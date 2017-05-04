Lessons For Today From The Ford Motor Company

Chris Whalen is a guest for the first time.

Whalen, a highly regarded and well-known Wall Street analyst, talks about his book titled, "Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise." Whalen explains how Henry Ford's selfishness, in fact, caused the catastrophic bank holidays of 1933 and as such, greatly worsened the Great Depression. Chris also offers his highly respected views on the current banking industry in the U.S. and around the world.

At jaytaylormedia.com, Jay's Top Stock Picks guest this week will be Chen Lin who will provide his latest thoughts on his favorite gold, energy & Biotech stocks.

Christopher Whalen is the ultimate Wall Street insider who understands the intersection of politics and finance, and is known for telling his readers the truth. He has worked in politics, at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as an investment banker for more than 30 years. Considered one of the most incisive and thoughtful financial analysts on Wall Street, Christopher covers a wide range of subjects from banking to housing to global economics and the Federal Reserve. He is the author of three books: Inflated: How Money and Debt Built the American Dream (2010), Financial Stability: Fraud, Confidence, and the Wealth of Nations (2014) and Ford Men: From Inspiration to Enterprise (2017). Christopher publishes the blog "Washington & Wall Street" and contributes to many other publications and appears in media outlets including CNBC, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Twitter: @rcwhalen

Chen Lin, had been a doctoral candidate in aeronautical engineering at Princeton. However, Chen found his investment strategies were so profitable that he put his Ph.D. on the back burner to devote full time to private investing and writing a newsletter titled "What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?" Chen's track record has been phenomenal! In one account we track in which he used no leverage, he was able to grow $5,411 starting in 2002 to over $2.2 million by the end of 2012.