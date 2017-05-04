This One Question Can Change Your Fortune As An Investor

By Matthew Carr

"How many hot dogs do you eat outside of summer?"

On the surface, it seems like a silly question. But it represents what could be a life-changing approach to investing. And that's if you're able to recognize the potential that question possesses. But more on that in a minute.

Now, there are only a handful of Wall Street investors who have influenced me. Of those, I hold Peter Lynch in the utmost esteem.

From 1977 to 1990, Lynch's Magellan Fund averaged a 29.2% annual return. He continually doubled the performance of the S&P 500. And while he was the helm, the Magellan Fund grew from $18 million to $14 billion.

But what Lynch's books imparted on me was the drive to empower individual investors. And to accomplish that, there's a basic but powerful principle: local knowledge, or "investing in what you know."

I'm a faithful disciple of this principle. And I pay it forward because it impacted me personally.

Here's the deal: You're not as dumb as you think you are, or as dumb as so many on Wall Street want you to believe. In fact, you probably know more about the health of companies than you realize.

Our economy is driven by consumer spending. You're a consumer. Your friends and family are consumers. So never underestimate how powerful - and profitable - your individual insights can be.

For example, I've been a big proponent of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for years. Not only did my own shopping habits change, but those of all my friends and family did as well.

The real eye-popping moment was a couple years ago at a party. The host raved about a kitchen gadget. And everyone standing around them pulled out their phone and ordered it on Amazon while they talked about it.

Shares of Amazon are trading at all-time highs. And in the last two years, they've gained more than 150%.

I recommended National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last year and continue to like the company's prospects, not because of its sodas, but because a couple years ago, I noticed that all my friend's beer fridges were stocked with La Croix.

My readers closed out a 574% gain on National Beverage Corp. in 2016.

I've been down on mall-based retailers for years now. The crowds are gone... Vacancies are a common sight... And more importantly, the only reason I travel to malls during the holiday season - or any time of the year - is to get a feel for the foot traffic. All my Christmas shopping - and that of my friends and family - is done through Amazon and other online retailers.

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) are down 37.5%, and shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) are down 56% in the past 24 months. Meanwhile, even Target (NYSE:TGT) is down more than 30% during the same span.

That's a stark contrast to Amazon.

But every investor has these insights. And when any young person or any novice investor asks about where they should begin, I always tell them the same thing: start with what you know and what you consume. It's that gospel of Peter Lynch that has worked for me.

But, the reality is, this is something experienced investors and traders can use... because I've taken that approach by Lynch and pushed it further.

What you consume changes. And understanding that has the potential to produce enormous profits.

Let's go back to that original question: How many hotdogs do you eat outside of summer? For many of you, I bet the answer is few to none.

Think about it: We're heading into the time of the year when barbeque and grilling is a weekly staple, if not a nearly daily one. Baseball season is getting into full swing. Baseball and hot dogs have gone hand in hand for more than a century.

And then we have vacations to the beach or camping trips to the mountains. If there's a campfire or a bonfire, chances are there are people roasting hot dogs on sticks.

Hot dogs are a summertime food - and almost exclusively a summertime food.

In 2016, Americans spent $2.4 billion on hot dogs at the supermarket. But it wasn't spent evenly... Who buys hot dogs in November? (Editor's Note: Parents of young kids!) Most of those hot dogs were consumed during the stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

In fact, 7 billion hot dogs are consumed in the U.S. during that period each year. That's 818 hot dogs eaten per second. And on the Fourth of July alone, Americans will chow down on more than 150 million hot dogs - the biggest hot dog consuming day of the year. Let's be honest, what's July Fourth without watching Joey Chestnut at Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) annual hot dog eating contest?

On average, Americans consume 9 billion hot dogs per year. That means 77% of America's hot dog consumption takes place between Memorial Day and Labor Day. And 9% of all hot dogs Americans eat are at baseball stadiums.

When we look at Nathan's Famous quarterly revenue, we see this trend reflected.

The first and second quarters are big for the hot dog maker. And it's important to note that Nathan's first quarter ends at the end of June and its second quarter ends at the end of September.

That means its two best quarters of the year coincide with peak hot dog consumption. That's something important to understand. Shares of companies tend to move on the fundamentals of supply and demand.

In my next column, I'll show you how investors can use information like this to capture short-term gains, like those my readers scored on National Beverage Corp. and many others last year.

It's about commonsense investing. And Wall Street can laugh at the approach. But like Peter Lynch's Magellan Fund, I've obliterated the markets over the years. And the success begins with asking simple questions like: How many hot dogs do you eat outside of summer?

