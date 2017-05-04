La Quinta Holdings' (LQ) CEO Keith Cline on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Kristin Hays – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Keith Cline – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Forson – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank

Joe Greff – JPMorgan

Bill Crow – Raymond James

Smedes Rose – Citi

Thomas Allen – Morgan Stanley

Shaun Kelley – Bank of America

Jared Shojaian – Wolfe Research

Jeff Donnelly – Wells Fargo

Stephen Grambling – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your patience. You have joined La Quinta Holdings Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference may be recorded.

I’d now like to turn the call over to your host, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Ms. Kristin Hays. Ma’am, you may begin.

Kristin Hays

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to La Quinta Holdings first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. As a reminder, the presentation this afternoon includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the company’s current view of future events and financial performance.

Words such as guidance, outlook, expect, will, plan, anticipate, believe and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statement. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the company’s future results of operation could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. For more details, please refer to the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other SEC filings.

In addition, in today’s remarks, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today’s call to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our earnings press release, which may be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.lq.com. Please note that no portion of this presentation may be rebroadcast or rewritten in any form without the prior written consent of La Quinta. For those listening after May 3, 2017 please note that this presentation will not be updated and it is possible that the information discussed will no longer be current.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Keith Cline.

Keith Cline

Thank you, Kristin. Good afternoon and welcome to La Quinta’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Also, joining me today is Jim Forson, our Chief Financial Officer. On the call today, we will review La Quinta’s first quarter performance, our development activity, and our progress as we continue to execute on the strategic priorities and initiatives we laid out at the beginning of last year. The year is off to a solid start at La Quinta.

We continue to make progress on our key strategic initiatives to drive consistency on our products and in the delivery of an outstanding guest experience as well as to drive increased engagement with the La Quinta brand. We strongly believe that these initiatives put La Quinta on a path to deliver long-term profitable growth for our shareholders.

During the first quarter, we grew RevPAR, including a positive contribution from our properties in the STR-defined oil tracks, and continued to see significant improvement in our guest satisfaction scores, which led us to our third consecutive quarter of market share growth. We also added to a strong pipeline that will allow us to further expand our reach into new markets and take advantage of our unique growth opportunity in the industry. Our repositioning efforts are well underway and we are encouraged by the early positive results we are seeing. The investments we are making in our people, our product, and the overall guest experience are taking hold and our guests are taking notice.

And now, I’ll share some highlights of our successes in the first quarter. For example, we grew system-wide comparable RevPAR by 2.8%, driven by outperformance in our franchise business was 4.7% RevPAR growth over the same period last year and 90 basis points of RevPAR growth in our owned segment. We grew our franchise and other fee-based revenue 8%, continue to see significant positive movement in our net promoter or guest satisfaction scores especially at our owned Inns & Suites.

In addition our franchise properties continue to generate net promoter scores well above the average of their competitive set. And we continued to grow our market share with a 150 basis point improvement in RevPAR index making this our third consecutive quarter of market share growth. We firmly believe that the continued and increasing momentum in our guest satisfaction scores and market share growth are positive indicators that the investments we are making in our properties and in our guest experience are working.

Also, during the first quarter, we made significant progress and our repositioning efforts were approximately 50 of our owned hotels. Several more of these renovated hotels will finish construction late in the second quarter and will be reintroduced as having been repositioned upwards within the markets in order to drive revenue growth.

Grew our geographic reach was 9 new franchise openings while expanding our pipeline to 249 locations and continued to generate strong cash flow. As evidenced by these successes, I’m extremely proud of the progress that we are making on our key strategic priorities and initiatives of driving consistency in our product, driving consistency in the delivery of an outstanding guest experience and driving engagement with our brand by investing in points of differentiation.

Before walking you through the progress on our strategic initiatives, I’ll update you on our franchise development activities during the quarter. As I mentioned previously, we grew our footprint during the first quarter with the opening of 9 franchise hotels totaling approximately 800 rooms including our night location in Mexico. We also signed 12 new franchise agreements including key locations in San Francisco, California and in one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., Frisco, Texas, adjacent to the Toyota Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas.

These new agreements bring our total pipeline to 249 hotels and over 23,000 rooms at the end of the quarter. Our pipeline continues to be geographically diverse improves the quality of our brand portfolio as new hotels come online and continues to extend our distribution to higher RevPAR markets. Some highlights of our current pipeline include approximately 18% of our urban locations, approximately 90% are new construction, 11% represent international locations in Mexico and Central and South America including locations in Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Approximately 60% our locations outside of our top three states of Texas, Florida and California in strategic locations such as Times Square in Manhattan, Downtown Baltimore, Downtown San Diego, Queens New York and Midtown Miami as well as airport locations at Chicago O'Hare and Boston Logan and three locations in Metro Seattle.

La Quinta continues to have a unique growth opportunity compared to others in our competitive set given that our brand is not yet represented in nearly one third of the STR market tracks and still has room to expand in many of the markets where we do have a presence. In fact, our pipeline puts us into 37 new STR market tracks leaving one quarter of the STR tracks completely open to new growth for the La Quinta brand.

And now, I’ll call out a few highlights from our Q1 performance. Our system wide comparable RevPAR increased 2.8% in the first quarter several of our most significant markets delivered double-digit or high single-digit RevPAR growth during the first quarter market such as West Texas, East Texas, San Antonio, Southern Louisiana and New Orleans, Southern California, Southern New Mexico and the research triangle of North Carolina.

Offset these stronger performers are certain markets including South Florida, which experienced challenges early in the quarter consistent with the lodging industry and Houston and Chicago cities that are under pressure from increased supply. It’s also important to note that our properties located in the STR defined oil tracks, grew 5% in the first quarter adding 24 basis points to our system wide comparable RevPAR results.

And now for a bit more detail on our strategic initiatives. At the core of our first key strategic priority driving consistency in our product is the ongoing review of our real estate assets with the belief that these assets will follow one of three potential paths. One the property is appropriately positioned within its market. Two, the property should be renovated and repositioned upward within its marketplace. Three, the property should be disposed of and/or removed from La Quinta brand opening the market to potential and new franchise development.

Since we launched this strategy in the first quarter of 2016, La Quinta has exited 29 franchise properties from the ground including four into Q1 2017. In addition over 100 franchise properties have either undergone or are undergoing a renovation. On the owned side of our business, we disposed of 19 properties in 2016 and an additional three properties in Q1 one 2017, at approximately 50 for undergoing a significant repositioning in 2017 as I described earlier.

To put all of these efforts in perspective. By the close of 2017, this strategy was meaningfully impacted over 20% of our hotels by either removing them from the brand or by significantly improving the property through renovations. These strategic investments and selective dispositions are vitally important to delivering a consistent product for our La Quinta guests. For the approximately fifty owned hotels that are a part of the significant repositioning effort, our belief is that with the appropriate scope of capital investment, these hotels can be repositioned upwards within the market capturing occupancy and additional rate are being measured against new higher quality competitive stets.

It is worth reminding everyone that these are not our typical cycle renovations rather these hotels are undergoing an intentional strategic repositioning effort that involved a make over of the exterior to incorporate elements of our most current Del Sol prototype, significant changes inside the guest rooms and bathrooms, updating common areas like the lobby great room and breakfast area as well as significant upgrades to our fitness centers.

This is an exciting time for the owned hotels operations team, which is working closely with the sales and marketing teams to ensure that these properties are well positioned when we reintroduced them to the marketplace. In the end, our goal is to drive higher rate and occupancy while delivering appropriate returns on our capital investment.

Moving on to our second key strategic priority driving consistency in the delivery of an outstanding guest experience. During the first quarter, we continued to build upon the momentum we started to generate toward the end of 2016. As a company we are more committed than ever to levering an experience that helps our guests feel assured, settle in and optimistic in fact delivering an outstanding experience with a key focus of our national conference in March.

This conference was deemed elevate with the intent of elevating our business, elevating our employee and guest experience and elevating our revenue. We spent several days with over 1600 attendees focusing on the importance of and providing tools for the creation of authentic and meaningful emotional connections with our guests and our fellow employees.

All of the content and education at this conference was designed to directly support our three strategic initiatives. This conference served as yet another platform to build upon the very positive momentum and guest satisfaction scores that we have already created. Turning to our third key strategic priority driving engagement with the La Quinta brand.

La Quinta returns was recently ranked in the top five by U.S. News and World Report as a Best Travel Rewards program. In early January, we re-launched our La Quinta Returns loyalty program introducing several exciting and innovative enhancements such as Redeem Away and Instant Free Nights, which offered new ways to La Quinta Returns members to engage with the program and our brand on a regular basis.

And later this year, we will be rolling out a significantly enhanced LQ.com user experience. We continue to believe that our focused effort and investments in these key strategic initiatives will drive value and we are encouraged by positive results we are seeing.

With that I'll turn the call over to Jim to give you more details on the company's financial results. Jim?

Jim Forson

Thanks, Keith. During the first quarter of 2017, total revenue was $234.3 million compared to $241.8 million in the prior year first quarter. As we mentioned during our year-end earnings call, our 2017 results will be impacted by the sale of a number of owned hotels, which contributed revenues of approximately $29 million and EBITDA of approximately $9 million to our 2016 results.

In the first quarter of 2016, these hotels generated approximately $9 million of revenues, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2017. As an update, we closed the sale of three of the five hotels that were identified as assets held for sale at the end of 2016 and we added one hotel to the held for sale category for a total of three at the end of the first quarter.

For the first quarter, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 2.8% as compared to the prior year quarter, which as Keith mentioned earlier was lifted 24 basis points by the performance of our properties in the STR defined oil tracks. Our overall system-wide RevPAR results were driven by a 4.7% increase in comparable RevPAR at our franchise hotels and 90 basis points increase in comparable RevPAR in the owned hotel portfolio.

These results outperformed our expectations and were influenced by stronger than expected performance in the industry overall at our chain scale, but also benefited from a couple of other factors including our ability to continue to take market share in the form of RevPAR index, which we believe is in great part, a result of our key strategic priorities taking hold and influencing results on both the owned and franchise sides of our business and lower than expected displacement at the owned hotels undergoing repositioning both as a result of excellent coordination and management by our operations and construction management teams as well as some shifting in the timeline for certain of these projects.

The RevPAR increase for our owned hotels in the first quarter was driven by 1.3% year-over-year increase in ADR partially offset by a 25 basis point decrease in occupancy. The RevPAR increase for our franchise hotels in the first quarter was driven by 1.1% year-over-year increase in ADR and 220 basis point increase in occupancy. Total adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $72 million compared to $84.3 million in the prior year first quarter.

As we previously mentioned, our total adjusted EBITDA in 2017 as compared to 2016 will be negatively impacted by a total of $9 million due to the sale of owned hotels in 2016 and early 2017. These hotels contributed EBITDA of approximately $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2016, which did not recur in 2017. As we discussed when we outlined our expectations for 2017, our total adjusted EBITDA was impacted in the first quarter by competitive wage pressures and a normalized bonus accrual as well as the elevated presence of OTAs and our channel mix as compared to the prior year.

This also reflects our investments in customer facing areas in order to fully support our key strategic priority of consistently delivering an outstanding guest experience. As a result, our total adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter was 30.7%, lower than last year, but in line with our expectations. Despite the near-term pressure on EBITDA margins, these investments have begun to benefit our results as evidenced by the significantly increased guest satisfaction scores and increased market share, Keith mentioned.

For the first quarter of 2017, adjusted net income was approximately $4.5 million compared to $11.2 million in the prior year first quarter. And GAAP net income was $1.6 million compared to a net loss of $38.8 million in the prior year first quarter. Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.04 compared to the prior year quarter at $0.09 per share and GAAP earnings per share was $0.01 compared to a loss of $0.31 per share in the prior year first quarter.

With respect to our balance sheet as of the end of the quarter, the ratio of our total debt less cash or net debt to a trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA was approximately 4.4 times. We continue to believe that our flexible debt structure, strong cash flow and an undrawn revolving credit facility positioned us well to support our operations and the planned investments in our business.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter totaled $46 million, which included approximately $30 million related to our owned hotel repositioning efforts mentioned earlier. We continue to expect the total incremental spend associated with these projects to be in a range of approximately $165 million to $185 million. Of this amount, $30 million dollars occurred in 2016. We currently expect the vast majority of the remaining repositioning capital to be spent during the balance of 2017.

Turning to guidance. Our guidance for 2017 remains unchanged. This year we expect that system-wide comparable RevPAR growth will be in a range of 0% to 2% and we expect total adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $320 million to $340 million.

Now, we'll turn the call back over to Keith for some closing comments. Keith?

Keith Cline

Thank you, Jim. As many of you know earlier this year, we announced plans to pursue the separation of owned real estate business from our franchise and management businesses. This would involve spinning off the company’s owned real estate assets into a separate company with our franchising and management businesses continuing to reside within La Quinta Holdings Inc to current public traded company.

We remain positive on the long-term growth attributes of the upper mid scale and mid scale segments delivered a service as well as our ability to realize the benefits of the proactive steps we're taking to enhance our brand. We also believe that this kind of strategic split could be best path to maximizing return on investments in capital and people.

Our team is working diligently on preparing the necessary Form 10 and we still anticipate that a filing could occur in the second quarter. The Form 10 would include historical and certain pro forma information and in the invent that we move towards making this been effective it would be our intent to also provide supplement information about the two separate businesses during an investor update. I will close by saying that one of the biggest competitive advantages at La Quinta is our people. All of our people are dedicated to delivering an outstanding guest experience and we believe we have put the right teams and have the right strategy in place to propel the breadboard forward. I will take this opportunity to thank our thousands of employees for their hard work and dedication to La Quinta.

With that let’s open the line for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Chris Woronka of Deutsche Bank. Your question please.

Chris Woronka

Hey, good afternoon guys.

Keith Cline

Hey, Chris.

Jim Forson

Hey, Chris.

Chris Woronka

Do you guys have maybe an estimate of Super Bowl impact in the first quarter or even more broadly than that just kind of within Texas if you could think about maybe some of the oil and gas related accounts and with some of the RevPAR increase in those markets driven by energy related accounts or is it something else?

Keith Cline

Yes, so as we think about the energy markets as we've been discussing over the past year, we expect that the performance in those markets to continue to moderate and they continue to do that in the first quarter as you think about what drove some of the impacts in those markets, it was really petrochemical companies that were really placing inbound calls to get rooms in those markets throughout Q1. Now in terms of the Super Bowl impact, I don't have a number sitting at my fingertips. Jim is looking to say if we have anything else to add?

Jim Forson

I mean, the only thing I'll tell you Chris as you would expect as you look at Houston over the three months sequentially, you can definitely see the pop-in February. So it certainly helps the results in Texas.

Chris Woronka

Okay, great. And then maybe on the cost side, remind us maybe when you begin to cycle some of the more severe increase that you saw last year on the wage front and do you think we get to a more kind of a normalized inflation rate in the back half or do you think there's something more kind of structural or secular about these wage increases?

Jim Forson

Yeah, Chris, that’s a great question. So if you think about when – when we put these strategic initiatives in place and when John joined the business and started putting in place a lot of the changes and things that he's got going in terms of that strategic initiative on delivering on consistently great customer experience that was really in the latter half of 2016. So to answer your question, I think you probably start cycling over those things towards the back half of Q3 and into Q4.

Chris Woronka

Okay, very good. Thanks, guys.

Jim Forson

Thanks, Chris.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Greff with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Joe Greff

Good afternoon, guys.

Keith Cline

How are you?

Joe Greff

I know you guys used to talk about net rooms growth and name officially guide for that and maybe I'll ask at this way. When you think about your pipeline growth and all of the things describing all the characteristics of your pipeline? Would you expect to grow the number of net new rooms in franchise in 2017 similarly on an absolute basis as you did in 2016 or do you see it selling just because of the base?

Keith Cline

You know I think that's a great question and you're spot on. I would expect to see a very similar growth profile between 2016 and 2017 on the franchising front.

Joe Greff

Okay, great. That’s all for me. Thanks guys.

Keith Cline

Okay, thanks Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bill Crow of Raymond James. Your question please.

Bill Crow

Hey, good afternoon guys.

Keith Cline

Hey, Bill.

Jim Forson

Hey, Bill.

Bill Crow

A couple of thoughts. I am just curious as you think about splitting the company and going down that path. Your results this quarter and last quarter are showing some real green shoots of improvement across a number of areas where you're really focused. And how much does that – the success of that turnaround influenced your decision? Or how much does the market's recognition of your progress sway you one way or the other about going down that path?

Keith Cline

That’s a very good question. And as we mentioned from the onset of pursuing a potential spin, we had thought that this could be the next logical step as we think about the evolution of the business. And we really do believe that spin in the organization in the two independently operated companies with independent strategies and management teams pursuing kind of opportunities that naturally follow to each business could actually be additive to our strategies. And as you think about some of the investments that we’re putting into the business now specifically a lot of the repositioning efforts that are going along and that clearly will benefit PropCo and OpCo in this potential new structure.

So I think that our performance and the strategies that we're putting in place really could be additive to a spin transaction regardless of whether we end up spinning the business into two organizations or not. We believe we're on the right path to create long-term value for the entire enterprise and spinning the company into two different organizations I believe wouldn’t serve that off track.

Bill Crow

Do you anticipate that that Blackstone would maintain their ownership through this process? Do you have any feel?

Keith Cline

I don’t have any insights into that. I can tell you that that Blackstone as a private company was an outstanding partner and now the public company obviously they are very helpful and committed board members. And we don't talk about what their investment horizon or holding period looks like, but I can just say that they are incredibly helpful across our business and certainly serve as solid partners on our board.

Bill Crow

Okay. And then finally, I think it was – we already addressed the oil issue and we addressed the Super Bowl issue. But trying to gauge how much Easter helped or hurt you and maybe you could comment on what April looks like as the Easter shift gets pushed back?

Keith Cline

Yes, so, Bill as we take a look back at Easter and how much that might have benefited the business, our best estimates are that it helped us in the range of 80 bps to 90 bps for the quarter. And then April and the Q2 and looking forward all of that is baked into our kind of reaffirmation of our outlook for the rest of 2017.

Bill Crow

Okay. That's it for me. Thank you.

Keith Cline

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Smedes Rose of Citi. Your line is open.

Smedes Rose

Hi, thanks. I just wanted to ask you about your EBITDA outlook just taking the midpoint of guidance. And really just two questions. One is there any kind of disruption factored into that or EBITDA loss from the properties that are under renovation? And also does that include a portion of EBITDA for assets being sold? And if they contributed $9 million last year, what do you feel like the full year contribution would be this year that's – in that number if it's in there?

Keith Cline

Yes, so, Smedes, just full year to answer your last question first. When we built our outlook for 2017 that $9 million number that was contemplated. Now we did add an asset to the held for sale category in Q1. There are some timing shifts in terms of when we actually closed some assets. But all of that was pretty well baked in. I think there was maybe a $500 to $700 drop as we kind of updated those estimates, but we didn’t feel like that was enough to move the mid point of the guidance range. So it’s kind of all baked in there. And then as far as displacement, we continue to look forward. Now it slid a bit between first quarter and second quarter in terms of the amount of construction that we were able to get done. But for the full year, I think at year-end I talked about our estimate was the impact would be 50 bps to 75 bps to the system overall. And we continue to believe that's a reasonable range of expectation.

Smedes Rose

Okay. And then just one final one at least relative to our estimates, your SG&A line was higher than what we were expecting? I'm just wondering if that a reasonable run rate going forward or some items in there that don't recur maybe?

Keith Cline

Yes, so just a couple of comments around that. I mean we talked about a few things in the prepared comments. The corporate bonus being accrued at a more normalized rate, it's at a higher rate actually at the end of Q1 than as compared to a year ago. We actually have had some increased healthcare costs year-on-year that have been a little higher in terms of claims experience than what we're expecting now. My hope is that that will settle out. It does ebb and flow as the year progresses. So we'll continue to watch that.

And then there are – in the G&A there is some costs that relate to the pursuit of separating the businesses. And if you look in the press release, when you get back that far on Pages 11 and 12, there's a little more detail there.

Smedes Rose

Okay.

Keith Cline

But that's certainly increased that run rate. And then there's one other thing I'll point out, which has to do at the timing of our annual long-term incentive equity-based compensation grant. There's a portion of that that occurred in Q1 this year versus it occurred in Q2 last year. So you have a little bit more cost in Q1 this year from that.

Smedes Rose

All right, thank you. I appreciate it.

Keith Cline

Sure, thanks Smedes.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Thomas Allen of Morgan Stanley. Your question please.

Thomas Allen

Hey. So you called out the increased use of third-party travel agency is contributing to higher expenses. Can you just talk about what your OTA mix was this quarter versus a year ago? And did that benefit RevPAR growth at all and how you think about it for the rest of the year? Thanks.

Jim Forson

In terms of percentage of mix as we went through 2016, we saw a ramping throughout the year, which I think we talked about each quarter as we discussed. And then we contemplated kind of a settling out which we saw towards the back half of 2016 in terms of their penetration into our channel mix and we contemplated that leveling out that we saw in Q3 and Q4 through 2017 and we did see that. It met our expectations in Q1 however when comparing year-on-year, there’s still was an increase in dollars year-over-year. And then in terms of impact on revenue, Keith, can you comment?

Keith Cline

No, I mean, as we talked about before in terms of OTAs as a channel right. We really feel there is no free distribution channel across any part of our business and still close to 80% of the bookings that come into La Quinta are really from our direct channels, other property direct or call center or laquinta.com. Now, we did talk about in the midpoint of last year that we did see a little bit of higher investment on the advertising and marketing side from the OTAs, which did push a little bit of channel shift as we moved through kind of that typical corporate transient business period as you get out of peak summer months and go into the fall. But to Jim's point, we did see that level out versus our expectations as we entered the first quarter, but it still is a little bit of a comparison issue from year-over-year.

Thomas Allen

Okay. And then just my follow-up, your 2.8% RevPAR growth that sounds like outperformed your expectations. I guess why didn’t you raise your full year guidance and how should we think about kind of the trajectory of RevPAR growth by quarter going forward. Thanks.

Keith Cline

So as you think about how the year is going to play itself out. As we think about Q1. Q1 in a capsule really did exceed our expectations as a business top and bottom line. And as you think about the rest of the year maintaining our RevPAR guidance and maintaining our EBITDA guidance is really just acknowledging that as you move throughout the year, no matter who you look at is that PKF or STR, PWC. Generally, there's a belief that from a corporate and business leisure travel perspective, there's just a little bit of a weakening as you go through the last part of the year.

Now on the owned side of our business, we really are creating our own catalyst with these repositioning, they will be coming onboard in Q2 and Q3. So we believe that the balancing of what we expect on the owned side of our business, which is accelerating RevPAR performance combined with what we see in the franchising business, which is really more reflective of a lot of the projections that you're seeing out there within the industry. Give us some comfort that maintaining our 0% to 2% RevPAR guidance is the right thing to do and maintaining the EBITDA range of $320 million to $340 million. Jim, any additional comments there?

Jim Forson

No, that covers it.

Thomas Allen

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Shaun Kelley of Bank of America. Your question please.

Shaun Kelley

Hi, good afternoon guys. Just maybe a follow-up on that channel shift question. Just trying to think through where in the P&L design expense show up because when we look at your – I think some of your marketing promotional cost, so it’s actually fell year-on-year. And so are these showing up in G&A? Do they show up in some sort of like gross RevPAR that we can’t see because of the merchant model, just generally what’s the – how these things work through the P&L?

Jim Forson

Yes, as it comes, as it effects the owned assets that comes through on the direct lodging line as it effects the franchise assets, it doesn’t come through our P&L world. But on the owned side, it’s coming through direct lodging.

Shaun Kelley

Okay, great. And then the other thing just I know is it a high-level was that, it’s pretty big spread between the way the franchise hotels perform this quarter and then the owned hotels. I don’t want to read too much into that if there is nothing to read into it. But when I went back and looked, it looked like that spread was wider than what we typically seen in the past. Any obvious reason for that, that you caught us?

Jim Forson

But one of the biggest reasons Shaun is the repositioning that’s underway at many of those big boxes. So when we talked about prioritizing the hotels that qualified for this program, these were those hotels that were in the right market that have the ability to reposition upwards because of the adjacency against the right kind of competitors in the upper mid-scale set. So there is some big boxes that are under the knives so to speak right now that that’s only did affect the first quarter. So really the most obvious thing that is affecting the owned business is the number of large hotel that are currently under renovation.

Shaun Kelley

Perfect, thank you very much.

Jim Forson

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jared Shojaian of Wolfe Research. Your line is open.

Jared Shojaian

Hey, everybody. Thanks for taking my question. So on the pipeline the growth was a little lighter sequentially just relative to your prior trend. Do you think this has anything to do with Hilton opening up True to outside owners that may have chosen La Quinta brand historically or maybe if there's something else or do you think I'm reading too much into this?

Keith Cline

If I think about our pipeline for the year, I wouldn't read too much into the pipeline growth for the first quarter. As you know, the signing of deals as well as openings can be a little lumpy as you move throughout the year. And as I think about True specifically, right, we compete against all the brands in our set both in the upper mid-scale space and mid scale space every single day. And certainly True will be a real competitor and we will continue to compete against them like we have done successfully against every other competitor in our space for many, many years. In fact we’ve seen franchisees that are looking to franchisees open up True and La Quinta, La Quinta is next to each other. There is a couple of those projects in place as we speak. So I wouldn’t read too much into the cadence of the numbers in the first quarter.

Jared Shojaian

Okay. And do you know maybe just directionally the percentage of your pipeline that comes from existing owners versus new developers and how that’s been trending over the last several quarters?

Keith Cline

It’s north of 50% of the deals come from existing partners and that number has been increasing.

Jared Shojaian

Got it, okay. And then just last one. Can you help me think about the positive contribution of oil tracks in the first quarter and how you see that playing out the rest of the year? I mean is it reasonable to assume that the 24 basis points you called out in the first quarter accelerates sequentially in the second quarter and then accelerates again in 3Q and 4Q? Is that reasonable?

Keith Cline

Yeah, I mean, we saw what we expected to see, right. A moderating of the impact and a turn, now I am not sure I would have called out a 5% turn for the quarter, but in terms of those markets and their impact on the brand overall, it’s really when the production of oil reaches a kind of point of froth where it really becomes truly impactful on the upside because you have to displace all the other market drivers and demand drivers within those markets to really get outsized ADRs to where it becomes really, really impactful on the upside. So I don’t know that I would expect an acceleration through the year. I would expect that these things are kind of stabilized and returned to their normal demand drivers.

Jared Shojaian

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Donnelly of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jeff Donnelly

Good afternoon, guys and thanks for the color you’ve given on the call. Just a question on some of the very earliest repositionings that you guys have undertaken I think some of them are completed in the quarter. I know not a lot of time has elapsed. Are you able to maybe share with us any kind of anecdotes or early data points you're getting from those on how they're faring with customers are sort of in their immediate comp set I know that can you know in some situations will be weak for their past.

Keith Cline

Right, you know, that’s a fair question. So I'll give you a massive dataset of one hotel. So that’s been opened long enough for us to really get a decent read. This would be our Clifton New Jersey property that came out much earlier, right. It completed its renovation on November 1st of 2016. And as we look at the subsequent three months that that hotel was opened, RevPAR was up roughly 15% at that hotel. We gained about 1,000 basis points of market share against our comp set and our net promoter scores doubled. So that that particular hotel literally didn’t have an extended ramp time at all it was reintroduced to the market extraordinarily well between operations marketing and sales and immediately contributed to our grant. Now we'll get a much better read as you think about the next group of hotels that would be coming out as we move through the second quarter.

Jim Forson

Just one other comment that I've – data point that I found encouraging as we've had several of tells under the knife as Keith said during quarter one that the net promotor scores at those hotels has actually increased while under the knife, which I called it out in my prepared comments that the operations team and the design and construction team have done a great job coordinating and minimizing the impact on the guests, and I think that just speaks to how well they are managing that property.

Keith Cline

We're receiving a lot of unsolicited feedback from our corporate customers that would book through our sales team that they are noticing a big difference in what we're doing and they are extraordinarily pleased and that anecdotal obviously, we're getting a lot of positive inbound feedback from our corporate clients.

Jeff Donnelly

[Indiscernible] extrapolate that the other 888 hotels.

Keith Cline

That would be…

Jeff Donnelly

When is the next – may be you can help us. When is the next batch of these [indiscernible] so that we can kind of have a sense how this kind rolled through the year. I know it’s Q2 and Q3, but I’m just curious, when is the timing maybe we can get some early feedback out of these larger groups that have been done?

Keith Cline

The next batch will be will be coming out, Jeff, on current time lines, towards the end of May and then, a handful more in June. So my expectation, my hope is that I will have more details some early reads on those when we do our Q2 call.

Jeff Donnelly

And then just to switch gears on RevPAR Index, it was impressive increase in the quarter. I'm just curious, if we can read into sort of the sequential 95.6 in the fourth quarter to 95 this quarter. I know RevePaR is a seasonal behavior, but I would think indexing on the portfolio as large as yours and mitigate some of that. So I'm not sure that's a relevant comparison in your eyes or if it’s sort of rounding error, or maybe you're hoping for a larger RevPAR Index again any thoughts on that?

Jim Forson

It is not. Look at our RevPAR Index curve, we do see a seasonal curve to it. So as I think about the index that we gained kind of Q1 to Q1. And like our RevPAR performance that was at our upper end of our expectations for the quarter. I wouldn’t read a whole lot into the Q1 number in and of itself, because there is a bit of a seasonal curve to our index performs.

Jeff Donnelly

Okay. And just one last question, I noticed that you are awarding in your release all round the separation has shifted from when it was announced sort of a two from I could involve the spin-off to today sort of will involve the spin-off, and, I guess – I was curious did you guys ever put out fillers to see if there interest in a sale of the real estate portfolio and that led you to conclude the spin was the most likely outcome and that's why sort of firmed up in the wording in awarding or is it just words missing?

Jim Forson

Well, I would just call it words missing, right. I mean as we've consistently said our bias is to seek the most optimal way to create value for all of our stakeholders, that would be employees, franchise partners, shareholders, et cetera. And I wouldn't read too much into the changing of those words. I think as you think about the amount of work that’s already gone into preparing all the information that goes into a Form-10, I mean we are certainly acknowledging that there's been a lot of work and thought going into the pursuit of this opportunity. And as you think about it’s a total company sale, I can't theorize or speculate about what a competitor may or may not do. Our bias continues to be the path of least resistance to create the most value for all of our stakeholders.

Jeff Donnelly

Great. Thank you, guys.

Jim Forson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Stephen Grambling of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Stephen Grambling

Hey, thanks. I just have a couple of quick follow-ups. First on the OTA growth how much of the improvement there is driven by your own actions to drive traffic in the channel versus overall consumer preferences. That’s a related question, where is the penetration of Google Hotel Ads at this point and what's the cost of that channel versus your other channels?

Keith Cline

Honestly, that's a great question on the Google Ads our marketing team was here that could give you all the information about it. I don't have the exact granular information available at my fingertips. Could you give me a little more clarity on the first part of your question about our efforts versus OTA efforts?

Stephen Grambling

Yes, just trying to see if you’re doing anything differently to try to drive traffic either through that channel or other channels to try to fill that room?

Keith Cline

Yes. I mean obviously we're always looking at every one of our distribution channels in terms of optimizing and how we take our share. As you know, it's an extraordinarily fluid environment especially in the online world where information changes extraordinarily rapidly. As you think about the overall point of what we're trying to accomplish with our strategy in terms of driving product consistency, driving consistency and experience driving engagement. It's all about increasing shares, increasing net promoter and putting ourselves in that consideration set, when someone enters the booking path regardless of what path they're actually entering.

So what we're doing is pursuing what we think is the right strategy to build the overall business regardless of distribution channel.

Stephen Grambling

Then one other clarification just on the unit growth. Does the franchise growth that you said is being similar last year, does that include any conversion of own properties?

Jim Forson

There are some conversions in there, it typically hovers in the 10% to 20% range…

Keith Cline

Conversion of own.

Jim Forson

Excuse me, I am sorry. Yes, those are slow down in terms of how we've sold assets out of the system and moved them over temporarily into the franchising portfolio. We tried real hard in the press release in the development paragraph to kind of walk you through when that happens. So have a look there and let us know if you have any follow-ups.

Stephen Grambling

Thanks guys.

Keith Cline

So if you think about the franchise and growth rate, we are primarily in terms of the pipeline of new construction brand. There are conversions in our pipeline and in some situations although not very common, you could have an own hotel that we’ve decided to kind of exit from our portfolio, that could go through a substantial part of cost improvement plan similar to what we're doing with these repositioned hotel and maintain the flag. But I can't really think of very many of those that have actually happened.

Stephen Grambling

And I may missed this. But how much of the pipeline is actually under construction now?

Keith Cline

I mean it is about 30%. I could be off one or two percentage points but it's about a lot 30% is under commencement.

Stephen Grambling

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to President and CEO, Keith Cline for any closing remarks. Sir?

Keith Cline

Great, thank you. Thanks again for all your support and interest in the brand. And thanks for all your time today. We appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you, sir. And thank you, ladies and gentlemen for your participation. That does conclude your program. You may disconnect your lines of this time. Have a wonderful day.

