ARRIS International Plc (ARRS) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARRIS International Plc (NASDAQ:ARRS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 03, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Analysts

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Rich F. Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Greg Mesniaeff - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Tim Savageaux - Northland Securities, Inc.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thank you, Andrew. And welcome, everyone, to the ARRIS conference call with management. This afternoon we will be discussing our first quarter 2017 results. We will be using a series of slides during our webcast which are posted on the ARRIS website in the Investor Relations section. There will be a replay of this entire call available including our slides on our corporate website for the next 12 months.

Before we begin, let's please go to chart 2. During this call, we may be making forward-looking statements including our outlook and expectations for our industry in general, estimated revenue and earnings, certain financial operating metrics, the timing and the introduction of new products and technologies, anticipated spending patterns by some of our customers and expected sales levels for various product categories.

It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements which may be made during today's call. For further information in this regard, and for specific examples of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, please see our recent filings with the SEC.

Now, if we could go on to chart 3. Joining us on the call today are Bruce McClelland, ARRIS CEO; David Potts, Executive Vice President and CFO; Larry Robinson, President-Customer Premises Equipment; and Dan Whalen, President, Network & Cloud.

Now, if we could move on to page 4, I'd like to turn it over to Bruce McClelland. Bruce.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Great. Thanks, Bob, and good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us. So why don't we go ahead and get started and please turn to slide 5

So I'm pleased to report that our first quarter finished a little stronger than I indicated a few weeks ago at our Investor Conference. Sales in the quarter were at the top end of guidance with non-GAAP revenue of $1.485 billion and non-GAAP EPS result were $0.40 per share similarly at the very high end of guidance.

As the quarter closed out, we had several deals come together with customers needing rapid delivery. While Q1 was certainly a slower start to the year, as we discussed at the Investor Conference, we continue to see momentum increasing as the year progresses. Cash flow in the quarter was excellent with strong collections from shipments late in the fourth quarter 2016. Backlog and book-to-bill were seasonably strong, and DSOs improved from the fourth quarter.

We used a portion of this strong free cash flow to repurchase shares in the first quarter, as well as in April. Dave will share more details on that in a minute. In particular, our international business was very strong, up 33% year-over-year and increasing to 35% of our overall business in the quarter. The team's just done a great job executing on new project wins from earlier last year and translating that into meaningful growth in 2017.

We expect this trend to continue as the year progresses including projects at Liberty Global, Telefónica, J:COM in Japan and NBN in Australia. As expected, our network and cloud segment was down this quarter with lower CMTS sales during the transition period to our Gen 2 technology. And our professional services business was lower due to typical seasonality in that business. This was offset by continued strength in our fiber optics, which is the access technologies business.

Also as expected, our CPE business was down this quarter after a very strong fourth quarter, but broadband sales were up on good demand for advanced gateways and enhanced home networking. This correlates very well with the success our customers are having in the market growing their broadband subscriber base. And we expect the video CPE business to snap back starting in the second quarter.

Please turn to slide 6. As we discussed in detail at the Investor Conference, we expect continued improvement as the year progresses and I believe we are well on track to achieve the full year financial targets we have provided. While the pressure on margin will continue due to higher memory costs, we have much better visibility into demand and see a very solid funnel.

The key technology trends that underpin our business, Fiber Deep programs, DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades, advanced wireless home networking and 4K video are definitely playing out. And the Gen2 upgrade cycle on our E6000 CCAP platform will begin in next quarter. Our customers plan to leverage this platform to provide a variety of distributed access architectures, and we expect to be in commercial deployment of this new network design by the end of the year.

Regarding our upcoming acquisition of the Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switching business from Broadcom and Brocade, we've been making very good progress with behind-the-scenes integration planning. We have already received the necessary anti-trust approvals and now expect the deal to close in the August timeframe after Broadcom closes their deal. Response from customers and channel partners has been very positive, and we're anxious to close the transaction and get on with the next phase of the company's growth plan.

Dave, why don't you go through the financials in a little more detail, and then Larry and Dan will comment on their businesses.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Sounds great. Well, thanks, Bruce and thanks, everyone for joining us this afternoon. And I'm very pleased to report on a good quarter.

So, let's go to the financial highlights on chart 8 please. So sales in the first quarter, $1.483 billion and we're at the upper end of our guidance. This compares to $1.759 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $1.615 billion in the first quarter of last year's. Sales in Q1 were reduced by about $2 million as a result of recording a non-cash fair value adjustment related to our warrant program; so excluding this impact, our non-GAAP sales were $1.485 billion.

GAAP gross margin was approximately 23% in the first quarter, down from 25% in the fourth quarter of last year and 24% in the `first quarter of last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 23% in the first quarter, and again down from both the fourth and the first quarter of last year. In memory pricing, product and customer mix and new product introductions impacted the trends.

Operating expenses were $238 million in the first quarter. We've spent considerable energy on our cost structure post the Pace acquisition and I'm very pleased with our results. Our OpEx run rate is improved by $43 million from the first quarter of 2016, the first quarter in which we owned Pace, and $10 million from the fourth quarter of last year.

Our first quarter 2017 GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.21 which compares to $0.46 profit in the fourth quarter of last year, and a loss of $1.06 in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP EPS was at the high end of our guidance at $0.40 in the quarter which compares to $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $0.47 in the first quarter of 2016. And as always, a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results is attached to the press release and you can also find it on our website.

We ended Q1 with $1.217 billion of cash resources, and of course we'll be using a portion of our cash to fund the Ruckus acquisition later this year. Our bank debt ended Q1 just under $2.2 billion and as I'm sure you've read, we completed an amend-and-extend of our term loan B debt in April with very favorable terms. The new maturity is now 2024. I'm very pleased with the outcome. And thank our bank group for their continued support.

Cash from operating activities was approximately $250 million in Q1. And this is up significantly from $35 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was driven by the expected decrease in accounts receivable. And, I will remind you that in the first quarter of 2016, we used $223 million of cash from operating activities which was significantly impacted by the Pace acquisition.

And in the first quarter, we repurchased 3.3 million shares worth – for a total of $83 million. And since quarter end, we've repurchased an additional 1.5 million shares for approximately $39 million. So, that has exhausted our prior authorization and leaves $300 million available under the new authorization we announced at our Investor Day in March. And attached to the presentation is more detail related to our results. And we, of course, are happy to answer any questions you may have.

Let's go to slide 9, please. So, guidance. As Bruce mentioned earlier, we're incrementally positive about our full-year guidance. At this point, we estimate that we'll have GAAP sales of $1.637 billion to $1.687 billion and non-GAAP sales of $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion in the second quarter. We anticipate we'll have GAAP earnings of $0.02 to $0.07 and non-GAAP earnings of $0.55 to $0.60 in the second quarter. And with respect to the full year, we continue to believe we will have sales between $6.6 billion and $6.8 billion with non-GAAP EPS in the range $2.40 to $2.60.

And of course, these numbers exclude our pending acquisition of Ruckus. And a reconciliation of our guidance is also attached to the presentation. And you can too find it on our website. So, with that, thank you very much. And over to you, Larry.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Dave. Now, let's turn to chart 11 and look at the Customer Premises Equipment highlights. Segment sales for the quarter finished stronger than planned with continued solid demand for our CPE products. This resulted from a few key customers accelerating inventory consumption late in the quarter and we had some timing improvements in our supply availability.

That said, as Bruce indicated, following a strong fourth quarter in 2016, sales, as expected, were lower sequentially as set-top volumes were down offset by improvements in the broadband portfolio. Sales were also down 3% as compared to Q1 2016 with slight reductions in both video and broadband.

The mix of products for the quarter reflected 40% of our shipments is broadband related, a trend similar to this time last year and one that we expect to continue through the remainder of the year. This trend reflects the ongoing momentum around faster network speeds and improved in-home Wi-Fi solutions.

Direct operating income was down both sequentially and year-on-year. This was in part due to lower sales volumes, commodity price challenges, new product introductions and the effects of the strong U.S. dollar; items consistent with our discussion at our Investor Day conference.

As we look forward to the rest of 2017, it is expected that sales will improve as compared to our Q1 results. Additionally, our team remains very focused on managing and improving the product cost outlook.

From a development pipeline perspective, we have a very exciting portfolio of products coming to market later this year focused on next-generation capabilities including DOCSIS 3.1 gateways incorporating RDK-B and IoT radio support, smaller form factor 4K set-tops that support a variety of user experiences, as well as products for the international market including initial platforms associated with our Telefónica Proteus win that we previously announced.

Now, let's turn to chart 12. Looking at the product areas, broadband portfolio sales increased sequentially. DSL volumes were up as compared to both Q1 and Q4 of 2016, while DOCSIS shipments were relatively flat sequentially and lower year-over-year. During the quarter, we continued to see strong customer interest in our DOCSIS 3.1 solutions. We're in the process of quickly ramping production to address demand both domestically and internationally. In addition, we secured another significant win with a major European operator, extending our market position.

Given the progress we've made over the past several months, we project to ship upwards of 2 million DOCSIS 3.1 capable units by year-end, a milestone which reinforces the momentum surrounding this critical technology upgrade cycle.

In the retail area, we announced the industry's first gateway incorporating the RDK-B software solution through collaboration with Comcast and the RDK management team. This 24 downstream DOCSIS telephony gateway is intended to deliver an exceptional experience for XFINITY subscribers looking to own their device. We also launched our DOCSIS 3.1 SURFboard cable modem into the retail channel.

Now, let's turn to chart 13 and transition to video CPE highlights. Revenues were lower sequentially following a strong fourth quarter in all set-top categories. While cable maintained momentum and satellite sales improved as compared to Q1 2016, telco set-top volumes were down. Comcast indication (13:27) partners are indicating strong demand for X1-compatible devices, and we saw the program further expand with the Rogers announcement during the quarter. We anticipate this will create further opportunities for ARRIS products.

In other areas, we supported a North American service provider's launch of a new 4K DVR set-top incorporating a TiVo user experience. And CNS, a Taiwanese cable operator, announced that they selected our latest high-end DVB set-top incorporating our creative software. This solution will support CNS's all digital mandate and provide a platform to deliver next generation digital video experiences.

Finally, we've seen renewed interest particularly in the international markets for Android-based set-tops. During the quarter, we secured multiple wins with operators and have active development programs underway.

As I mentioned earlier, looking forward in 2017, it is expected that segment sales will improve, as customers continue to invest in new platforms tied to the various broadband and video related technology upgrade cycles.

I'll now turn it over to Dan.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Larry.

Let's go to slide 15 and I can give a quick update on the network and cloud businesses. Our quarter results were a little stronger than what we had indicated last month at our Investor Conference with incremental demand for headend optics, nodes and CMTS license capacity. We continue to see momentum in the industry to increase broadband capacity and extend fiber networks. This has had a positive effect on our Access Technology business, with HFC nodes split and Fiber Deep programs driving incremental Node and Optic sales.

As we had expected, CMTS sales were slower in Q1 than prior quarters due to the impact of some shipments pulled forward in Q4 as well as customers waiting on our second generation E6000 line cards. And as Bruce had mentioned, our Services business was lower than prior quarters due to project seasonality.

For the remainder of 2017, we expect to see continued quarter-over-quarter growth as infrastructure deployment activity ramps further, having positive effects on our E6000, Access Technology, Video and Services businesses. We expect to see DOCSIS 3.1 momentum continue to strengthen, which will drive more CMTS sales and continued HFC expansion programs, we have good line of sight to continue growth in our Service business and our Video business is well positioned to capture investments in video hardware and software to support high-density encoding and the IP video transition.

Please turn to slide 16. As I mentioned previously, our Access Technology business has been on a solid growth curve. Operators are increasing investments in fiber capacity expansion resulting in more node splits. Strong demand continues for Headend Optics, optical nodes and other components supporting 1.2 gigahertz upgrades providing greater density and capacity for our customers. We're also involved in significant planning activities for distributed access architecture deployments and are uniquely positioned to provide this new capability in our new nodes and also in our existing nodes.

We are in early distributed access trials with the OM6000 optical node and believe this product and enhancements to others we already have deployed will be integral parts of MSO's distributed access plans which will lead to continued growth for us in this area.

We had strong industry engagements on the evolution of the DOCSIS network and have architected the E6000 CCAP platform that supports the graceful migration from DOCSIS 3.0 to DOCSIS 3.1 and new distributed access architectures. We're in full production deployment with our Gen2 upstream line card and in early trials with our Gen2 downstream line card today.

While we have been striving to achieve general availability in the second quarter, the downstream line card is now planned in the third quarter. There is growing demand for DOCSIS 3.1 licenses and as DOCSIS 3.1 CPE deployments continue, we should see improved sales results. We are also in early trials with our E6000 10 gig ePON card. The E6000 will be a foundational part of our evolution to distributed access architectures being fully capable of managing remote PHY devices and believe the E6000 will be the leading Remote PHY Core management product. Trials are already under way with our Remote PHY solution, and we expect to be in full production deployment in early 2018.

In our video systems business, we announced a strategic win this quarter at STARZ that will help them upgrade their network to support 4K Ultra High Definition content while continuing to support standard definition content with the embedded transcoding capability of the ARRIS Transcoding receiver. We have also been closely engaged with two leading MSOs on a new network encryptor that will help enable more programmable networking for video and advertising.

Our cloud and service business are also well aligned with the service provider plans to increase broadband capacity. We continue to see solid growth in the design upgrade and deployments of broadband networks. We've also had very good results with three leading ISPs in helping them with fiber and data center design and deployment. We're continuing to develop software solutions to help service providers manage networks, devices, and subscribers as they adopt more wireless and DOCSIS 3.1 technology.

We're really excited about the outlook for the network and cloud business for the remainder of the year with current visibility to the growing bandwidth demand and also believe the existing footprint and investments we've made really differentiate ARRIS in the future.

Now, I'll turn it back to Bruce.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Okay. Great. Thanks, Dan. Let's turn to slide 18. So, to wrap up, I'd just like to reiterate that we believe we're firmly on course to achieve the objectives we outlined at our recent Investor Conference. And if anything, our confidence in our full year targets are higher at this stage. The funnel activity is very solid across all verticals in our core businesses. And the addition of the Ruckus Networks portfolio is going to be a great platform for growth into the enterprise segment.

As you've seen so far this year, our balanced approach to the use of capital has been endorsed by our debt rating agencies as part of our term loan B refinancing. And we have returned a significant portion of our free cash flow back to shareholders through timely stock repurchases.

We remain very focus on improving our gross margins and continuing with this balanced approach to capital management.

I hope we can welcome the Ruckus Networks' team on our boat at our next earnings call update.

So, with that, Bob, why don't we open it up for a few questions?

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thank you, Bruce. Andrew, would you come back on the line, please, and give instructions?

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Hey. Great. Thanks for taking my question. I want to focus a little bit on the Network & Cloud segment first. Can you talk about a little bit of the visibility and the timing of the second-generation downstream card for 3Q? It sounds like that may be a little bit later than anticipated. If you can give any details in terms of the pipeline and customer interest. And then higher level given kind of the outlook for the year, do you still expect – or is Network & Cloud expected to grow on an absolute basis in 2017?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yes, hey, Doug. So, answer the first part of the question, I guess. Clearly, in all the discussions I've had with you and the investors, we've been striving to getting to GA on the second-gen line cards, the downstream card in particular by the end of second quarter. And it looks like we're just going to be a little bit beyond that, so that's what Dan had talked about. So, certainly, a little later than we expected. But it's just the kind of variability in finishing tests and then getting through customer quality. But I think we're in good shape for third quarter.

And I think there's really kind of two ways to think of the upgrade cycle around Gen2. One, is kind of just a natural transition as customers buy more capacity for their networks and additional chassis, et cetera. There will be a natural transition to Gen2 with twice as much capacity and density as the old generation. Obviously, the second piece is upgrading existing footprint in the network and for the most part, that happens as capacity is acquired. And so, we think that's kind of a natural flow of the business. But I think I've always described it as not really a step function from our traditional run rate. Having said that, as you've seen in the first quarter results, we're down from traditional run rates. So we think that certainly comes back as the second part of the year happens.

As far as growth year-over-year, we'll just have to see how that plays out. We tried to take that into account with our full-year guidance and the whole mix of products and everything across the portfolio.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co.

All right. Thanks. And then on the CPE side, can you talk a little bit about the kind of memory cost input into the CPE segment? How you guys have been managing that and if there's been any incremental headwind that you've seen since the prior quarter or the Analyst Day?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So I'll take that first and Larry can jump in. At this point, there's really not a lot of change from what we talked about in quite a bit of detail at the Investor Conference. Overall, memory is about 5% of sales from a cost perspective for us. So it's fairly meaningful and the increase in lead times, et cetera, have certainly been a factor. We continue to grind out additional cost reductions both through work with our partners, as well as design changes to bring in additional sources for components. So for the most part, not a lot of change from a month ago.

Larry, I don't know, if any other thoughts on that?

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

No. I would agree with Bruce's comments. Not a lot of change, I would say, we continue from a supplier perspective to be engaged with the major memory providers to ensure on continuity of supply that we have visibility of that which we do and just continue to manage I'll say on most daily basis understanding what the economics look like, but no real notable change from our discussion up in New York.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

It's certainly an active area these days with the new GC around Toshiba's business and I think additional capacity planning et cetera, so we'll just have to see as the year progresses here, what sort of changes we might see.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great. I appreciate that. And then if I can sneak in a quick one for Dave. The buyback activity, you're clearly doing a little bit of buybacks before Ruckus closes. Do you still anticipate pulling back on buybacks around the time that that closes or shortly thereafter, or is this something that we could continue to see?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

I think it will all depend and we'll certainly have discussions with our board about it, but obviously it's all about the intrinsic value of the stock and just how the cash is assembling before the Ruckus transaction, but fair to say that we do view repurchases as one of the key portions of our allocation strategy at this stage.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co.

...taking my questions.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Doug.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Doug.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks very much. I guess I wanted to come back to the Gen2 downstream line cards for DOCSIS 3.1. Can you tell us like why precisely is that slipping out? It seems a bit strange in the company has gone through many generations of line card deliveries over the years and I guess I'm just wondering kind of what's happening here, execution-wise, it's kind of hurting you. And then also, you talked about I think for a number of quarters, now we talked about pent-up demand around those line cards and now it sounds like you don't think there's quite as much. I'm just trying to understand what's changing there in terms of your views on pent-up demand for that line card and when we might start to see any pent-up demand kind of flow through numbers going forward? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So, I guess – and Dan can jump in. From a general availability, full production revenue rec, et cetera, we were looking at late in the quarter, so it doesn't take much to move from June to July or into the third quarter. So, nothing alarming or special there. There is a fairly extensive customer qualification process we go through with new hardware and software and there's just some variability in that. In the meantime, as you can see, the business continues to operate. There's continued demand for the product and we continue to ship in pretty decent volumes, so it's just kind of a natural ebb and flow of the business.

From a DOCSIS 3.1 perspective, the product that we have in deployment today supports DOCSIS 3.1 completely and we're already upgrading networks and whatnot with 3.1. What the new downstream card gives us is additional capacity and density, right Dan?

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. It gives us additional capacity, density, really puts us on top of leading in that technology space from a density perspective. And the numbers do improve as the year comes out. We start seeing the second half exit more traditional the way we've seen traditional spend in this space happening as we move through the rest of the year with the CCAP platform.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

So, we do see an increment but there is pent-up demand it just gets back to traditional spending levels, we think, as we go through the rest of the year.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

All right. So, if I look back on Q1, I think that was – when we took down expectations for the year, I guess, exiting Q4 and heading into Q1, one of the pieces of rationale around that reduction was a delay in Gen2 line cards. So, I guess, my question is, did you in fact see that softness then materialize in Q1 or is that something that customers just didn't care and just continue to buy the Gen1 version of line card, is that what happened in fact?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Well, one of the key reasons, Q1 is softer than traditional is certainly what we've characterized as a bit of a wait for, for Gen2. And as we think about the full year, obviously, we've taken that into account as we provided the guidance for the full year, and I think we've tried to indicate here we're certainly incrementally more positive on that plan for the year. So, I think we're feeling good about it, George.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. Okay. Fair enough. Thanks very much.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thank you.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, George.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thank you for taking my question. Just want to start off with just maybe a quick clarification. In the comments, you indicated that you are maintaining the full-year guidance, and I think, Dave, even said you feel a little bit better about it, but just to help everybody out. What metrics are you reiterating in terms of that full-year guidance? Just maybe some clarification specifically, sales, EPS.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, the $6.6 million to $6.8 million and the $2.40 to $2.60.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. I appreciate that. And then in terms of...

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Did I answer your question, Simon?

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yes. Yeah.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Okay.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

That's good. So, in terms of the issues with memory, understand that that's pressuring the gross margin currently but given that you've offered some full year expectations for earnings, what assumptions have you made in terms of the memory cost pressures, are you assuming that they stay where they are, they get worse, they get better and what's the timeline where you stop forecasting memory cost?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So I guess the way to think of it is in two pieces. One is around the DRAM component, the other is around Flash, and both we've got visibility and kind of supply locked in through at least through third quarter, given the lead times and the fact that we're running our own factories. Our production planning goes out at least that far. And then I think we've got a pretty good view on what the fourth quarter looks like from a, I'll call it a, not to exceed perspective. So that's really the way we've come at it and again, I think we're incrementally positive on, as Dave said, both revenue and margin and ultimately on EPS here.

A – [00466D-E Dave Potts]>: And, I don't think our perspective on memory has changed much from when we were together in New York, to be honest with you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Right.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

That's helpful. And then, in terms of maybe bigger picture trending. I wanted to see if you could talk a little bit about the satellite opportunities and maybe include some reflection on what you had anticipated that opportunity would look like when you made the decision to acquire Pace and then, how you think about that opportunity today? Because I guess from our perspective, it seems as if maybe the satellite opportunity did not materialize as expected; maybe not when expected. And I want a better sense of how to think about where you see it today? Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Simon. So I think there's a, Larry, a variety of different ways to think about satellite. The biggest thing that's changed is AT&T and DIRECTV have come together, is – there's effectively one less video provider in the U.S. market. And so, I think that colors somewhat the overall addressable market. It's not AT&T and DIRECTV, it's a combined business at this point. As we look at the satellite business internationally, this is Sky, this is MultiChoice, it's Foxtel, et cetera, around the world. I think we feel pretty good about how the business is performing. Larry?

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. No, I would agree. I think from my perspective, it continues to be an important part of the portfolio. When I look at set-tops overall, I mean, the reality is there's a lot of commonality in the back-end processing, right? So, it's really the access network. So, from my perspective, I think it continues to be an important part of the portfolio. And one, from a development standpoint, we continue to still get a lot of leverage out of.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

The other variable I think that's effected the business that's more notable is in the South American region with the economic environment in Brazil in particular, which, again, was one of our strongest markets in South America, one of the strongest international markets for both ARRIS and Pace, that's been just a really soft point for the last 12 months and continues through today.

Having said that, there are signs around the economic climate in Brazil stabilizing, starting to improve. I think we'll start to see some investment there in the second half of the year. But that's been very challenging for us and others certainly and creates a headwind from a growth perspective. You've got to overcome that before you can start to grow.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So, you did say international was up significantly, I think 33% year-over-year. Where was that coming from? So, Brazil sounds like stabilizing which is good news, but where is the strength coming from then?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. I think the two strongest markets for us has been Canada and Europe. And Europe on the strength of the relationship with Liberty Global and Telefónica and several others. Of course, as we've talked about before the business in Australia with NBN, with Telstra, and with Foxtel has been very good. And so, that's (33:28) as well.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Simon.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. So, the first, I kind of want to drill down a little bit on the gross margin side, so I'm trying to back into kind of the $0.55 to $0.60 for June. So, how do we think about the gross margins expanding from where they are today and as we work through the rest of the full year?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So obviously, it's made up of largely a mix question of the types of products we ship in second quarter and I think if you do your model, you'll see gross margins improving a little bit in the second quarter, not dramatically. And then as volume starts to increase again around networking cloud, we'll have more margin expansion as the year progresses.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. And then is that mix shift going to essentially overtake the memory pricing issues that everybody in kind of the space is seeing at this point?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Well, I guess, again. If you do the model, we are expecting our business to increase incrementally as the year progresses. So, it starts to make a dent in the memory issue. Clearly, we're growing as the year progresses, so I guess that's one way to look at it. But the reality is we'd be growing faster, our margins would be better without the memory problem and it's been a big deal. I mean, clearly we talked about it.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. And then just one small one. Are you guys reiterating the $700 million cash flow for the full year?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Well, as I've said at the Analyst Day, it will all depend upon some working capital. So, I did mention that we did see receivables drop considerably in the first quarter as we expected it would. Assuming that kind of sticks with us and that should work out fine but we'll see what happens at the end of the year if it's more of a bit of normal pattern...

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

We think that's the right range.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

That's the way to look at it.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

We'll see.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Mitch.

Rich F. Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. Bruce, I was hoping you could lay out maybe the two or three things that make you more incrementally confident about the full-year outlook. I'm not sure if I was clear on exactly what that was? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. I don't think we detailed in a lot of ways. It's a variety of different places. I talked about international, I mean, gosh, it's great to see the strength in the international business. And these are either kind of ongoing CPE refresh cycles, new, next-generation 4K set-tops, DOCSIS gateways or some of the infrastructure products that Dan talked about. So we just have a variety of programs with customers that we see continuing and maybe accelerating a little bit from we were a month ago.

Larry mentioned, I think he caught right the DOCSIS 3.1 volume expectation for this year, and I think I even mentioned this in the Investor Conference. But it was incrementally more positive. We're ramping production to try and keep up with near-term demand right now. As Larry mentioned, upwards of 2 million units this year. Those are some of the reasons why we're feeling a little better, visibility's improved, and we'll see how the year progresses. But that's the current feel on the business.

Rich F. Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. So, it sounds like two things you'd point to would be strength in international and strength in D 3.1 CPE.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Right.

Rich F. Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Kind of two meaningful factors there.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yes.

Rich F. Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. And then, just wanted to get your – I know you had some prepared remarks with respect to distributed access and Remote PHY, but Bruce, just wanted to hear you or maybe Dan talk about your thoughts on kind of where the industry is with respect to both of these and kind of time to meaningful deployments. I think your competitor the other night was talking about potentially a lot of activity in 2018 in those areas and it sounded like maybe a little earlier than you guys had suggested at your Analyst Day. So, I just wanted to get your sense of the timing on those two kind of new architectural sort of shifts, if you will?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Well, it's a, it's a complex topic, as you know, to address in a sound bite on an earnings call...

Rich F. Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Sure.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

...and a variety of different approaches that customers are taking. And of course, it's all relative to where you're sitting today. So for us, with a multi hundreds million dollar business, billion dollar, a couple billion dollars around network access, thinking about it being just a huge part of 2018, maybe we just have a little perspective on it. But clearly there's building momentum in the way we've designed both our CCAP platform as well as our node platform, since we're able to leverage those assets and upgrade them to support this distributed access architecture.

And I think we see 2018 definitely as commercial deployments, Dan, as you talked about it, right we'll be in general availability and commercial deployments of a Remote PHY implementation and be interoperable with other suppliers, et cetera in 2018. So, now whether it's a massive change over from what we're doing today, that's a different question I think, right? There'll be a lot of different approaches here to add capacity in the network.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, certainly, at the tops of the minds of all of our major customers, we're in discussions with all of them on this topic and they're all doing it. And as Bruce mentioned, there are different approaches and reasons why they're looking at it. And in many cases, it's somewhat incremental to the business we have today. It's not necessarily a replacement the way they're looking to use the technology initially. And then over time, as it gets more – becomes more of a standard approach inside of the industry, they start looking at this as being the means for adding more capacity to their network over time.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

Rich F. Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. And then just one more if could. It sounds like Access Technology continues to see strong demand. And you expected another at least solid year there. Any updated color on Access Technology? Do we think that, that business grows this year or kind of continued steady-as-she-goes from last year?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Well, I think we definitely have an opportunity to grow that business this year; it's one of the highlights. It is construction-project related so there's some ebbs and flows and one project will finish, another one will start et cetera. So, it can be a little variable and there's some seasonality to it from a construction season perspective.

Again, some of it will depend on what happens in the international markets. Again, year-and-a-half ago Brazil was one of the strongest markets for our Access business. It's down so you've got to kind of overcome that to grow and – so, there are some variables there but it's a great business, very strong business for us.

Rich F. Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

That's great. Thanks very much, gentlemen.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

All right. Thanks, Rich.

Greg Mesniaeff - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Yeah, thank you that was right. Question on the services business, if you can give us some color, how that tracked in the quarter, and what generally you've been seeing as far as customer trends for service and support activities from you guys? I know some of your competitors have seen a pick-up in that activity and it's actually impacted margins negatively. So I'm curious what kind of read you guys have on that? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So it is a business that's been growing for us year-over-year, and we do expect it to grow again this year. It's a very – obviously a human capital-intensive business. So you've got to have the right talent in the right place to execute well. It does tend to have a, I'll call it, a seasonality to it where in the beginning of the year, our revenue recognition on projects is lower and they tend to catch up as you complete projects as the year progresses. So generally then, Q1 ends up being our weakest revenue quarter, Q4 usually ends up being our strongest around services.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Absolutely. And we are seeing increased demand in that area a bit, some of the new technologies, transitions and evolution of the network creates opportunities to move into what I call a strategic outsourcing model. And we've seen a lot of increase in activity in that area with our customers and have taken on, as Bruce mentioned, some incremental projects in that area.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

So we are bullish about the ability to grow that business. We are careful and, I'll call it, selective around where the right places to engage are because if you get it wrong, you can end up upside down pretty quickly. So we're trying to grow it at a sustainable pace that's profitable for the business and complementary to the rest of our products.

Greg Mesniaeff - Drexel Hamilton LLC

And what kind of impact have you seen so far on your blended margin, gross margin from this business?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So we don't break it out. I think I'll decide not to answer that for now, Greg, till it becomes more a larger part of the business.

Greg Mesniaeff - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Sure. Got you. Okay. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Okay. Thanks, Greg,

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Greg,

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Spelled right.

Just a couple of questions for you. Circling back to Ruckus, obviously, that transaction hasn't closed yet. But just if you could address some of the preplanning that's going on or whether kind of management roles have been identified particularly as it comes to kind of running a lot of enterprise business, standalone versus maybe taking some of the service provider business and running it more as a part of ARRIS?

And then the second question kind of jumps on what Rich asked about of whether, just seeing carriers take a little bit longer as they decide what architectures to go forward with in their decision-making or the fact that your equipment is backward compatible. Does that kind of shorten the decision cycles that you're seeing? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Hi, Meta, that's great. So, I guess on Ruckus first, so now that we're through regulatory approval from a competitive perspective, we continue with the integration planning. So, these are typically more back-office system oriented, how do you run the business post acquisition, ERP systems, those sorts of things. As I think I described at the Investor Conference, we are going to run the business as a separate segment in the company. And given the enterprise and the channel infrastructure, is quite a bit different than how we run the business today, we'll run that as a kind of a complete, I'll call it, standalone or independent business unit with sales and engineering product management all integrated together under Dan Rabinovitsj who's the leader over there today.

And there's obviously integration activity around some of the other parts of the operation, finance and HR, et cetera and as far as we go to market towards our combined service provider customers, a need to integrate and work (45:26) very closely there. But I think we've got a really clear strategy on how the companies come together and lots of enthusiasm both from employees and from customers and channel partners about moving forward. And again, we're thinking we're at kind of at the first part of August at this point. We'll just see how kind of the final couple of months play out here.

On your second question, hope that caught that one. On the second question around architectures. I think there's different approaches. Again, we have some customers that have really kind of locked in on what their short-, midterm-, long-term strategy looks like and the types of products, and they're driving road map decisions and product development very actively on a day-to-day basis with us and others. And then there's others that are very focused on continuing to build out capacity with traditional mechanisms that are tried and true and worked very well.

There's some debate in the industry about how much active electronics that you want to have out in the infrastructure. It's kind of the antithesis of a passive optical network. And so, not everyone's onboard with that idea necessarily. So, there is a bit of bifurcation around how to build a network, how to evolve and how to manage it. So, those are some of the variables I think people think through as they think about their infrastructure.

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Meta.

Tim Savageaux - Northland Securities, Inc.

Wow. Just rolls right through Savageaux. That's impressive. Wanted to ask a quick question on the Access and transport business. I think there were commentary around continued strength there sort of I guess maybe standing out in the network and cloud unit, and I think going back to the Analyst Day, I think there was a reference there to sort of building on double-digit growth. I wonder if you can talk about how you see that playing out for the year in the fiber optic access in particular and to what extent that's emerging as a significant growth driver in network and cloud? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Tim. Well, I don't know if I can put a finer point on it at this point. I mean it's clearly one of the stars in the business. We've put a lot of effort into increasing capacity to make sure we can reduce lead times with customers, be more responsive to their growth and these are multiyear construction cycles. One of the biggest limitations today is just finding the right construction labor and getting building permits and whatnot to go more quickly.

And so, I think there's a natural governor or throttle on just how fast our customers can go. And I think I've mentioned to some of you, if you talk to our customers, it makes us sound like it's going even faster than what we're saying and I think they would go faster if they could. And so, I think those are some of the variables that prevent us from giving you a very specific growth rate number. Obviously, we've tried to take that into account in the annual guidance and part of our incremental optimism on achieving that I think is around some of these products with our customers.

Tim Savageaux - Northland Securities, Inc.

Great. And if I could follow up briefly in terms of the kind of margin expansion both in Q2 and throughout the year. To the extent there is a mix impact, I mean are you expecting that to be kind of more network and cloud heavy in the quarter and throughout the year? Are we talking about mix within CPE or I wonder if you had any comments on that?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Well, it's yes.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

All of the above.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Certainly the biggest mix factor I think is between the network and cloud and CPE. But even within each of those product families, there's variability. And again, we talked before if we're ramping a new product that's got a bunch of DRAM in it, margins are just not where we want them to be on those products. So, the more you sell of those, the more they may drag down the overall gross margin. So, they're – just there are a lot of variables that go into the math.

Tim Savageaux - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Okay, Tim. Thank you,

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Andrew. Bruce, any final words?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Well, great. So, we appreciate the call. Lots of great questions. And again, we kind of reiterate we're on track here. And we look forward to seeing everyone at the next show and certainly on the next call in August.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Great.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thank you.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, everyone. That concludes our call.

