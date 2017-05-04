Novadaq Technologies' (NVDQ) CEO Rick Mangat on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDQ)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Anna Rosen – Manager-Corporate Communication

Rick Mangat – President and Chief Executive Officer

Roger Deck – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matthew O’Brien – Piper Jaffray

Mathew Blackman – Stifel

Margaret Kaczor – William Blair

Cecilia Furlong – Canaccord Genuity

Suraj Kalia – Northland Securities

John Gillings – JMP Securities

Na Sun – Wedbush Securities

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Anna Rosen, Corporate Communication’s Manager for Novadaq. Thank you, Ms. Rosen. You may begin.

Anna Rosen

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us on today’s call to review Novadaq Technologies financial result for the first quarter of 2017. On the call today representing Novadaq are Rick Mangat, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Roger Deck, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I want to remind you that certain statements made in this conference call maybe considered forward-looking. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. And therefore, these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

All forward-looking statements are based on Novadaq’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Novadaq and relates to, among other things, results of future clinical tests of the SPY Elite, SPY-PHI, FIREFLY, PINPOINT and LUNA Imaging Systems and DermACELL advanced tissue matrix, the anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, market acceptance and future commitments.

Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this conference call. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by Novadaq in its public securities filings actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Novadaq disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

And that said I’d now like to turn the call over to Rick Mangat.

Rick Mangat

Thank you, Anna. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our 2017 Q1 conference call. Roger will begin the call with a review of our quarterly financial results then I will go into more detail on our overall business and trends and then we look forward to your questions.

Roger Deck

Thanks Rick and good afternoon. Revenues in the first quarter of 2017 were in line with our expectations at $21.1 million, a 19% increase over Q1 2016. Recurring revenue including imaging kits equipment service and tissue was $10 million, a 43% increase over Q1 2016. Equipment service was the fastest growing segment of recurring revenue more than tripling to $1.4 million from $450,000 in Q1 2016.

We anticipate growth in components, which includes incremental scopes, PINPOINT cameras and SPY-PHI handheld cameras over the course of 2017, particularly as a result of existing PINPOINT customers who elect to add SPY-PHI to their systems. To the extent component revenue becomes immaterial it will be disclosed separately.

Direct capital revenue was $6.9 million in Q1 2017, a 9% decrease from Q1 2016 reflecting our shift in sales focus towards recurring revenue streams. Total indirect sales in Q1 2017 were $4.2 million, an increase of 33% from $3.1 million in Q1 2016. This includes sales made through our partners of $2.3 million in Q1 2017, an increase of 44% from $1.6 million in Q1 2016 related primarily to Intuitive Surgical purchase of more imaging kits.

Sales made through our international distributors were $1.9 million in Q1 2017, an increase of 27% from $1.5 million in Q1 2016. Recurring revenue was 59% of overall direct revenue in Q1 2017 versus 48% in Q1 2016 demonstrating progress in transitioning our business towards recurring revenue. Gross profits were 67% in Q1 2017 compared with 71% in Q1 2016, which were within our 2017 target range of 65% to 70%.

The gross profit percent decrease related to a mix shift toward lower gross profit tissue sales. With respect to this mix shift and what it means for the balance of 2017 and beyond I would note the following. While tissue is growing at a robust pace equipment service revenue, which generates strong gross profits is growing at an even faster rate. As this continues and the contracted service revenue starts to be recognized, it will considerably offset the gross profit headwind from tissue growth.

Secondly, tissue volumes have reached a point where we’ve been able to have much more productive discussions with our supplier about cost reduction initiatives. Based on these discussions we’re very confident to get the tissue business to the 60% to 70% range or higher over the next year or two. And at that point tissue will not represent a material drag on our corporate gross profit.

Finally, we expect to see reasonably strong uptick related to our current PINPOINT customers adding SPY-PHI to their PINPOINT systems. Given that such – customers have already purchased the low margin elements of PINPOINT the margin on incremental proprietary components is expected to be much higher, offsetting the current lower tissue margins.

Total operating expenses were $28.1 million in Q1 2017, which was 33% higher than $21 million in Q1 2016. The increase was largely due to our sales force expansion, which began in early 2016 and most of the increase related to the expansion was reflected in Q2 2016. Net loss was $14.1 million in Q1 2017 compared to a net loss of $7 million in Q1 2016 largely due to an increase in operating expenses of $7 million non-cash warrant revaluation income of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2016 and higher finance costs of $260,000, partially offset by an increase in gross profit of $1.3 million.

Accounts receivable in Q1 2017 increased slightly from Q1 2016 due to an increase in sales in the first quarter of 2017 compared to last quarter. We continue to expect an improvement and our day sales is outstanding through the balance of 2017. Cash and cash equivalents was $56.1 million at March 31, 2017 compared to $62 million at December 31, 2016. The cash balance at March 31, 2017 as after receiving debt proceeds of just over $9 million in Q1 2017. As in previous years our consumption of cash is highest in Q1 and we expect to see meaningful reductions in cash consumption as the year progresses.

Turning to guidance for 2017, we continue to expect full year 2017 revenue to be in the range of $98 million to $102 million representing growth in the range of 22% to 27% year-over-year. We anticipate recurring revenues for the full year to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million, reflecting growth of 45% to 51% year-over-year. And gross margins are expected to be in the range of 65% to 70% for the full year of 2017.

I’ll now turn the call back to Rick.

Rick Mangat

Thank you, Roger. Results of the first quarter were flat to continued solid execution, strong demand for our SPY fluorescence imaging technology and the positive impact of a new business model that emphasizes procedure volume growth and recurring revenue over one-time capital equipment sales.

First quarter 2017 revenue and revenue mix was in line with our expectation and provides us with further confidence that flexible purchasing options for our customers enables broader access to our SPY fluorescence technology over the long-term. And better suits many of our current and potential customer’s projects and guidelines.

Turning to recent business highlights, we saw a continued growth across our entire SPY imaging platform, which includes SPY Elite for open surgery and PINPOINT for minimally invasive surgery. During the quarter we installed 55 devices increasing our installed base to 988, we also saw a strong growth in sales of our domicile tissue products, which leverage clinical and call point synergy between the use of tissue matrices and the ability to assess the quality of tissue perfusion through the use of our imaging platform.

From a procedure standpoint approximately 16,000 imaging procedures were performed in the first quarter of 2017 representing year-over-year growth of 30%. In the U.S. SPY Elite continue to gain market share in breast reconstruction based on its trend in identifying poorly perfused tissue during reconstruction at the time of mastectomy. The breast reconstruction market is rapidly moving to the pre-pectoral reconstruction technique where the use of tissue is critical then the potential for complications is higher, and therefore the sweet spot for a combination of our SPY technology in domicile.

Since we are the only company to offer perfusion assessment and a superior tissue product our market share continues to grow. Last month the Arizona Center for Reconstructive Breast Surgery in Scottsdale announced the introduction of Novadaq’s SPY Elite fluorescence imaging technology into their facility. We believe this is an indication of the emerging use of SPY for breast surgery in the ambulatory surgical setting. We are confident in our team’s ability to drive the breast application based on our strong clinical and economic publish data. And I look forward to continue to increase this in procedures going forward.

Our PINPOINT system has benefited from several recent enhancements and we believe it is the highest performing minimally invasive fluorescence imaging system on the market. Head-to-head comparisons of our PINPOINT system to competitive technology show that there are no comparisons when it comes to image quality or functionality. The use of PINPOINT continues to expand across a broad variety of specialties beyond its original application in colorectal surgery and has now been shown to provide clinical value in hepatic surgery where it is being used to guide liver segmentectomy and thyroid surgery where it guides parathyroid-sparing and in thoracic surgery what is being used to assist in cancer staging in esophageal surgery and in the marking of lung tumors.

Following the FDA’s 510 clearance for our SPY-PHI open surgery portable handheld fluorescence imaging system earlier this year, we introduced the device at the SAGES Annual Meeting in March. SAGES is the largest gathering of gastrointestinal and general surgeons in the U.S. and interest in our SPY-PHI was exceptional. It is early in the launch but we anticipate that the smaller footprint and a lower cost of entry make SPY-PHI a viable option where SPY Elite historically could not be justified due to capital costs or procedure volumes.

Users who have experience with competitive handheld devices confirm that the SPY-PHI images are superior. Customers across all of our specialties and applications have demonstrated interest in SPY-PHI and its introduction is beginning to make a meaningful difference in competitive beds as well as greenfield situations where we have an opportunity to introduce our platform.

I’m pleased with the continuously expanding data and growing body of publications supporting our technology, currently there are more than 250 clinical publications describing clinical and economic outcomes related to our SPY technology across more than 75 applications in surgical treatment for a variety of cancers and vascular diseases. On the clinical trial front, we completed recruitment in the FILM trial and expect initial results to be presented before the end of the year.

The FILM trial was a randomized prospective open label multi-center study assessing the safety and utility of lymph node mapping with our PINPOINT system in patients with uterine and cervical cancers. Data from the FILM trial was intended to support future regulatory product labeling submissions. We have also commenced our FILM B trial to study the use of SPY technology in mapping lymph nodes and breast cancer patients. Protocol and site selection in the U.S. and Canada has been completed and include some of the top centers in North America we expect to begin enrolling patients shortly.

In addition in terms of clinical data for colorectal surgery a multi-center study of 500 patients undergoing colorectal surgery using PINPOINT in leading research institutions in Europe including Oxford, Geneva and Dublin has been completed and results are being prepared for journal submission. Without going into too much detail on risking the publication I can say that the study went beyond the PILLAR trial by taking into account all colorectal surgery including right transverse and left colectomy.

The results memex the PILLAR results in that PINPOINT identified the quality of perfusion in all patients and significantly demonstrate that the need for interpretative changes in surgical planning. These changes to the surgical plan based on PINPOINT images positively impacted anastomotic leak rates.

Turning to DermACELL, we continue to make significant strives to what’s gaining market share and what we view as a $400 million U.S. market opportunity for tissue. We were delighted to recently receive a large system wide conversion from a competitive product to DermACELL from a major West Coast hospital system. Looking ahead there are two primary drivers that will enable us to expand DermACELL growth. Publish clinical data and secondly reimbursement.

With regards to DermACELL in breast reconstruction, Dr. Edward Chang from MD Anderson recently published a study in the Journal of Surgical Oncology looking at the use of different ADMs. As background Dr. Chang proposed that the use of ADMs has become standard of care in breast reconstruction. But currently publish studies are either biased or flawed because they combine large data bases.

By examining his single surgeon, two-year experience and 32 [indiscernible] and in similar patients Dr. Chang found that the outcomes using Flex Pliable, AlloDerm and DermACELL were equal. There was No Red Breast, no nephrosis or failed reconstruction in any cohort. However time to drain removal was significantly shorter in DermACELL patients of 15 days versus 20 days for Flex and 26 days for AlloDerm.

Although the study showed equivalency with the exception of time to drain removal it further confirms that DermACELL is at minimum equivalent performance to market leading products and gives us confidence that our DermACELL opportunity will continue to grow. On the reimbursement front, we are making progress with the remaining private payers and recently received a positive coverage decision from Medico for use of DermACELL. Medico covers over 5 million lives and provides free or low cost health coverage for children and those adults in California with limited income and resources. DermACELL approved coverage across multiple players now – payers now exceed to 150 million lives.

In closing, I am encouraged by the early traction we are seeing with the shift and focus towards recurring revenue in our sales model, our sales team continues to gain traction for SPY and PINPOINT technology throughout the world. In our key applications of breast reconstruction and colorectal as well as other minimally invasive applications including hepatobiliary, thoracic, gynecological, oncological, general and endocrine surgeries, I believe we have only penetrated a very small portion of our potential customer base.

Looking ahead we anticipate continued robust procedure growth and installation activity and escalating recurring revenue related both to strong tissue sales and equipment service. Momentum and these fundamentals will not be entirely recognized in 2017 revenue as a more pronounced transition towards recurring revenue somewhat mutes top line growth. However, we continue to expect that as these trends materialize, we will see top line growth approach the rate of recurring revenue growth.

That concludes our prepared remarks today. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now being conducting the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matthew O’Brien with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew O’Brien

Good afternoon. Thanks so much for taking the questions. Just to start on the capital side which is quite strong and I think really is a little bit of fear about that outlook for the year. Can you talk a little bit about the strength there and where that came from? Was there any hospitals in Q4 that kind of took a pause to take a look at the new flexible financing option? And then you know kind of got get pushed out into Q1 and then we just kind of saw maybe a little bolus of revenue or would you consider that more kind of steady state?

Rick Mangat

I think Matt, where we are really is, I would consider a more steady state. I mean some of these capital deals always end up moving from one quarter to the other. I think we did say in Q4 that we have become a lot tighter on pricing with some of these systems and not offering the discounts. And so I’m pleased to say some of those deals came through that we were anticipating. But I think just as in what we would maybe be looking a close in Q1 would move to – can get shifted into Q2 as well.

So I think we’re getting more into a steady state, we are seeing that the capital – the ability for hospitals to purchase capital is still out there. So we’re pleased with that and we do see some of the deals going as I’ve mentioned before in some of our calls and meetings towards the kind of the service model as well. But I would say overall both the capital and the services relatively strong.

Matthew O’Brien

Okay. And then shifting over to DermACELL I know you got CIGNA, you now have Medico and then you mention the system wide conversion. So is it fair to think that the outlook for that product specifically may not contemplated some of those conversions last reimbursement win and that there maybe – actually some room for upside?

Rick Mangat

I mean Matt I don’t want to say anything just talked one quarter in the year. But definitely I think when we see some of these conversions and they can be relatively substantial in terms of the dollar amount that they carry. So we are pleased with it. I think we’ve still got some work to do on getting the outcomes that can manages the anthems of the world on board which will allow us to go out and get more of these conversions, I believe. But it’s definitely heading in the right direction.

Matthew O’Brien

Okay. And last one for Roger just based on your commentary on the gross margin side with some of these leverage that you have to pull on going forward. I mean are you telling us that you want us to be towards the higher end of that 65% to 75% range for the year.

Roger Deck

Well, I guess as we talked about before there are number of levers and there are mix shifts that we have going quarter-to-quarter and that’s why we’ve ended up with a gross profit range that’s reasonably wide. And so I think it’s a little bit hard for us to predict. I think for the year, I think to end up somewhere at the midpoint of that range. That’s why we set the range the way that we did.

But I think as the year progresses, if we see a strong surge from the tissue side that it will try pull us down below that a little bit and then with this handheld, I think we’ve described before that the PINPOINT system includes some proprietary technology and then also some things it’s not – we manufacture cards ourselves obviously, but at the lower margins and then we buy some things from third parties.

And so where you have systems out there in the marketplace a lot of those low margin items have already been bought by customers and in adding SPY-PHI it just be adding a highly proprietary element and that’s going to be pretty profitable for us when it just goes in that way. And so that’s another thing that to extent we see a surge of PINPOINT sets going out. And that’s probably going to be more I’d say in the second half of the year rather than in the second quarter. That’s something that will go in the other direction. So it’s puts and takes I guess and that’s why the range is what it is.

Matthew O’Brien

Fair enough. Thank you.

Rick Mangat

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mathew Blackman with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Mathew Blackman

Good afternoon, Rick and Roger.

Rick Mangat

Hey Matt.

Mathew Blackman

So just a couple of questions. I wanted to start on the new flexible option and I’m hoping to get some maybe just anecdotal data point. So, early reads on how it’s being received and how it’s impacting backlog or deal pipeline or the cell in cycle. So I guess the question really are – and again I know it’s early. Are deals closing any faster or the close rate any higher? Is your deal pipeline any different today than perhaps it was six months ago? Any thoughts on any of those?

Rick Mangat

Sure, Matt. So I think in terms of the deals and the time to closure, we’re definitely seeing and some of these where compared to a regular what I would call kind of historic capital sale, we are seeing the timelines getting shortened. I think also what’s probably more important to us as it’s potentially opening up more new accounts and new potential business then just having only the pure capital model available to the account. And so we’ve definitely seen that as well.

When I look at in terms of new evaluations et cetera happening as well I think it really helps there, because in some instances hospitals were not allow when you evaluation even to come in. If they don’t have the capital funding but when our sales people have presented this option it will allows them to say, well okay, if the evaluation goes well, well at least we can acquire the technology using this options.

So I think it’s pretty multifaceted will continue to kind of low and more as we go through these quarters. But initial feedback has been quite positive. I think in terms of the pipeline what it does is, it helps us kind of secure that the productivity of our sales people when they go out there and if they do an evaluation the capital was not available, then they have this option. So it means you don’t kind of hit this wall, and so it will help from that standpoint. And I think overall it just helps increase the pipeline for this year and next, because you’ve got accounts now that historically we won’t to be able to go to.

Mathew Blackman

Okay. That makes a kind of sensing. And Roger just quickly – my math is probably off here but I know you said, think about sort of over time that the flexible option being maybe a quarter of your sales. In the first quarter was it something like in the 10% range, I don’t need precision just hoping for ballpark.

Roger Deck

Yes. I would say it was a little bit higher than 10% I think it was probably a little bit less than that sort of 20%, 25% range that we sort of had estimated before. But I think in either case, I don’t think it’s – I wouldn’t say it’s really moving our top line that much in terms of capital sales. I mean in some cases we do closed a deal in that method when perhaps we could have closed it in another method if that was not available but at the same time, we’re also finding some additional opportunities. So it’s not really affecting us from a revenue standpoint in a significant way today.

Mathew Blackman

Okay, that’s very helpful. And then the last question. I’m sure you’re anxious to talk about Q2 trends but I just wondering looking at consensus for the second quarter something like $23.5 million any sort of comfort any thoughts on that, is that a number you’re comfortable with I know you reaffirm the full year but just as we are walking here towards the second quarter thoughts on where we’re sitting on the revenue side.

Rick Mangat

Yes. No, we’re not going to comment on Q2 at this time but because the capital component that does come into – I would say we’re feeling very good overall about the business there.

Mathew Blackman

Okay. Thanks guys, appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Margaret Kaczor with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Margaret Kaczor

Good afternoon, guys. The first question for me just maybe – just to touch on a little bit more detail on the sequential system integrates that you guys had shown in the model. I think it was about 55%, what’s the difference between Q4 and Q1. I know you gave a little bit of color just now on the less than 20% more than 10% were under this new flexible capital model. Are you guys including evaluation systems in that number? And then as you look at the sales that you guys did under the flexible model. Can you give us any clarity or mix of numbers anything in terms of how many of these are hospitals that wouldn’t have purchased before and whether there – maybe community hospitals greenfield opportunities versus existing accounts.

Roger Deck

Sure. I’ll start with that and then maybe Rick can add on to part of that if he thinks he can. But and this is going backwards a little bit. Our installed base is our physical install base. So typically devices going as evaluation units and then they’re typically sold the next quarter or possibly later than that. So just going back to your question of that the installs during the quarter, I would call that physical and it’s – physical installations because sometimes we have to take devices out for a variety of reasons.

So that’s really a physical measure and then while we’re reporting on in terms of our sales that we complete closing the devices that were placed in previous or installed in previous quarters and in that case certain of them are going in and there’s being sold in a traditional manner as capital or some are going in this other direction. In terms of the split of systems about 70% of the installations in the quarter are PINPOINT systems. So that install base is growing much more quickly.

Rick Mangat

And I think I would that Margaret. Just in terms of when you look at it going out the rest of the year, when we look at our pipeline I do think about 20% to 25% of the deals will be of this type, of this nature, of this service type model. As Roger said, we’re little lower than that in Q1 but just looking at the funnel and I think people often ask what do you think this is going to drive a higher number of installs and that was the purpose of putting this program out there in the first quarter.

And I think also just as we’ve had our team really highly focused on driving this recurring revenue getting deeper into accounts. And now that they’ve been having that success, we’re allowing them to go a little bit wider and broaden the base for our business as well. So I think as you go through the year, you’re going to see this install number pick up.

Margaret Kaczor

And just to be clear – thank you, that’s helpful. So it sounds like these are more greenfield opportunities versus existing accounts or maybe you’re saying a little bit of demand on both and as you look at the placement number maybe is we’re trying to do our models on the capital side. What should we think of in terms of a good sales number versus that 55%?

Roger Deck

Well, I think that overtime I expect that we will gradually increase what is effectively an unsold installed base. So typically, we will install a few more devices then we’re able to sell and the fact that that unsold base will increase. I expect it to increase along the lines of our overall growth. So I think they are – maybe this is just ancient history but back in 2015 I know that in some cases we were selling more devices than we’re installing and went through that cycle, where we have to get the installation rates up higher, so that we started building that base and certainly that’s what we’re doing. I think that our data suggest that virtually all of the devices ultimately get sold. And what the downside is that some of those if you want to call them evaluations can become protracted that’s one of the reasons that that unsold base can increase a little bit. But I think that the capital sales should just lag installation a little bit in terms of volume.

Margaret Kaczor

Okay. And so my understanding of that and correct me if I’m wrong but was that you maybe sold a couple more than that sequential number suggest. And then if we look at DermACELL can you guys break out growth, maybe in existing and new accounts and how many of the accounts is DermACELL maybe 10% or 50% of the volume of the hospital. And as we look at the quarter – was DermACELL up sequentially in sales or down some due to the traditional seasonality that we expect in that breast recomm. Thanks.

Roger Deck

Yes. I think you definitely do see some of that seasonality. But just because the way we’re growing there, Margaret. We did see a sequential increase. In terms of our revenue in terms of what kind of percentage, I think you’re asking when we get into a hospital. We generally do pretty well in that once we pick up a few of the key surgeons, we end up kind of driving DermACELL throughout the hospital system and I think just the advantages of not just the clinical but our economics from a price standpoint helps us there as well.

I’m not going to break down how many new hospitals we added with DermACELL right now just because of the competitive nature that we’re in with our product. But we feel very good about our number for the year on that and I think if we can get some additional as I mentioned earlier, reimbursement support it’s going to open up a few other territories right now that are waiting for the product.

Margaret Kaczor

Great, thank you.

Roger Deck

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jason Mills with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Cecilia Furlong

Hi, this is actually Cecilia Furlong on for Jason. I wanted to touch on recurring revenue. Just generally what you’re seeing around kit ASPs and more generally how do you view the relative contribution from kits versus DermACELL due to your recurring revenue stream trending both over the near-term as well as longer-term.

Roger Deck

Yes. So I mentioned that the fastest growing component of our recurring revenue was our equipment services. It’s a very fast growing category as the numbers appear to be in terms of what’s actually recognized the numbers are dwarfed by imaging kits and tissue. But behind that the actual amount of service that’s being contracted quarter-to-quarter is actually a lot more significant than what gets recognized. So that’s certainly a big part of our growth in terms of what we’re contracting the POS that were generating on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Tissue growth is pretty robust. So I’d say that most of our growth comes from either the equipment service or the tissue. For some of the reasons that Rick has described the imaging kit revenue tends to be quite a lot flatter now because we do continue to have a little bit of a price decrease as we go along. And I think I’ve described that before we’re continue to sell some systems that previously had generated higher kit prices.

So that haven’t – I think to that factor is slowing down a little bit. But it’s still resulting in tissue being and tissues – sorry, the imaging kits it’s a little bit more mature to begin with, it still does have a little bit of headwind related to that pricing issue. So it’s actually the slowest of the recurring revenue component in terms of growth today.

Cecilia Furlong

Okay, thank you. And then if I could just ask about any trends you’re seeing in OUS business in the quarter and how you’re strategically approaching that opportunity over the longer-term.

Rick Mangat

Yes. I think the one thing we’re seeing in Europe is that – Germany seems to be extremely strong for us. So we’ve been really pleased with our results from that part of Europe. I would say in Asia, we’ve seen some good momentum and Japan but then I would say really what’s going to be the stronger part for us in Asia in the second off of this year, especially will be China just kind of looking at the number of systems that are going through the approval process for purchases there, it’s’ impressive. And I think that – so if you look at kind of our major markets that we are focused on just based on the amount of systems are going through the purchase process it would be Germany, Japan and China.

Cecilia Furlong

Okay. Thank you for taking our question.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Suraj Kalia with Northland Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Suraj Kalia

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. So Roger, I know this question has been asked but maybe at least I don’t mean to be precise to the fifth decimal place just give me directionally if I’m a little off, if let’s see DermACELL expectations for DermACELL for the year are $20 million, as was discussed on the Q4 call. Let’s say this quarter it was some at $4 million to $5 million roughly. Equipment service revenues $1.4 million and obviously the math indicates that the imaging kits would be $4.6 million and ASPs per kit would be to $288 million. Am I drastically off or am I in the ballpark?

Roger Deck

Most of – I understood the way you walk through that I think it’s generally make sense in terms of the overall amount of revenue in those categories. I think where your office with respect to your imaging kit ASP. The reason is that the procedure estimate that we use it actually includes procedures across the platform. So I’d say probably about a third of the procedures that are reported are actually intuitive surgical procedures and those are estimates that we derive in a range of ways including some interaction with them to – from time to time. So that would have an impact on your calculation of ASP, it’s actually quite a bit higher than that.

Rick Mangat

But I think Suraj to the way you got to look at it to us it’s just the mix for us as well between breast and what’s done minimally invasive. In that way, your coming at an ASP is closer to where we are on the minimally invasive side with PINPOINT. And then we’re higher as Roger said, on the breast side which is still a larger portion of what we do and so that pushes that up.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. I was just trying to see using the same methodology what the trend line was, but I get your point, it’s fair enough. Rick, what do initial results from the FILM trial mean?

Rick Mangat

Sure. So, I would say Suraj in terms of when you look at I mean you say, there is going to be an open up a different application. Yes in terms of what we’re trying to get approval and labeling for in the U.S. but it’s really it was a study done that was required for the FDA in order to get this labeling it’s not going to be new data. So when you look at the data that already been published from centers like Sloan Kettering, MD Anderson it’s really just about identifying lymph nodes and making sure that you can do them in an accurate manner and then following up with histology.

Suraj Kalia

Okay. So this wouldn’t be new data per se?

Rick Mangat

No, I mean it’s new and that what it is that – it’s a larger number of patients than it was done in a perspective manner and on a controlled manner. But not – it’s not going to be that you’re going to see something greatly different from what’s already been done in that space.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. And specifically for equal Roger – at least I think so I heard you talk to roughly somewhere between 10% and 20% of the systems were quote unquote equal payment or equal annual installment type, correct me if I got that wrong. Did I hear things right, Roger?

Roger Deck

Yes. And I think there’s a whole variety of structures. So what we’ve tried to do is provide a wide range of alternatives available to the sales team. So it could be just as you said that someone for instance could agree to pay what’s characterized at service for a number of years. Or they could – in some cases they will actually be – I use the word given the console in exchange for buying a number of the components. So that would be the proprietary parts of the equipment. So there’s a range of different models that are used.

But that whole category of deals are really what we consider alternatives to the classic capital model where we sell it – what I’ll call a tower and the distinction really from a sales perspective is that when we’re selling the whole tower typically we can have capital like process that the hospitals need to go through value analysis committees et cetera and it’s all budgeting process that has its own timetable. Whereas in some cases where we have a system in place and we’re able to just offer service and nothing else? Often we circumvent a lot of those processes. And that’s why we thought it was worth describing some of those tools that we use. But there’s actually some flexibility within that category of different things that we do.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. Forgive the background noise. One last Roger approximately $10 million drawn on the credit line, I see the long-term debt …

Roger Deck

Just over $9 million.

Suraj Kalia

Right. Fair enough. Gentlemen thank you for taking my questions. I do appreciate it.

Rick Mangat

Thanks Suraj.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Gillings with JMP Securities. Please proceed with your question.

John Gillings

Hey, can you guys hear me. Okay?

Rick Mangat

Yes, we can.

John Gillings

Okay, great. So can you correct me if I’m wrong about this? If memory serves me correctly, I think you rolled out the sort of flexible acquisition strategy in about the third week of January. So it’s still fairly early there and as we think about how that contributed in the quarter? Should we think about it as sort of roughly two out of the three months? And then would you be willing to comment if it was stronger in March than February in terms of people getting those types of deals done.

Rick Mangat

Yes. So we actually – we initiated that in kind of the middle of the fourth quarter of last year, or starting to – and certain areas provide that as an offering and so it was available for all of the quarter. I would say to you that in terms of when you actually end up signing it just because of when we first initiated it you do see more of those deals come towards the end of the quarter for sure.

John Gillings

Okay. Thanks and then just looking at the installed base it looks like it was up about 30% this quarter and I think was 31% last quarter, so kind of in a similar range of growth. Is there any reason to think that that would change significantly over the course of the year?

Rick Mangat

Yes. I think you it would John just because from what I see on our pipeline we had a certain pipeline where I would say if it was just capital it would have stayed flat around that $55 million, I think you’re going to see that pick up through the year just because we have more ways now bringing the systems in and getting them acquired. And so we’re getting more opportunities for evaluation and frankly with our PINPOINT and especially with our handheld available now. It just opens up a lot more centers than we would ordinarily be going to. So I feel right now – I feel that we’ve got a bit of tailwind behind us to start increasing the number of those installs.

John Gillings

Okay. And then just a quick one on, SPY-PHI obviously early days there but could you just give us maybe kind of some anecdotal feedback on how things went at SAGES the type of reaction that you saw from the physicians that were in attendance there?

Rick Mangat

So, we had it in that I think at SAGES people were really kind of surprised at just the quality of the imaging they were able to see with the SPY-PHI. I think people are thinking that you would see a decrease in that value you wouldn’t see as quite a clear high definition image. And so I think that was a little surprising to them in a positive manner. And then I can tell you that in our first initial clinical experiences which in March were – OUS and then now through April within the U.S.

People are just said that usability of that at the ease of use this ability to not have to – adjust any kind of all our lights or anything while you’re using it the consistency of the fluorescences image it doesn’t matter with the distance that you’re from your target or on the edges of the images, it just show clear. And so I would say, we’re very pleased with it so far.

John Gillings

Okay. Perfect. Thanks guys. That’s all I have for this quarter.

Rick Mangat

Right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tao Levy with Wedbush Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Na Sun

Hi, this is actually Na on for Tao. Congratulations on a strong quarter. So just one or two questions from me in terms of managing your accounts receivable are you taking – can you talk about some of the steps that you’re taking to sort of manage the day sales outstanding alongside with your sort of business model changes.

Rick Mangat

Sure. So one of the things that we pointed in Q4 is that we really sort of tightened our tower terms in terms of allowing people extended terms as we enter into transactions. That something that we would like to see having the impact fairly quickly but it doesn’t actually happen right away because some other receivables that are aged a little bit they’re actually from – they’re actually a little bit from before we made those changes. That’s one of the steps. It’s just really more of a focus on continuing to tighten our standards in terms of what will allow some of these customers in terms of payment terms.

Na Sun

Great. And then just some clarification, when you were talking about having discussions with the tissue supplier to reduce cost, tissues like dragging down the gross profit margin. What sort of gross profit margin can we expect once you have that sorted out?

Rick Mangat

As I mentioned during the prepared remarks, I think we’ll get to the range of about 60% to 70% certainly that’s where some of our competitors are and there’s no reason why we wouldn’t get there. We started this business in January, 2015 and it’s this dermis product whether it’s directed at wound or breast had really never been commercialized. So over the first year, we actually increased the volume by 10 times that’s enough to start recognizing some savings. But actually you really kind of need to get the volume first before you can start to implement some of the steps that will start getting that cost down. And that’s something that’s really become a big focus for us as we’ve gotten into 2017.

Na Sun

So when can we expect to see this sort of margin expansion?

Rick Mangat

Well, I think that for the next 12 to 18 to 24 months, tissue is going to continue to be a bit of a headwind for our gross profit. I think that it will just diminish as a factor as we start to get closer and closer to that 65% range. I think that it will always be somewhat lower than our overall gross profit that we earned in the imaging side of the business. But when it’s in the mid 60%s for instance I think it all really sees to be an issue for us. And I think that that’s probably 18 to 24 months away.

Na Sun

Great, thank you. That’s all for me.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Rick Mangat

Great, thank you. And once again, thank you all for joining the call today. We appreciate your interest in Novadaq and look forward to our next progress update.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

