risk in 2017. This development along with the trends we're seeing, especially in anticipated product sales, gives me confidence in keeping our 2017 KeyW guidance range.

First quarter funding actions totaled $55 million. Trailing twelve-month funding actions totaled $252 million and trailing twelve-month contract awards were $312 million or 1.1 times revenue. While the bulk of the funding actions in the first quarter came primarily from additional funding to existing KeyW programs, we’re expecting most of the new solutions awards to come in, in the second half of the year and into 2018, both from KeyW and additional wins from Sotera. In fact, Sotera has won more than $130 million of new awards year to date.

Turning now to integration. Just about a month into the process, I'm encouraged by the synergies we're beginning to realize throughout the two companies. Nowhere is this more evident than in business development. As expected, we are already seeing connections between Sotera’s contract vehicle portfolio and KeyW’s capabilities. The combined companies have identified several task orders that would have been no bid by Sotera as a single entity but can now be bid as a combined entity. Several of these initial new opportunities are within our affordable ISR and sensor and processing systems businesses. That is a great sign.

The deconfliction of the combined pipeline confirmed what we believed to be true at the time of the acquisition. We've identified less than 2% of the total qualified pipeline that was duplicated between the two organizations. We're seeing an immediate doubling of pipeline strength and are confident in our ability to better monetize Sotera’s contract vehicles. We believe as these efforts are realized, they will provide an unprecedented launching pad for robust capture in awards in late 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile the KeyW business development team is experiencing strong indications of future success well above the industry averages. Prime opportunities at the Cyber Center of Excellence, Fort Gordon, the Air Force Research Labs and Special Operations Command where full capture lifecycle have been led by the new BD team are all trending very positive.

Let me spell out several key metrics of our new BD capability. The total identified pipeline of the combined companies is approximately $20 billion. The total qualified pipeline of our two BD teams is approximately $8 billion, and as of today the total in-bids submitted and awaiting award is approximately $2 billion. The bids we expect to submit for the remainder of this year is an additional $2 billion, and the amount that we would expect to be adjudicated during the remainder of 2017 is approximately $500 million.

Even with conservative assumed win rates and start dates, the $56 million new awards component of our 2017 revenue guidance is well within our reach. Mike will lay out the sources of revenue at our combined guidance midpoint in his remarks.

We expect new solutions revenue to begin to impact numbers in the second half of 2017 and certainly in 2018. During this month, I’ve also had the opportunity to meet with several of Sotera’s largest and most important customers. The reception and initial dialogue could not have gone better from my perspective. In each case, customers expressed great satisfaction that their valued partner, Sotera, found a home inside of a company that has great plans for them and their people going forward. Initial conversations about the combined technical capabilities of KeyW has resulted in requests for a deeper dive with decision makers in those agencies. This is exactly what we had anticipated.

Next, I want to comment briefly on the overall environment we're seeing with the new administration, both in terms of the budgetary and performance climate. With Sunday's vote to keep the government funded through September, we’re encouraged by the concerted focus in Washington to avoid the sequestration catastrophe we all saw in 2013.

Also, the President's additional $15 billion department of defense request is encouraging. We're not counting on Congressional approval of this entire amount and certainly not the additional $54 billion increase requested for 2018, especially if it includes one for one federal civilian aids to cut [ph]. However we continue to believe that the administration's emphasis on increased national security and defending the homeland will benefit KeyW. This is particularly true with the addition of Sotera’s complementary capabilities in the areas of agile software and solution development, cyber security and data analytics, and emerging technologies focused on machine learning and big data solution.

I'll continue to emphasize the KeyW’s higher end products and solutions for the Intel, cyber and counterterrorism communities should thrive in a more business-like approach to federal procurement. While pricing will always be a key factor in award decisions, we are seeing best value considerations as strong as they've been in the recent past, which is encouraging. We're also watching very closely the administration's actions on regulatory relief and corporate tax reduction.

With that, I'll now hand it over to Mike who will review the numbers and our updated 2017 guidance.

Mike Alber

Thanks Bill and good afternoon. To reiterate, included in our first quarter 2017 financial results as well as our guidance for the combined company, we will be discussing EBITDA on an adjusted basis. We also provided an adjusted EBITDA margin range in our full year 2017 guidance. We believe adjusted EBITDA gives a truer indication of KeyW's operational performance.

It's important to say upfront that we're not yet able to provide a reconciliation of our forecasted adjusted 2017 EBITDA margin range to GAAP net income margin. Our press release outlines the reasons for this but the short answer is that we have not yet completed the necessary valuation of Sotera’s assets to reconcile these metrics to GAAP.

With that, let's review KeyW’s first quarter 2017 results. Again, first quarter revenue was $68.3 million with adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million or 6.5% of revenue. The year-over-year decline in first quarter revenue, excluding first quarter 2016 SETA revenue resulted primarily from the completion of certain solutions contracts, mostly in the first quarter of 2016 totaling $3.9 million. These ended solutions contracts will not materially impact year-over-year comparisons on a quarterly basis going forward. This was partially offset by higher airborne ISR revenue.

Including the 2016 SETA contribution, revenue decreased by 7.3% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Gross margin declined by 120 basis points to 29.8% for the first quarter of 2017. Gross margin declined year over year primarily as a result of higher margin solutions contracts being completed, as well as slightly lower contract margin on a larger follow-on solutions program.

Operating loss for the first quarter was $1.3 million compared with operating income of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2016. The year-over-year decrease in operating income resulted from lower gross margin, plus acquisition costs, higher stock comp, and increased bid and proposal expenses.

We reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $3.9 million or minus $0.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017, largely owning to the same factors that affected our operating loss. We tied out all of our discontinued operation activities in 2016, so we'll have no discontinued operations to report in 2017.

Cash flow used in operations was $3.8 million in the first quarter, largely because of the timing of accounts receivable. We expect operating cash flow to pick up in Q2. At March 31, DSO was 63 days, up seven days sequentially as a result of timing of cash payments. We expect normalized DSO to be in the low 60s.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Our net working capital at March 31 was $151 million, which represents an increase of approximately $83 million from December 31, 2016. The increase in working capital is primarily due to $85 million of net proceeds from our January 2017 offering of common stock. That number will certainly go down as a result of the Sotera acquisition that closed on April 4.

Moving to guidance. Providing initial KeyW and Sotera assumptions to produce combined ranges for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin, we expect combined company revenue to be in the range of $455 million to $485 million, representing a midpoint of $470 million. We’re reaffirming KeyW's expected full year revenue range of $300 million to $320 million which represents organic growth of approximately 7% at the $310 million midpoint.

With Sotera, we're projecting approximately nine months of 2017 revenues between $155 million and $165 million. Using the $160 million nine month midpoint for Sotera, we arrived at a pro forma revenue in the range of $225 million as we stated for deal purposes. Sotera’s Q1 revenue was approximately $1 million.

As for EBITDA, we're projecting a combined range of 10% to 11% before expected synergies of $3.5 million for the remainder of 2017. The company's combined recompete risk is relatively low in 2017, so at the midpoint of our combined revenue guidance, approximately 88% comes from existing backlog and future products sales, 12% or approximately $56 million is assumed to come from new awards in 2017. We currently have minimal solutions recompete exposure required to hit our top line midpoint.

Key assumptions for our 2017 guidance include an annual effective income tax rate of approximately 39.5%, although we don't expect to be a cash tax payer in 2017, and a diluted share count of approximately 50 million shares. I also want to emphasize that we expect the Sotera acquisition to be accretive to KeyW’s adjusted earnings in 2017 and significantly accretive to GAAP EPS in 2018.

With that, Bill will come back on the line with brief closing remarks.

Bill Weber

Thanks Mike. In closing, I just want to say that KeyW is well down the path of our planned evolution. As we described to you, we anticipated both the results we reported and the progress we've made to date in our plan. We undertook a turnaround of KeyW a year or so ago that we knew was going to have peaks and valleys on the way to realizing the full potential of the great technologies and the people that existed inside of KeyW at that time. At every step along the way when an opportunity or challenges presented itself we have taken action to build a more mature, focused and sustainable KeyW for the long term regardless of the opportunity, divestitures, investments in organic growth, additions to leadership, or in our latest case, a strategic acquisition, we have made all of our decisions and charted our course with the long term growth and health of KeyW in mind.

Just to summarize where we are today. KeyW has new and enhanced access to more cyber, intel and counterterrorism customers than ever before. We have significant scale making us the unique high end product and solutions provider. We have added new and complementary capabilities for both sets of customers, especially advanced emerging technologies focused on machine learning and big data solutions.

We have access to a large portfolio of prime contracts, IDIQs and GWACs larger than either company has ever had in their history. We now have a clear path to highly achievable cost synergies and tax benefit -- all of this leading to a company that will provide stronger cash flow and EPS accretion.

We had an eye on Sotera for quite a while and believe that our combined capabilities, culture and. customer commitment will help drive our growth and generate increased shareholder value for years to come. Operator, we’d now like to open up the call for question.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Matt McConnell with RBC Capital Markets.

Matthew McConnell

Could you give us a sense of why the $4 million of product sales were delayed again and what would you need to see here before these are booked as revenues?

Bill Weber

Yes, so as we talked about on the last call that $4 million was related to a project that we signed, completed the work on but was building a capacity for our customer set. And as we reviewed that coming out of 2016, we believe that the proper accounting treatment on that is to realize that in connection with the follow-on vehicle that will come with that customer base. And so if you remember we've been building out the capability of flying for more customers and bringing more of that sensor platform to a larger group of customers. We believe as we mature and as we build processes that will help us project dependable financials going forward, that is the proper way to account for that revenue going forward. And so that's why we expect that it's going to happen over the balance -- for the most part over the balance of 2017.

Matthew McConnell

So most of it or some of it flows to 2018, then I guess or – did I hear that correctly?

Bill Weber

There is some possibility, but the expectation with that customer set is that there is a follow-on vehicle that they're going to begin using that platform. And when they do, that will allow us the ability to recognize all of that revenue. We think that's going to happen, the bulk of that in 2017. Regardless we have projected the appropriate -- an appropriate amount of that revenue in our guidance and so we don't expect that, that even if some of it were to push into 2018, that it would have any dramatic effect on the business.

Matthew McConnell

And then on Sotera, they did $61 million in the first quarter, so that's pretty nicely above the run rate of the pro forma guidance that you gave. Is there meaningful seasonality here or anything else that would have driven a strong quarter there from Sotera and the period before you owned it?

Bill Weber

Hey Matt, the $61 million quarter includes about $9.5 million of a program that was recompeted in the late summer of 2016, it was a partial recompete for Sotera. That basically, that the program was approached -- was awarded to someone else, a protest ensued, so they continued to accrue revenue against that program. Ultimately the protest was denied and that work which was a partial recompete went to another competitor. So that Q1 represents as I say about $9.5 million of revenue that will not be repeatable. None of that revenue was counted on an acquisition basis when we were looking at the pricing for the particular deal. We assumed that none of that revenue was going to be ongoing.

And your next question comes from Mark Jordan with Noble Financial.

Mark Jordan

Will there be any additional acquisition expenses in Q2 and will there be any additional integration expenses that will be backed out of adjusted EBITDA in Q2, Q3, or Q4?

Mike Alber

Mark, this is Mike Alber. The majority of the acquisition or deal costs were captured in Q1. We expect to have some additional acquisition costs in Q2 and then as far as integration costs go we expect to see that throughout 2017 and probably within the first quarter -- first or second quarter of 2018 as well. So most of that will be in the form of severance for individuals that won't be going forward with the company.

Mark Jordan

Òn severance issues be broken out, adjusted EBITDA or will they be just expenses?

Mike Alber

They’ll be part of the adjusted EBITDA and we'll be tracking the acquisition expenses.

Mark Jordan

Question related to the $130 million of awards, should we assume that those are four to five year contracts, therefore they represent $28 million to $30 million worth of annualized revenue and how will that business ramp?

Bill Weber

Mark, that is a fair assumption. So Sotera’s business as we talked about on the last call represents a more classic service solutions model where the bulk of their revenue wins come from task orders on large IDIQs that put out a lot of task orders. And so their bid response mechanism, which is one of the things that we were attracted to, is what produced most of that $130 million that you see there. Now those are over the life of the contract vehicle and in most cases, they have between four to five years’ worth of run in those awards. And so you're correct in that if you divide you're going to get close to what we would expect the annual impact to be.

Mark Jordan

Thank you and I apologize for my voice.

Bill Weber

No, that’s fine. You asked one more question; let me address it, and that is the ramp. So again, because they are on IDIQ task order responses, we had time to project those as a combined company. Sotera has operated that way historically and so the hiring mechanisms are in place. We are actively seeking people to fill those and we do expect that they'll ramp throughout the remainder of 2017 and get to full run rate before the end of the year.

Your question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstlinger

Bill, you mentioned $56 million is the amount you need to reach guidance. What I missed was, was that the low end or the midpoint of your guidance? And then what did that assume about some of these product delays, like the $4 million product delay that you're talking about?

Bill Weber

Yes, so Brian that is absolutely at the midpoint, and it assumes nothing about product -- as you recall what Mike described is 88% of our midpoint guidance comes in the form of either existing base that already is funded, it is not recompete and we've already picked up the option, or product sales. The remaining 12% and that is that $56 million comes in the form of new service solutions or product solutions related revenues, not the preponderance of product delivery. So what we -- the key mechanism there is they have to be awarded and we have anticipated a very conservative award time cycle and then ramp up. In most cases because these are on IDIQs, you're not dealing with a protest period, because the task orders don't -- aren't subjected to that same standard of protest period. And so we go from award to ramp up in a more predictable fashion. So it does assume the awards get made; it assumes that obviously that it is in KeyW’s favor and we've put a very conservative approach there to say with this -- it start dates out as far as even the beginning of the third quarter -- I'm sorry, the fourth quarter, we will still hit that $56 million.

Brian Kinstlinger

So I guess my question is, with the $500 plus million of assumed awards from what's already been submitted, $56 million seems like a lot. So do you expect a big piece to come from products which probably doesn't show up in those submitted proposals?

Bill Weber

No, because what we're really doing is taking a -- if you take a win rate on the $500 million, that is below the win rate that this company combined has been performing at, then out of that $500 million, that $56 million on an annualized basis is still very very approachable for us. And so that combined with the products that we already anticipate and that we know with the seasonality and historical run rates that KeyW has operated on, will already be in that 88% that Mike talked about. We feel very confident that that $56 million is within our grasp.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then you had mentioned the higher airborne ISR revenue, can you quantify the number of planes generating revenue today versus 4Q and versus a year ago period?

Bill Weber

Sure. So if you remember, this time last year we had about 14 aircraft in the fleet, nine of those were generating revenue, several of those were test based and a couple of those were being fabricated to come online so that we could begin producing revenue. Today we have 22 aircraft in the fleet flying and a year ago we were flying for three customers primarily one that everybody, that was very public, and everybody knew that customer and that contract award. Today we have 22 aircraft, we’re flying for over a dozen customers, most of those new within the last calendar year. And of those 22, 19 of those are generating revenue, two more are in fabrication and one is at test platform.

Brian Kinstlinger

Wow, that sounds like great progress.

Bill Weber

Well, it's diversifying that business which is what we set out to do, is a big part of what we do for our customer. So we don't want to be single threaded in a single customer agency.

Brian Kinstlinger

A couple more. First, you mentioned $321 million of trailing twelve month awards. Is there any way you guys can break that down by quarter, and that's how we sort of -- we look trailing twelve months but then that trailing twelve months is going to constantly move obviously?

Mike Alber

Yes, Brian, hey this is Mike Alber. I don't have that in front of me but we can certainly circle back with you on that.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then with these – historically KEYW has had an issue with sell-side analysts coming close to your numbers. So maybe give us some directional understanding, not only your revenue in 2Q but really EBITDA margin, will that fluctuate quarter to quarter, will it be seasonality or will you dodge your way through a year to the targets? Just maybe some more detail to help the analysts out.

Mike Alber

Sure, so Brian, this is Mike. So we're still working through what the forecast is going to be and breaking that out on a quarterly basis. And then also kind of feathering through how we're going to -- what the OpEx is going to look like in the combined companies and when and where we will be recognizing the synergies. So we're still kind of at the front end of that process. Our expectation is that when we come out with our 8K here in several weeks that we will be able to provide you all a lot more granularity around what are some of the elements and what are some of the major muscle movers that will be driving performance.

Brian Kinstlinger

But should we assume that the June quarter adjusted EBITDA margin is below your target in the second half of the year? You get to and above your target, is that kind of -- any way, can tell you us how we should think about it?

Mike Alber

I would say so, I think that's probably on track.

Bill Weber

Brian, so when you look back at the plan that we described to everybody a year or so ago, we said listen, this business requires us to make a significant investment in business development in order to grow it. We knew that, although we had some near term wins last year that were great for the company and provided a good base for 2017 modest growth, we knew that the bulk of that service solutions revenue was going to come in the back half of 2017 beginning. So we would expect at the front half of 2017 as we had modelled, even when you add in Sotera’s more consistent or smooth quarter over quarter revenues puts us in a great spot then in the latter half of the year to realize all those investments from a year ago and begin to see that revenue coming into the company. And that's what we see and that's what we modeled.

And your next question is from Jim McIlree with Chardan Capital.

Jim McIlree

I am a little bit puzzled by the Sotera revenue in the guidance. I think you said they did $61 million in the first quarter but $9 million of that was kind of nonrecurring, So 52 million plus the 155 million to 165 million for the rest of the year it gets to 207 million to 217 million. But when you made the acquisition you were talking 225 million. So I am wondering what happened to approximately $10 million of revenues between the time of acquisition and now?

Mike Alber

So on a pro forma basis, Jim, if you assume that Q1 revenues were at $61 million, you look at the -- you take the midpoint of $160 million, that basically gets you to about $221 million, $222 on a run rate basis, the assumption was that for acquisition purposes we had assumed that on a pro forma basis that revenue was going to be about $225 million. So it pretty much is right within the striking distance of our estimate.

Jim McIlree

So I thought you said earlier in this call that you didn't include that $9 million in the acquisition –

Mike Alber

We did not include it -- we didn't include it in the way that we value the company or in the price that we paid when we purchased Sotera. But the revenue from a pro forma basis is there. And that's why it's in that pro-forma $225 number.

Your next question comes from Brian Ruttenbur with Drexel Hamilton.

Brian Ruttenbur

Just a couple quick housekeeping. I didn’t catch what tax rate you're going to be using going forward in 2017 and 2018; did you state that?

Mike Alber

Yes, Brian, 39.5%.

Brian Ruttenbur

And then amortization levels, can you talk a little bit about that where we should be looking with the transaction?

Mike Alber

We don't have the amortization yet coming out of the valuation, part of the reason why we can't provide some additional granularity on that. We're still waiting for the purchase price allocation analysis to come back.

Brian Ruttenbur

Yes, you said that, I was listening to another call, trying to multitask, so I apologize. And then it appears that EPS on the year – EPS from continuing operations should be in the ballpark of breakeven to slightly positive; as am I in the right ballpark for 2017?

Mike Alber

Yes, we haven't gotten there at that point. At this point we haven't completed our estimates.

Your next question comes from Josh Sullivan with Seaport Global.

Josh Sullivan

The growth in the number of aircraft you just mentioned seems very impressive. If I heard you right, it sounds like almost a 35% increase in the number of revenue generating aircraft. Is that – how is that translating into revenue? Can we expect a 35% increase in-flight land [ph] revenues?

Bill Weber

No, you can't, because what you've got to -- we are expecting and seeing an increase in revenues but you can’t model it exactly the way that program began or the rates that it produces. Every one of these customers has a different criteria of what's flying, how many hours they're flying, the usage, and in what parts of the world and all of that creates different fluctuations in the pricing model. So you also have a different size and capacity aircraft, there are smaller aircraft and larger aircraft in that mix. So it's difficult to take that number exactly and say therefore nine revenue generating aircraft produced X, and nineteen now will produce X times that percentage increase. So what I will say is we are very encouraged at the adoption as we had expected that we would see from new agencies as we bring that capability to them to say KeyW can be that platform that you have a flexible sensor interchangeable capability. And so we're seeing a lot of adoption to that model. So it's going to increase the revenue. We believe that it is sustainable, because those type of aircraft in those regions of the world serve a role that military aircraft or unmanned drones do not serve and will not serve, because of their notoriety. And so this is a platform structure going forward that we think is sustainable for the foreseeable future and so does our customer.

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from Tobey Summer with SunTrust.

Tobey Summer

Thanks, so follow up on the last question. Is it fair to say that on average the fleet is a little bit smaller and a little bit less utilized than when it was smaller and more concentrated in the one central program?

Bill Weber

Yes, it is and so here is why. Several of those customers that we've added, they are in the early stages just as the original program, that is the bulk of that revenue today, started out small, proved its capability, added an aircraft, flew more hours, added another aircraft, flew an expansive area of coverage and more hours et cetera. That is what we expect that over time those seed customers become program like. In fact, we've already seen the first one flying now a second aircraft. And we do expect that each of those programs start to grow because of the capability and the easy reach that it allows the customer.

So you’ve got it right, in order to get going they're extremely profitable and they generate great revenue but we haven't seen the full capacity on them, and we probably won't through the first iteration of a year long contract. It'll be on that extension year and then going forward in a legitimized program that you see multiple aircraft and more utilization.

Tobey Summer

Of these customers that you now have, do the majority of them have potential to be ongoing and growing customers as opposed to some sort of episodic need?

Bill Weber

Yes, because none of them are specific theater based, meaning they are addressing a military action or civil unrest in a specific region of the world. They are ongoing intelligence and counterterrorism operations that we expect to persist, whether they're in the news or not and they are expanding reach and capacity for agencies not just for the United States but our partners as well.

Tobey Summer

And then historically I recall that kind of the Holy Grail or even better iteration for this business eventually could have gotten to a place where there could be multiple customers simultaneously using the same flight, are there any planes that you could use to have that kind of characterization to describe or do you think there are prospects for that kind of a business model to develop over time?

Bill Weber

I do think there are prospects, Tobey that I think we would be getting way out ahead of ourselves to try to project that and then to try to derive the customer base to it. What I think is going to happen is there are already overlapping capabilities with different agencies in regions of the world where it does make sense to suggest a shared services model for them, higher utilization for the platform and then even information sharing. But that is as you can imagine difficult -- more difficult -- in our community than it would be for a commercial application. So I think there is potential but I think we're out ahead of the curve yet in suggesting how exactly that will manifest itself.

Tobey Summer

And shifting to the $500 million or so in awards you expect to be adjudicated and the $56 million of new awards, that you're building; could you give us some color are there -- is there decent flights of that $500 million that happens to fall into particularly strong suits for the company, such that we're not just working off of a percentage, kind of win rate type scenario but maybe to try and understand what -- where those that $500 million falls in and why you might have higher degree of confidence in the win rates?

Bill Weber

So for the legacy KeyW amount, that would be in that number, that we think will be adjudicated this year that have not already -- keep in mind $130 million is already in, another $500 million decisions will be made on and we think we're going to win our fair share of that. For the legacy KeyW business, it is all in those areas that we've described -- our ability to provide cyber operations and training, affordable ISR, and analytics around massive amounts of data. So we think we're strong there. We think that the agencies where we bid those know us, what we know they know us already, because we have an incumbent position there or a well proved position. So we think that increases win rate.

In the case of the remaining Sotera amounts that would be in that adjudication, those are largely their base customers with existing IDIQs that have task order responses that Sotera has been tracking and bid on specifically because they have a capability to customer needs. So again we think all of those things give us pause to say we believe the win rate is more than acceptable and we chose a conservative win rate and start date to get to those numbers.

Tobey Summer

Last question for me is, once you get the BD and win rate operating kind of at a cadence you would like, growing the company requires a decent amount of hiring. Did you talk about the HR capability of the firm to internally bring people on board and fuel revenue and profit growth?

Bill Weber

Yes, it is and it will remain the single biggest issue that we face. Even for a culture and a company that I think we would very humbly say is one of the best destinations out there for people who perform in the industry for this community. KeyW -- and Sotera now as part of us -- is a company that people want to go to work for. However it is especially for specialized talent like software developers, data scientists and a lot of the capabilities that we bring to bear in those different forms. It is very difficult to find that talent and free it up so that it will either move from the current place where it's performing or it moves from an industry that can come into our industry and gain access through clearances.

So here's what we are doing. We just added a new executive director of talent acquisition to the company. He started last week, his name is Mike Bruni; he is a very well-known professional. I think KeyW really added to our our leadership capability in bringing Mike on board and he will lead our plan to be better in bringing on talent than we ever have been before. And both companies by the way have hired significant amounts of people well above the curve in our industry. But we think with more focus that we can build a model that far outpaces what a lot of our competitors are seeing. So it's real, it is a challenge for all of us out there. I still maintain KeyW performs better than our peer group but we have to continue to try to push to perform even better than that.

Tobey Summer

If I could sneak one last one in, as a combined company, have you shifted your expectation for the investment in internal R&D or does the same percentage of revenue hold for the combined company?

Bill Weber

We're going to take a hard look at that, Tobey, because here's the reality. When you look at the two businesses, a lot of our R&D, the IRAD that we've spent, there's two components here. Number one, it was largely clumped around our product-related solution. Where it should be, it’s easy to go do research on developing software or hardware products that will help you and edge you in solutions delivery. The bulk of the Sotera services base -- solutions base is service solutions that that doesn't lend itself as well to IRAD and KeyW has a component of our business that's like that as well. So I don't know that modeling it upfront we certainly didn't say double the IRAD spend and there you have it.

And the other component is, as you recall from last quarter's call when we announced the deal, Sotera has taken a different approach than KeyW in that it invested a lot of its resources in research projects with the government customer or CRAD where the research and development dollars are paid for by the customer. So they get great intellectual property and stimulation out of that to be able to use back in their customer base. But a lot of those expenses in dollars are paid for by the customer. So I think you're going to see a mixing of that, that's one of the things we like to be able to diversify that IRAD capability that we have and move people back and forth between the two. So more to come on that, that is part of the annual operating plan between the two combined companies that we expect to build out over the next quarter with detail.

We do have a follow-up from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstlinger

I tried to hit star too but I’ll ask it anyway. Just to make sure I understood you right, the $130 million of awards from Sotera that's not included and what's needed of that $56 million to the midpoint, is that right? Because the comment you just made a few minutes ago made me unclear for a second.

Bill Weber

The $56 million are basically new awards that –

Brian Kinstlinger

Has not been announced yet or awarded to KeyW at all yet?

Bill Weber

Correct.

End of Q&A

I am showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Bill Weber for any further remarks.

Bill Weber

Well, operator, if there are no more calls, I'd like to thank everybody for your continued interest in KeyW and I look forward to talking to everybody throughout the quarter and then when we announce results and have our earnings call in August. Thank you for joining us tonight.

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

