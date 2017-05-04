Tesla: Earnings Highlight The Downside Of SolarCity Acquisition

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 3, 2017.

This should have been the year of the Model 3. This should have been the year when it would finally put Tesla into the black. This should have been the year when the BEV doubters would be silenced once and for all. This should have been the year of the Model 3.

But for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), it'll be something else: a year of increasing rather than decreasing losses. It will be a year of distractions. It will be a year of trying somehow to make SolarCity's flawed business model work. If will be a year of increasingly desperate capital raises to fund not only the Model 3 start-up, but the demands of the new Tesla Energy. And there will be a big heaping portion of additional distractions in the form of Semis, Crossovers, and Semi-feasible transportation schemes.

It must be very interesting to be Elon Musk, to have all this stuff going on around you all the time. SpaceX, Tesla, Hyperloop, Mars colonization, SolarCity, the list is endless. And Tesla surely bears the stamp of his myriad interests.

Even I, who admire Musk, begin to have doubts: is this all just a show to distract investors from the truth? I continue to believe otherwise, that this is just Elon being his hyperactive self. While other companies that I admire extol "laser focus", Musk is the diametrical opposite.

Tesla Really Didn't Need This Right Now

The problem with this is that it's starting to put Tesla seriously at risk. With the SolarCity acquisition, Tesla appears to have seized defeat from the jaws of victory.

One only has to compare the company's 2017 Q1 results with last year's Q3 results to understand how great the risk has become. In both quarters, Tesla built and delivered about 25,000 cars. But 2016 Q3 was before SolarCity, and 2017 Q1 is the first full quarter with SolarCity. The contrast is absolutely appalling.

2016 Q3 2017 Q1 Automotive Revenue $2.148 B $2.289 B Total Revenue $2.298 B $2.696 B Gross Profit $637 M $668 M Operating Costs $551 M $925 M GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $85.6 M ($257 M)

This isn't what Tesla needed right now. I don't care how admirable promoting solar energy is, or even how good (or bad) an idea it is to combine Tesla and SolarCity to create a vertically integrated sustainable energy and transportation company. It could have waited.

But, it couldn't have waited, since if Tesla is this bad now, clearly SolarCity was on its deathbed. When I last looked deeply into SolarCity's appalling financials, I concluded that the best thing that Tesla could do with the company would be to shut down solar installations altogether. It was the cost of the installations, and especially the marketing-related costs, that were putting SolarCity under.

If Tesla did that, the residual income from the existing installed base could cover the cost of servicing the huge SolarCity debt, with maybe a little left over. But that was the only way out: to just shut everything down except what was required to service the installed solar base.

That isn't what Tesla is doing. The investor Update Letter for 2017 Q1 shows some cognizance of the magnitude of the problems facing Tesla, but everything is moving in slow motion. The company realizes that it needed to reduce the number of installations and boost the number of direct purchases. It has done both, but it's probably too little, too late.

Rather than trying to graft this rotting little limb onto the body of Tesla, it should be immediately amputated.

At Least the Model 3 is "On Track"

The earnings report wasn't all bad news, of course. We were told any number of encouraging things about the Model 3. The production facilities are "on track" to produce Model 3s at a rate of 5000/week sometime this year. Tesla seems to have belatedly realized that if it builds cars at that rate very long, its sales and service infrastructure will be quickly overwhelmed. The company has announced plans to add nearly 100 retail delivery and service locations.

Capital expenditures, which had been quite modest through the end of last year, will now explode to $2 billion to be spent by mid-year. Tesla only has cash and equivalents of $4 billion, and it had negative FCF of $622 million for the quarter.

This is what the company says about the Model 3:

Model 3 vehicle development is nearly complete as we approach the start of production. Release Candidate vehicles, built using production-intent tooling and processes, are being tested to assess fit and finish, to support vehicle software development and to ensure a smooth and predictable homologation process. Road testing is also underway to refine driving dynamics and ensure vehicle durability.

These are all worthwhile activities, but doesn't it seem like Tesla is cutting it a little close? If it actually manages to get up to 5000 vehicles/week by the end of the year, I will be pleasantly surprised.

