The Lack Of A Valid Offshore Exploration Strategy Is A Conundrum Destined To Haunt Oil Operators Later

However, by not keeping offshore rigs on contract, oil companies are contributing to an industry-wide breakdown.

Rig oversupply and plunging day rates should entice oil majors to invest in offshore but they do not.

Oil prices are obviously stabilizing and we are now experiencing a limited volatility.

Courtesy Offshore Energy Today.

Quick analysis of the offshore drilling sector:

Oil prices are obviously stabilizing and we are now experiencing a limited volatility of a less than $10 in size. Yes, it is still a problem but the situation is now "within control" and the conflict between OPEC cutting production while US increases production -- led by the Permian -- will keep this situation in balance for the foreseeable future with a tight lid around $65 per barrel.

The chart is showing this fact, faster than words can explain. If we calculate 600 days backwards from today, we arrive to September 12, 2015.

If we calculate the average price for Brent oil from 9/12/2015 to now or about 600 days, we have $51.09 on average. This exercise is showing a stabilization that we see as a bottoming of the 600-day moving average with a today Brent oil price trading at support. The consensus is that prices will stay in a $50-70/barrel range for the medium-term.

Another element to consider is the rig oversupply still at a significant level as we speak.

The total rigs stands at 849 according to InfieldRig (excluding 137 rigs under-construction). The number of rigs actually contracted is 422, which represents 49.5% of the total rigs. Below are the number per categories.

Global charts study of the Offshore drilling fleet (click graph to enlarge):

The total rigs including the "under construction" is now 986. 422 rigs are actually classified as "operational". Below is the detail per rig category:

These numbers are showing a strong rig oversupply despite some recent progress.

Furthermore, day rates have plunged to an unprecedented level considered to be well under the breakeven level, despite some increase of utilization in a few segments. Below are the April 2017 day rate per class from Markit.

Finally, Bassoe offshore indicated on April 27, 2017, the following:

At the same time, costs have come down considerably for drilling and services, and oil companies have implemented efficiency programs which allow them to reduce breakeven costs for new projects. Projected costs out to 2020 show that virtually all projects onshore and offshore can tolerate oil prices in the forecasted price band.

Conclusion:

One would think that oil companies would start sanctioning new drilling projects in all segments. But they're not - at least not on a large enough scale to ensure that global depletion rates don't reach unsustainable levels. Instead, the current trend is on "short-cycle" onshore projects with high decline rates and on optimizing current production.

Oil companies are not looking at the problem with a long-term perspective and basically are kicking the can down the road. Depletion rates and dwindling reserves should push oil majors to invest a large part of their exploration CapEx now, but they do not.

Their exploration CapEx is limited to onshore projects with high decline rates to get a quick return on their investment and please their shareholders by keeping the dividend in tact.

W&T inc is showing the difference between an offshore well versus a Permian well. Depletion is 72.5% for a Permian well compared to 10% for an offshore well in the Gulf of Mexico.

The result is easy to see in the chart below from EIA. Many offshore projects have been put on hold or even cancelled, thereby, discovered resources are going down at an alarming rate.

On April 20, 2017, Seeking Alpha published my article about the case of Mexico.

A recent article published on Bloomberg indicated the following:

Mexico's existing oil reserves are dwindling so fast the country could go dry within nine years without new discoveries. That's the message from the National Hydrocarbons Commission, which said Friday that the reserves fell 10.6 percent to 9.16 billion barrels in 2016, from 10.24 billion barrels a year earlier. Once the world's third largest crude producer, Mexico's proven reserves have declined 34 percent since 2013. The decline in proven reserves is driven by record-low drilling activity the last three years, according to CNH Commissioner Hector Acosta. State-owned producer Petroleos Mexicanos drilled 21 wells last year, a record low, after averaging 31 per year since 2010.

Rystad Energy estimated in July 2016, 2P reserves of 8 billion barrels for Mexico with a 2PCX of 72 billion barrels. Rystad is showing a serious problem for the Country reducing the 2P reserves to 8 billion from 9.16 billion barrels.

The fundamental issue:

Bassoe said:

Extended low (or slowly increasing) drilling activity risks being outpaced by the decreasing number of optimal rigs (i.e., operational, warm stacked, or well-preserved) which are available to oil companies. Oil companies have kicked the can down the road. When they reach that can again, however, they will find it battered, rusty, and emptier than it was before. And they'll still need to use it.

However, by not keeping offshore rigs on contract, oil companies are contributing to an industry-wide breakdown, said Bassoe, which may end up coming back to haunt them.

The trend is now to cold stacked immediately any rig that rolls off contract. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had in February, 27 cold stacked rigs and 10 rig held for sale for only 26 rigs operational.

