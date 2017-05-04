MRV Communications' (MRVC) CEO Mark Bonney on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MRV Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Cathy Mattison - Investor Relations Manager

Mark Bonney - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Krulik - Chief Financial Officer

Adam Scheer - Chief Operating Officer

Scott John - Senior Vice President, Sales and Service

Analysts

Greg Waters - Investors Asset Management

Chip Saye - AWH Capital

John Schwartz - Clare Valley Capital

Operator

Good day everyone. Welcome to today's MRV Communications' First Quarter 2017 Results Conference. Today's call is being recorded. At this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Cathy Mattison LHA. Please go ahead ma'am.

Cathy Mattison

Thank you, Kelly. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for the MRV Communications' conference call and webcast for the first quarter 2017 results. I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements. To learn more about such risks and uncertainties, you should read the risk factors set forth in MRV Communications' most recent annual and quarterly filings with the SEC.

All forward looking statements made during this call speak only as of the time they are made. MRV undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after they are made. The information provided on this call is contained in today's financial results press release and the Form 8-K, which were posted in the Investor Relations section of the MRV Communications website at www.mrv-corporate.com and filed with the SEC.

As a reminder, on the conference call, the company provides non-GAAP measures as a means to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. The company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense, severance and related restructuring costs, and other non-recurring costs, which the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results.

Joining me today are President and CEO, Mark Bonney; CFO, Steve Krulik; and COO, Adam Scheer; and SVP Sales and Service, Scott John.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mark. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Bonney

Thank you Cathy, and thank you all for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest in MRV. As Cathy mentioned, with me today or Steve Krulik, our Chief Financial Officer; Adam Scheer, our Chief Operating Officer; and Scott John, our Senior Vice President Global Sales and Services.

We are pleased to report that we delivered revenue of $21.2 million in the first quarter up 12% year-over-year. This was our second consecutive quarter of double digit year-over-year growth driven by packet and optical revenue growth of 17%. Sequentially we also grew, revenue up 1.3% and our packet and optical revenue grew 3%.

Gross margin came in at slightly over 50%, a sequential increase and remained among the highest in our industry. Gross margin declined modestly from the first quarter of 2016 reflecting both the effects of product and geographic mix on revenue, and ongoing pricing pressure across our target markets.

Our growth shows that are focused and intentional investment over the past several years is paying off. Our OptiDriver and OptiSwitch platforms delivered both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth. In the quarter we added 15 new OptiDriver customers bringing our total customers since launch to 149. In addition 13 customers have now purchased a new OptiSwitch V Series of enhanced packet switches. Adam will share more on our progress executing to our strategic priorities later on the call.

As we noted on our last call, we implemented a reduction in force and other significant cost reduction actions in Q4 2016. It is important to know that in executing the cost reduction plan, we were very careful not to eliminate any positions or other expenses that could negatively impact our product development roadmap or our go to market strategy. The actions and associated costs were largely completed in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, we began to benefit from our linier cost structure. We are now very close to operating breakeven with our non-GAAP operating loss at approximately $200,000 in the quarter compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2016.

Steve will now take us through the details of the financials. Steve?

Stephen Krulik

Thank you, Mark. As noted the following figures are non-GAAP results. Reconciliation can be found in our press release which can be found on our website. Revenue in the first quarter was $21.2 million compared to $18.9 million in the first quarter last year. A 12% year-over-year increase reports growth in both packet and optical products and along with related services offsetting part by a decrease in legacy infrastructure management sales.

In fact our packet and optical products and services grew 17% year-over-year revenues from legacy products declined 15.6% year-over-year and 12% of sales versus 16% of sales in Q1 2016. First quarter gross margins were 15.6% compared to 52.1% in the first quarter of 2016. The change was driven by continuing pricing pressure, the mix of product sold and the geographic areas they were sold into.

Operating expenses were $10.9 million compared to $13 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease reflects lower headcount resulting from the reduction in force implemented in the fourth quarter of 2016. First quarter net loss from operations was approximately $500,000 or $0.08 per share in the first quarter of 2016. Net loss from operations was $3.5 million or $0.50 per share.

Now I'd like to review our balance sheet at 31st 2017 as compared to year end 2016 our balance sheet remains very strong, we remain that free and cash and investments were $21.7 million compared to $25.4 million. The $3.7 million cash decrease included approximately $400,000 of operating loss net of depreciation expense.

Therefore the cash increase was largely functional changes in two working capital accounts. An increase in accounts receivable of $2.3 million related to the timing of shipments within the quarter and reduced accounts payable of $900,000 driven by the timing of payments primarily for inventory of optical components included in raw materials in the new play. Additionally first quarter of 2017 stepping on CapEx remain modest at approximately $100,000.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Adam.

Adam Scheer

Thank you, Steve. I'd like to offer a strategic update on our go to market strategy targeting regional service providers, carrier neutral providers for data center interconnect, in our current Tier 1 customers for opportunities with new products. We are making strong inroads among regional service providers as demonstrated by two leasing customer wins we announced in April. BTC Broadband a regional communication service provider based in Oklahoma chose our OptiDriver metro optical transport solution to deliver enhanced services this business a residential customers and to enable 100 gig in the future.

In Syndeo Network based in Illinois, purchased OptiDriver to upgrade its WDM backbone network to support their future 100 gig solution needs. We also supplied a Pro-Vision service orchestration and management software to both customers. As we seek to deepen our penetration of regional service providers we see increasing opportunity to leverage Pro-Vision is a key differentiator. We design Pro-Vision enables service providers to reduce their operating costs to improve the quality of the user experience and to ensure our customers time to revenue.

Given those attributes Pro-Vision provide an excellent path into new accounts and also promote stickiness with existing accounts. We have recently made investments to improve Pro-Vision's usability, designing a clean, modern and intuitive user interface that enables network administrators to quickly and easily visualize the network topology and monitor its state, track services and manage devices. We are quite proud of the progress we have made with Pro-Vision and I've highlighted that progress in the demonstration video we recently released on our website.

Data center interconnect is an important use case that carry mutual providers to be target. Our OptiDriver platform it's particularly well suited for data center interconnect given its modular architecture, which provides customers the flexibility to pay as they grow rather than incur significant costs upfront.

Notably OptiDriver is designed to be interoperable with a range of components including the latest pluggable optics. Today we announce that we've introduced the newest member of the OptiDriver family, the OD-4-DCI a platform design to meet the specific requirements of data center operators and service provider for flexibility and lower power consumption. We are pleased that consumers are continuing to embrace our OptiDriver platform as we build out that platforms capabilities.

As Mark mentioned earlier, we now have a 149 OptiDriver customers. In the quarter, we gained 15 new OptiDriver customers and 12 new optical transport customers reflecting healthy momentum and strong penetration our target market segment. Additionally, we are pleased to report 45 total OptiDriver purchasers in the quarter, and seven 100 gig purchasers. Many of our new and repeat OptiDriver customers are utilizing OptiDriver for the data center interconnect use case.

We also continue to make progress expanding our business with our existing Tier 1 service providers. Demonstrating our progress this past quarter, we delivered a modular variant of the V Series with the network interface card to a metered customer designed to help solve the challenge in connecting to thousands of users based on new regulatory requirements quantities. Initial qualities were shipped in Q1 and we're now expected to be material to this year's results the V Series modular represents an important opportunity to extend our business with this critical customer. Additionally we have continued to extend and expand our fiber optics program with a Tear 1 customer North America and have just received orders for another project with that customer.

Finally, we are actively engaged with proof-of-concept discussion and testing with a Tier 1 in Europe and with another Tier 1 in North America. In both cases, we're developing NFV use cases, we're obvious which V Series modular products. While the environment we operate and remains challenging, our focused go to market strategy enabling up to with new business and to grow with our existing accounts.

Now I will turn the call back to Mark.

Mark Bonney

Thanks Adam. We were pleased to build on the positive results of the fourth quarter of 2016 to achieve growth both year-over-year and sequentially in our first quarter. We continue to make good progress toward achieving sustainable growth and profitability as evidenced by narrowing our non-GAAP operating loss to approximately $200,000 in our first quarter. We believe our customer momentum and our focused development efforts will continue to allow us to drive improvements in our performance in the future.

We thank you all again for your support. Kelly, we will now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] We'll hear first from Greg Waters with Investors Asset Management.

Mark Bonney

Hi, Greg

Greg Waters

Good afternoon. One question, as I have, really don't have a background knowledge of the V Series product. Can you give some kind of colors to the potential market size?

Mark Bonney

Great question. The V Series just give you some color, is the next generation of our OptiSwitch family, that's the OptiSwitch is operating in a market that's couple of hundred million dollars in annual revenue. We've been very successful with our product across Tier 1 as well as regional service providers and the OptiSwitch V Series is an enhanced version of the of the OptiSwitch switch device. So does that answer your question?

Greg Waters

It does. If you could maybe, what advantages in the new system over what you're currently using?

Mark Bonney

Sure, I may let Scott John, our Senior Vice President Sales and Service to take that question.

Scott John

Hi Greg, this is Scott, it's a great question. Couple of things with the V Series in terms of the enhancement it brings to market primarily for our Carrier Ethernet net business we participate in one gig and 10 gig demarcation and those historically have been separate devices with the V Series one of the key advantages is that we can now provide our customers the ability to upgrade from one gig to 10 gig in software.

So the benefit to them is operational ease and cost from the standpoint of being able to bring their customers migrate from one gig to 10 gig without a cost we truckload to do that operationally. In addition, we're using some of the latest switch chips, so we've been able to enhance the scalability of the platform, in terms of the number of customers and the number of service management session that we can simultaneously support on the product.

And then lastly, I would just say that our V Series modular, which is an extension of the V Series that Adam mentioned it has a distinct advantage in that, in addition to its basic Carrier Ethernet net function it has a multifunction slot, which we are putting in different flavors of application cards into which allows us to expand the market into a variety of other options and lots of be our platform or NFD. Hope that answers your question.

Greg Waters

Okay, and that's unique to your product?

Scott John

Well there are some - there are certainly competitive product the pieces of that we think the way that we've packed it and cost to optimize that gives that advantages certainly in a number of segment in that overall market.

Greg Waters

Great, thanks a lot.

Scott John

Yeah, great question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll move next to Chase Basta with AWH Capital.

Chip Saye

Hello this is Chip Saye in place of Chase, how are you guys doing?

Mark Bonney

We're doing well, how are you doing?

Chip Saye

Good. Thanks for taking my questions. You've mentioned among geographic mix and product mix on the gross margin, you're missing pricing pressures. Can you just expand upon that talk about that?

Mark Bonney

We've seeing some pressure particularly in EMEA and particularly in the data center interconnect use case and then even more particularly with 100 gig applications. And that started probably mid-year 2016 continues not necessarily strengthening or getting any worse than we saw at back then, but EMEA tends to be a more competitive market from our price perspective. Hope that helps?

Chip Saye

Got it. So mostly, the pricing pressures were related to EMEA in that region Geographic?

Mark Bonney

Yeah, principally, yes.

Chip Saye

Okay. Also I wanted to ask you this may be - I'm not sure if you're on one or Adam or Scott, but the new announcements you've made recently that sounds like you've definitely gotten some momentum in the field. How long are those sales cycles for some of those, like if you're selling to the group at Oklahoma or San Diego, how long would those sales cycles take?

Mark Bonney

Yeah, let's ask Scott, because he's in the field all the time for feedback question.

Scott John

Hey Chip, it's Scott, good question. You know in that particular case BTC and Syndeo the sales cycles were really about 30 days to 60 days. So I would say not immediate, but not overly long or not what we may have talked about on prior calls when we're talking about large Tier 1 operators or even more complex packet networks. Both of these were optical transport used cases and in both cases once the league came in, and it was qualified we would - we went into a brief evaluation period in their network and then after that there was a relatively short decision in negotiation period. So I think it's pretty typical for us for those types of regional service providers 30 days to 60 days on average.

Chip Saye

Okay that's a lot shorter than I thought. And it's in contrast to the Tier 1, which I think you've talked about being a multi-year a lot of times in discussions with Tier 1s. That being said, I think Adam may have put this on a previous call, but I mean what is the potential market for these regional service providers, I mean there's - this is a 30 day to 60 day sales cycle and there are quite a lot of customers that could benefit from MRVs products. Now could you kind of walk me through that market opportunity?

Adam Scheer

Sure Chip, this is Adam. So we scope the entirety of the market opportunity for us based on our portfolio as exist today for about 700 regional service providers, and we've estimated that among those 700 that are total opportunity is potentially $400 million to $500 million and that would be the available market among those service providers for our products.

Chip Saye

Got it. Okay. I appreciate that, appreciate you mentioned it before about I have to refreshing it, and why I've got you on the line the NFV the used cases, can you talk about what some of the customers are looking at potentially using your product for in the virtualization?

Mark Bonney

I just give you an example use case, is around application aware networking, so think of a service provider who might want to differentiate themselves in their market from their competitors by being able to have intelligence at the edge of the network that in real time can understand the nature of the traffic, not just managing is a 1 or 0 a bit on the wire, but understand the nature of the traffic and then make some policy decisions in terms of how that traffic is handle.

So again to take that one step further the service provider could say during business hours we are going to - we are going to recognize social media oriented traffic based on the sites that people are trying to go to and we are going to restrict that to a total of small percent of the bandwidth on the pipe.

So that's just an example of the kind of things you can do with intelligence and applications that we edge in one used case with the ability to have compute power the host that could provide. That helpful to give you an idea the kind of things we're working on?

Chip Saye

Very much. So I appreciated and I'm keep up the cost cutting that was impressive as quickly as it came and thanks for taking my question.

Mark Bonney

Thanks Chip, appreciated very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll hear next from John Schwartz with Clare Valley Capital.

John Schwartz

Hi guys. I guess just following up on the cost cutting, I guess question for Steve. Maybe I missed it. But can you just clarify where you are in terms of the $5 million annual cost savings that you had mentioned on the last call. How much was in the numbers in Q1 and is there anything further expected in Q2?

Stephen Krulik

Great, John. Thank you for the question, this is Mark. Yeah, as we said on our year end call, the intention was all the cost reduction plan is going to be implemented in the fourth quarter it was. In this quarter we're seeing the full benefit on a quarterly basis of the $5 million of cost reduction.

John Schwartz

Oka, great. Thank you.

Stephen Krulik

Okay. Thank you for the question.

Operator

And with no other questions, I'd like to turn the conference back to Mr. Bonney for any closing remarks.

Mark Bonney

Thank you, Kelly. And thank you all for joining us today and for your continued interest in MRV. We will be presenting in two conferences in the Los Angeles area. Coming up the B. Riley Conference on May 25th and the LD Micro Conference on June 7th and we look forward to seeing you there. We certainly look forward to speaking with you on our next call. Thank you very much.

Operator

That will conclude today's conference. Again thank you all for joining us.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.