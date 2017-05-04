Risk Arbitrage Today: The Bidding War Of The Year

Straight Path Communications

The gift that keeps on giving in the merger arbitrage world just gave some more. Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) has received an all-stock bid of $135.96 per share from an unnamed multi-national telecommunications company, widely thought to be Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Straight Path has said the offer constitutes a superior proposal. The offer is $31.32 per share higher than the offer it made last week, and a whopping $40.33 per share higher than AT&T's (NYSE:T) definitive all-stock deal to buy Straight Path on April 10.

AT&T now has three business days to match or top the new offer. The Bidder has stated that its offer will remain outstanding until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 8. Under the AT&T Merger Agreement, Straight Path is required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T if the Straight Path Board terminates the AT&T Merger Agreement in order to enter into an agreement with the Bidder. The Bidder has agreed to pay the termination fee to AT&T on Straight Path's behalf in such event. STRP has returned more than 300% in less than a month.

Time Warner

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), which has a pending merger with AT&T, released quarterly results on Wednesday. Jeff Bewkes, Time Warner's CEO, expressed confidence that the deal remains on track to close before the end of the year. The merger is subject to among others, approval by the Department of Justice. The DOJ issued a second request early December.

Last October, Time Warner agreed to a $107.50 per share deal, comprised of $53.75 of cash and $53.75 in AT&T stock. A collar is involved but at the moment AT&T's share price is between the collar. The deal spread is currently 8.7%.

During his presidential campaign, President Trump repeatedly singled out this deal as one he wouldn't allow as Commander in Chief.

Dow Chemical

The proposed merger between Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) moved one step closer to completion as China approved the merger with conditions. The deal gained conditional approval from the European Union in March. US approval is still pending. The companies say the merger is on track to close in August.

OneBeacon Insurance Group

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) is being bought. Canadian insurer Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire OneBeacon for $18.10 per share in cash. This represents aggregate cash consideration of approximately $1.7 billion.

Today, we've taken an important step in building a world-class P&C insurer. OneBeacon is a strong strategic fit for Intact, with deep expertise in commercial and specialty lines, and shared values-Charles Brindamour, CEO of Intact

Media reports early this year, had said the company was for sale. The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Span-America Medical

Another Canadian company buying an American one as Savaria Corporation has reached an agreement to buy Span-America Medical Systems (NASDAQ:SPAN). The deal is structured as a tender offer for $29 per share, or approximately $80.2 million. The transaction is subject to receipt of two-thirds of Span-America's shares and is expected to close in this quarter.

Akzo Nobel

The drama between Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) continues. AKZO's latest offer, which is its third, is worth 96.75 euros per Akzo share, comprised of 61.50 euros in cash, 0.357 shares of PPG stock and dividends worth 7.78 euros.

As the bids have increased, Akzo has continued to say that PPG's offer undervalues its stock. Akzo's stock has risen dramatically since PPG got involved but Akzo has intimated that its announced sale or spinoff of its specialty chemicals business may be the reason for the stock's move. Meanwhile, activist Elliott Advisors has been trying to get Akzo to engage with PPG. Reuters citing people familiar with the situation say Akzo's board was scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss its options.

Tuesday's Pre-Arbs

Each Tuesday we will highlight a stock or two that has been rumored to be bought. Likely it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at cloud-services company Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Bloomberg reported last night that private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Thoma Bravo are among the bidders for Citrix. According to that source, Citrix has also attracted interest from at least one strategic suitor.

Citrix's annual meeting is seven weeks away. The company reached a standstill agreement with activist Elliott Management in 2015. As of this past December 31, Elliott had 4.49% of its portfolio in Citrix.

Bloomberg citing sources, said that no final decision has been made and Citrix may choose not to pursue a sale.

