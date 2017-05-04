iPass' (IPAS) CEO Gary Griffiths on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Kirsten Chapman - LHA

Gary Griffiths - CEO

Darin Vickery - CFO

Patricia Hume - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

Scott Searle - Benchmark

Josh Seide - Maxim Group

Marc Silk - Silk Investment Advisors

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Don. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to iPass' first quarter 2017 financial results call. This is Kirsten Chapman from LHA, iPass' Investor Relations firm. I'm here today with President and CEO, Gary Griffiths; Chief Commercial Officer, Patricia Hume; Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Darin Vickery.

We've distributed the Q1 release over the wire services and posted it on the website at investor.ipass.com. Please note we have also posted our Q1 earnings presentation to the site along with an updated Company presentation.

This call is being broadcast at investor.ipass.com and a replay will be available on the website until the next earnings call. Please note, this webcast is the property of iPass and any copying of or rebroadcasting without expressed prior consent of iPass is prohibited.

Before we start, we want to emphasize that some of the information and statements you will be hearing during our discussions today will include forward-looking statements, including without limitation those regarding our projected performance of the business, financial outlook and revenue and profitability targets.

These statements generally may be identified by the use of the word expect, intent, believe, anticipate and other similar words denoting future events or results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect our opinion as of the day of the conference call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results or make any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of any new information or future events.

Please refer to the press release posted on the website and to the SEC filings including under the caption Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 14, 2017 and in our Form 10-Q filed in the future. For a detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.

On this call, we will provide non-GAAP financial measures. GAAP results and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the press release and on the website.

Before I turn the call over to Gary, I would like to note that management intends to present at the B. Riley Investor Conference later this month. If you would like a meeting or a call with management, please contact the IR team at LHA.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Gary, please go ahead, sir.

Gary Griffiths

Thank you, Kirsten. We said this would be a difficult quarter and it was, and make no mistake we're disappointed with these results. But as I'll explain despite reporting revenue and ACV below our expectations, we have intangible proof points that we are on the right track. We are not varying from the course we've set two years ago. We are confident in our ability to deliver our annual guidance and in our promise of being available on one 1 billion devices by the end of this year.

This quarter the financial results simply do not reflect the progress we've made especially with iPass' SmartConnect our intelligent connection technology. This progress was significant even though growing pains in our latest product releases, typical for new software technologies, contributed for the revenue short-fall. More about that in a few minutes.

More importantly thanks to SmartConnect we made significant progress with partners embracing and in many cases starting to deploy this new platform, and I'll remind you that our future is 100% dependent on having a platform that intelligently manages connectivity in today's mobile world, and increasingly important in harnessing the data that fuels this intelligence. For carriers this means better consumer user experience and improved margins. For business SmartConnect means employee productivity, greater security and decreased mobility costs.

Now many of you are new to this call, so I'll take a minute to set some context by highlighting the relevance today of the strategy that we initiated two years ago. The world is a very different place in 2017 than it was in 2015 and if we hadn’t taken bold steps two years-ago and taken them with urgency it is unlikely that iPass would provide much value in today's mobile world.

First, and most obvious, we reset our operational structure, streamlining the organization and eliminating overhead. These initiatives reduced operating expenses by as much as $4 million per quarter.

Second, we said we needed to increase the size of our global network in order to attract a broader set of enterprise and strategic partners. And off course our network footprint has more than tripled since then, and is now a key tactical and strategic asset as we control more network capacity than other company on the planet.

Third, we changed our go-to-market approach moving from pay-per-use plans to unlimited usage. While many questioned the wisdom of this two years ago, today as carriers are beginning to offer unlimited cellular data plans. Could you imagine trying to sell Wi-Fi based on usage. And let me assure you that unlimited cellular data plans put even more pressure on carriers to off load to Wi-Fi as a means to control cost and improve operating margins. Net this is very good news for iPass.

And finally, we said we needed to change to product that our future was not reselling Wi-Fi, but in the software that delivers intelligent management of global connectivity. Simply said, we are Technology Company, a software company, cutting edge software, technology that requires defining and collecting data as the basis for managing connections intelligently, massive amounts of data contained in our data basis that are processing millions of records per day as our software analyzes and collects over 200 data points for each network connective detective. And today two short years later iPass SmartConnect is setting the standards for how to best manage global mobile connectivity.

In short, the bets we placed two years ago were on target and we’re not diverging but doubling down on this direction. So we made out where this bet is paying off, well by the end of the second quarter SmartConnect either already is or is expected to be moving from proof of concept to deployment by 16 partners in 11 countries crossing all six continents. Many of these countries you would expect the U.S., the UK, Germany, Australia and India, but also in more obscure regions of the world like Serbia, South Africa and the Sudan.

Some of these we've spoken about in the past, but I'll highlight a few today. Vivo for example Telephonic's mobile network in Brazil and Travel Sim in Australia, which recently closed a large deal with the Australian post that will expose Travel Sim's SmartConnect enabled service to hundreds or thousands of Australian customers of the post or the United Group in the Balkans, which use our SDK to provide their customers iPass global Wi-Fi access.

We spoke about Bezeq in Israel, which last month had a successful pass over promotion of their SmartConnect service and is looking for ways to expand this success with us. We signed an agreement with EDCH, the Etisalat Data Clearing House in Dubai that works with over 60 mobile operators crossing the Middle East and Africa. Combined these operators have nearly 50 million subscribers. EDCH will be working with iPass SmartConnect in combination with our partner Accrues to resell our integrated solution across this region similar to Tata. And speaking of Tata, while the ramp of BSNL has progressed slowly Tata has closed two new SmartConnect deals and reports a strong pipeline. Then Città, a 1.6 billion enterprise headquarter in Genova. Città is an international information services and technology company that’s supports the airline industry.

Città recently signed an agreement to use SmartConnect via our SDK and its already perusing new deals. And finally TELRITE's Life Wireless brand is wrapping rapidly and now has over 130,000 new SmartConnect subscribers in the SEC lifeline program. TELRITE is well on its way to becoming our latest 1 million per year account. Now the skeptics among you may point out the partners in regions like Serbia, South Africa and the Sudan are hardly household names, which is true. But I can assure that there are others that we cannot talk about. Big brands, whales, that have already embraced SmartConnect and are actively in trial. And as much as I would like to talk about some of these partners today we have to wait.

So before I turn this over to Darin, here are the key points to take away from this quarter and the months ahead. One, the importance of our technology which I've emphasized and as part of this technology, the increasing world of iPass Verify, our Big Data services.

As I noted on the last call, while we expect our data related revenue to be small this year, it is 100% incremental over 2016. And I'm very pleased to announce today that we did close our first Verify deal in March. Although it's initial contract is modest in terms of revenue, it was as sale to a big partner confirming the value of this data and we believe setting the stage for much larger opportunities with this and other partners in the near future.

Two, our ACV was well below our expectations in this quarter. But we expect this is an aberration, not a trend. As you may recall we had a record fourth quarter ACV. With few deals left to spill over into January, and that Darin will explain the actual bookings in the quarter were actually not far of our plan. The quarter was heavily weighted in enterprise accounts including one large and important enterprise that agreed to double to 10,000 the number of employees using iPass. Another seven-figure enterprise deal was expected to close in March but move to Q2. The pipeline remains strong and we expect ACV to get back on track this quarter.

Three, relations with our network service providers are strong. We spend a lot of time on the last earnings call and in subsequent weeks explaining our rational for increasing our global committed network capacity. These increase commitments to suppliers of course impacted our 2017 EBITDA projections and certainly impacted the gross margin in the first quarter as roughly 80% of our Network Asset Access Cost or NAAC [ph] is now fixed. But we've been in discussions with our key network providers and have succeeded in striking new contracts with some. These new contracts were reduced the committed NAAC in the second quarter and are expected to continue to decline as we progress through the second half. Darin will give you more on that.

And Four, HP. While we've experienced delays, we have made progress with HP recently and now expect HP worldwide sales of devices that include iPass at start as we'd hoped later this year.

In summary, a bad quarter, but highly trend. Our technology is setting new standards, but when on the cutting-edge errors do occur. In this case complex algorithms determining the relative reliability of various networks prevented some valid connections from happening. And our revenue from pay for use customers suffered as a result. Some of these issues were settled and difficult to diagnose, but they have been resolved and while of course there will always be learning required with new code, we anticipate a steadier cadence going forward.

With that, I'll turn it over to Darin for more detail on the financial results. Darin?

Darin Vickery

Thanks, Gary. Total revenue for the first quarter was $14.3 million, down 11% from $16.1 million last quarter and down 3% from $14.7 million in Q1 of last year. We missed the bottom end of our 500,000 guidance range and Q1 revenue by 200,000 or 1% on some unexciting network issues in mid quarter, items Gary mentioned earlier.

In early February when we guided the Q1, we didn’t have visibility to the impact version update to SmartConnect would create in our pay-per-use customers the rest of this quarter. Absent these networks issues we would have comfortably been at the upper end of our guidance range on revenue other drivers such as backlog conversion and churn were well within our expectations.

Major drivers of the revenue decline over Q4, '16 included; first, one time revenue from a strategic partners buyout in Q4 of $950,000 as we discussed last quarter, this was fully expected. Second, churn had a $1 million impact on revenue quarter-over-quarter, the $800,000 was related to Q4, '16 reported churn and $200,000 related to Q1, '17 reported churn. Again this was well within expectation.

Third, $300,000 of declining pay per use revenue on a variety of network issues, including the black listing of hotspots, supplier outages and slower than expected ramp into up committed premium network foot print. Based on seasonal trends and planned rollout activity, we had expected this usage revenue to increase $400,000 over Q4, '16. So we were adverse to our forecast by roughly $700,000 on this issue. While this feels like a legacy type issue, remember roughly 2/3 of our total revenue still comes from customers that pay for Wi-Fi outside of our unlimited plans.

And fourth collection comps related to past due or unpaid invoices adversely impacted revenue by $100,000 this quarter, but that was well in the range of expectation as well. Offsetting these declines, we had $500,000 of incremental revenue recognized based on a ACV close, which was as expected. This incremented was purely a Q4 versus Q1 concepts and represents revenue growth based on ACV conversion over that short two quarter comparable period.

But to be clear this is slightly different in the backlog conversion metric we reported in the press release this quarter. As discussed on the last earnings call, we had $8 million of incremental revenue we expect to recognize in 2017 revenue over 2016 revenue. In the first quarter consistent with our plan, we converted 11% or $900,000 of that backlog into revenue. Each quarter we would expect to convert a bigger percentage of that backlog such that by the end of the fourth quarter we’ve converted a 100% resulting in an $8 million revenue increase year-over-year as we talked about on the Q4 earnings call.

We will continue to report our progress quarterly against the December 31, 2016 backlog expectation as that conversion is a key driver in our annual guidance for this year. We’ve also included a slide in our investor deck to summarize our progress on this metric. Another favorable note we dove [ph] and collected or started recognizing revenue on additional over 2016 ACV, which can be seen in the ramped of differed revenue from 2.5 million at December 31 to 3.2 million at March 31. By the end of the first quarter, we believe we've effectively remediate much of this SmartConnect issues that resulted in maximizing connection success rates over optimizing network connections and expect pay-per-use revenue to rebound in the second quarter.

In addition, we're implementing even more stringent network monitoring tools to early identify supplier network issues and begin resolution dialog with the suppliers in real time. Even with some softness early in the month, March was the strongest usage average month on record for iPass with 865,000 hours of network consumed and while April took a slide step backwards with 5% lower hours consumed, that was expected with the mid-month Easter holiday, and was still the third strongest usage month in the last 12 and 14% better than the February of '17.

Speaking of usage hours, based on the network issues previously discussed, much of itself inflicted, we saw hours consumed fall 3% sequentially in the first quarter, the first such decline quarterly since mid-2015. Without the network issues, we would have expected Q1 '17 to be up slightly. Q1 '17 was up 47% over the same quarter in 2016 and we would expect usage hours for Q2 '17 to be up approximately 10% over the first quarter.

On annual contract value or ACV. We booked 800,000 in the first quarter compared to 4.8 million in Q4 and 2.1 million in Q1 of last year. As a reminder, we define ACV as the committed annual revenue of any new logo or significant up sell to existing customers that were signed or started the up-sell billing in the reported quarter. While this is our weakest ACV quarter since we reported $700,000 in Q4 of '15 over 90% of reported ACV is enterprise which will result in faster backlog conversion.

In addition to ACV we signed at 1.9 million renewals and up-sell with the strategic partner to expand their term by seven months to early 2018 and increase their quarterly purchase commit. As this customer is currently exceeding their commit, we don’t recognize ACV on this deal as it is not incremental to the last quarter run rate. But it is hard to argue that locking in the term for an additional 7 committed months is not a big win for the sales team and a valuable contribution to future revenue and churn mitigation. Including the benefit from the 1.9 million up-sell bookings for Q1 '17 were 70% of our financial plan, so well within spitting difference to make-up in the second quarter.

On churn, we reported 1.2 million compared to 4.3 million in Q4 and 600,000 in the first quarter of last year. As a reminder, we defined churn as the inwards of ACV, meaning for any customer that terminate that has right down of commitment in the reported quarter, we calculate the last full quarter of run rate revenue and annualize to determine the adverse impact on revenue over the next 12 months. Annualized our churn number for this quarter represents roughly 2% of 2016 revenue and was slightly better than our financial planned expectations for Q1 of '17. For a historical perspective on net churn defined as ACV minus churn, see the slide in our investor deck on our website.

On the gross margin which decreased from 34.9% in the fourth quarter to 21.2% in the current quarter. The contributing factors in this decline were first adjusting Q4 for the 950,000 of onetime buyout revenue we talked about earlier, gross margin would have been 30.9% last quarter. Second, one key supplier of premium network we had to up-committed in late 2016 to lock in an extended term and buy additional usage at a lower effective rate. This agreement represented $700,000 or 88% of the sequential increase in NAAC quarter-over-quarter and contributed nearly 5 percentage points of adverse impact to gross margin.

While we had accepted that the early months of this deal would be in short-fall, meaning we would be paying more for network than we would otherwise recognize economic benefit through revenue realization we had some operational issues that slowed our fill-the-bucket initiatives on this up-commit. We worked with the partner for renegotiate the ramp schedule, capped the monthly commit and saved 1.6 million against our financial planning for the rest of 2017 starting in April. The other good news we buy capacity on this network in a cumulative bucket as oppose to a use it or lose it each month concept.

So if we’re successful in ramping usage, we will significantly improve margin contribution to back half of 2017 as we use up inventory of usage we’ve already purchase to drive increasing revenue without a corresponding increase in variable cost. Lastly the lower usage hours in Q1 2017 and resulting lower pay-per-use revenue contributed to remaining decline quarter over quarter in gross margin.

The above example on key suppliers simplifies our solid working relationship with our network partners, who are mostly helpful making post corrections on our ramp and commit schedules. And if a network agreement is just not salvageable, we generally also have an economic hardship clause that allows us to terminate these agreements if necessary. In other words, we monitor these situations carefully and we will take corrective actions when and if necessary. The combination of lower usage hours and higher NAAC cost resulted in our cost per hour increasing 12% from $3.69 in the fourth quarter to $4.14 per hour in Q1.

The silver lining, with hours rebounding in late March, our cost per hour felt back to $3.66 for the month, lower than the average for Q4, '16 and should continue that downward trend through the reminder of the year. For the second quarter, we've set NAAC to flat to down slightly over Q1, '17 and gross margin to start rebounding, showing quarter over quarter improvements sequentially for the rest of the year.

We exit the first quarter with approximately 80% of our Wi-Fi usage under capacity purchase commitments up from 70% last quarter. At this point we're not looking to move any significant remaining percentage of our purchase agreements into the capacity bucket and we will optimize the mix by moving agreements into or out of the capacity bucket selectively upon term renewals.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $4.3 million compared to a net loss of $1.3 million last quarter and $3.7 million in Q1 of last year. This reconciled adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.4 million in the current quarter compared to a $500,000 loss in Q4 and a $2 million loss in Q1 of last year. Even with the unfavorable miss in revenue we managed discretionary operating expense spend and improve the limit point of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the quarter, please refer to our earnings press release for the table counseling GAAP net loss to the GAAP to the non-GAAP reported adjusted EBITDA financial metric.

While the first quarter started the year off a bit behind we still remain committed to our annual guidance number released last quarter and we reaffirm guidance for both revenue at 69 million to 73 million and adjusted EBITDA and a loss of 4.5 million to a loss of 2 million.

With that, back over to Gary.

Gary Griffiths

So as Darin. Before turning it over for Q&A in summary, as we said, not a great quarter, but it was still an important one. As in this quarter with the increase in strategic partners who have embraced iPass SmartConnect in most to most tangible evidence to data, that we're indeed a software company.

Our future is no longer simply selling Wi-Fi, but it's firmly entrenched in the growing need to intelligently manage the complexities of connectivity in the mobile world and as for both operators and for enterprises.

With that let me back turn over to Don for any question you might have.

Scott Searle

Darin quick question, just to get a couple of clarifications on your financial comments, I think you indicated about 2/3 is the pay-per-use base, do you have more granular numbers in terms of the unlimited mix in the subscribers and also on the NAAC cost. How will that scale-up over the next couple of quarters. It sounds like you have renegotiated something's, but it should continue to step up a little bit over the course of the year than I had some follow-ups?

Darin Vickery

Yes, I'll get to the NAC one first. So on NAC as I mentioned in the script actually we expect it to be flat to down slightly in next quarter so in Q2 and then I would expect not much of the ramp in the rest of the year, we will continue to be diligent in negotiating any short-falls that we see and so I feel like we are in a pretty good place with what we've done coming out of Q1 and with some other things we have in the works for Q2.

Gary Griffiths

Yes, and just let me jump in Scott. As Darin did mentioned, just with one supplier alone the total commit that we had for the year drops by 1.6 million in terms of committed NAAC expense, so it's pretty significant.

Darin Vickery

Without giving up much in the way of capacity by the way.

Scott Searle

And just in terms of the mix of unlimited revenue and subscribers?

Darin Vickery

Yes, so on the mix of unlimited revenue, when you look at that out of one third bucket roughly about -- so if you figure that 33%, figure about 15% of that is strategic partner and the rest of that is unlimited on enterprise. And if you'll notice we still report a number which is active platform users for the first time and the long time our active platform users went up in Q1 over Q4. And the biggest contributing factor there is that, we don’t put unlimited subscribers in that number yet we don’t actually disclose a subscriber number for unlimited if they are active on a network they fall into our active platform user numbers. So you can see by the fact that our active platform networks -- our active platform user number is going up that many of those unlimited users are actually on the network in driving usage.

Scott Searle

And then Gary to follow up on your HP comments, just wanted to get a clarification in terms of you expect that to get done and there will be some contribution this year? How is that going to roll into the P&L this year?

Gary Griffiths

Well, I'll let Darin address the P&L part of it given the differed component of that under the structure we have today, but yes we do expect that to be back on track later this year.

Darin Vickery

Yes, I mean to be honest I still don’t have a lot of upside in the planning for the rest of the year. So it's something like that doesn’t occur will actually have some upside in what we were forecasting, it was pretty marginal as far as revenue recognition and the rest of 2017 in our forecast.

Gary Griffiths

And you would see that differed revenue line continued to increase once --.

Darin Vickery

Once they start to ship will see that differed revenue lines start to ramp again like we saw the first time we did with the Asia Pacific deal unless with Hewlett-Packard.

Scott Searle

And Gary just a follow-up on your Verify comments. It sounds like your starting to see some revenue from that now are you getting a better handle in terms of what the business model looks like there, what you can charge for to maybe provide a little bit of color about how that will evolve over the next several quarters?

Gary Griffiths

Yes, let me let Patricia address this, she is fresh off of the call and I'll be anxious to hear what she has to say.

Patricia Hume

Verify we're looking at a couple of offerings Scott. One is a location services data it's really hot topic of these days though one of our offerings will be related to locations services another has to do with the fact that we know where all the hot spots are around the world so the ability to provide heat map to be able to provide location of the hot spots is another use case. The deal that we did in Q1 was actually a representation of our analytics it was a compellation of different dash boards that our customer needed to be able to take a look at metrics associated with Wi-Fi. From a price point we haven’t published our prices yet, but we’re looking at both onetime charge depending on what they are purchasing as well as a subscription model which as you buy in annual subscription and you get updates on a monthly basis and they pay x number of dollars per month against that subscription model.

Gary Griffiths

I would just add to that, Scott, the data part of this is move more quickly than I expected and that’s really customer driven its demand driven more than its us getting the product figured out.

Scott Searle

May be just to extent that thought, Gary originally this was a geewizz it's kind of neat, it helps you with customer sales, is there a number in terms of the mix if you looked out to 2018, that this could represent either in terms of absolute dollars or percentage of the mix from data analytics.

Gary Griffiths

Give us another quarter, I mean I think it's going to be important to see what happens here in the second quarter with some of deals that are in the pipeline. We will have a much, much better view on the next call and the answer may be, holy smokes, this is more significantly early than we thought or its going to be its still there, but we we'll keep to our modest growth projections.

Scott Searle

And last question and I'll get back in the queue, maintaining the guidance for the years, not any different I guess in coming into this quarter, but it's certainly implies a big ramp in the second half of this year that’s almost 50% revenue growth by the fourth quarter. I know part of that is contained in the ACV that you guys had won last year. But could you just provide a little bit more color commentary in terms of what else needs to happen, what you have -- how much of this is execution versus what you want versus what you still up to bringing the door to give us, give us confidence ensuring your level of confidence to maintain those numbers.

Gary Griffiths

There is a lot of execution, I'm sure both Darin and Patricia have their own view on this, but my answer is a lot of execution. I took the time to go through some of those deals that are going on literally all over the world with SmartConnect and so its execution on those deals that all have already been won or in some cases are in some very interesting proof of concept. Now it doesn’t take the pressure off Patricia in continuing to close new deals and fulfil the ACV going forward, but there is a lot of pent up revenue still to claim from deals that we’ve already done and as I mentioned are in various stages of deployment. Guys you want to add to that?

Darin Vickery

I fell that when we put out the annual guidance, we gave a range, I feel very comfortable on the bottom end of that range just based on execution against backlog. I got no reason coming out of Q1 to have anything other than continued confidence in being able to execute against that backlog which gets me to easily the bottom in that range.

Yes, we still have some ACV to close this year and into revenue this year and in addition I would love to see some of that ACV we reported on strategic partnership deals historically that’s a fairly well number over achieve on those, things we talked about like the Tata in the past and et cetera. But that’s still the line of sight between the bottom and top end of that range.

Patricia Hume

And I just got, we've have a couple of new contracts that we're working, that I would say fall under the auspices of execution that are new to us. So some opportunities that I didn’t anticipate that we're getting through the final stages of contract and could be a significant for us as well.

Josh Seide

This is actually Josh Seide in for Brian, thanks for taking the question. Could you maybe give us some color on any visibility into what early conversion rates might shape up to be from partners such as BSNL or Vivo that are now in the process of rolling out iPass to their end users?

Gary Griffiths

Well, pretty early Josh, there -- what typically -- what we are finding is that they start slowly by testing in certain markets of certain areas before they actually put a marketing launch behind it. And that's what we're seeing kind of across the board, that there is a lot of that going on, but it's hard to say. Now I can only -- I'll reiterate what we've heard from these partners is, when these big companies like BSNL that have roughly a 100,000 subscribers, they expect somewhere 4% to 6% conversions or activation rates.

Now we're seeing a much higher -- the one I would comment on that we've -- that I did talk about in the call is TELRITE. TELRITE is seeing a much higher conversion rate. Here is a company that has fewer than a million subscribers and we are already up to a 130,000 there that have activated and that number is increasing literally over a 1,000 every day.

Darin Vickery

And the reason that it's even that low is because every new subscribers that's signing up is almost every new is activating. So you are seeing a real uptick and the folks that are coming on new internet service.

Josh Seide

And is it driving force behind that, TELRITE is marketing our tested technology directly upon --?

Gary Griffiths

Yes, they are. They are marketing it because not only is this a real benefit for the TELRITE consumer it's a significant value for TELRITE because they are able to take advantage of the off-load which of course we see as the increasingly important. We're also getting a lot of great data from that customer base, when we think about 130,000 customers roaming around collecting data for us and they are candidly they are roaming around places where a lot of our typical users haven’t been.

Josh Seide

Great, that's helpful. And then you mentioned that in your remarks that about 91% of ACV this quarter was for enterprise deals. Could you maybe give us a little bit of context into that absolute numbers is -- does imply that ACV for the quarter associated with enterprise deals grew either sequentially or on year-over-year basis and that the otherwise kind of decline in ACV was attributable maybe to more strategic partnerships that got pushed out or didn’t close this quarter? Thanks.

Patricia Hume

Yes, so Josh it’s Pat. The ACV from the enterprise was the number of customers was up significantly from what we had seen in the second half of last year. So the good news is we're getting more enterprise business. I think we did tell you guys that we were focusing both on enterprise and strategic deals this year to make sure we had a balance in the mix between enterprise and the strategic deals. Candidly as Gary said we had a couple of the bigger enterprise deals actually roll into Q2, so we're seeing I would say new momentum, increased momentum in our enterprise business. Now the good news is that we're continuing to see momentum in our strategic partnerships.

So I feel good about the fact that both verticals, both opportunities have a velocity to them a volume to them that will help us discuss earlier questions, help us not only execute for attainment of our guidance this year, but also allow us to drive the ACV we need to do that.

Gary Griffiths

And I'd also point and I may have said this publicly before, if I haven’t, I will say it now, expect to see a conversion of enterprise and strategic, because at least in the high end of the enterprise I will be shocked if we don’t do some SDK deals with large enterprise this year, I may have said that before publicly, I'm saying it now. There is a lot of reason for a large enterprise to adopt iPass across the entire organization and use iPass as the means to intelligently manage their mobility cost this is a big opportunity for us. And while I think there is some skepticism about this three or six months ago, we're actively discussing it now with enterprises and we're starting to see some real interest in taking control of their own mobility cost by using SmartConnect through the SDK, would you disagree with that Patricia?

Patricia Hume

No when I think the other good news is some of the company also have a need for mobile connectivity to fuel there go to market initiatives, we were with some very large accounts slot week in Europe and two in particular both expressed an interest to expand the partnership from are a supplier, vendor relationship to a strategic relationship using our SDK as part of their go to market offering.

Gary Griffiths

And also expanded use only by employees and use by devices, IoT.

Patricia Hume

That’s my point.

Marc Silk

Hi guess, I guess the Hewlett-Packard, is there a term as far as how long you got the LS4 [ph] going forward?

Darin Vickery

Contractually one that are roll out cycle that leave it to two-year deal.

Gary Griffiths

Two or three in that.

Darin Vickery

It will varied in by regions if they rollout a country in a period of time and that country will launch in and have a term. The next country they roll in may be two months later has an term on top of that. So its once they get started it could go same way the Asia-Pac deal which has gone -- which is on running now for nearly three year at this point in time.

Gary Griffiths

Past the original --.

Darin Vickery

Past the original and they continue to ship devices [Multiple Speakers], once it gets into those devices.

Marc Silk

And is the same exact differed revenue or you were able to kind tweak that a little bit?

Darin Vickery

On to the current structure and the current contract that will be the exact same rollout, which is we pay -- they pay a fee per device and we are required to recognize that revenue over a waterfall of how long they have to use the Wi-Fi on that device.

Marc Silk

And obviously 2018 is where you will cover a full-year of this, but have they projected kind of how many of these devices they are looking to sell in 2017, just so we have a guide of what 2018 can look like?

Gary Griffiths

No, we don’t have that level of detail from them. [Multiple Speakers] We'll have much better visibility on that on the next call.

Marc Silk

No doubt. But congratulations on that deal. Okay, the unlimited data plans obviously you've done a lot of press and what have you so, since these plans are starting to become more ubiquitous that's just started to become a reality to your off-loading business and can you share the comment how this could impact this part of the business?

Gary Griffiths

It has impacted it I mean it was interesting that I think it was Bloomberg's story that came out couple of months ago that implied that unlimited cellular data plans mark the end of Wi-Fi. What I would say a little bit differently, I would say that the cellular -- unlimited cellular data plans marked panic in the mobile operators and that would include even those who did it just because of capacity constraints and cost constraints and therefore the absolute need to have Wi-Fi is an integrated part of their solution. Patricia you have you gave a talk on this in this past week?

Patricia Hume

I did. So marc look, the unlimited data cellular plans have done nothing, but help us. Off-load has been around the industry for more than a decade there has been ebbs and ties as to the important some of Wi-Fi off-loading. I think that today due to just the amount of data that's being pushed through the capacity of the Wi-Fi or the cellular spectrum that is out there and available. The network operators -- the mobile network operators need now to embrace Wi-Fi as part of their solution to their customers.

It isn’t just a low cost routing that is important to them, it is data throughput, it is management up there network cost structure adding more and tenants because of the amount of data that's being consumed it's very costly for them, if they can offset that expense through the use of Wi-Fi it helps their bottom line dramatically and the way we position the value of iPass versus just an off-load to any network it is the value of iPass SmartConnect which is intelligently managing the connection from much higher connection success rate. They off-load to Wi-Fi is interesting, but it's not interesting if you can't connect, and so the marriage of our large footprint alongside of our advanced technology with iPass SmartConnect is a perfect combination to solve the challenges that the mobile network operators are facing as it relates to unlimited cellular data plans.

Marc Silk

As a cap out demand thing, why don’t you tell the story about, you gave the key notes speech. How many people followed you back to the boot asking for follow-on meeting?

Patricia Hume

Yes, it was very interesting. We have probably about a 100 people in my key notes and we had a bunch of very large company's actually beat me to the booth to sit down and talk about, tell us more about, what you guys are doing the 60 million hotspots are interesting for sure, but the fact is that your technology can achieve almost double the industry average of Wi-Fi connectivity, is extremely interring to them. And then you add in the data on top of it to provide the insight they need in order to know what to do with capacity and user usage of the data, it's just a very compelling story to them.

Gary Griffiths

Well and this is what -- this I think is, tell me if you disagree, but when I said that we're seeing a pull for the data, I've attributed Kenly a lot of that to the unlimited cellular data plans, saying that holy smokes, we need data to do exactly what you said, to be able to dynamically manage network and network availability predictably.

Patricia Hume

Yes.

Marc Silk

So on this point, the old regime, when this came out the offloading, it said we've had so many inquiries, it's like thinking out of a fire hydrant and I think what we've learned is the reason why that didn’t take off, one reason because the cost was prohibitive, but not that you've brought the cost down and I'm trying to find the inflection point, like for instance are these M&O and MD&O, they're probably looking every month now and saying okay, this is what we charge for limited and this is where our margin are going and its kind of keeps shrinking and shrinking, then it gets to a point where it's kind of just like the Darin just said, they are following to your booth, its seems like it's becoming more of a reality, where maybe you might be able to execute or closing deals faster than you had in the past. Is that [Multiple Speakers]?

Gary Griffiths

So Patricia mentioned it that Wi-Fi off-loading has been around probably for 10 years, and there was a lot of excitement, I think about off-load before that was really the need, in other words, it was an interesting concept. But I remember in the early days of outflows it was difficult trying to find the right price point and certainly as you mentioned Marc, iPass will always be an advantage of that just because since we don’t own and operate networks, our cost structure was made it hard to compete with someone who did.

Now though as you mentioned that we have a lot of capacity, we bought all that capacity, we are definitely a player in the market, but what differentiates us is the intelligent connection management, this isn’t brute force offloading, if I'm at point A, I know that I have a supplier with a network there therefore 100% of the cell traffic is going to offload, that’s kind of the old way. The new way what we do is having the ability to dynamically switch and that can be any place in the world, but it also can be with different customers standing in the same place, some may switch by the technology over to Wi-Fi others may be kept on cellular or vice versa. So it’s a much different world when you look at intelligent connection management.

Marc Silk

Last week the Comcast CEO Brain Roberts was commenting on Xfinity Mobile, he said the best part of this offering is that it automatically identifies your Wi-Fi without having to log on or do anything if you are on the Xfinity Wi-Fi. So two questions, first one is, this sounds like a technology -- you also can you comment on this and second question, will it be better business model to gain market share in addition to giving customer access to Xfinity footprint, it makes sense increase their offerings with say 50 million hot-spot in the 120 countries?

Gary Griffiths

Yes, first of all, Patricia gave me the easy one. I really can't comment -- we are not allowed not to comment on Comcast.

Patricia Hume

And yes, the second one is Comcast is a very clever company and they are very interested in revenue growth, so I trust that they are looking at every way to drive additional revenue. Again can't give any specifics, but they are a very good partner of ours and we continue to have conversations around how we can drive more value to the other.

Marc Silk

Okay, last just blog on your website you talked about the yearly report where two thirds of organizations ban their mobile workforce from accessing free Wi-Fi hot spot, 94% statutory wide as a threat to the companies, so I guess what I wanted to know is, if an organization is educated us to the security options that iPass deliver with the SmartConnect offerings. But how successful have you been able to rely this message in order to change the narratives and how is this progressing and what kind of difficulties do you encounter to try to change their reasoning of accessing free Wi-Fi hot spots when you are trying to close deals?

Patricia Hume

So Marc without security there is no way to handle that objection. So the fact that we offer the last mile, as well as half of very secure backend as on service side, it belays their fears, I was with a large, large customer last week and we've spent, I would say, a good part of our meeting discussing securities and when we left the meeting there was a three phase plans that you would all want us to get, which was let's proceed and there was no longer any trepidation on the part of the executive to allow us employees to access free Wi-Fi as long as they had iPass SmartConnect and the VPN. So I think there is no issue when you have an opportunity to educate and communicate effectively two perspective buyers or existing customers.

Marc Silk

You mentioned in the ACVs and the enterprise side you it sounds like you closed a large number of deals, but there is small in scope as far as seats. Are these companies just getting their feet wet or are these are just small companies where you don’t know if there is going to be much upside?

Gary Griffiths

It's both. It's some very large companies that are staring small and there are some very small companies that are never going to grow. The interesting thing about this small companies is the cadence in which they are closing we're just doing a lot of small deals without marketing through them and we've decided it's been going so well, we've just hired a third person to just take those calls as they come in and these are inbound calls people looking for the service and [Multiple Speakers].

Patricia Hume

We don’t discount, we don’t negotiate, we have a three to close process, if you can't close it in the three calls you move on, if the cadence works and it's a pretty interesting approach to -- we don’t spend any money on it candidly.

Marc Silk

Yes, so you are seeing a lot just in these inbound costs starting progress as people get educated?

Patricia Hume

That’s correct. Its result of building awareness through the marketing campaign.

Gary Griffiths

The way that works -- we're not getting into too much detail, we hire -- we have a small team, very small team that their primary job is calling out leads and passing them on to the accounts exes. In addition, the same guys when they are getting, if they a lead it’s a small deal and they can close it themselves, they disclose it so, as we've hired more people to do that because the demand is there and they pay for their self really quickly, just in the volume the deals who are getting done on that in this business.

Marc Silk

Last question its important, so the present time its no doubt that you have a ton on your plate as far as trying to close deals, et cetera, but the thing that makes the iPass story even more attractive is the potential future additional revenue opportunities. Scott, covered the big data analytics, Verify, et cetera, but can you comment on the mobile ad driven CPM/premium access in IoT, without compromising your [indiscernible] obviously?

Patricia Hume

So mobile add using Wi-Fi as the vehicle for advertising. We're not involved in that at this time. That is a very different sales cycle, a very different sales process. You have to have the advertisers on your side in order to deliver targeted advertisement with Wi-Fi as the bearer of the ad, technologically we can do that, but we have a very focused go to market model for the year and deviating from that is not in the best interest of you our shareholders and our customers. So we stay the course on what we established is our go to market model for the year.

As it relate to the IoT, we actually closed in IoT in Q1 albeit a small deal. We're starting to see more inbound leads for IoT. The concept of Invisible, which was part of our mantra, everywhere limited invisible. IoT requires invisibility and the technology and we're making great strides with what is needed there, so while we do not have IoT revenue called out in our plans this year. I do anticipate we will get a few more IoT like deals, I think that 2018 and beyond we will be the IoT growth time, so I anticipate that it will take hold much more that only next year than this year and I will restate, it's because we’re highly focused on what we set out to do this year to achieve the guidance.

Marc Silk

IoT and HP 2018, could be very interesting. Thanks for taking my questions.

Gary Griffiths

Thanks Dan and thanks to all who participated on the call today. Thanks especially to our new analyst who joined today Scott Searle and John Hetman appreciate it. And we will talk to you all soon. Thanks very much.

