GDX: Time For Bulls To Play Some Defense

It's been a horrific couple of months for the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX), and the only solace has been that at least it's not the Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). The Gold Miners Index is down 16% since the February highs, while the Gold Juniors Index is down nearly double this amount, registering a 28% decline. There's no question at this point that the bears are back in town, but it's time for the bulls to come out of hiding and drive them back into hibernation immediately. Despite the massive correction, the Gold Miners Index and Gold Juniors Index are still sitting above their 2016 uptrend lines, and this a level that must be defended.

For those that have been following me for the past year, I have repeatedly discussed my lack of interest in playing the indexes. The main reason for this is that I find I can outperform the indexes by doing thorough research and finding junior miners and producers that are leaders in the sector. The second reason for this is that by choosing my own individual miners, I am able to participate in the strongest trends in the sector rather than holding an index that's spent the majority of the year below its 200-day moving average. The kicker to holding the indexes, which I never saw coming, was the re-balancing that has put significant pressure on many of the GDXJ holdings. I've been lucky to side-step most of this carnage as more than half of my miners are not part of the GDXJ.

Despite a violent rally to begin the year, the bears have been in control since mid February. They have thwarted the bulls every time the bulls thought they had the upper hand, and have stepped up when it mattered most during the 200-day moving average battles. For this reason, I have been very cautious playing the indexes, and other than a couple of quick trades, I've stuck to individual miners all year.

There have been several bright spots in my portfolio such as Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF), Osisko Gold (OTC:OBNNF), Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF), Otis Gold (OGDLF), and OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF), but I've also had my share of losers. The only reason that I've come out on top this year and still have a strong year-to-date performance is due to my ability to get out as soon a miner is not acting properly. Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) was a disaster that I cut for a 12% loss, B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) was cut for break-even from the December lows as I averaged up. Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) was cut for a small profit from the November lows, and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEMKT:GSV) was cut at $2.20 US from my buys in the spring of last year for a 45% gain. In comparison, Marathon is up 30% since my initial purchase, Osisko is one I've averaged up on and is up 135% since my purchase at the December lows, and Atlantic Gold and Nighthawk Gold (OTC:MIMZF) are up 40% since they were highlighted in my newsletter.

I did not share the above blurb to gloat about my winnings, and I could have easily just ignored my losers and not discussed them. The point of the above paragraph is to share my strategy and explain that even being right just 60% of the time, one can come out ahead by riding one's winners and being ruthless when cutting one's losers. This is especially true when a sector is in a mini bear market and less than 20% of the stocks in the index are performing. This is why I believe a trend following strategy is superior to most trading systems. It allows for one to be right only half of the time and still put up decent performance - even when dabbling in a sector that's now flat year to date. This is because winners are typically three times the size of losers depending on how strict one is where they cut their losing positions. Over my past 400 trades, my average winner is over 23%, while my average loser is roughly 7%. This allows me to be correct 50% of the time and still be very profitable.

The idea behind a trend following strategy in a mini bear market is that you buy the stocks that are the strongest in a sector and breaking out while the index itself leaks like a hose. If a stock can break out or pull back in a corrective manner into support while its index is breaking down, this tells you that the stock is likely trading in its own world. This means that it should continue to outperform regardless of what the index does, and hold up better than the majority if the index is bulldozed like it has been.

So is it time to run for the hills or do the bulls still have some ammo left to fend off the relentless bears?

Let's take a look at a few charts...

As we can see from the below chart of the Gold Miners Index, the uptrend line from the 2016 lows still remains intact. We are now getting dangerously close to testing this level, and it's a level that the bulls are going to need to defend. This level comes in at $20.80, so any weekly close below this level would be a serious red flag for this bull market. This does not mean I would abandon my miners that remain in up-trends, but I would expect that even the leaders will begin to get taken out and shot, so I'll have to monitor them closely if this occurs.

Moving to a monthly chart of the Gold Miners Index, we can see that the GDX is once again resting on its 20-month moving average. This level was resistance for 4 years before it reclaimed it in 2016, and I would not like to see a monthly close below this moving average. The index found support here at the December lows, and I'd prefer to see it continue to do so.

The interesting thing that I noticed last month was that if the Gold Miners Index was red for the month of April, it would record a signal it had never recorded since its inception. This signal was a 3-month losing streak despite remaining above the 20-month moving average. Given the fact that the GDX has only been in inception for just over a decade, I had to comb through the past 20 years for the Gold Bugs Index (HUI) to find a similar signal. Looking back all the way to March of 2003, the HUI managed to record a 3-month losing streak, but still managed to hold above its 20-month moving average. The thing that struck me as compelling was that this occurred 21 months into a new bull market for the HUI, and immediately after a 4.5-year bear market.

For those that may not be seeing any connection, currently we are 15 months into a new bull market on the Gold Miners Index, after a violent 4.5-year bear market. The other striking similarity was that the HUI bottomed in April of 2002, and the current signal is also occurring in April. This means that seasonality was at play during the previous signal, and may be relevant during this signal.

Despite these signals being eerily similar, I am not putting money to work on a signal that has a sample size of one. However, it is quite a rare signal, and it's worth keeping an eye on if we can hold the 20-month moving average. For what it's worth 3 month losing streaks in bull markets (a market trending above the 20-month MA) are typically buying opportunities, and the stop on this trade would be below the 20-month moving average on a monthly close. Below are a few examples from different markets over the years:

We are currently below the 20-month moving average, so I would not want to see GDX close below $21.70 for the month of May. It's worth pointing out the one key difference between the signals as of today. In the past signal, we never went below the lows of the 3rd losing month (even intra-day); currently, we have violated them. A close below $21.70 for the month of May would not be a deal-breaker for me on my bullish thesis, but the $20.80 level is important to me, and I would want any breaches of this level to be short-lived.

I am currently long several different junior miners, but have no position whatsoever in the indexes. I am weighted roughly 29% miners across all my assets, of an allowable 45% allocation. In order for me to get long new mining positions, I would like to see the GDX show me signs that a bottom is in place, or an individual stock climb out of the rubble and give me an indication it's ready to become a leader.

My top 6 miners I'm currently holding by weight in no particular order are:

Marathon Gold

Osisko Mining

Atlantic Gold

Leagold Mining (OTC:HTXFF)

Oceanagold

Timmins Gold (NYSEMKT:TGD) - new position

As long as the GDX remains below $22.90, I believe pressure will remain to the downside and it's up to the bulls to start playing defense at the 2016 up-trend line. The $22.90 level is where the 2016 downtrend line comes into play, where the 50-day moving average sits, and where the bull/bear line in sand on my short-term trend system sits. This does not mean I won't be willing to put on additional exposure to mining stocks if they prove themselves and bottom early, but for the index as a whole, a close above $22.90 would give me optimism we've likely seen the bottom.

In summary, we're currently sandwiched between long-term support, and medium resistance. As long as we do not violate $20.80 more than marginally, I remain cautiously optimistic on the GDX, but as long as we remain below $22.90, I expect rallies to be sold as they were today.

For full transparency I have shown two of my 4 accounts above to show my money is where my mouth is. Despite having significant unrealized gains in quite a few miners, I am not taking profits yet, as I'm not selling leaders that continue to hold up well. I have little to no risk on these positions as they are well above my buy points.

