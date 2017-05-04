Fitbit's (FIT) CEO James Park on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Thomas Hudson - Vice President of Investor Relations

James Park - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

William Zerella - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matthew McClintock - Barclays

Travis McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Joseph Wittine - Longbow Research

Sherri Scribner - Deutsche Bank

Jason Mitchell - Bank of America

Charlie Anderson - Dougherty and Company

Stanley Kovler - Citi

John Kernan - Cowen and Company

Kunal Madhukar - SunTrust

Ben Bollin - Cleveland Research

Good day, and welcome to the Fitbit 1Q 2017 Earnings Call.

Thomas Hudson

Good afternoon and welcome. Fitbit distributed a press release detailing its quarterly results earlier this afternoon.

On this call, all financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue, which is a GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our posted earnings release or in our earnings presentation materials posted on the investor relations page of our website.

Conference call will contain forward-looking information, which is subject to risks, uncertainties and described in Fitbit's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in today's press release. Actual results or events may differ materially.

We will begin the commentary from James and Bill, and will then open the call to questions. We are going to limit the call to about an hour, so we apologize in advance if we don't get to all your questions.

Let me introduce Fitbit's Chairman and CEO, James Park. James.

James Park

Thank you, Tom. Thank you to everyone participating in today's call. Today's results represent the first step in what we believe is a favorable pathway to delivered on our 2017 guidance. We sold three million devices and generated $299 million revenue in the first quarter.

I’m incredibly proud of our new product Fitbit Alta HR which was launch with overwhelmingly positive reviews as four stars on Amazon and was recently called out by [indiscernible] as having a long battery life and stylish design combined with improved app software making it the best all around fitness tracker for most youth.

Charge 2 remains the number one selling connected health and fitness device globally. Similar to Q4 reported results significantly under stay consumer demand as we continue to work to channel inventory level. To highlight this using the U.S. market as a proxy, inventory in the channel to claim 30%.

Based upon current trends, we are feeling more confident that we will enter the back half of 2017 with a relatively clean channel and expect U.S. dollar unit and the revenue growth to more closely match U.S. sales group, units and revenue growth.

With that let me provide some more details about the operating environment in quarter. As we stated on the Q4 call, we expect 2017 to be a transition year for the Company, while we continue to see room for growth in 2018 and believe there are significant opportunities to grow globally.

There are several notable trends worth highlighted. Consumers are continuing to shift their interest towards more full future devices and smart watches. Employers are increasingly considering subsidies or discounts or fitness wearables and the consumerization on the health industries beginning to happen. We believe these trends create a favorable tailwind for Fitbit.

2017 marks a 10 year anniversary for the Company. We have accomplished much over this period of time. We have a large growing base at more than 50 million registered device users, we have broad global distribution footprint of more than 55,000 retailers, and we remain a global leader in wearables.

We believe that the strength of our brand, the network effective being one of the largest social fitness network in a key point of differentiation we can leverage. By entering the smart watch category, we believe we can not only address growing segment, but a larger total addressable markets. We believe we can utilize our existing retail footprint to capture shelf space for distribution in addition to marketing directly to a large user base of customers through our fitbit.com channel.

In the first quarter, growth accelerated in this channel and it represented 13% of our revenue. Our intension is to have a suite of product offerings that address the wearable category at large whether connected health and fitness trackers, smart watches and eventually offering you see on the list.

Looking forward, we believe wearables can address these different needs and interests. First, consumer interest in health and fitness may ebb and flow over the course of a year, but our success in creating the wearable category, coupled with the increasing consumerization of healthcare, tells us that this is not a fact.

Second, employee well being which include not only physical health, but also social connectingness is increasingly becoming critical to overall corporate business strategy, wearables and connected health and fitness devices play directly into this trend and employers are increasingly taking notice and subsidizing involvements. Finally, these devices provide outcome based incentive by capturing data, measuring the results and delivering useful insights.

We have taken direct steps to organize our business, to position ourselves the next leg of growth in the wearable and connected health market, this including in making some difficult decisions in terms of cost structure in addition to changes in executive team and how we are organized.

The goal of the reorganization is to return the Company to growth and profitability by improving quality, increasing speed to market of new product offerings and bolstering efficiency and execution. In addition, we believe that realignment of resources will improve ability to forecast.

While we continue to remain a single segment reporting Company, we are organizing the business around two functional group; consumer health and fitness and then enterprise health, which includes both our group health and digital health business.

The consumer group will be focused on growing the device business and expanding our subscription revenue business. While the enterprise group will be focused on delivering health involvement solutions to increase engagement and improved health outcomes and drive a positive return for employers health plan and health system.

We believe these two groups are connected in virtual circle for a large installed network and focus health and fitness brand make us the partner of choice for enterprise customers and health eco system plans and intern enable us to sell more devices to consumers who want to be part of the same network as their family, friends and colleagues.

At the same time, we believe we can better utilize the data we collected through our premium business. We have executed on our plans to reduce the operating expense exit run rate by $200 million and on path to achieve our targeted fiscal year 2017 $850 million operating expense goal.

In the first quarter of 2017 non-GAAP operating expenses declined 8% and $182 million. We continue to work diligently return the business back to profitability, but remain cognizant not the start investment and style for future innovation growth in an effort to queue short-term profitability.

Innovation will be driven by both our hardware and software offerings. In the first quarter, we made strides in each of these respected areas. As I mentioned we launched our Fitbit Alta HR device. It is the world's slimmest continues heart rate wrist band, featuring a light weight customizable form factor and seven day battery life.

This is a significant suite of engineering and relative to our Fitbit Alta device provides heart rate tracking while achieving 25% improvement and battery life. We believe a long battery life is critical to delivering a holistic view and rate users’ overall heart metrics. Particularly as a rowing portion of our customers who are using the devices to measure their speed.

With the launch of Fitbit Alta HR, we also ruled out our new sleep stages feature which utilizes heart rate variability that estimate the amount of time you spend in light, deep and REM sleep and better understand your sleep quality and Sleep Insights, which uses the users aggregate Fitbit data and provide personalized sleep guidance.

Quality sleep plays a critical role in your heart and overall well being from protecting against cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity, reducing neurocognitive functions, metal health and longevity.

Traditionally measured in an expensive sleep lab, consumers can now use their tracker to estimate their respected sleep stages in a more convenient and comfortable way. Sleep is one of the most engaged sections of the app. Fitbit users have logged more than three billion nights of sleep. To put this into context that equivalent to about 2.5 million years.

In addition to sleep stage and sleep insights, we rolled out a new community section in Fitbit app specifically focused on increasing engagement with our users. Community is organized around friends, groups and a social feed. Over the first month since launching the feature with limited promotion more than one million people have joined the group and more than 5.2 million users have utilized the feed.

Our feed is caption fitness oriented content and pictures and driving engagement as noted by the approximate 345 million views of shared posts. With fitness focus content tend to be unique from the larger social networks which we believe highlight the power of a vertically focused social network.

We know there is a network effect to the platform. For example, users who have a friend on a platform walk on average 700 more steps a day. Overtime, we believe that in utility and interactions through a social network can increase a switching cost for users, if they are contemplating by a competitive wearable device and increase the probability that they upgrade within the Fitbit family of devices.

We see evidence of this happening today with a growing percentage of activations coming from VP customers including those that were inactive. For example, 36% of our activations in the quarter came from VP customers with 40% of these VP purchases coming from reactivations and customers who are inactive for 90 days or greater.

We also expanded a nutrition section of the app expanding the food logging features making user to track calories in versus calories out and macro nutrients, helping users better track right nutrient balance for the health and weight post.

Fitbit remains the most downloaded app in the health and fitness category, the iOS AppStore and Google Play. We are also seeing early signs of success of our integrated approach to growing our subscription and premium revenue business. for example, our integrating our Fitstar offering with the Fitbit data flow, we have captured not only new users, but also grew our subscription revenue.

While still immaterial, Fitstar revenue grew approximately 40% on a year-over-year basis and highlights the opportunity that comes to more tightly integrated approach. Our direct channels fitbit.com continue to gain share expanding from less than 10% of revenue in 2016, the 13% in the first quarter.

We continue to believe this channel provides an exciting growth opportunity, not only from the utilized to drive the sale of upgraded devices for a large and growing installed base of users. We believe we can utilize it to grow our premium business.

I also wanted to share with you some steps bout the enterprise side of Fitbit. While still representing less than 10% of revenue, we believe it can not only be a source of future growth, but also provide greater predictability and sales durability to the platform. In the recent third-party analytic studies sponsored by Springbok, Fitbit secured the highest average score in their devices, with Fitbit Blaze ranking the highest of the 21 devices reviewed for using in corporate wellness.

Two other calls outs in a study in terms of importance enterprise customers include long battery life and sinking with wellness center, both of which Fitbit ranks highly. It's factors like these that makes us the partner of choice for the likes of Medtronic and United Healthcare.

We have much work ahead of us. Execution on the rollout of our smart watch product line is moving forward and our overall business is going as planned. Our new EVP of operations is being a critical eye towards improving our processes and is focused on operational excellence and supply chain efficiency.

It's likely it will manifest itself in several ways, but ultimately we believe there is an opportunity to improve quality, reduce cost and increase the speed in which we bring new products to market. And while still early in a process of diversifying our revenue streams, we remain excited about our vision and roadmap.

With that, let me turn the call over to Bill, who will talk through the financials in more detail. Bill.

William Zerella

Thanks James. My comments will be focused on a financial or review of the first quarter of 2017. I’ll then provide our guidance for the second quarter. Before I go through the details, I would like to remind investors that the financial references are to non-GAAP measures except for revenue or unless I specify otherwise.

Fitbit sold three million devices in the first quarter at an average selling price of $96 generating $299 million of revenue in the quarter. From a growth perspective, we have remained at bright spot with revenue up 29% on a constant currency basis to $88 million or 29% of revenue.

FX was a meaningful headwind in the quarter, representing 11 points of growth. U.S. sales were $170 million representing 57% of revenue. Asia Pac sales were $21 million representing 7% of revenue and Americas excluding the U.S. sales were $20 million representing 7% of revenue.

As James mentioned, support by our promotional activity, also in the quarter was significantly better than our reported selling figures and better than our forecast. Including Fitbit.com, using the U.S. market as a proxy, sell through revenues declined substantially less than our reported revenue growth decline.

Based upon our data, we do not believe this decline is a result of competitive dynamics, or the shift by consumer towards more full feature devices and smart watches. While we still have excess inventory in the channel, inventory levels are moving in the right direction.

For example, U.S. channel inventory levels declined 30% during the quarter. Our Flex 2 product remains the exception with relatively high inventory levels in the channel. Accessory and other revenue in the quarter added an additional $4.70 of revenue per device.

Gross margin declined 660 basis points year-over-year, but were in line with our forecast and full-year guidance of 42% to 44%. A decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a change in mix as well as excess component materials and manufacturing capacity. Pricing declined approximately 4% on a year-over-year basis with fewer Blaze devices sold and a greater number of Charge 2 and Alta and Alta HR devices sold.

driven primarily by a reduction sales and marketing operating expenses declined 8% year-on-year. The spending was marginally below our forecast as we benefited from some favorable timing related to media and display advertising in Asia that we expect will shift into Q2. These costs exclude $5.6 million restructuring charge, [jaw bone] (Ph) litigation cost which were less than one million in the quarter and stock based compensation related to our restructuring.

On a net basis including the employee's impact by the restructuring, headcount declined to 120 people to end the quarter at an adjusted 1631 heads. We are less focused on the number of heads and more focused on the underlying cost and we will look to leverage our remaining engineering center to help us scale our global platform.

Given the relatively low revenue run rate as a percentage of revenue, the individual OpEx line items are bit distorted and above our long-term forecast. Our operating spend reflects strategic investments we are making to support our product road map in 2017 and beyond. Our consumer enterprise health groups and a further build out of our back office infrastructure to support our increase in scaling global growth.

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $52 equating to our non-GAAP loss of $0.15 per share. The non-GAAP effective tax was a impacted by the geographic mix of the income worldwide and was 43%. Offshore losses in certain foreign jurisdictions cannot be utilized to lower taxes in other tax jurisdictions.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with $726 million of cash and short-term investments and no debt. This is an increase of $20 million from the end of Q4 2016 despite the net loss per basic share due to the fact that a number of charges in the quarter were non-cash in nature. Approximately 90% of our cash is located onshore.

Day sales outstanding declined to 68 primarily reflecting a reduction in sales volume and so in the balance sheet declined 30 million to 200 million. With fewer sales in the quarter accounts receivables declined to 195 million. Accounts payable declined to 186 million driven by lower production during the quarter and payments of contract manufacturers for the inventory build in Q4. Free cash flow generated in the quarter was $21 million.

Now let me turn to guidance. We expect revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $330 million $350 million. We expect a net loss per share of $0.17 to $0.14. similar to Q1, we expect our tax rate to be approximately 43%. This is lower than our previously guided tax rate of 50% and will vary depending upon the mix of domestic and international revenue.

Lower tax rate will result in less net benefit given the loss position and subsequently lower earnings. We expect basic share count to be approximately 228 million shares and stock based compensation is expected to be in the range of $24 million to 26 million. We expect to build both inventory and accounts receivables in the quarter placing downward pressure on free cash flow.

We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of loss of $45 million and $55 million. Despite our projected cash burn, we believe our robust balance sheet provides ample flexibilities to invest in the business organically and inorganically to innovating growth. In addition, I wanted to reaffirm our prior full-year guidance.

We expect revenues in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.44 to $0.20. And negative free cash flow in the range of $100 million to $50 million. Given an expected increase in working capital needs, we expect free cash to trend towards the lower end of our range.

With that, let me turn the call back to the operator to answer questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And we will now take our first question from Matthew McClintock with Barclays.

Matthew McClintock

Hi yes good afternoon everyone. James, you talked about the success of the Alta HR, the Charge 2 et cetera, you had some pretty good product launches over the last year, I know you had the headwind in the United States with inventory et cetera, but as you look globally, I would like to focus on international markets, what do we need to see in Europe for maybe a more meaningful acceleration and business there, you had some growth there but in acceleration, in Latin America too, where you actually see decline. What do we need to see to see the product sell a little bit better there, is that a infrastructure thing, if not your business internationally? Thank you.

James Park

Yes, so a few things one, actually our EMEA business has been growing nicely and that’s come due to a few change that we made in the localization of our marketing message and so that’s something that we will continue to do both in EMEA and in APAC as well. And then secondly, it's the trends that I noted in the call is that we are seeing a shift over the higher featured devices and smart watches overall across all the markets, and I think as we enter the smart watch category, I think that will be a catalyst for growth in the international markets in addition to the U.S.

Matthew McClintock

And then if I could follow-up on that, I think you in '15 you had rough 50,000 stores that distributor product and that increased to 55,000, how should we think about distribution and distribution partners, or distribution growth both in the U.S. and internationally over the next several years, especially as you enter the smart watch category, is that something that can meaningfully increased that number, or is are you pretty well penetrated in terms of number of retail stores?

James Park

Yes, it depends on the market. So in the Americas I think we are at the level that we need and we will focus on existing retail partners, I think internationally. There is more opportunity to grow the number of stores. Not only that, as I mentioned as well, our direct business is growing pretty awfully as well and that’s an international story.

Matthew McClintock

Thank you.

Operator

And we will now take our next question from Travis McCourt with Raymond James.

Travis McCourt

First a housekeeping one, Bill do you have the cash flow from operations and capital spending in Q1, and then my financial question is, so if we think about the full-year being 42.5% to 44% non-GAAP gross margins, kind of help us build a bridge from the 39% 40% in Q1, what are the drivers to kind of improve that as the year goes on? And then just a clarification James on the EMEA growth are you still seeing sell through growth in EMEA or are there sell-in components that contributed to that?

James Park

So Travis so first cash flow from operating activities was $49 million in Q1. That’s number one. Number two in terms of the bridge to our full-year gross margin, so we expect aggressively through the year that we will see sequential improvement in gross margins. Now obviously as we get to the second half especially in Q4 that will be more meaningful in terms of the impact for the full-year. But you can assume that we are basically modeling some sequential improvement as we go through the year.

Travis McCourt

And so you feel like you have a good handle on the cost structure of the back year launches at this point?

James Park

Yes, I think we have pretty good clarity. And we have pretty much gotten through the period of taking a lot of reserve and charges though the last few quarters. So we will start to get a cleaner view of our margin profile based on the inherit margin structure of each product going forward.

William Zerella

And on the sell through question we don’t have specific sell through data for EMEA, but we are carefully monitoring inventory levels and I think we are happy with where we are.

Travis McCourt

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

And we will now take our next question from Joe Wittine with Longbow Research.

Joseph Wittine

Apologies if I missed it, but did you offer any sell through estimates, for the quarter [multiple speakers]?

James Park

We did not. What we said was that the underlying sell through in North America was greater than our sell-in and the metric we did give was that our channel inventory levels in North America declined 30%.

Joseph Wittine

Okay, are you able to give maybe any insights on the monthly progression of sell through whether you are seeing further deceleration or whether you think you bottomed?

James Park

No, we don’t get into that level of granularity. We just look at the full quarter.

Joseph Wittine

Okay as a follow-up ASPs rebounding nicely, did you maybe discount less than expected or is that more a product of mix more heavily weighted toward the 150 price point? Or is it just a recovery versus what is a really easy comp in the fourth quarter where competition was really disrupted?

James Park

Yes, it's primarily a function of the dynamic that we experienced in Q4.

Joseph Wittine

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And we will now take our next question from Katy Huberty with Morgan Stanley.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] on for Katy, thanks for taking my question. A question on channel reduction as you get towards your goals for the first half are you anticipating additional promotional prices to get there and if so is that something that will be affecting the P&L at this point? And just a follow on that in the process of getting inventory back, are you seeing reduced commitments perhaps on certain SKUs and certain price points from your retailers? Thanks.

James Park

Yes, so with respect to your first question, we will be selectively continuing to support the channel in order to drive down channel inventories further in Q2, so that we can enter the second half with a clean channel. We will be selective in terms of doing that and it depends on the geography as well, right.

So since we really don’t have the excess channel inventory in other parts of the world as much as we do in the U.S., it would be a little more tempered. But there will be certain promotional activity and that’s all incorporated into to our guidance.

Your second question? Can you repeat the second question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, so in the process of getting the inventory back on track, are you seeing reduction in commitments from your retailers, perhaps at certain price points, I think you and your competitor mentioned this morning that they are seeing some weakness at the low end. It sounded like from your prepared comments that there might be some kind of mix shift going on towards the higher end there. Just general comments on retailer commitments just across different SKUs would be nice. Thank you.

James Park

I don’t think the retailer commitments are changing. The only comment that we made in our prepared remarks related to Flex 2 that our channel inventory levels did not decline as much there as we would like. So there are still more Flex 2 in the channel, with that exception though we are not seeing anything else that’s unusual.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks so much.

Operator

And we will now take our next question from Sherri Scribner with Deutsche Bank.

Sherri Scribner

Hi thank you. I thought the detail on the two different groups consumer and enterprise health was interesting. I know that enterprise health is still less than 10% of sales, but can you maybe talk about what you are thinking in terms of the growth trends for that business and then also in terms in of structuring it? Are you recognizing the full revenue for the device in that segment, how does that work and then finally for enterprise health, have you signed up any additional enterprise customers? Thanks.

William Zerella

Yes, I’ll take the first part of that question Sherri. So what I would say is that number one we are looking at different business models on the enterprise health side and we are still in the earlier stages of driving towards some those models, so it's too soon to say how that ultimately plays out. There specifically are no revenue streams right now that we are deferring on that side of equation, that would result in any kind of the deviation of results.

I mean for the most part most of our revenues there are still sales enterprises and we recognize those revenues streams upfront, there is some deferral for software dashboard that we sell on a subscription basis, but those are pretty minimal. Hopefully that answers the first part, and let James answer the second part.

James Park

Yes. In terms of the overall business there is a few things that we are seeing that I want to call out, one wanted to talk little further about our integration with United Healthcare, so it’s still in the early stages of a roll out, but there continues to be strong interest in the [indiscernible] program and this will give us a future opportunity to sell more Charge 2 devices.

And there is an update right now more than 1,300 companies are using Fitbit to further the corporate wellness and we have also seen a lot of upward momentum in a number of studies published in institutions like UCSS, [indiscernible] et cetera who are all choosing to use Fitbit devices over competitive products in Q1 2017, for using studies and dietary as mentioned and stress and exercise.

So a lot of good news there and I think the organization of the business combining our group health and our digital health business into one is going to allow us to better tackles the opportunities in the healthcare ecosystem.

Sherri Scribner

Thanks and then you mentioned the more advanced device whether it’s a smart watch or whatever you want to call it, which you are hoping to have a out soon. I guess there is some chatter that maybe that device is delayed, I think you said on the call that you feel comfortable with where you are in terms of the development. Maybe you can provide a little more detail on if you think its delayed or it its going as you thought it would? Thanks.

James Park

Yes. Our new product introductions are on track. The business is going as planned. And that’s why we are reaffirming full-year guidance on this call.

Sherri Scribner

Thank you.

Operator

And we will now take our next question from Jason Mitchell with Bank of America.

Jason Mitchell

I was wondering if you tell us how much of Alta HR made it into the channel in Q1. I think you said last year 47% of revenue was from the Blaze and Alta. And then on your repeat buyers what kind of devices were those repeat buyers buying on, is it new Alta, was that the primary driver and do you have any data on what that demographic looks like?

James Park

Yes, so first in terms of Alta HR as a percentage for the quarter was a little bit under 20%, so obviously kind of shipments into the channel for new products were substantially less than they were last year. And the second part of your question was want more detail on in terms of upgrades. I mean we don’t provide any specifics around that, so I don’t have any clarity that I could add to what we have already said in terms of the percentage of people that were upgrade they are not those, how many were reactivations.

Jason Mitchell

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

And we will now take our next question from Charlie Anderson with Dougherty and Company.

Charlie Anderson

Just wanted to talk a little bit about smart watch. So we have seen some commentary from Apple feel very strong about the end market, then we have seen Huawei kind of question coming it [indiscernible] coming at it kind of a different way. I wondered James just from your perspective what you are seeing now in the market in terms of what is working what is not and the role that you guys think that ultimately play there?

James Park

Yes. So overall we are optimistic about the smart watch category, and a lot of that optimism is driven by what we feel is going to be our own unique perspective when we launched our product. And that’s going to be a focus on health and fitness, but what the right channel purpose functionality, long battery life, coupled with an amazing interactive experience and one of the largest most effective fitness social network. So I think all those things working together makes us pretty excited about the launch in our entry in this smart watch category.

Charlie Anderson

Great and as a follow-up I just want to ask on OpEx, I mean you guys have gone through this recent the headcount reduction. I wonder as you look around for any other opportunities as you have new operations peak in, are there any other places you are seeing or maybe you could be a little bit more efficient on the OpEx side? Thanks.

James Park

Yes, hey so we are going to continue to optimize on the OpEx side, I mean we thought about how we have executed on our plan to take $200 million out of our exit run rate from last year. Frankly a lot of the other operational opportunities resonate within our gross margin profile, if you think about improvements on the supply chain side and quality, those are big profit money that we have taken some significant charges for in the past that we think there is opportunity to improve.

So we have new leadership on that side, inside the business with [indiscernible] joining us. So that is the pretty big focus going forward and that will play out over time. But there is nothing that will happen there in the short-term, but overtime we think we can get some improvements and that would ultimately be accretive to our gross margins.

Charlie Anderson

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

And we will now take our next question from Stanley Kovler with Citi.

Stanley Kovler

Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask James, if you can walk us through your thoughts on just a market segmentation, think about some good, better, best type of perspective. And also taking to the second half of the year as we enter the smart watch category, how should we think about your portfolio overall, should we think about expansion of your portfolio into new devices, upgrades of your existing lines and sort of keeping the same price segments or should we anticipate the more consolidated market segmentation strategy? And then I have a follow-up. Thank you.

James Park

Yes, I think for our products portfolio what we are looking to do is streamline of portfolio around - in the traffic category, and I think one of the themes that I commented on in prior quarters is that part of reintegrating growth is simplifying our product line in trackers. And the reason for that is just helping make sure that consumers better understand which product is right for them. And so streamline and portfolio will help pretty tremendously in doing that.

With smart watches, it's something new, and so I can't comment too much, but again what we are trying to do is not over run consumers and when launched we will have a pretty focused product portfolio there as well.

Stanley Kovler

Thanks and then just looking at the user base that you guys have, it sounded like that grew a little bit from Q4, so I wanted to ask what the active user base look like sequentially, if you can talk about that directionally? And the way I’m thinking about it is that 100% out of that larger base that 50 million base that you respond to. in 2016 the attach rate to that base of repeat buyers was somewhere in the 7% to 8% range and in Q1 because of the channel inventory situation, and lower sell-in that get to about 2% of attach rate to that base overall. How should we think about that going forward of that user base that you guys have, what product do you think that you can hang on to more regular basis? Thank you.

William Zerella

Yes, so this is Bill. So first in terms of our active user niche, we update that once a year, we don’t update that on a quarterly basis, right. So we provide an update there on our last call our Q4 call. I think some of the bigger measurement that are also important that we sort of talked about this overall engagement. And James had some reference to feed, I'll let James to talk a little more about that because that’s I think a pretty important metric or dynamic to understand in terms of our community.

James Park

Yes, so as you see at a big chunk of revenues coming from VP purchases and a big driver of VP purchase is making sure that our community of users our existing user base is highly engaged. And the feed I think is a great and successful example of how we are continuing to do that. We launched the feed in the first month over one million people have joined the group and these are group such as walking groups, running groups, new parent groups et cetera and there has been a incredible level of engagement, 345 million views of post and we are pretty excited about the power of this feature to entire user base together.

Stanley Kovler

If I could squeeze in one more. Bill could you just clarify the comments you made on the foreign exchange and what impact if anything that have on gross margin?

William Zerella

Yes, so foreign exchange this was primarily in EMEA had an impact of let me just go back and check the number for you, it was $8 million on reported revenue for the quarter. Oh sorry $9 million, that’s EMEA overall for our financials when you look at all the foreign jurisdictions it was about $5 million. So it had some impact on gross margin we didn’t specifically break it out but you can do the math based on $5 million for consolidated results.

Stanley Kovler

Thank you.

Operator

And we will now take our next question from John Kernan with Cowen and Company.

John Kernan

James you talked about innovation in both the hardware and the software side of things. How is this ultimately can affect the active user base and engage of that installed base? And then just a follow-up to that can software and hardware reach of point where you could have potentially subscription in recurring revenue to maybe offset some of the inherent volatility in the product cycles?

James Park

Yes. So large part of our strategy in both the hardware and software innovation road map is really focused on outcomes. And if we can deliver really positive healthy outcomes for our users I think that’s going to impact the engagement rate and levels of our users in a positive way. And I think part of that is around addressing specific health conditions or developing programs in the future our part of it a social features like the feed that I just mentioned so all these things are going to work together in concert.

John Kernan

And then just on the software and hardware maybe potentially adding some type of subscription services as more innovation comes through and helping to offset maybe some of the volatility product cycles?

James Park

Yes, so a big reason for the organization of the business and to the consumer price groups is that in the consumer side there is going to be two focuses one is continuing to innovate an launch on hardware, but we are also going to heavily focused on growing a recurring consumer subscription business there. And in the prepared remarks we did cite some on step on FitStar while still immaterial, the FitStar business is growing pretty nicely and we are going to be continuing to invest pretty healthy on building a subscription business, but there is a lot of potential.

John Kernan

Okay. Thank you, good luck.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Kunal Madhukar with SunTrust.

Kunal Madhukar

A quick one on the market expenses, how much of that was promotional spend, in terms of discount and debates versus advertising?

James Park

So we don’t provide that breakout, I mean obviously our media spend declined significantly from Q4 and that accounts for a very big part of the quarter-on-quarter change. Some of the promotional discounts were actually accrued the end of Q4, so if you go back to our Q4 earnings call you will see that we talked about some of those stock ad allowance is being accrued on the balance sheet. So some of that basically made its way into Q4 and not Q1.

Kunal Madhukar

Okay great. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] And we will now take our next question from Ben Bollin with Cleveland Research.

Ben Bollin

I wanted to start on the channel inventory, how much inventory you feel is in that channel today, weeks or total units and where do you think that should be in the same regard? And then I have a follow-up.

William Zerella

So, we typically don’t get into specifics in terms of what is exactly in the channel, I mean what we talk about obviously on the call is that we worked down channel inventories 30% in North America which is very significant since this is our largest market. We expect to continue to work down channel inventory again in Q2. So we get to a clean channel. So the amount of week inventory for various retailers differs and different retailers have different views of the how they should have in the channel.

And it can range anywhere from eight to 10 to 12 weeks that various retailers looking to have. And it also pretend like products and where we are on the product cycle. So there is a lot of puts and takes. But I think the most important think for investors is to understand that our sell though we are substantially greater than our sell-in because of how much we drove down channel inventories in North America.

Ben Bollin

Okay. If that channel inventory positioning continues to work down in Q2, but there is some carry over into the back half, how do you prevent the risk that partners may exchange older their inventory for new product as it comes available, really work to clear that out here in 2Q or what sort of thoughts on how you prevent that risk in the future?

William Zerella

Yes, I would just say directionally when everyone looking to end of life of products, we work with our channel partners and work for our supply chain build to orchestrate a soft landing in terms of metering down channel inventory as we have been meter up for a successful products.

And that just happens in the normal course overtime as we transition to new generation products. So I’m not sure that dynamic is any different going forward than it has been in the past. We are obviously looking to get us good at it as we can going forward. So that we don’t have you know excess positions in the channel that in point and time.

Ben Bollin

Thank you. Last question for James you talked about the sweet spot part of the market ends consumers move to more forfeiture products, what do you think the price band is for that more fully featured product? And what do you think Fitbit’s greatest differentiation opportunity is in that area. That will feed the floor. Thank you.

James Park

I can't comment to you specifically on again a specific sweet spot, but our strategy is always been to provide a wide range of products. Currently our products range from $59 to $300, and I generally see that holding, even as we switch from trackers to smart watches. And in terms of differentiation, I think some of the key factors are one, it's going to be our relentless focus on the best health and fitness features on our device coupled with just the right level of general purpose features.

I think all of our devices has been characterized by long battery life which is critical, and a lot of key health applications such as sleep. We have broad platform compatibility across android and IOS and it's all buttressed by a huge community of users that are highly engaged as you can see from some of the feed stats that I stated earlier.

Ben Bollin

Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen that concludes today's conference call. We thank you for your participation.

