As expected at the May FOMC meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged. Michael Dolega, Director and Senior Economist, TD Bank Group (TD), talks to Sara D'Elia about what mattered in the statement and whether a June rate hike is still on the table.
Fed Rate Hike On Hold: Soft Data Not A Surprise
Summary
What stood out in the statement?
What is notable about the change in inflation?
How many rate hikes could we see in 2017?
