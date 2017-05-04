Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 03, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Julie D. Tracy - Wright Medical Group NV

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Wright Medical's first quarter 2017 conference call. We appreciate you joining us. I'm Julie Tracy, Wright's Chief Communications Officer. With me on the call today are Bob Palmisano, Wright's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lance Berry, Wright's Chief Financial Officer.

We issued a press release this afternoon regarding our first quarter results, and a copy of that press release is available on our website at wright.com. The agenda for this call will include a business update from Bob, a review of our financial results from Lance, a question-and-answer session, and then conclude with closing comments from Bob.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call includes forward-looking statements, including statements about our outlook for 2017, our beliefs and expectations regarding the outcome of pending litigation, 2017 cash flow and new products, including AUGMENT. Each forward-looking statement contained in this call is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Additional information regarding these factors appears in the section entitled Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the press release we issued today.

More information about risks can be found under the heading Risk Factors in Wright's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2016 filed by Wright with the SEC on February 23, 2017, as supplemented by our other SEC filings. Our SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov and on our website at wright.com. The forward-looking statements in this call speak only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Our earnings release and today's discussion include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations, which appear in the tables of today's press release and are otherwise available on our website. Note further that our Form 8-K filed today provides a detailed narrative that describes our use of such measures.

In addition, as a result of the sale of our large joints business to Corin, all current and historical operating results for the large joints business are reflected in discontinued operations. Unless otherwise noted, today's discussions refer to results from continuing operations. Also note that unless otherwise noted, all growth rates discussed today are on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

With that introduction, it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Bob Palmisano. Bob?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Thanks, Julie, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. We continue to make significant progress this quarter on the initiatives that will enable us to achieve our longer-term goals, and I will provide you an update on those initiatives and our Q1 financial results.

Our upper extremities business continued to have strong growth as SIMPLICITI drove 13% growth in U.S. shoulder business. Additionally, we launched our PERFORM Reversed Glenoid in March, and anticipate that this will drive accelerating revenue in the second half of the year as we deliver additional instrument sets to the U.S. field.

In our U.S. lower extremities and biologics business, we saw outstanding growth of 28% in the most technologically advanced portions of our portfolio, which include AUGMENT, SALVATION and Total Ankle Replacement.

Growth in the core lower extremities and biologics portfolio were significantly lower, primarily due to the revenue dis-synergies in the quarter, which we anticipated. The key to improving our growth rates in this core lower extremities and biologics portfolio is our sales force expansion, which we have completed ahead of schedule. This accelerated implementation of our sales force expansion plan resulted in some short-term distraction in the first quarter that we expect to be offset in the second half of the year.

We had outstanding gross margin performance of 79% as reported and 79.4% on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, in the first quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 260 basis points, right on track with our plans for the year. We will continue to focus on improving our balance sheet and our cash flow throughout 2017, and expect to make significant progress on our specific Vital Few initiatives in this area.

Let me now provide some additional color on our business results for the first quarter. First, let's discuss our sales force expansion. We have added 115 U.S. sales reps, which is 30 more than we had originally planned. Throughout the process of implementing this expansion, we identify additional opportunities for rep adds. Approximately, 100 of adds are in the U.S. lower extremities business, half of which are conversion of associate reps to quota-carrying reps, and half are new hires.

As of today, all of the conversions to quota-carrying reps and the new hires are complete, and we are aggressively executing our training programs for these new reps. Today, we have approximately 300 direct quota-carrying lower extremity reps in the U.S. versus approximately 200 at the beginning of the year.

The accelerated pace of rep adds created some friction in Q1 in our lower extremities business, and we do not expect to see any meaningful benefit from these rep adds until Q3 as they will be focused on completing their training and building relationships in their new territories. We do, however, expect to see the benefit of these rep additions in the second half of the year as expanded footprint greatly focus on our core product portfolio, and greater incentives to drive growth begin to take effect.

Next, I want to discuss some continued favorable trends in our Total Ankle Replacement market. On April 14, Medicare issued its fiscal year 2018 Inpatient Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule for inpatient hospitals.

As a result of sustained advocacy and leadership by Wright Medical over the past five-plus years, and similar advocacy engagement by the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposed a major shift in reimbursement policy, and payment rates for primary Total Ankle Replacement procedures.

If enacted as proposed, the impact of this change would be an estimated $7,000 increase in Medicare's payment to hospitals for all primary Total Ankle Replacement procedures. Increasing in the current unadjusted (07:18) average hospital payment from about $12,000 to about $19,000 for 2018. It is unknown how a change in Medicare may affect private payers' reimbursement rates for primary Total Ankle Replacement. But if Medicare payment rules are followed by private payers, private pay reimbursement can similarly for primary Total Ankle Replacement.

If enacted as proposed, the reimbursement policy and payment rate changes would be effective for dates (07:55) of service beginning on October 1, 2017. We believe, this significantly improved reimbursement once finalized, combined with the anticipated launch of our INVISION Revision Ankle System in the third quarter of this year, will help support the continued conversion from Fusion to Total Ankle Replacement.

Total Ankle Replacements represent one of the fastest-growing segments in med tech. We continue to believe that the Total Ankle market is significantly under-penetrated, and could ultimately grow to four or five times its current size or roughly $400 million to $500 million market.

We believe, the combination of our technology-advanced products significantly improve reimbursement, and the upcoming launch of INVISION, the first two Revision Ankle could create a tipping point in the adoption of Total Ankle Replacement.

In the U.S. upper extremity business, we continue to improve our market-leading shoulder portfolio with the launch of PERFORM Reversed Glenoid in March. This is an important addition to our PERFORM platform, as it is an implant with porous metal fixation that is specifically shaped for treating patients with challenging glenoid anatomy.

This introduction completes the PERFORM family of bone-preserving glenoid solutions, and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering a differentiated product portfolio with the ability to address a broad spectrum of clinical needs and the largest segment within shoulder replacement.

Early clinical feedback on PERFORM Reverse is excellent, and we continue to be excited about the prospects for this product. Most of the product availability in the first half of the year will be focused on existing business. As we rollout additional sets to the field in late Q2 and Q3, we will then be able to more aggressively pursue competitive conversions, and drive accelerating growth rates in the second half of the year.

Turning now to our other strategic priority in 2017, which is cash. In addition to completing our merger integration and realizing the remainder of our cost synergies over the next two years, we have had a big focus on improving our balance sheet and our cash flow. The benefits that we're anticipating in 2017 are largely due to initiatives that we have been driving for last couple of years, including improving inventory and instrument utilization, and increasing DSO efficiency. The first initiative is one that I've discussed before, that is moving the upper extremities' inventory into our hub network.

During the first quarter, we made good progress, and as of today, we have moved approximately half of the upper extremities revenue from direct sales districts into the hubs, which is about double where we were at the beginning of the year, and right on track with our plan.

We believe, the hub system is a competitive advantage as it brings us closer to our customers. We also expect to realize the same significant benefits as we saw when we established our hub network, and moved the lower extremities inventory into hubs. These benefits includes much more control on visibility over the performance of our field inventory and instrument sets.

A reduction in our field inventory days on hand, an increase in the accuracy of our demand forecasting and much less time spent by our sales reps on inventory management, resulting in improved sales rep productivity. As we said before, this is a significant project that will take most of 2017 to complete, but we expect this will benefit us significantly in 2018.

In closing, we are building a company with sustainable mid-teens constant currency net sales growth, gross margins in the high-70% range, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 20% three to four years post close of our merger. We feel very confident about our ability to achieve these objectives, and believe we are positioned to perform and positioned to accelerate.

The sales reps additions, new product launches and ongoing rollout of AUGMENT and SIMPLICITI are all on track. We continue to make significant progress on profitability and cash. The company is well-positioned strategically, and today, we are the leading extremities biologics company in the world, both in terms of leading edge products and size.

Through the remainder of this year, we intend to build on our lead. We are right on track with our key revenue drivers for 2017, and remain confident in our full-year guidance, which calls for annual constant currency growth of 12% to 14%, excluding impacts of revenue dis-synergies, the Salto divestiture and the impact of extra selling days.

We continue to expect there will be strong acceleration in the second half of the year as we annualize the impact of the merger revenue dis-synergies and begin to realize the benefits from the expanded U.S. sales force and new product launches.

With that, I'll now ask, Lance to provide further details on our first quarter results. Lance?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Thanks, Bob. As we get started, please note that unless otherwise stated, all of today's discussions regarding our sales growth rates refer to our constant currency growth rates, and our results of operations refer to our as adjusted results, which are non-GAAP financial measures as described by Julie during the introduction of our call. Unless otherwise noted, today's discussions refer to our results from continuing operations. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in our press release.

Bob covered the highlights of our underlying sales growth in his earlier comments. I will provide some additional color on the P&L, and then focus more comments on the outlook for the remainder of 2017. Globally, our net sales grew 6%, as anticipated Q1 growth rates were most impacted by the revenue dis-synergies, which we estimate were in the range of 3% this year.

The U.S. lower extremity business was flat in Q1. As Bob discussed, this is the portion of the business that is most impacted by revenue dis-synergies, which we estimate were in the range of 5%. We start to annualize the dis-synergies in Q2, have most of them annualized in Q3, and then have minimal year-over-year impact in Q4. Our U.S. Total Ankle business had continued strong growth of 18%.

The U.S. biologics business grew 9% in Q1. Some deceleration from the prior quarter was anticipated as we have increasingly tougher comps for AUGMENT. However, as Bob discussed, we also had lower growth in the biologics products other than AUGMENT. Overall, we continue to see strong growth in the most technologically-advanced portions of our lower extremities and biologics portfolio, specifically Total Ankle, AUGMENT and SALVATION.

The rest of the portfolio was more challenged. However, we already have plans in place to accelerate their growth back to the levels that we expect. Specifically, as Bob discussed earlier, the majority of our rep additions are targeted and improving growth in this part of the business, while maintaining the great focus we have on more technologically-advanced products.

Due to the normal case of training and relationship building, we do not expect any meaningful contribution from the rep adds until Q3. The products that are lagging are some of our shorter sales cycle products, and we are confident that the increased size and focus of the sales force will drive additional sales.

The U.S. upper extremity business grew 12% in Q1, due to the continued strength of our solid portfolio. With the addition of PERFORM Reverse, we believe we have the leading shoulder portfolio, and we look forward to accelerating growth in the back half of the year, as we roll additional PERFORM Reverse sets into the field, and can focus more aggressively on taking share.

Our international business grew 4% in Q1, in line with our expectations. As we have discussed in the past, you should expect to see variability in our international growth rates from quarter-to-quarter. You should expect the growth rate in Q2 similar to the first quarter, as this is one of the toughest comps of the year for international.

Now, moving on to some detail below the sales line. Please note that all of my discussions will refer to our continuing operations results. Beginning with our Q1 adjusted gross margin, we achieved 79.4% for the quarter, an increase of approximately 90 basis points over the same prior-year period, driven primarily by manufacturing efficiencies.

As to the line items making up our Q1 operating expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled 72% of net sales for the first quarter compared to 73.4% in the prior-year period. The decrease as a percent of sales is driven primarily by the capture of cost synergies, and leverage from incremental revenue.

R&D expense was $12.4 million in Q1 of 2017, and $12 million in Q1 of 2016. And finally, amortization expense is approximately $7.4 million in Q1 of 2017, compared to $6.5 million in the prior-year period. Below the operating income line, net interest and other expense was $8.6 million for Q1.

For share count, our Q1 per share results as adjusted are based on average diluted shares of 103.7 million for Q1. If the company had been in a net income position, average diluted shares for Q1 of 2017 would have been approximately 105.5 million shares. Altogether, this resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $18.2 million, and 10.3% of net sales for the quarter.

From a cash standpoint, our total cash balance including restricted cash at the end of Q1 was approximately $386 million, which includes $150 million in escrow to fund a portion of the metal-on-metal Master Settlement Agreement. This balance is included as restricted cash on our balance sheet.

I will now discuss our 2017 full-year guidance. Consistent with Wright's past practice, please note that our guidance ranges and assumptions for 2017 exclude any consideration for the effect of potential future acquisitions or any other possible material business developments. Additionally, it is important to note that we'll be using a number of non-GAAP financial measures to describe our outlook for the business.

In particular, unless stated otherwise, all today's discussions regarding our financial guidance refer to our as adjusted results of continuing operations. Our press release issued today notes those items that are excluded from our as adjusted results.

As stated in today's press release, we continue to anticipate net sales for full-year 2017 of approximately $755 million to $765 million. This range assumes a negative impact from foreign currency exchange rates as compared to 2016 of approximately 2%. This assumes about a 1 percentage point (18:57) cushion, as compared to current currency rates.

$10 million of net sales dis-synergies resulting from customers lost over the course of 2016 due to the sales force integration, approximately $3 million of dis-synergies from the anticipated divestiture of the international Salto ankle business; and a positive impact of approximately 1% due to four extra selling days in the fourth quarter of 2017.

This net sales guidance range implies constant currency net sales growth of 11% to 13%, and approximately 12% to 14%, excluding the negative impacts of revenue dis-synergies and Salto divestiture of approximately 2%, and approximately 1% positive impact of the extra selling days.

We continue to anticipate full-year 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $78.5 million to $85.5 million. We estimate approximately 105.1 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for fiscal year 2017. If the company were in a net income position, diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for 2017 is estimated to be approximately 107.5 million shares.

As we stated on our last call, overall, we expect constant currency sales growth rate to be lower in the first half of the year and then accelerate to the mid-teens in the back half of 2017 as we annualize dis-synergies and benefit from our new product launches and sales force expansion.

Q2 growth rates are expected to be generally in line with the first quarter with a slight benefit to the U.S. growth rate from beginning to annualize dis-synergies. We expect to then see a strong growth rate acceleration in Q3 as we more fully annualize dis-synergies, begin to see benefits from the rep adds, the ongoing PERFORM Reversed launch, and the launch of INVISION.

Looking at revenue quarterly cadence from an absolute dollar standpoint, Q2 is typically seasonally softer than Q1, and with our growing business, results in a Q2 that is typically very similar in absolute dollars to Q1. Q3 is typically the lowest quarter of the year. The sequential decline in dollars from Q2 to Q3 is expected to be less than normal this year as the new product launches and rep adds partially offset seasonality. Q4 is always by far the largest quarter of the year due to seasonality. And the uptick this year from Q3 to Q4 is expected to be even larger than normal as we have four extra selling days in Q4.

We expect our adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 300 basis points for the full-year to be fairly consistent over the course of the year, with the second half margin expansion slightly larger than the first half due to higher revenue growth.

In closing, as anticipated, our Q1 growth rate was significantly lower than our longer-term goals as we face a maximum year-over-year headwind from dis-synergies, and we are not yet reaping the benefits of our new product launches and sales force expansion. The product launches and rep adds are on or head of schedule and we are confident that they will drive significant contributions in the second half of the year.

We are looking forward to strong execution for the rest of 2017 where we will be able to devote our efforts completely to driving our new products, expanding our direct sales forces, and improving our business processes.

With that, we would now like to open up the call to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Joanne Karen Wuensch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Good evening. Thank you very much for taking the question. I want to spend just a little bit of time on the sales force hires. It sounds actually encouraging that you are hiring more than you thought that you were or expected, and that you're well into the training process of it. But can you expand a little bit on the word friction, and how long does it really take for that to be resolved?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. Joanne, I'll take that. We announced the new territory alignments, a new comp plan that went along with that in mid February at our national sales meeting. So what occurred then, which we anticipated, was reps that were changing parts of their territory, in other words changing accounts around because another rep or new hire was going to be taking over portions of that began to kind of focus on their new territories as opposed to their existing line. And the new rep that we hired is not operational yet. So, in this interim period is that we – our business suffered a little bit as a result. But I think that, longer-term, certainly as we get into Q3 all that will be behind us. I think the whole system is going much smoother now than when originally announced. I think, we took great care in communicating and explaining everything, but still it was a pretty big change for everybody. And as territories and customers and accounts moved around some is that – that's what we call friction.

Joanne Karen Wuensch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Thank you. And as a follow-up question, to get to your mid-teens growth target, you had 6% constant currency this quarter plus 3% dis-synergies, can you bridge us from how do we get from sort of 9% to mid-teens? Thank you.

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah, Julian, really as you get to the back half of the year, you're pretty clean from dis-synergies, but you take a 9% to 10% first half of the year excluding dis-synergies and then you get to the back half of the year and you really have significant contributions from PERFORM Reversed and from all these rep adds that – that's what's going to see us accelerate into that mid-teens level, that's really more of what we're trying to drive the company to. And then, we also have the four extra selling days in Q4 that you don't have in the first half. And that's really the things that are going to get us from where we are right now to that point where we're trying to drive the company.

Joanne Karen Wuensch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thank you very much.

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. Thank you for taking the question. I guess, first one to start on the guidance or so, if I guess, just picking your common plans on the cadence. It seems like there is some additional kind of backend loading here. Is that really a function of the friction that you're talking about with the Street that's modeling the cadence? Can you just help us understand what's changed because you really need a big fourth quarter to get up into the range now?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah, Matt, if you look at the growth rates, it is a pretty significant increase in the second half versus the first half. But if you really just look more in absolute dollars, trend throughout the year, it's pretty logical, and in particular, I would point to the impact of the – as we talked about previously with Joanne, a 100 rep adds in the lower businesses, a significant increase in the sales force in the PERFORM Reversed is really a significant launch on the upper. Additionally, you really – you don't have any impact much at all on a growth rate standpoint from dis-synergies in the second half of the year and you have a very substantial impact in the first half of the year.

And then the four days is a significant impact in the fourth quarter. So if you just think about those things that's going to drive the revenue moving throughout the year, it's a fairly logical movement throughout the year in absolute dollars. But some of the things, it's related to comps and things like that do make the growth rate look pretty significantly increasing from first half to second.

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then may be just a follow-up on the rep changes. I would assume that it's a challenge that kind of pull-off that big of a addition, all these people in the new territories. What do you think in terms of turnover? I guess can you speak to how the reps are kind of adjusting to the new territories? And how you're keeping them engaged and to – likely – I guess this new situation?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. Matt, you're correct. It is challenging, because this is a big change to the organization. However, I think that we developed a pretty robust communications plan, not perfect, but very robust. And as it checks out for 2017 is that the comp is probably going to be at least similar to what they would have expected under the old plan. We have mechanism in place to make sure that that happens.

And I think those are kind of the big things where people are moving between one district manager and other district manager, those add some level of risk. But generally speaking, I think that things have really calmed down nicely versus when we first launched this, as I said in mid-February at the national sales meeting. This is still and if you are an orthopedic rep and particularly if you're a foot and ankle rep, this is the place you want to be in terms of opportunity, in terms of products, product portfolio and all the support that we give to – in a very focused way to these products.

The whole comp thing is always big with reps. And we certainly did not in any way look at this as an opportunity to save money, just the opposite, is that we have said philosophically, is that we want to be the highest paying, most demanding company there is. And I think that the programs that we have in place, particularly as people get used to them will bear that out.

So I think that, it was expected that, when we first let people know what their new territories are going to be, and how they're going to affected and (30:09) is that, they always – what I call distraction, and it was, as people were a little bit concerned, and kind of say, well, let me focus on my new territory, not my existing one, and that did occur somewhat in Q1, and they'll be – through Q2, those things will still happen, because we're not going to be fully up to speed with all these new hires to get them all trained and operational in that shorter period of time. But by the time we're in Q3 and Q4, I think, this thing will be humming along, and all those benefits that we foresee will come to fruition.

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thanks for the color.

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks. Hi, guys. First, I wanted to just clarify on the non-AUGMENT biologics. I think, you mentioned there was a little bit of pressure there. What was that from?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, the – basically is that, the non-AUGMENT biologics are directly related to the core foot and ankle procedures. And as they were slower in Q1, but the associated biologics went along with that.

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. Sure. Make sense. And then, just secondly, internationally you mentioned before, expect that variability quarter-to-quarter, but what do you see as more of the sustainable growth of that business over a period of time, and maybe you can walk us through some of the focuses for you guys there?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

I think that we should be in high-single-digits in that business over time. It is lumpy, because a significant amount of our international business is in distributor markets, and those orders don't fall kind of a normal trend and quarters mean nothing when you're in that business.

Our direct markets are a little more predictable, and we're seeing some high growth in some particular markets, in the UK, Australia, Canada and some – not so high growth areas like in France and Germany, where reimbursement is an issue.

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Okay. Great. Thanks, Bob.

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi, can you guys hear me, okay?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yes. Hi, Glenn.

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Two questions, first, AUGMENT. We all track AUGMENT off of your website, you put out the sales, and it just seems by what we're tracking, AUGMENT is starting to slow, starting to plateau. So I'm wondering if you could give us a little bit more color behind AUGMENT? And how are things going in terms of the VAC committees? And is AUGMENT doing better than what we're seeing on the website? Thanks.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I don't think the website is a good proxy for how AUGMENT is going. I mentioned in my prepared remarks that, most technologically-advanced products being Total Ankle and SALVATION and AUGMENT, and I'm talking of lower extremity, not upper, grew about 28% in Q1. AUGMENT was significantly higher than that, that's about all the color I'm going to give you. So...

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. That's good color. And then, just as my follow-up, you've added more reps, but you're maintaining your EBITDA guidance. Reps come with more expenses, so maybe can you quantify what the new reps are contributing in terms of expenses?

And then, how should we think about EBITDA with the added reps? Should we be thinking about EBITDA coming more in the center of guidance to the lower end of guidance? Any color would be helpful. Thanks.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. Glenn, so we are adding about 30 more reps than we had originally planned, and there is some incremental cost to that. But if you just kind of think about what a new rep – so this is not going to be a really, a high-volume senior type rep, this is going to be a newer rep, in kind of their annual costs and 30 of those, it's not a huge number.

And it's just a type of number that within every year, you're making allocation decisions and prioritization throughout the year on what's going to have the biggest impact, and the cost of the incremental rep adds was just at a level that we're able to handle just through some reprioritization of planned spending, and therefore, no change to our EBITDA guidance.

On our range, we give a range, we try and put a range really that we think is realistic. We're only one quarter into the year, and we're maintaining our range and no comment other than we expect to deliver in the range.

Glenn John Novarro - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks for the color.

Matthew Miksic - UBS Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking our questions. So I know, you gave your synergy numbers and guidance – you've given in dollars is $10 million and $13 million for the full year, and then in the quarter, you gave it in percentages, but I just wanted to kind of make sure we're looking at this the right way, Lance, based on your comments. It sounds like the impact in the quarter globally was about $5 million, and maybe U.S. lower was about $3 million. Is that round numbers approximately correct?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, I hadn't done the exact math on absolute dollars. We said, it had about a 3% negative impact on the Total business, and of that, mainly weighted to the lower extremity business, which it had about 5% impact there. That does leave some impact in the other areas of the business, probably more on international than anything else, but those are the numbers we gave, 3% in Total headwind, and 5% headwind for the U.S. lower extremity business.

Matthew Miksic - UBS Securities LLC

Got it. Yeah. And that translates into at least the numbers that I – that's what I get, but – and when you say international, is it predominantly international lower?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

No, actually, it was spread in international. It was more – little more complex than that internationally.

Matthew Miksic - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Got you. All right. And so, I guess what I'm trying to figure out is, if it is, let's say, I guess, if you were to look at it proportionally, how much of that – how far into this, if you want to talk about it in percentages, this, little less than half the way through of your total expectations for the year in terms of impact – the way we look at or something like that?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I think, if you think about on growth rates, we think definitely it's – dis-synergies will have a year-over-year impact on growth rates – the impact will be the largest in Q1, and it will diminish from there, it will have a slightly less headwind on growth rates in Q2, and then have a pretty small impact on growth rates in Q3 and Q4 is pretty clean.

Matthew Miksic - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Plus we have the plusses in Q4. And just again, to make sure, I know you've given this 1% impact in your comments, and appreciate you (37:48), but the 1% for the four selling days, can you walk us through, math on that?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

The four extra days, they're going to add an amount of revenue that equates to roughly 1-extra-percent.

Matthew Miksic - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. In total?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Correct.

Matthew Miksic - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. All right. And then, if I could, just one on the reps, as well. And just following-up on Glenn's question. Love to understand what the dynamic in the extremities market is like for reps in terms of either bringing these folks on board or more you'd love to add – with younger folks and the hopes of training them up to be better reps, that kind of color would be helpful? Thanks.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I'll take that. About half of the 100 new quota-carrying reps are internal promotions, associate reps moving on up. So they are very familiar, obviously, with our products and (38:54) cases and don't need a lot of education on that. What they do need education on is customary relationships, competitive – how to deal with competitive situations and a lot of the selling kinds of features in. So we have developed a pretty robust curriculum to bring these people up to speed as quickly as they can, and their education will continue, for not only this quarter, but in the next couple of quarters before they are fully proficient.

Now, the reps that we are hiring, the other 50 reps that are new hires, there's a much more product-orientated training that is taking place. We just had a big group into our facility in Memphis two weeks ago. And I spoke to them at some length, and they all were revved up and ready to go, but they have generally come with sales acumen, working for other companies, even some orthopedic companies, but not necessarily so, but are spending most of their training times, learning our products and learning – getting – so that when they're in cases with physicians, they're proficient.

So it's about 50/50, and we're developing, and our training is geared towards getting them proficient in what they need, and proficient as fast as we can get them proficient. So that's what it is, we have – everybody at this stage knows, where they're going to be, what their territories are going to be, who their accounts are going to be. And with that (40:52), there's some modifications that will always happen near the end, but so it's a pretty well all laid out, and we are very heavily into the execution phase of this right now.

Matthew Miksic - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, Bob.

Bob Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Can you hear me, okay?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. Hi, Bob.

Bob Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Hey, good afternoon. So I just have sort of a simple question, I just wanted to make sure I had a good understanding of the guidance that you guys are providing on the revenue growth side. So – and I apologize, that a couple of calls going on, but Q1 seem very straightforward. Obviously, you reported the 6 points, but called out the 3 points of growth being limited by the disruptions that you talked about previously.

Q2, it sounds like the guidance is for flat sequentially in terms of absolute revenue dollars, and so that's obviously also a depressed year-over-year growth rate because of the tough comp, and lingering the same issues. So do I have it right so far, Lance?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yes.

Bob Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. So I guess, one thing I'm curious with the guidance that's implicit about the back half, is when you think about organic trends. So obviously, you've got some weird things going on with selling days in the fourth quarter, but kind of organically, in the fourth quarter, like how do you expect to be finishing the year from sort of an organic growth perspective, kind of, again putting aside the extra selling days, what's the underlying growth that you expect to be finishing up in the fourth quarter based on the guidance that you provided?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. So on a same selling day basis, we're expecting the growth to accelerate into the kind of mid-teens range in the second half. And so, that will be the trajectory that rolls on into 2018.

Bob Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. So that's on a same-day selling basis?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

That's correct. That's really what the comments would – if you do the math, our comments would imply from our guidance.

Bob Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Okay. Thank you very much for that. And then, the second question, I was just wondering, coming off the Orthopedic Meeting, we heard something from bunch of the competitors out there. Bob, in your perspective, from a competitive perspective, are you seeing anything different out there that's worth calling out, either on the lower extremity side, on the shoulder side or is your view that competitively heading into the early part of 2017, you haven't seen any difference?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Regarding the upper side of the business, we certainly, I think, if you would ask me a year ago, I would've said that, some competitor would've been out with a short stem, stem-less design by now, and that has not happened. So, I don't know, although people talk about it a lot for one reason or another that has not happened. And so, our SIMPLICITI product is going extremely well, and then when we have the PERFORM Reversed Glenoid, again is a kind of unique product. I don't think we're going to be significantly ahead of competition for a strong period of time.

On the lower side, I tend to think of lower, and it's not purely this way, but directionally it is. It's almost like two different businesses, is that, you have the technologically advanced products. You have SALVATION, you have Total Ankle, you have AUGMENT and these products are high ASP products that are sold based upon technology, being advanced technology.

The other part of the business, what we call core, which is more than half the business is basically screws and plates. And there is a lot of small competitors, regional players in this market. People that you wouldn't even recognize the name of, that are very active in the core foot and plate business, because there's not – there's not a lot of differentiation between most of the players.

And that core business tends to be very heavily – what I call an activity-based business. In other words, you have to hustle for that business, you have to be there, you have to be willing to drive to get a hammertoe procedure, whereas the technologically advanced products are not like that. And that's why as we go forward and we add these reps, we are focusing a portion of our sales force really on getting this core business back to the good growth rates, because I think that has more potential than we're seeing right now.

The advanced technology products, that's a whole different field, that involves a lot of training, it involves technology with doctors and those are high [Technical Difficulty] (46:15) the reps tend to like to sell, because of – they make more money selling those. So the reorganization in our sales force, which includes 100 additional reps is geared towards dealing with both ends of the business that we can get our core up to significant higher growth rate. But at the same time, there are people focusing on this technology-advanced products, so that we don't open the door for competitor.

Bob Hopkins - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Raj Denhoy - Jefferies LLC

Hi, good afternoon.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Hi, Raj.

Raj Denhoy - Jefferies LLC

If I could, maybe just follow a bit on your comments around the shoulder market. If I'm parsing out what you're sort of having a focus on, it sounds like shoulder is going to be a pretty significant part of the growth acceleration in the back-half of the year. And I guess, a lot of that is driven by the launch of PERFORM Glenoid product, but is there anything you can give us in terms of what gives you confidence in that, are you seeing any early adoption of that or how do again we could just get comfortable again in that acceleration you're expecting in the back half?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. We launched the product in March, and our launch went well. We are trying to keep up with the demand for sets. So we're limited a little bit right now. And have limited our rollout of this product to our existing customers, as we get more sets in the field which will be in the second half, as I think we can make some competitive inroads in that, that's the plan, I think. It's such a unique product, I think that, our sales force is telling me that they have a significant waiting list, and they're waiting us to get more sets to them, so that they can maximize that.

Raj Denhoy - Jefferies LLC

And then, I imagine, it isn't really all that important given that you've got two really interesting products, but between SIMPLICITI and the Glenoid product PERFORM, do you have a – I guess, one of those perhaps carry more weight as you move into the back half of the year in terms of growth?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Well since – the Glenoid product's new, so that's all growth, but to be honest, I'm sure that there is some cannibalization there, I don't know exactly how much, but the SIMPLICITI product has now been launched for over a year, and we're seeing steady growth in that business.

Now we have more difficult comps than we've had, but we're moving ahead. There's no slowdown at all, and so, we talked about the growth we had in Q1 in upper was primarily driven by SIMPLICITI, and we see that as a major product as I mentioned to an earlier caller, without any competition presently. Although, we expect that, that will change sometime, I hope, but sometime, I can't say when, it'll change.

Raj Denhoy - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Fair enough. And just one last one, a clarification on AUGMENT. I think you had made some comments around looking for some product extensions with the FDA, as the year went on. Is there any update in terms of what timeline looks like in terms of – I think, it was an injectable version of AUGMENT.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. That's the – injectable is the next product that we will have on the market. We think that will be a significant boost to AUGMENT. I don't have, any additional timelines for you, as we've discussed in the past, it's very difficult to predict these things. We'll let you know, when we hear something good or bad, but nothing new to report.

Raj Denhoy - Jefferies LLC

Is that part of the acceleration you're expecting or is that all upside should it come in?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

No, I think that's – we would consider that upside. What we saw when we launched injectable in some of our international markets, and everything is not the same, but we saw a significant increase. AUGMENT injectable versus the other – the way you currently do with components. And so – it can be used really in more procedures, because of you can get it in two different areas that, the current system is difficult to get into. And the handling characteristics are so much superior that, physicians really like to use it.

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

All right, just to be clear, our guidance does not include any – our 2017 guidance does not include any potential benefit that would come from an injectable approval, if it were to occur in 2017.

Raj Denhoy - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Jeff D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Thank you. Good evening, guys. So most of my questions have been answered. I guess, just a couple of clarifying ones. So Bob, just on that injectable AUGMENT, I guess my question would be, you said, good or bad updates from the FDA, have you had any conversations with them over the last couple of months since we last talked, that would push you in one direction or the other in how you're feeling?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

No, nothing. And I'm sure that, there's been conversation, but there's nothing plus or minus to report.

Jeff D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Fair enough. And then – yeah, sorry, Lance, were you going to say something?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

I'd say, Jeff, their context good would be, it's approved, bad would be, we're on a different regulatory path, that would be kind of context for good and bad.

Jeff D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah. And you can't that supplement, so you can't go down the supplement pathway, is that what you mean, Lance?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

That's a poor example. I'm just saying, my color in between that, we're unlikely to give.

Jeff D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. No, I understand that. Okay. And then just on the sales rep side. I do want to understand one other point or try to tie together a couple of things you've said, Bob. So when you're converting those associate reps to quota-carrying reps, it sounds like you're taking them out of maybe territory A, where they were a supporting rep and moving them into and giving them a new territory, where they're now a quota-carrying rep.

So is some of the disruption you're seeing just as in territory A where they're being removed. There's just not as much support function there for that quota-carrying rep, that's remaining, and you just got to get somebody to kind of easier to backfill into that supporting role, and that's where we get the pickup in the back half of the year. Just any color there would be helpful?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

That is part of it. And in some cases, the other part of it is, is that, in a territory that is large enough, where there is currently a quota-carrying rep and associate rep is, they may be splitting that territory, which would enable both reps, one would be more focused on Total Ankle Replacement and SALVATION and the other might be more focused on core products, and then, we'll have time to grow the business as opposed to be tied up in one large territory, and that is increasingly evolved by the way to the more technically-advanced products.

Jeff D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah. And I'm sure, you don't want to get too granular, but if the quota-carrying rep has to feed some core business to what used to be the associate rep, is that where some of the frictions lie as you were referencing or again just help us understand that?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

That could happen, although, I think from a comp perspective. There's no downside in the way that the comp program is rolled out for that rep at least for this year. But it's more or less – the more friction comes from reps that had customer A, customer B, customer C, customer D is no longer going to have customer C, that's going to go to the new rep. But the new rep's not totally up to speed yet, and the existing rep is focused on his territory. That's where most of the friction is coming from.

Jeff D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah. That helps. Thank you.

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Bob, it looks like about $2 million out of the $4 million in the miss versus the Street (55:07) came from the lower extremities outside the U.S., and I would imagine that wasn't impacted by the sales force hires that you've been talking about on this call. So could you help us understand what happened in lower extremities outside the U.S., which was down 8% year-over-year?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. I guess, I'd say, this is Lance. I mean, that's a hard, you're talking about versus the consensus line item modeling, that's challenging for us to try and reconcile for you. I will tell you, international in total was, kind of in that mid-single-digit range that we had signaled to people you should expect, and we're really thinking about that international more in total as opposed to individual line items. With that, Bob, I don't know, if you want you to add?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

No, I'd just add so – we don't do consensus. We look at how we can over a period of time grow our business effectively and to (56:10) potential. And so, what we did in terms of in Q1 of adding all these reps, that was – that and we did it faster than we had expected.

There were some (56:27) to go along with that, but the long-term reward, and it's not that long-term, because for the year, we certainly do anticipate being in our guidance. It was worth – and that's the way, and if we had to do over again, we would do it again. So we're not too focused – and I don't mean any disrespect, but we're not too focused on consensus.

We're really focused on how we could maximize this business, not just in a quarter, but over a longer period of time. And I think that, what we did in this year strategically is very beneficial to the company, very beneficial for value creation. And although, Q1 might have been slightly short of consensus, we think that, we're really on the right track, strategically, and executing against that, and think that we're going to have an outstanding year.

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Guys, I probably didn't ask my question right. Lower extremities outside the U.S. grew about 9% in 2016, 5% in Q4, but it was negative 8% in Q1, and I was just wondering if there was something unique in Q1 2017 that depressed the lower extremities growth outside the U.S.? And just lastly from me, so that was my question, it really wasn't so much versus consensus. And then just lastly, Bob, any color on the end markets in the U.S., upper, lower extremities that you would call out? Thanks for taking the questions.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

I'll let Lance to take the question about the O-U.S. business, and I'll take the end market question.

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. So the growth rate was lower, Larry. As you point out, there's nothing specifically to highlight as we've talked about. The international business can bounce around from a growth rate standpoint due to the stock and distributor business and certainly line items within international are even more susceptible to variability than the total. So nothing specifically to highlight, and international in total was in line really with our commentary of what we were expecting.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

So regarding the end markets, in the upper extremity business, the shoulder business is really, has a terrific growth profile to it, I think our – we expect to be mid-teens in that, and I think, everybody is seeing growth in upper extremity – shoulder replacement. So that's a very healthy business for us, and I'm sure for other folks.

Lower extremity business is that, I think that the core products, there are more – where we are is that, our organization got – we're victim of our own success to some extent. Our organization really got focused on selling these higher-end technology-advanced sexy products. And we're not so focused on the core pipe and screw products, which as I said before, make up over half of our business.

And so – in that extent is a lot of these competitors, and I think that they're not mega competitors, (59:47) they're small regional players, actually gain some market share over us in Q1, but that's why we did what we did. That's why we developed a plan, we recognized this last year. We announced it to everyone at the beginning of this year. It is that, we need more feet on the street to reach the potential of our total business, both ends of that lower business.

So we're excited about that, we think that, that plan strategically is a great plan. It took some guts to say, we're going to add 100 reps, but I think that, it will play out, because we see these markets both the basic core market is a very healthy growth market, and we see the more exotic products as really a significant growth market, but they are a little bit different in their dynamics.

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you for taking the questions.

Kaila P. Krum - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions. So despite the sales force friction, you did comment that several of the key – more differentiated products are still performing really well there. So I guess, can you talk a little bit more about what specifically is shielding those products from impact, and what gives you confidence that we won't see the friction issue taper into those segments, if the focus does shift back to the core segment?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. (01:14:17) the more differentiated products, Kaila, are the ones that are more – it's a more of a technology sell and an education, medical education sell with the physicians, and our organization is very adept at doing that, and have gravitated towards that.

Most of the new hires that we are talking about are going to be more geared towards getting the core business back up to its potential. So I think that the friction that we talk about was in the core end of the business, not in the differentiated end of the business, if you want to describe it that way, and as we get these, all these adds up and running, and trained and productive, is that the – both sides will be able to grow without any friction.

Kaila P. Krum - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. That makes sense. And then, second, just on that Total Ankle market, I mean, it feels like all of the pieces are sort of falling into place for growth to really accelerate in Q4, and then into next year, just with INVISION, and then the potential payment rate increase.

So I guess, to what extent do you think that the market can accelerate, perhaps in 2018? And do you think that, that payment rate increase might be able to actually drive the overall market size, even above that prior $500 million long-term target?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, I think that – I'm not going to forecast growth rates in 2018, although and I think that, they should be really healthy. When we look at a $400 million or $500 million market, we're saying in that, you get to there by thinking, and we have some third-party research that leads us believe is about – somewhere about 80% of the Fusions that are done are appropriate cases for Total Ankle, if the physician wants to do them.

And the things that stand in the way of the physician doing them is, part of it's cyclographics, is they're late adopters, they don't get into things easily and quickly. They take some more time. But more than that, it is the time that it takes versus the reward that they get. Speaking to physicians all the time about how the surgery time and then, they were, they didn't feel being compensated well.

The third aspect of that is, what if something goes wrong? What if I do a patient, something goes wrong or I did it when they were younger, and now I have to – they're having a problem, what do I have? Up until now, they haven't had that true Revision product. And starting in Q3, that will be part of it.

And the other part of that is, we – our generally technology-advanced products, PROPHECY is such a big deal. I think, when our competitors think about Total Ankle, they think about an implant. We look at this as a whole system of things INBONE, PROPHECY, INVISION, INFINITY that, so that we can cover everything that may happen in that.

And the other part, as I said, the time that it takes versus the reward, it's documented and there's papers been written that an INFINITY case with PROPHECY is about 45 minutes less time on average than a normal Total Ankle Replacement, so all of those pieces add up.

And as I said in my prepared remarks is, I think, the Total Ankle market is terrific, I thought it was terrific three years ago, whatever we decided to focus on extremities, and that it's going to reach a tipping point, and I think these things, this added reimbursement, INVISON having the bailout in case something goes wrong; PROPHECY to make it easier and less timely, all are going to lead to that.

And the cyclographic nature of physicians that are (01:05:49) doctors, I think the pressure will be on them, I think to start doing them – to be up to speed and to practice medicine. So, I think all those things (01:06:01) that this business is going to accelerate, I'm just not prepared to say, at what rate in 2018 and 2019. But we had most people look at this about $100 million business, and that's why how we get to $400 million to $500 million is really – is getting the vast majority, if not all of the appropriate cases given the technology that we have.

Kaila P. Krum - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. And just one last question on just AUGMENT, as it relates to kind of the course of this year, how should we think about potential clinical catalyst regarding AUGMENT, and just more long-term clinical work you guys are doing there. Thanks.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

The major clinical work we're doing is what we talked about as injectable form of AUGMENT. We think that has the most gain in a shortest period of time. We do think that, AUGMENT is potentially a platform technology that could be used in other areas. We had some initial exploratory work done in those areas, but we have not launched anything, and I don't think we will be in the near-term future anything outside the foot and ankle end of the market.

Andrew Ronald Hanover - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to start on just trying to quantify what the impact is on the friction word. Is it somewhere between 200 bps to 300 bps on a quarter on top of about 3% for dis-synergies?

And how do we think about friction in the second quarter? Yeah, and then when you're discussing friction, I just want to be clear, is this more of a company specific, sales rep specific logistics or was there opportunity for some of these small ankle binder type companies to come in and get kind of door opening for them?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

So Andrew, I'll take the part on the impact to Q2. And so, we're not going to specifically quantify the friction, we're just noting that, that was some headwind in the quarter, that once you get into the second half of the year, that will turn into a tailwind from the rep adds.

As far as Q2, we're trying to be pretty clear that, in absolute dollars, we expect the Q2, that's pretty similar to Q1, and that's in total the comments, not specific to any line, but that's really what you should expect.

As far as many competitors, the cases occurred, and if we didn't get them, somebody else got them, but mainly we're viewing this as Bob talked about, this core foot and ankle is very activity-driven. And we had areas where we didn't have people driving the activities in the first quarter, because they're focused on a new territory or driving more technologically-advanced products.

As we move into the second half of the year, we're going to have a significantly larger number of people focused on driving these activities in that part of the business, and we think there will be a significant impact from that.

Andrew Ronald Hanover - JPMorgan Securities LLC

All right. And then, one more thing about these sales rep adds, whether it'd be an associate or a new hire? Do the reps have to get pulled out of their territory in order to get trained? And then, how do we think about sort of a mix between competitive reps versus reps that might have come from other higher-growth markets? Yeah.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

The associate reps that were promoted to quota-carrying reps, had both field training and headquarters training. The new hire reps had a significantly more centralized training, because they're unfamiliar with their products, and a longer training cycle than the associate reps that are being promoted.

Andrew Ronald Hanover - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then one last one just on Salto, the O-U.S. portion of it, I think, April 1 was the day that Integra could come and execute the agreement, just wondering if you've heard anything on that front? And what are you expecting in terms of when they might execute the agreement?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Andrew, technically as of today, they've not exercised their option, but we expect that to be soon, and I think that's backed up with some public comments that they've made. And so, we anticipate that'll be in the near-term.

Andrew Ronald Hanover - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay.

Chris Pasquale - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thanks. I wanted to start with the IPPS change. Bob, what percentage of the Total Ankle population is covered by Medicare?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

I don't know, Chris. Generally speaking, Total Ankle Replacements are done on older patients where we have – our plans are that, with some of the advancements (01:11:47) to get it down to lower patients. So I would assume that's a significant portion of the business that is covered by Medicare.

Chris Pasquale - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. And then, what do the economics for the procedure look like for a typical hospital at the current payment level? In other words, have they been losing money on these cases in the past?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

No. I don't think they've been losing money, but this $7,000 increase is going to go a long way both from the physician and for the hospital to make them much more excited about doing Total Ankle. We hear it a lot of time – the week before last, I was out in the field with reps for a whole week, and at the time we didn't have this information that, we do now about the change in reimbursement, and there were a lot of docs really complaining about it. So I think this is going to be very, very helpful to accelerate the Total Ankle Replacement business.

Chris Pasquale - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. And then just one last one from me, you talked a lot about the mechanics of the sales force expansion, but you just kind of brushed over the thought process behind what actually drove the expansion to be upsized versus what you were thinking in January.

Could you just kind of walk through the thinking there, what was it that you identify that led you that decision, and why do it all at once here and risk some incremental disruption versus layering it in? Thanks.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Didn't mean to brush through it, Chris, I promise you, is that, as we got into this, and we started adding and dividing, and we just saw more opportunity. So it's as simple as that. There were many ways that we could have gone about this, but we wanted to do this is a way that got us through this as quickly as possible so that we could be – in a very short period of time have this behind us, and be on a purely accelerating path as opposed to having this as a overhang for many quarters to come.

We could have made a decision, we decided to do it the way we did it, and even though it did cross a little bit of frictioning in Q1, and perhaps in Q2, we think that the – that friction is worth the benefit that we're going to get as we get into the second half of the year, and then into 2018 and beyond.

Richard S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Hi, thanks. Just two quick ones, Lance, what was the actual pro forma growth rate in the first quarter, excluding the divestiture – Salto?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

I'm not sure what...

Richard S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Was it 9%? Was the pro forma, like the equivalent to the 12% to 14% for the full year?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

So I don't know about the reference to Salto, but the growth rate excluding the impact of dis-synergies was roughly 9%, yes.

Richard S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. So 9% is the number, and you said that the first half is 9% to 10%, is that right?

Lance A. Berry - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. That's what we talked about. If we have absolute dollar sales that are similar in Q2 versus Q1, you should have a little bit of acceleration in the U.S. due to annualizing some dis-synergies, but in that range, yes.

Richard S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. And then, just as we think of the non-AUGMENT biologics comments, Bob, that you had made, should we just think of those essentially getting pulled through, and as the distraction kind of mitigates as we move through the year, that non-AUGMENT biologics portion should also kind of begin to rebound (01:15:50)?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah, that – the non-AUGMENT biologic business has a direct relationship to the core foot and ankle business, and that's what we are focused on, the majority of what we're focused on in fixing and accelerating with the additional rep adds. So as we go through the latter half of the year, and the new rep adds take effect as that business will also be affected in a positive way, as will be the core business.

Richard S. Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Mike Matson - Needham & Company, LLC

Hi, thanks for fitting me in. Just wanted to ask about the decision to add an additional of 30 reps above and beyond the additional 85 reps that you planned. I think I asked the question on the last call about how you got to the 85 reps number, and it sounded like you've put kind of some significant thought and analysis behind that number, so what led to add the additional 30 reps?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Well, yeah. We did a lot of analysis when we originally said that the number was 30 reps less. However, we saw additional opportunities that we could drive additional revenue, additional growth and gain more share if we added these additional 30 reps.

And it was a decision that we thought about long and hard, and decided that the – over the long-term, and I mean, even later this year is that, that additional 30 reps is more beneficial having those reps than not to drive the business that we have potential to drive in late 2017 and beyond.

So it's as simple as that, we recognized and it's not a bad thing, I don't think to recognize that you could – to reevaluate where you were – on getting some additional new information, and analyzing it different way and looking at it all different ways. So we decided to go for the bigger number.

Mike Matson - Needham & Company, LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then, as I understand that, the problems that Zimmer Biomet's having at the Biomet plant. It sounds like it has affected the shoulder of elderly as well. So I was just curious if you're seeing any kind of benefit from that with some of Zimmer Biomet shoulder customers switching to your products or being more open to it?

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Yeah. There is some, I just can't quantify it for you – that's a we think a ripe opportunity, and certainly of opportunity, and certainly some of our new products are entering right into those accounts. I don't wish them any bad luck, but I think that we will try to take full advantage of that situation.

Mike Matson - Needham & Company, LLC

All right. Thank you.

Robert J. Palmisano - Wright Medical Group NV

Thanks, operator, and I thank you all of you for joining us today. We have multiple opportunities to a robust new product pipeline to further accelerate our growth, continue to expand our markets and gaining market share.

I believe, we are well-positioned to continue to accelerate our business momentum and drive market-leading growth and profitability. I want to express my appreciation to our team for their efforts in Q1. I look forward to updating you on our next quarter earnings call. We appreciate your interest and continued support. This concludes our call.

