Tracking Yacktman Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

This quarter, Yacktman Asset Management's (YACKX, YAFFX, YASSX) US long portfolio decreased 2.82% from $11.02B to $10.71B. The number of holdings decreased from 44 to 42. The largest holding is Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) at 18.77% of the US long portfolio. The five largest individual stock positions are Twenty-First Century Fox, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), and together they account for 55.19% of the 13F portfolio. The firm currently holds around 23% cash - a far cry compared to zero cash immediately following the financial crisis. The portfolio is concentrated, with recent 13F reports showing around 45 individual positions. 25 of their stakes are significantly large (over ~0.5% of the US long portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article.

Stake Disposals:

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN): UN was a 1.29% of the portfolio stake that saw a ~50% increase last quarter at prices between $38.50 and $46.50. The original position was from Q4 2014, when it was purchased at prices between $37 and $41. The disposal this quarter happened at prices between $40 and $51. The stock is now at $52.40.

Note: Unilever stock price spiked ~20% in February following an acquisition offer from Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). It was withdrawn soon after, but the stock price has levitated since.

Stake Decreases:

Twenty-First Century Fox: FOXA is Yacktman's largest 13F position by far at 18.77% of the portfolio. They had a very small position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) in 2008. The 2009 to 2012 time frame saw a huge stake build up as their share count increased 32 times (2.5M shares to over 80M shares). Since the spin-off and renaming of News Corporation, both positions (News Corp. and Twenty-First Century Fox) saw selling - the News Corp. stake was eliminated in Q4 2013, and the FOXA stake was substantially reduced. Yacktman's cost basis on FOXA is very low. This quarter saw an ~11% trimming.

Procter & Gamble: PG is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since Yacktman's first 13F filing in 1999. The position size remained insignificantly small until 2007, when about 520K shares were purchased at prices between $61 and $74. The position was cut in half in 2008, but the following four years saw a 100-fold stake increase at prices between $47 and $70. Q4 2015 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $72 and $81, and that was followed with an ~11% further reduction the following quarter at prices between $75 and $84. There was another ~15% selling in Q3 2016 at prices between $84 and $90. The stock currently trades at $86.43. PG is Yacktman's second-largest position at 13.05 % of the portfolio. There was marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

PepsiCo Inc.: The 8.85% (top-three) PEP stake was built up over multiple years, with the bulk of the buying happening in the 2011-13 time frame: over 22M shares were purchased during that time at prices between $60 and $86. The stock currently trades at $112. The six quarters through Q3 2016 had seen a roughly two-thirds reduction at prices between $91 and $111. There was very minor trimming in the last two quarters.

Cisco Systems: CSCO is a large (top-five) 7.29% of the US long portfolio position first purchased in 2010. The bulk of the current position was purchased in 2011 and 2012 at prices between $15 and $22. The stake has been sold down since. 2015 saw a combined ~45% reduction at prices between $25.52 and $29.61. 2016 also saw a combined ~20% reduction at prices between $23 and $32. The stock currently trades at $34.25. Yacktman is harvesting gains from this position. There was a ~7% further trimming this quarter.

Oracle Corporation: The large (top-five) 7.24% ORCL position was first purchased in Q2 2013. Over 20M shares were acquired at prices between $30 and $35. Q1 2015 saw an ~8% reduction at prices between $41.50 and $45, and that was followed with a ~14% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $40.25 and $45. The five quarters through Q3 2016 saw another one-third reduction at prices between $34 and $42. The stock currently trades at $44.89. This quarter saw another ~11% selling at prices between $38.50 and $46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): JNJ is a large 6.88% of the US long portfolio position that has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. The bulk of the current position was purchased in 2011 in the low $60s price range. The stock has almost doubled and currently trades at around $123. Q2 2015 saw a ~12% reduction at prices between $97 and $104. The following five quarters had also seen a combined ~18% reduction at prices between $91 and $125. Yacktman is harvesting gains. There was minor trimming in the last two quarters.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO): KO is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio for over sixteen years. During Yacktman's first 13F filing in Q1 1999, the position consisted of just a few thousand shares. The stake was built up to almost 2.4M shares by Q4 2006. The position size dropped below 1.5M shares in Q4 2008, but since then, the stake was consistently increased - the position size doubled in both 2009 and 2010 and increased by ~150% in both 2012 and 2013. The huge stake build-up happened at prices between $21 and $30 and $33.50 and $43 in the 2009-10 and 2012-13 periods respectively. The stock currently trades at $43.32, and the position stands at 6.54% of the US long portfolio. The six quarters through Q3 2016 had seen a ~57% reduction at prices between $38 and $47. The last two quarters have also seen very minor selling.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): MSFT has been in the portfolio since 2003, and it became a significantly large position in 2006 when around 2.2M shares were purchased at prices between $22 and $29.50. The bulk of the current 5.88% of the US long portfolio stake was established in 2011, when ~20M shares were added at prices between $24 and $28.50. The last three years saw an overall stake reduction of ~70% at prices between $36 and $63. The stock currently trades at $69.08. There was another ~8% trimming this quarter. Yacktman is harvesting long-term gains from this position.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): SYY is a fairly large position at 5.36% of the US long portfolio. It was established in 2010, with the bulk purchased in 2011 and 2012 in the high $20s price range. Q3 2015 saw a ~24% reduction at prices between $36 and $41, and that was followed with a ~20% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $39 and $42. Last year saw another ~55% selling at prices between $39.50 and $56.50. The stock currently trades at $52.91. Yacktman is harvesting gains. There was a very minor ~2% trimming this quarter.

US Bancorp (NYSE:USB): The 2.40% USB position has been in the portfolio for over 15 years. The majority of the current stake was purchased in 2011 in the low $20s price range. The stock currently trades at $52.21. 2015 saw a ~50% reduction in the low $40s price range, while last quarter saw another ~25% selling at prices between $42.50 and $52.50. There was a ~5% further trimming this quarter.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): XOM is a ~2% of the US long portfolio stake first purchased in 2007. The bulk of the position was acquired in 2013 in the low $90s price range. The stock currently trades below that range at $82.70. Q4 2015 saw a ~28% reduction at prices between $74 and $87, and that was followed with a ~16% reduction in Q2 2016 at prices between $82 and $94. Last quarter also saw another ~20% selling at prices between $83 and $88.50. There was a minor ~4% selling this quarter.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK): The 1.69% BK stake was first purchased in 2009, with the bulk of the current position built in 2010 and 2011 in the high $20s price range. The stock is now at $47.40. The position was reduced by ~30% last quarter at prices between $39 and $49. This quarter also saw another ~7% trimming.

C. R. Bard Inc. (NYSE:BCR): BCR is a 1.15% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position consisted of ~2.14M shares purchased in 2010 at prices between $76 and $96. The stake was built up to just over 7.4M shares by 2012 and was reduced since then. 2014 had seen a ~42% reduction at prices between $129 and $172. The selling accelerated in 2015: a ~71% reduction at prices between $165 and $200. Q2 2016 saw another ~37% reduction at prices between $203 and $235. This quarter also saw a roughly one-third further reduction at prices between $225 and $251. The stock currently trades at $307. Yacktman is harvesting huge gains.

Note 1: Last month, Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) agreed to buy C. R. Bard in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $317 per share ($222.93 cash and 0.5077 shares of Becton, Dickinson).

Note 2: Yacktman has a large exposure to the healthcare industry, a group that also includes Johnson & Johnson, Anthem Inc., and Stryker Corporation.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) (previously Wellpoint Inc.): ANTM is a 1.60% of the US long portfolio position purchased in 2012 at prices between $55 and $74. The position has seen some selling over the years. Q1 2015 saw a ~15% reduction at prices between $123 and $158, and that was followed with a huge ~60% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $151 and $171. There have only been very minor changes since. The stock currently trades at around $180.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK): SYK is a ~1% of the US long portfolio position first purchased in 2009. The majority of the current stake was established in 2012 at prices between $50 and $57. That position was reduced by ~25% in Q4 2014 at prices between $79 and $97. That was followed with a ~70% reduction in 2015 at prices between $90 and $104. 2016 saw another ~50% reduction at prices between $88 and $122. This quarter saw a further ~30% reduction at prices between $118 and $133. The stock currently trades at $136. Yacktman is harvesting huge long-term gains from this position.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC is a small ~1% of the US long portfolio position first purchased in Q1 2013. The bulk of the current position was purchased in Q2 2013, when ~4.8M shares were acquired at prices between $36.50 and $44.50. Q2 and Q3 2014 saw significant selling, as the position was reduced to 2.8M shares at prices between $48 and $54. 2015 saw a ~25% further reduction at prices between $51 and $58. The stock currently trades at $54.85. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA): CMCSA is a ~1% of the US long portfolio position first purchased in 2008. The bulk of the original stake was purchased in 2009 at a cost basis around $7.50. 2014 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $26.50 and $30.50. 2015 saw a further two-thirds reduction at prices between $26.50 and $32. There was another ~17% selling last quarter at prices between $30 and $35.50, and that was followed with another ~14% selling this quarter at prices between $34.50 and $38.50: The stock currently trades at $38.54. Yacktman is harvesting large long-term gains from this position.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock-split in February.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP), C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW), and Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT): These are very small positions (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) that saw selling this quarter.

Note: Yacktman owns ~4% of Avon Products.

Stake Increases:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL): This very small ~1% portfolio stake saw a marginal increase this quarter.

Note 1: Yacktman is known to shy away from investing in banks, but has held significant stakes in three banks since the financial crisis: The Bank of New York Mellon (1.69%), US Bancorp (2.40%), and Wells Fargo (1.03%).

Note 2: Very small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions account for 2.30% of the overall portfolio. They are Altria Group (NYSE:MO), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), MOCON Inc. (NASDAQ:MOCO), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), and Staples Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS).

Note 3: Yacktman controls ~5.9% of America's Car-Mart.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Yacktman's US stock holdings in Q1 2017:

