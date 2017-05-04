EnLink Midstream Partners' (ENLK) Barry Davis on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 10:00 ET

Welcome to EnLink Midstream First Quarter 2017 earnings call.

Kate Walsh

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss EnLink Midstream's first quarter 2017 results. Participating on the call today are Barry Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Garberding, President and Chief Financial Officer; Steve Hoppe, President of the Gas Gathering Processing and Transportation Business; Mac Hummel, President of the Natural Gas Liquids Crude and Condensate Business; and Ben Lamb, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

As you saw, we issued our earnings release yesterday and filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC this morning. To accompany today's call, we have posted the earnings release and the operations report to the Investor Relations portion of our Web site. Shortly after today's call, we will also make available a webcast replay of this call on our Web site.

I will remind you that any statements made about the future, including our expectations or predictions, should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures and you will find definitions of these measures as well as reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release. We encourage you to review the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in our SEC filings, specifically those under the heading Risk Factors.

The structure of the call will be to start with brief prepared remarks by Barry Davis, and Mike Garberding and then leave the remainder of the call open for a question-and-answer period.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Barry Davis.

Barry Davis

Thank you, Kate, good morning everyone, thank you all for joining us today. EnLink performed well in the first quarter as we delivered solid financial results by our new long-term fee base contract and brought online three large-scale organic projects in our core growth areas.

Our success this quarter continues the momentum we had exiting 2016 and adds to the solid foundation we created for executing our long-term vision for EnLink. This long-term vision is centered on delivering results and driving growth by being in the right places with the right partners and executing with excellence.

We are working diligently to further develop our services across the commodity chain including natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil and working to expand our range of midstream services within each commodity. Our execution strategy is laser focused on achieving these goals all while maintaining our strong capital position and investment grade profile.

Maintaining a strong balance sheet is a priority for us, and we are pleased with the recent recognition from Moody's with their upgrade of our corporate family rating from BA2 to BA1 and the affirmation of a stable outlook.

As I think about all that is underway in EnLink today, and the progress we've achieved as the three main keys to our success. First, we are operating with size, scale and quality assets in the right places including the top basins and markets in the U.S.

Second, our network of producers and customers is second to none and in each of these base and markets, what this means is we have the right partners and third, our proven track record of driving growth and delivering results across our assets platform is integral to our success, at EnLink we execute with excellence.

And it's these three keys to success that I believe are important to take away from our discussion today, EnLink in the right places with the right partners and is executing with excellence, all of which are critical for us to deliver the results and grab the growth that we set out to achieve.

Now I'd like to expand a bit on each of these three points. It all starts with being in the right places, today EnLink is focused on five core areas the stack in central Oklahoma, the Delaware in Midland Basin of the Permian, Louisiana and the Barnett shale. We are fortunate to have a meaningful leading footprint in each of these areas and have an unwavering confidence that these are the right places for EnLink to be position, as we execute our growth plans and achieve our objectives.

As a growing mistreated service provider it is critical to be where the activity is, and today more than half of the total U.S rigs are located in the stack in Permian Basins. In the core areas where we are positioned, oil weighted breakeven prices or around $30s per barrel making economics very attractive, at today's prices the resulting rates of return are in the range of 80% to 100%.

These attractive economics are grabbing drilling programs to areas that EnLink is at position to serve. Today we have one of the best positions in the stack, both in terms of our infrastructure and diverse an active customer base, these producers in the area are benefiting from successful delineation work resulting in an expanding resource base.

Leading producers in the stack or testing spacing profiles in the multiple landing zones of the Merrimack and Wood preformation as well as evaluating the Osage, Oswego and Sycamore formation. The spacing test as well as exploratory work outside of course stack counties has resulted in multi decade drilling inventories on acreage dedicated to EnLink.

Development of this acreage continues to accelerate and has been impressive today, rigs have doubled EnLink's acreage from of 11 one year ago to 22 rigs today. In Louisiana EnLink as a leading natural gas infrastructure footprint, proven by the strong throughput volumes we handle and the amount of pipeline and storage we own and operate.

While rig count growth supports the spectrum of opportunity in central Oklahoma and the Permian, the scale of the L&G capacity in industrial consumption provide gas related opportunities in Louisiana. We are uniquely positioned to serve the growing demand given our strategic asset base that stretches along the Louisiana coast, and includes storage and ownership in operation of the Henry Hub.

Additionally, with the redundancy of natural gas pipelines that we own in Louisiana, we have a unique opportunity for accretive conversions of pipe into alternative commodity services. Our Louisiana opportunities extend into NGLs as approximately one quarter of total U.S. steam cracker capacity is currently operating in the state and that demand figure is growing. Our cadence of bonus [ph] system brings much needed NGL supplies into the region and our expansive asset base serves these growing demand markets and customers. We are confident that we will continue to benefit as that market grows.

The second component of our success is teaming with the right partners, we have customers that are experts in the areas where they operate, are diversified and are financially strong such that they can manage and maintain activities throughout cycles. In Oklahoma, we team with over 20 producer customers and we are one of the only midstream companies that has commercial agreements in place with the mass majority of major producers, this truly differentiates us in the market and provides us with an incredible growth trajectory in central Oklahoma.

In the Barnett shale, we have the largest midstream infrastructure position in the basin, including more than 4,000 miles of pipe and in excess of one DCF a day of processing capacity. We are encouraged by Devon's announcement to invest approximately $50 million to apply advanced completion technologies to a basin that has yet to benefit from many of the current drilling and completion methods being applied elsewhere. The potential here extends beyond just Devon and also to the many other operators with assets in the region.

Devon recently announced the potential divestiture of certain properties in Johnson County, an area that was not competing well for ongoing capital investments in their portfolio, from an EnLink perspective, we could benefit from a transition of those assets from Devon to a producer who is committed to developing the area over the long term.

Finally, the third key to success is that we are executing with excellence, year-to-date we've successfully brought into full operations three large-scale organic projects, we brought our greater Chickadee crude oil gathering system fully online in the Midland basin and signed three new long-term fee base contract, which will add to our sustainable volumes on the system. We've brought our Chisholm II gas plant into service increasing processing capacity back 200 million cubic feet a day in the stack, and add incremental customers and contract to our expanding business there and we brought the ascension pipeline online in southeastern Louisiana, which enhances NGL service offerings in the Area.

In summary, EnLink is in the right places, operating with the right partners and executing with excellence, all three keys enable us to deliver results and deliver what we promised, sustainable long-term growth for the company.

Our near term vision, is to continue to do what we have always done, by continuing to build and operate great infrastructure in the best basins in the country. Longer term we will pursue strategic opportunities, expanding across commodity and across the value chain, ultimately connecting all of our facilities through pipe and contracts that link our assets to top supply basins and Premier demand markets.

Our goal is to be the trusted energy company and we'll do that by being devoted to our people, our partners and performance excellence. With that I'll turn the call over to, Mike.

Mike Garberding

Thanks, Barry, good morning everyone. As Barry highlighted EnLink delivered solid results this quarter and we are on track and in line with where we expected to be at this time of the year, as you recall in our last earnings call, we told you that the first quarter 2017 would look a lot like fourth quarter 2016, and that's right about where we landed.

Adjusted EBITDA net EnLink totaled $207.6 million for the first quarter representing about 6.5% growth year-over-year and over the fourth quarter 2016, included in EnLink's adjusted EBITDA the first quarter is $17.5 million gain related to a onetime item that we discussed more fully in our forms 10-Q.

It is also important to call the comparative adjusted EBITDA results for the 2016 quarterly performance include contributions from non-core assets that have been subsequently sold. Our results reported for the first quarter 2016, included approximately $10 million in contributions related to those divest the non-core assets and thus did not benefit our results for the first quarter 2017.

ENLC achieve cash available for distribution this quarter $51 million in line with our expectations and up 5% from this time last year, we expect that the majority of ENLC's cash available for distribution growth in 2017 we waited to the second half of the year in large part driven by segment profit growth in Oklahoma footprint.

Growth in Oklahoma footprint for the first quarter was in line with expectations, with average gathering, transmission and processing volume throughput up by approximately 11% for the quarter. With the majority of rig additions occurring in the past four months, volume growth is expect to be waited more towards the second half of the year.

In the first quarter, a large percentage of the volume growth in Oklahoma was driven by volumes around Arcana [ph] facility, because this facility was operating below its minimum volume commitments, the volume growth did not produce corresponding margin growth this quarter. We continue to expect the majority of growth in Oklahoma to be back and waited 2017 driven by the natural time lag of volumes associated with drilling activity, the connection a motto well pad source system and the completion of previously drilled but uncompleted wells. However, the producer's results continue to get better each quarter, as they move toward full field development. For example Devon's Merrimac [ph] wells completed during the first quarter and the core of the stack average 1,900 BOE per day.

This expected growth in our system allows us to reaffirm our financial guidance for ENLK and ENLC for 2017, these expectations continue to support the opportunity consider growing distributions of the ENLK during 2018, and as we stated previously, we do have the opportunity commence distribution growth that ENLC prior ENLK.

One last item I'd like to highlight is the recent upgrade by Moody's Investor Service of ENLK of corporate family rating BA-2 to BA-1 with a stable outlook. We view this as a very positive development and believe that it validates the financial strength we continue to prioritize mainly. We are committed to financial discipline and have strategically focused on lower risk, high return organic growth projects in our core areas.

We remain committed to potential M&A, but only do so or make solid accretive sense. You've seen us participate in the market but we will continue to approach opportunities with an unwavering commitment to financial prudence as we manage our opportunity set between potential acquisitions and the number of lower risk, high return organic growth projects available within our footprint today.

I will now turn the call back to Barry, for concluding remarks, Barry.

Barry Davis

Thank you, Mike. As you've heard we continue to focus on delivering results with operational excellence, which is the center of everything we do, we believe that how we differentiate ourselves, by continuing to drive excellence through execution and being the best in the basins in which we operate.

I'll close with touching our greatest asset, our people. Our employees have the right drive and heart what I call part ownership of EnLink, part ownership means that our teams have a strong ownership mentality, treating business decisions at every level as an owner would, but they do it with the devotion to who we do it with and for, this is our way to [ph] operate because of this team I have no doubt in what we can accomplish.

EnLink continues to raise the bar on what we can achieve as an organization, and we will keep building an operating best in class infrastructure in the best places in the country. With that you may open the lines for questions.

Darren Horowitz

Good morning guys. First question for me, as you guys are thinking about the stack and I know we talked about this recently but how do you guys continue to think about doing a plant on the other side of that high-pressure header to have by directional capability, and then taking that a step further. Maybe an update with regard to how you see the evolution of what's going to be downstream of everything that you're doing in the stack.

Ben Lamb

Good morning, Darren, this is this is Ben. Take those in pieces I think to expand a little bit on your question, I think the first question about by directional flow capability, what you're talking about there is the way our stack system is configured, our high pressure gathering truck line generally gathers from the West towards the Chisholm plant in the east, and I think what we've talked about before is the potential to cite a plant further to the west which would effectively give you the ability to go both ways by directionally on the high pressure system.

Answer to your question broadly is the location of the next plant is something that we don't have to decide today, we just brought online the Chisholm to plant basically the first of April, we have the Chisholm three plant coming online after that, and so we're not in a point today we need to decide where the next plant would go, whether it's in the Chisholm area or whether it's back further to -- Further to the west. Some of the things that we will think about in citing that next plant really gets the second part of your question, which is what's downstream of those plants.

Over the course of the quarter you saw [indiscernible] mid-ship pipeline project that will be connecting to both Archana and our Chisholm complexes and so I expect our customers will want to have access to that pipeline wherever we put our next plant, so that will go into our calculus. And on the NGL side, we are not today announcing a resolution of the question of how we handle our Oklahoma NGLs, we're continuing to work on that and getting closer day by day to that answer, but I think we need to have that answer as well before we can decide for we would cite the next plan.

Darren Horowitz

If the answer to that Ben, includes getting those NGLs out of my Bellevue and ultimately hooking it in to Cajun like you guys talked about, how do you view current capacity on Cajun maybe the opportunity incrementally to expand it, and how you would think about scoping that project as volume theoretically could grow meaningfully into that line of move further east.

Ben Lamb

I'm going to start Darren, and just say to be clear there's no question that the solution for NGLs in Oklahoma involves connecting them the Cajun is about the only question is what's the most economical way to do that, whether it's through third party infrastructure or through a project that we develop either on our own, or with partners, and then I'll let Mac comment on the Cajuns-Sibon.

Mac Hummel

Yes, good morning. The evaluation that we will undertake as we look at that is whether it's best for us to deal with those NGLs in Mont Belvieu or if it's best for us to deal with those NGLs in Louisiana. So we'll simply make an evaluation of where we think the most economic place for is -- for us is from a from a facility perspective and from a strategic perspective in the context of what the market conditions look like, to the extent that it makes sense for us to look at moving those barrels into Louisiana, one of the things we would look at of course is the looping of the Cajuns of pipeline.

Other thing we would look at is we've talked about our ability to take underutilized gas assets, and turn them into liquid assets, whether those are crude -- whether those would move crude or whether those would move NGLs, so we would also evaluate our ability to do that.

Darren Horowitz

Okay, I appreciate the color, and then the last question for me more housekeeping. Mike is the $17.5 million gain on litigation settlement that benefited adjusted EBITDA this quarter, is that included in your full year 2017 EBITDA guidance.

Mike Garberding

Good question. So when you think about our guidance, we put that out that gain was not included and when you break apart that gain you can think to turn -- two pieces right, you think of EBITDA piece in the DCF, on the DCF standpoint of the 17.5 only $5 million runs for DCF, and how we thought about that was really allocating between what was margin and what was property, what drove this ultimately is again it's a gain on sentiment of litigation, it's something that's historical and still ongoing. But again, we have a confidentiality around it, so again I point you to that 10-Q for more information.

Darren Horowitz

Okay, thank you very much.

Rahul Krotthapalli

Good morning guys, this is Rahul on for Jeremy. So first, thanks for taking my questions. The first one, so one of your competitors have announced gas solution takeaway this morning, I'd like to hear your comments on there, do you see the need for additional solutions of such sort in the basin, given you guys are like major players there as well?

Ben Lamb

Good morning, Rahul, it's Ben. Yes, we did see that that announcement this morning from Enable about their rich gas take away solution from the Anadarko. And understand the question What is it -- what does it mean for us and the short answer is it really doesn't mean anything for us, our system is distinct from Enable system, our customer base is distinct from their customer base. And so the question that we have to answer is where do our particular producers want their products, both residue and in NGLs, and similar to the way that I address Darren's question, we don't have perfect clarity on that where we are today, one thing we need to resolve is our NGL solution in Oklahoma so that we understand what our downstream picture in Oklahoma looks like versus our downstream picture in north Texas.

So rich gas connection between Oklahoma North Texas is something that we're still considering and we still think that there is ample scope in the market for us to build that project, if it's what makes sense, and if it doesn't make sense then instead we'll build processing in central Oklahoma.

Rahul Krotthapalli

That is very helpful color, Ben, thanks. One other question a little on the Permian side, I mean I have seen high levels of M&A simply, so is it possible to discuss if you see anything -- any interesting opportunities coming your way or it's same thing like what you are pursuing there?

Barry Davis

Yes, thank you Rahul, this is Barry. First of all, let me just assure you that we are very involved and very informed as to all of the M&A that you've seen, that you refer to in the Permian and elsewhere quite frankly. What we would say is that this is a very escalated market from a valuation standpoint, we see a ton of capital of different sorts quite frankly than what we've seen in the past. And so we think for a project to make sense you've got to have a lot of synergy and a lot of vision as for what you're going to do with longer term, and I think that's the nature of the deals that you've seen recently.

Let me just say that we're going to continue to be discipline, we're going to continue to be active and we're going to stay focused on the projects that we have and let me just ask Ben if he has some additional comment specifically on that.

Ben Lamb

Yes, I agree completely with what Barry said, and without getting into the specifics of any particular deal, I would say that the valuations that we have seen over the last couple of quarters have been very robust for M&A. And I think that what that reflects is a growing conviction in the marketplace, that there are a very small number of places that you want to be as a midstream services provider, if the Permian, if the stack decide to some extent maybe the Bachman neighborhood, if a very small number of basins and what you are seeing is scarcity value in the market or the small number of transactions that were available in those basins. We're fortunate because we went into the downturn all the way back in the fall of 2014, intentionally repositioning the company through the downturn in the best basins in the country, using the downturn and the less competitive M&A environment that was present at that time as a way to do that. And so through that downturn in a series of transactions, we've built our west Texas platform and we've built our Oklahoma platform.

So we are fortunate, that we've already done what others are now trying to do which is to reposition in the very best basins in North America.

Rahul Krotthapalli

Good, that is very helpful, thanks lot guys, that's it for me.

David Amos

Morning, guys. Appreciate the commentary on Permian M&A. And just thinking about how you've been able to grow organically there, can you talk about the process in footprint you have currently what the expansion capacity would be and how much CapEx, like you announced 30 million a day expansion today for 10 million it looks like a great deal, how long can you do that for before you have to spend another order of magnitude on the CapEx side.

Steve Hoppe

Hey David, this is Steve. So let me kind of just walk you through in the Delaware Basin where you're -- we had the recent expansion announcements, where we're at there we started out with the manager [ph] acquisition with a 35 million a day plant, we've installed a 60 million a day plant that with Lobo II facility, that is the next expansion will do, will take that facility up to 120 million a day, that will be done this year, and then we've got another step -- another addition to that of 30 million what that will do is take that facility up to 150 million a day, in addition to Lobo1, which was $35 that will put us at 185 million a day.

So when you look at those steps that's the -- that's the sequence of capacity that we'll add this year, so we'll have it in by the end of the year and then we're looking at the next phase right now a planning for a Lobo III facility, and we're trying to project the timing in the needs of that right now, but what we're thinking on that is an order of magnitude very similar to what we did, like a riptide where we add a facility that is 100 million initially but expandable to 200. We're managing the capital very efficiently by adding the capacity and putting in facilities that are easy to expand out of the volumes start to materialize.

That's the progression that you're going to see in the -- in the Delaware Basin, where we're at in the middle in Basin today, we've got the riptide that came on last year that put us at approximately 400 million of processing capacity, our next staff is to take riptide to a 200 million a day plant, that would be about a 30 million span and that would add another 100 million, and that right now we've got we're in a great place with our processing capacity and we don't have plans on that this year, but we'll start to look at that here probably in the fourth quarter as we see developments occur and start that planning for next year.

David Amos

That's really helpful, thank you. Back to the Delaware, just one last one for me, do you think to the degree that you sanction level three with 100 million a day initial expandable to 200 million, can the customer base that you have signed up today take you that high or do you need to sign additional commercial contracts or potentially look at some form of M&A to get there.

Steve Hoppe

So when we're looking at the projections, I think what's important to understand is that the development itself is the scale of the development is pretty impressive and you start to see the results that our producers are seeing out there, seems like every quarter they're upgrading the type curves and they're showing a much better spacing, much more denser spacing and when we take that into account, we think that we've got the opportunity to justify those phases with not only our existing customers, but what was a small incremental opportunity, then you look at where we started we were at 11,000 acres with the matador acquisition, we added 33,000 acres in the last 18 months and four new customers and in addition to that, we've got a minimum volume commitment of 45 million a day. And there's going to be opportunities that we see near term for bolt-on and expansions that we're working on with our existing customers to add more capacity.

So I think it's really, David, it's a combination of both of those, which is why when we look at our planning we're sequencing that capital and that capacity in incremental steps to accommodate how we see development occurring on both our existing customers and our new potential opportunities.

David Amos

That's great color. Thank you.

Brian Brungardt

Good morning, guys. Just a modeling question here, regarding the plans to redeem the 2022 notes in June, how should we be thinking of that, do you plan to expand the ATM or do you anticipate effectively refinancing it given the current interest rate environment.

Mike Garberding

Brian, this is Mike, it's a good question. So as you noted we have put a notice in to redeem those notes those are seven eight notes where we have a right to call them, what our expectation is, is to refinance into the current rate environment. So again our ATM plan for the year remains unchanged which is that $40 million to $50 million per quarter for 2017.

Brian Brungardt

Got it, and then just switching to in the MBC, appreciate the color on the operations, I guess first just to confirm the approximate $12 million record this quarter in Texas, is that primarily related to Devon the activity there in the barn it [ph].

Mike Garberding

Yes, this is Mike again. So again, you're referring to the MBC table in the 10Q, you're referring specifically to the MBC's related party, which is the Devon piece, and so the $12 million relates to all the different MBC contracts we have in North Texas.

Brian Brungardt

Got you. How should we be thinking of the increase in MBCs from last quarter and from 2016, is it primarily driven by the underlying production volumes or more of the view that the customer doesn't execute on the makeup right positions.

Mike Garberding

So this is Mike again, so there's again you point out two pieces to it, so there is a one quarter make up with regard to the Devon MBC's which is factored ultimately into the numbers you see, but each of the MBC is a little different on how to think about them, and I use cane as an example because of the row drilling Devon's doing you will see the Oklahoma related party go to where they're in a deficiency for a period of time. But once that row is completed on which is the Hobson row, and that's expecting the second quarter, you'll see that plant come back above MBC's.

Texas is another one where you saw that below and you've seen a buy and come up on the crude side too, so I would say that each is a little different when you think about those MBCs on how to project those forward.

Brian Brungardt

Okay. And then I guess just lastly here. You've given your comments in Devon maybe monetizing a portion of its Barnett acreage. Any impact in the MBCs, do you anticipate maintaining existing contracts if there were to be a change of ownership.

Mike Garberding

This is Mike. Yes, so no, there's not any anticipated changes to the contract we disclose really that that the east Johnson has about a 7% piece of total North Texas revenues, so it is a small piece, and that piece is covered by one of the Devon contracts. Today they're operating at or about. The MBCs would be very little impact on that.

Brian Brungardt

That's all I have, thank you very much guys.

Robert Balsamo

Good morning, thanks for all of the color today. Was wondering if you could go into any more detail on the contracts, you had a number of new contracts announced, if you can give us any color on the magnitude or timing and of any way to quantify some of them moving forward to think about maybe additions to CapEx opportunities.

Ben Lamb

Yes, Brian, probably, this is Ben. There's probably a few of us who want to -- want to comment on that I'll start from that perspective of Oklahoma and first thing I'm going to do is to start off where Barry ended his prepared remarks and talk about the quality of our team. I think the commercial success that we have had in Oklahoma really speaks to the quality of our team commercial, operations and engineering and our ability to attract businesses, provide a great service, provide a cost competitive service and to do what we say we're going to do. And that has been manifested in continued commercial momentum in central Oklahoma. What we announced this quarter was the signing of a group of five contracts, each of which was with a producer that is new to us, a new customer on our system, and those contracts added about 20,000 gross operated acres.

If you go back to February we made two announcements, one was our cedar code joint venture with Kinder Morgan, which behind it has 40,000 to 50,000 gross operated acres from one of the largest producers in the stack, and also an expansion of our relationship with New Field who is an existing customer, but who dedicated additional acres to us. Across all of those contracts just since the first quarter of last year we've added somewhere between 80,000 and 100,000 acres in the stack, and companies get started off of less than that.

So very, very happy to see that continue commercial momentum, those are overwhelmingly long term fee based contracts in great areas with great partners. Steve may want to comment from the Permian.

Steve Hoppe

Yes, Robert, I'll start in the Delaware, we kind of bill just reiterate what I said earlier about the Delaware, really within the last 18 months we've added four new contract customers that's added 32,000 acres of commitments primarily it's fee based contracts, there's a little bit of POP contract in our -- in our mix but it also has 45 million volume commitments. So as Ben said, the team's done a great job and when you think about in just a short amount of time, having entry into that basin and seeing success and we see a lot of insights going forward into not only bolt-on opportunities now that we've got a good footprint in the Delaware, but also some step out in expansion opportunities that we're working on.

The capital is really to the Delaware is the projects that I just laid out in the incremental expansions that we have planned. When you look at the Midland Basin, in the quarter we had a five customers and six deals that made up about 15,000 acres, overall, we consider our Midland basin area to be in our position to be in the core of the basin, and you think about that addition that now has taking us up to 340,000 acres in the middle basin and in that core area. So again, we feel really good about not only our based position but the expansion opportunities that we have seen this quarter and the ones that war going on currently and see additional opportunity, all of the capital associated in the Midland Basin is already built into our current forecast, and into the numbers that you already have, so there won't be any incremental capital associated with that, but it fits in well with our growth and expansion plans there.

Mac, you had some crude oil on Chickadee that you wanted to discuss as well.

Mac Hummel

Yes, that's right Steve, thanks. Robert, this is Mac, and I did want to just mention about the new Chickadee contract we entered into, but before I just wanted to step back and just make sure I give credit to the team with regards to the tremendous work they've done getting chickadee, not only off the ground but literally in service and flowing for our customers. The strategy on a crude side is playing out just like we expected it to, we entered with LPC, we said that was a platform and that platform was now allow us to liberate more opportunities to put more pipe in the ground and move more crude by ground by five overtime, and that's exactly what's happening.

The three contracts we entered into were a mix of new customers as well as deepening relationships with existing customers on Chickadee, so I think what we're seeing is we're seeing repeat business with existing customers, which I think is a great testament to the value they see and it chickadee and our ability to execute, we're now up to around 100,000 total acres committed to chickadee on a long term basis and those are all are fee base contracts.

Ben Lamb

Robert, there are maybe one element to your question that we didn't touch on across the three of us and that's timing. And I would say it's different in different places. In the Oklahoma set of contracts for the five we signed one of them is with a public company, but four of them with private equity companies, and so inherently the timing is a little bit uncertain because what those companies tend to do is to appraise their acreage and then they may explore a sale and if they're sold then they're likely sold to someone who ramps production very quickly or if they stay private and perhaps look at an IPO path then that's a different production profile. So I think it's just a good opportunity to remind everyone of what we've been telling you for a couple of quarters now, that in Oklahoma in particular our growth is going to be more in stair steps, as acreage changes hands and as producers shift to full field development that will come on in bigger chunks at a time.

Robert Balsamo

Great, that's all really helpful guys, I appreciate all the color. Just a quick housekeeping item, I noticed [indiscernible] comp was up, I understand the contracts and then looking at just cash costs that were left I know that was impacted by well year-over-year versus there were some acquisition costs last 1Q 2016. Anything else in there that might have been impacting the SG&A or are we looking at a decent run rate moving forward.

Mike Garberding

Yes, this is this is Mike. I think you're looking at a decent run rate, you will see some issues with first quarter use and mention the comps especially where because of year-end stop a little bit higher in the first quarter that it will be for the year, but overall from an SG&A you have a pretty good run rate. I will mention from an OpEx standpoint you do see a little bit elevate OpEx in first quarter, mainly because of all the projects that came online, that necessarily didn't mean we also got gross margin because the timing when it came online and so that only even out really over the second and third quarter.

Robert Balsamo

Great, thanks, that is it for me.

Mike Garberding

Thank you, Robert.

Matthew Phillips

Touching on CapEx a bit more, the first quarter run rate was pretty high but the full year estimate didn't move up very much, could you discuss a bit more the quarterly roadmap over the course of this year on CapEx and you expect that the flip there to cash flow guidance for this year and next year.

Mike Garberding

Yes, Matthew, this is Mike. Good question, so let me level first as far as where we're at and I'll walk you through sort of how you can see the rest year, but Q1 spend on a gross basis was just south of 250 million, and the big driver there was all the projects we've talked about right was Chisholm II which was Chickadee ascension, so we had three big projects all come on in the quarter right in line of all we expected. So great execution and that that's what this year is about.

When you look on a gross standpoint, what our CapEx guidance was for the year was 610 to 770 and again I'm making the difference between gross and net because marathon partnership with Ascension and GP partnership in Delaware and then just the central Oklahoma capitals between ENLC and ENLK, so then growth versus net, so what you see for the rest of the year really is going to be driven by again some other big project we talked about, which is Chisholm III and Oklahoma which is the Lobo II continue to expansion is the talked about in the Delaware, and other base business that we're seeing. I think what you'll see is sort of an average ramp through the year on CapEx, I do believe that we have a lot of great capital opportunities that Steve, Mac, and Ben been talking about, so we see that we have these continue capital opportunities and feel great about that. But overall right in line with the range we gave you to be in the year for capital.

Matthew Phillips

Great, thanks for that the color there. Going back to Oklahoma, I appreciate the color on the NVCs on Canna [ph], as it relates to taller [ph] it looks like the portion flow in ENLC was a little bit below expectations could you comment there at all, I mean I know it's more -- but I mean how do you expect 2Q to play out?

Mike Garberding

This is Mike again, is a good question. So what you're referring to the 16% the ENLC, so what we try to do is we put some footnotes in the earnings release to give some additional color, because there is some other items that you have to take in consideration when you look quarter-over-quarter. There is allocated G&A expense to that number, and so we did footnote that, if you gross those numbers up for that allocated G&A Q4 to Q1, you're about in the same place is the way to look at it really from that piece of the [indiscernible] which is in line with what we expected for the year.

So with the growth Ben talked about, which is stair step, and with the growth we expect which is more second half loaded you will see that continue to increase through the year.

Matthew Phillips

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Shneur Gershuni with UBS. Please go ahead.

Shneur Gershuni

Good morning guys. Thank you for all the color and details most of my questions have been and asked and answered, but I was wondering if we could just go back to two comments you made earlier, just one with respect with M&A appetite and so forth, I definitely recommend you were active in 2015,and that public valuations are much higher today, do you have the same view with respect to private assets because there seems to be a bunch of private assets that are own for example in the Permian and so forth, is that an area of interest or do you feel that valuations are pretty high there as well to you.

Ben Lamb

Shneur, it's Ben. My comment and I think I think Barry's comment earlier too, really does apply to private assets, if you look at some of these deals that have been done recently, our view is they were very fully valued and they were very fully valued because of the basins that they are in, but as Barry said, we participate in most every asset that gets sold, what we have that may be different than others is good positions and great Basin's already in place, and so we feel perhaps a little bit less of this strategic imperative to get a deal done than perhaps some others may, and so we have the luxury of being able to be more disciplined, because we've already done a series of deal to position ourselves in that basis.

Barry Davis

And Shneur, only thing I would add to that is really is kind of attention between we're already there and so we don't have to do things but the positive of that is because we're there we do have synergy, we do have opportunities to improve economic over time with execution and so those -- both of those things come into play and we'll continue to work them with discipline.

Shneur Gershuni

Great, as a follow up question about the [indiscernible] announcement this morning, it certainly seems like an elegant solution in terms of some of the issues that producers are facing and so forth, and being able to react quickly, if memory serves me correct I believe you've been talking about some similar solutions in the past, can you give us an update with respect to you are with pursuing something that with similar characteristics.

Ben Lamb

Yes, Shneur, it's Ben again. You're right connecting our Oklahoma gathering and processing assets with our North Texas gathering and processing assets is something that we have looked to do for a while now but really the question is where do our particular customers want their residue gas, where does it make sense for us and our customers to have our NGL's and with the dynamics that we are seeing in central Oklahoma specifically in the stack in Blaine Canadian and Kingfisher counties, we have not yet had clarity that would say that the right solution is to connect the basins, we see the potential for that but we need to see what are NGL solution is going to look like out of Oklahoma, and we need to have the residue market develop a little bit with the Shneur announcement and some other announcement that happened in Oklahoma for us to have that clarity.

Fortunately, with Chisholm II having just come online and with Chisholm III coming online later this year, we are not at a decision point right now, for what the next tranche of processing capacity needs to look like in Oklahoma.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay, and just sort of thinking of a little bit further here, because if this sort of trend if it turns into a trend develops, would the NGL takeaway solutions really need to be in Texas rather than our of the scoop stack area basically, I mean is that really what we're effectively doing is moving the process hydrocarbons further down.

Ben Lamb

Now that that's right, you're displacing the hydrocarbons both residue gas and NGL out of Oklahoma and into Texas and you would only do that if you believed that the hydrocarbons were going to be more valuable in North Texas, in an amount that justifies the excess capital that it takes to build a pipeline versus building processing in Oklahoma. There is ample NGL take away from north Texas today just as there is in Oklahoma, and so really the question is relative value of the products in those two places.

Shneur Gershuni

All right, thank you very much appreciate the color guys.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, the sinkhole settlement was a nice little piece of found money in the quarter, how much further do you guys have to go on recovering those costs incurred on that end and is there any probability will see that the balance of the year.

Mike Garberding

Hey Ethan, this is Mike. Nice reading. So for us again it's a confidential settlement, it's something that is still ongoing and we really can't give any color on whether it will end, we're happy it continues to be favorable for us and so that's probably the easiest way to answer it.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you previously quantified the cost of that somewhere.

Mike Garberding

We talked about it originally when it occurred, which would be years ago but have not since then.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. Barry, you had mentioned in prepared remarks and I just want to circle back on the strength in the Louisiana volumes, just a question I know your guidance put forth I think originally in January and updated with fourth quarter showed or indicated maybe some decline in the GMT volumes in Louisiana. Obviously we had sequential increase in the first quarter I think it's a high score you guys have recorded. So just curious any change in outlook or things that maybe impact on 1Q that we should pay attention to the balance of the year.

Mac Hummel

Chris, this is Mac. We've had a very good continuation of volume growth and volume performance in our Louisiana gas business. As you recall when we did our guidance for 2017 we mentioned the fact that we've seen some values come into the system in a very significant way, and when we put guidance together and my plans together 2017, we did not continue to include those in our 2017 numbers. I'm happy to say that the team continues to execute very well, find capturing both new demand that's just being created in Louisiana, as we as well as lever ourselves into existing demand that we were not currently serving, as well as continue to have robust interruptible volumes flowing through our system, while I can't predict what's going to happen the balance of the year, I am expecting of our teams continued success in keeping those volumes on our system.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great, thanks for the reminder on that. So it's still it's still sort of interruptedible delta [ph] relative to what was guided but not necessarily competence to assume that continue, is that fair characteristics.

Mac Hummel

Yes, Chris, we see both, we see we see growth in long term committed volumes and of the firm nature but, the preponderance of the difference continues to be interruptible volumes that we just don't quite have the tenure with to forecast with great confidence.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's perfect thanks. I guess completely separately there, Barry, I like to praise the escalated market that's out there now evidence by some of the transactions I thought that there a chance for explaining the nature of why and when you guys had repositioned your asset base versus what's present the market now, just curious as it pertains to that, are there -- I know you guys has divest of some non-core assets, but it does the market ever reach a point where there are aspects of your portfolio that you're not going to necessarily develop on in a time profile that would make sense where a third party might be willing to pay upfront significant sums. Is there anything that you entertain pruning at this point, or are we too premature to think that way.

Barry Davis

Chris this is Barry. And what I would say is that we like where we are, we're in the right places and I think again Ben did a great job of defining how we got there over the last three years. So those core areas will be places that we continue to grow, and so we're not contemplating participating what might be a seller's market if you will, in those core areas as described as buy-basic areas, anything is outside of that certainly is possible not unlike what we did last year, we'll continue to evaluate any things outside of that, we don't have much outside of that but we certainly will continue to look at that.

I will say though that I don't believe you see the same elevated valuations in areas outside of our core areas, again Ben described it very well, that's where people want to be and that's why you have elevated valuations there, and in other places you really don't see that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great thanks again for the time.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, most question have already been answered, one clarification on all the questions around the options to connect the wet gas to stack down to North Texas or just build out more processing in Oklahoma, is that decision timing something that you anticipate next year or because of the time it takes to really develop this especially if you're going to have a pipeline connection, do you need to start thinking about it more in the second half of this year.

Barry Davis

Yes, Craig, you're right it does take time to develop whether it's a pipeline project or it's to construct a gas plant, those things do take it take time. And so I do expect that later this year we will need to have more clarity on where we see the next traunch [ph] processing capacity needing to be, I do think it's this year as opposed to next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough, look forward to hearing some updates on that in coming quarters.

John Edwards

Good morning everybody, you may have already covered this because I'm jumping -- I came on the call late. So I was just wondering on what the litigation settlement, I mean obviously sinkhole related and so on but part of it you added a 17.5 million in EBITDA but then backed out 12.3 from DCF leaving five cash related, and if you were to talk about this so you want to take it online because this is pretty detailed would be fine, but just maybe the preliminary answer on that and I apologize if you already answered this.

Mike Garberding

John, it is fine. Really quick, it is really an allocation margin versus property is what it is, but what we can do is follow up and walk you through further if you have further question.

John Edwards

Okay And then, I guess the other issue is obviously one of your competitors announce this morning taking is similar to what you propose taking gas to spare processing in Texas, and I think you had hinted at that sort of approach at your Investor Day. So I'm assuming that's something you're still looking at and again apologies if you already sort of talked about this.

Barry Davis

Yes John, this is Barry, and we did I think discuss that in depth and so would encourage you to maybe look back at that or we can talk to you offline. The short answer is the third party that announced the project has a unique system, unique to ours, unique producers, supply they're dealing with etcetera, we don't believe it has any impact on our project. And we still have the opportunity to do that if it makes sense. So further to that when we talk off line to discuss further.

John Edwards

Okay, great thanks and congrats on a nice quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, just on the new Delaware contracts a little detail question. It is there largely a fee based, is there another component that's all you metric or commodity sensitive that's going to be a part of those contracts, and then can you tell us a little bit about sort of what you're seeing as far as contracting trends in the play.

Steve Hoppe

Good morning, this is Steve. Of those contracts we have one that's POP contract so it's got a little bit of commodity exposure to it, as you know, a POP contractors we get a percentage of the plant products both the residue and the NGLs. Really your question about what are we seen in trends, it really depends on the producer and how they're looking at their -- how they want to structure their deals, we see a lot of producers in the Midland Basin wanting to have a POP structure, have a share of the commodity risk with them, in the Delaware Basin and we're probably seeing them lean more to fee based. We keep ourselves open to basically what we can do to serve the customer the best, and manage our risk so we're really looking at all types of contracts and contracting structure, and where we're looking at what we can do to be competitive.

So we're open to a broad range of opportunities in structuring our contract, I think that's going to be key in the Delaware Basin going forward.

Mike Garberding

This is Mike, I mean if you look from a company standpoint we're still -- we're still tracking in about 95% fee base, still it's a very small piece of what we're doing on an overall business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just sort of looking at the Barnett and rationalizing its ownership a little bit, have you guys got any ideas to sort of who the potential buyers are and how that could potentially impact volumes.

Barry Davis

This is Barry. First of all, let me say that this was not a surprise to us, we spend a lot of time with Devon on the Barnet property, our teams were very closely together, so this is something that we were very familiar with. We do have a feel for what that process will look like and who the potential buyers are, there are a few a handful of operators who are trying to enter the Barnett, they see it as an opportunity for a place to develop versus someone like Devon who has other places that are higher economic returns for them. So as we said in our prepared remarks, we believe that there is opportunity to the upside for us to see someone come in here and be active in an area that Devon is not and was not going to be active, so we really get a combination of a new operator plus Devon becoming more active to the -- on the Northern part of the Barnett. We're optimistic that we'll see some benefit from this.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there an expectation that that you would see new operators come in and do re-frack or would it just be simply taking over the properties and trying to optimize what's there today.

Steve Hoppe

This is Steve. I think Johnson County has got a lot of opportunity for not only re-frack but for new location drills and if you look at some of the other assets that have been sold recently in the Barnett the people entering that are looking at applying new drilling techniques, looking at new fracking techniques and putting those into the Barnett to see what kind of results they can derive, and it's really going to be from our perspective of focus on how those producers -- how these assets that in their portfolio, and we're very optimistic that when you apply those new techniques, you're going to see some great results from the wells, but I would say both opportunities exist in Johnson County.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Barry Davis

Thank you, I would like to thank everyone who joined us on the call today, as you can tell we've got a lot going on and we look forward to our crossings of paths as we go through the days ahead and updating you on our second quarter results in early August. So thank you again and have a great day.

