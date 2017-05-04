Best-Performing Stocks On Earnings This Season

More than 1,300 companies have reported earnings so far this reporting period, and the average stock has gained 0.06% on its earnings reaction day (the first trading day following its earnings release). Below is a list of the stocks that have posted the biggest share price gains on their earnings reaction days this season. As shown, LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) ranks first with a one-day gain of 30.75%. And that was on an EPS miss! Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) ranks second with a gain of 28.71%, followed by Select Comfort (NASDAQ:SCSS) at +28.26%. Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) round out the top five, each with gains of more than 26%.

Other notables on the list of big winners this season include GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC), GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW). You'll notice that only one S&P 500 company made the list of biggest winners - C. R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) - and that was the result of an acquisition offer that accompanied the earnings report.

Below is a list of the best-performing large-cap (S&P 500) names on earnings this reporting period. Behind BCR, Coach (NYSE:COH) ranks second with a one-day gain of 11.38% following its report on May 2nd. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is the only other S&P 500 company that has gained more than 10% on its earnings reaction day this season.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) - a name that, prior to its earnings report this season, had been significantly beaten down - ranks fourth with a gain of 9.94%, while Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.02%. Other notables on the list of S&P 500 earnings winners include Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), American Express (NYSE:AXP), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

