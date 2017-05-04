Orchid Island Capital's Dividend Projection For May-July 2017

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target for ORC is in the Conclusions Drawn section of the article as well.

Author's Note: This article provides a detailed analysis with supporting documentation on the "most probable/suitable" dividend per share rate Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) will/should declare for May-July 2017. I have provided this analysis due to the continued number of requests that such an ORC article be performed at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section near the bottom of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via two tests) on the near-term dividend sustainability of ORC (including a monthly dividend per share rate projection for May-July 2017). Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of ORC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. Due to the fact ORC has produced an annual dividend yield of at least 11.5% since the company's initial public offering ("IPO") in 2013 (and more recently above 14%), many investors have chosen this stock (and other sector peers) for an income-producing equity investment. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a qualified real estate investment trust ("REIT") per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") comes up with an entity's current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease should be implemented.

I will be performing two dividend sustainability tests within this article. These two tests will be termed "TEST 1" and "TEST 2". This article will also include a brief analysis regarding two of ORC's fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) regarding the same general topic of discussion. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding my personal projection of what I believe ORC's dividend per share rate will be for May-July 2017. I will also include my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target.

Estimated REIT Taxable Income ("ERTI") Overview:

Before we begin ORC's dividend sustainability and projection analysis, let us briefly get accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. ORC does not provide a table that is comparable to Table 1 below. In fact, ORC provides fairly little information in regards to IRC metrics. This is one of the main reasons why I decided to provide readers this near-term dividend sustainability analysis. Table 1 below shows ORC's ERTI from the prior four quarters. All figures within Table 1 are for the "three-months ended" (quarterly) timeframe.

Table 1 - ORC ERTI Analysis (Q2 2016 - Q1 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ORC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

The quarterly net income (loss) figures shown in Table 1 above are derived from ORC's income statement (technically speaking, the company's "statement of operations"; see red reference "A"). In order for ORC to come up with a proper ERTI figure, there are specific Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to IRC adjustments (reversals) that need to be performed each quarter. Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments; see red reference "B"). Also, one needs to be mindful of any capital loss carryforward balances that may have arisen from prior tax years.

After accounting for ORC's book versus tax reversals from net income (loss), one can now calculate the company's ERTI amount (see red reference "C"). Once this is complete, since ORC currently does not have any preferred stock outstanding (see red reference "D"), the company's ERTI for common shareholders figure is known (see red reference "E"). Due to the specific IRC provision stating an entity must distribute at least 90% of its annual REIT taxable income ("AREITTI") to retain the company's qualified REIT status, quarterly ERTI (and other similar metrics) is an important indicator regarding minimum annual distribution requirements ("ADR").

Now let us perform ORC's near-term dividend sustainability and projection analysis. This analysis will be a good general indicator of ORC's current dividend sustainability over the foreseeable future (next several months) including whether an impending dividend increase or decrease should eventually come to fruition.

Side Note: Some mREIT peers typically utilize to-be-announced ("TBA") mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") as a material part of a company's investment strategy. Companies can enter into TBA contracts with a long position where management agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Companies enter into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Companies can also enter into TBA contracts with a (short) position where management agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Even though ORC does utilize TBA MBS contracts during most quarters, the notional amount of this position is usually small. As such, ORC continues to generate very little "drop income (loss)" which is also known as net dollar roll ("NDR") income (loss). As such, I have determined I am excluding this specific metric within ORC's dividend sustainability analysis. Technically speaking, when a capital loss carryforward exists, NDR income (loss) is not a component of quarterly ERTI and is accounted for as an increase/decrease to an entity's cost basis per the IRC. Since both AGNC and NLY heavily utilized the forward TBA market during the past several quarters, each company's quarterly ERTI and NDR income figures will be discussed later in the article.

TEST 1 - Quarterly ERTI Versus Quarterly Distributions Analysis:

Before we begin TEST 1 of ORC's near-term dividend sustainability and projection analysis, let us first briefly get accustomed to the information provided in Table 2 below. Table 2 is an extension of the information provided in Table 1 above. Table 2 below shows ORC's ERTI from the prior four quarters. Table 2 compares ORC's ERTI to the company's dividend distributions showing the quarterly underpayment (overpayment).

Table 2- ORC ERTI Versus Distributions Analysis (Q2 2016 - Q1 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ORC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I take ORC's quarterly "ERTI - common shareholders" figure (see red reference "E") and subtract this amount by the quarterly "distributions to shareholders from ERTI" figure (see red reference "I"). If ORC's red reference "E" is greater than the company's red reference "I", then ORC technically had enough ERTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular quarter. As such, any excess quarterly ERTI left over (after accounting for the dividend distributions) is added to ORC's cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI") balance. If ORC's red reference "E" is less than the company's red reference "I", then ORC had overpaid the company's quarterly dividend distributions and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative UTI balance (or add to the deficit balance) to help pay for the overpayment.

Still using Table 2 as a reference, ORC had ERTI of $9.2, $10.0, and $10.8 million for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. In comparison, ORC had dividend distributions of ($9.3), ($10.4), and ($12.5) million, respectively. When calculated, ORC had an overpayment of ERTI of less than ($0.1), ($0.5), and ($1.8) million (rounded) for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively (see red reference "J"). This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 100%, 105%, and 117%, respectively (see red reference "(I / E)"). As such, I believe it can be determined ORC basically matched, slightly overpaid, and modestly overpaid its ERTI during the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively.

However, moving to 2017, ORC had ERTI of $18.5 million for the first quarter of 2017. In comparison, ORC had dividend distributions of ($14.1) million. When calculated, ORC had an underpayment of ERTI of $4.5 million (rounded) for the first quarter of 2017. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 76%. As such, I believe it can be determined ORC materially underpaid the company's ERTI during the first quarter of 2017. This was mainly due to the fact ORC witnessed a modest decrease in prepayments within the company's MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2017. As such, this decreased the company's "premium lost due to paydowns" figure which is the equivalent to GAAP's premium amortization expense as used by companies like AGNC and NLY. In addition, ORC increased leverage and the company's weighted average coupon ("WAC") during the first quarter of 2017 which ultimately led to an increase in the company's net spread income.

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a "standalone basis", this evidence supports ORC's stable dividend during the first fourth months of 2017. However, it should be noted TEST 1 does not specifically account for a fairly recent change in ORC's risk management strategy. Since TEST 1 does not specifically account for this change, it would only be prudent to now perform TEST 2 and see if similar results can be obtained.

TEST 2 - Quarterly ERTI Less Periodic Settlements of Interest and Current Portion of the Deferred Loss on Derivatives Versus Quarterly Distributions Analysis:

Back when ORC reported results for the fourth quarter of 2015, management disclosed to the public some strategic changes within the company's derivatives portfolio during February 2016. I believe one notable change should be discussed since this event has impacted (and will continue to impact over the next several years) taxable income ("TI"). The following quote is from ORC's earnings press release for the fourth quarter of 2015:

"…We have also altered the composition of our funding hedges so far in the first quarter of 2016. We have closed out $700 million of the $900 million of Eurodollar shorts in place at year end and replaced them with $600 million of 4 year, pay fixed swaps…"

With the above quote as evidence, ORC notably decreased the company's Eurodollar futures position during February 2016 and switched over to interest rate payer swaps. This strategic change has two notable impacts on TI.

First, since ORC terminated most of the company's net (short) Eurodollar futures contracts, this is considered a realizable event per the IRC. Prior to the first quarter of 2016, all unrealized losses on ORC's net (short) Eurodollar future contracts continued to be reversed out of quarterly ERTI since a realized event had yet to occur. These cumulative net unrealized losses were a sizable balance at the time of termination in February 2016 (proportionately speaking). Per the IRC, this cumulative net unrealized loss became a realized deferred loss recognized over the remaining term of each respective futures contract (similar to a swaption). When this event was first discussed in prior ORC articles, I stated I preferred the deferment of such losses (versus one lump sum loss). As such, I was pleased the company has chosen to defer such losses over the remaining term of each respective futures contract. These deferred losses have been (and will continue to be over the next several years) recognized thus decreasing TI in gradual increments.

Second, now that ORC has begun to have periodic settlements of interest from the company's interest rate payer swaps, this currently decreases TI due to the fact the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") remains less than the weighted average fixed pay rate of the interest rate swaps (although this specific expense has narrowed recently). Again, with Eurodollar futures contracts, a realized gain (loss) occurs upon the termination/settlement/maturity of the contract whereas interest rate payer swaps have periodic settlements of interest (usually reported quarterly). ORC's net pay rate on the company's interest rate payer swaps "flows through" the quarterly income statement and currently decreases TI to some extent. Simply put both impacts, from a dividend sustainability perspective, have been (and currently are) negative in nature and are considered/analyzed in TEST 2 below.

Table 3 below shows ORC's ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives from the prior four quarters. Table 3 then compares ORC's ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives to its dividend distributions showing the quarterly underpayment (overpayment).

Table 3- ORC ERTI Less Periodic Settlements of Interest and Current Portion of the Deferred Loss on Derivatives Versus Distributions Analysis (Q2 2016 - Q1 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using ORC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Using Table 3 above as a reference, I take ORC's quarterly "ERTI less current + deferred loss on derivatives" figure (see red reference "E") and subtract this amount by the quarterly "distributions to shareholders from ERTI" figure (see red reference "I"). If ORC's red reference "E" is greater than the company's red reference "I", then ORC technically had enough ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular quarter. If ORC's red reference "E" is less than the company's red reference "I", then ORC had overpaid the company's quarterly dividend distributions and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative UTI balance (or add to the deficit balance) to help pay for the overpayment.

Still using Table 3 as a reference, ORC had ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives of $7.0, $7.3, and $7.8 million for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. In comparison, ORC had dividend distributions of ($9.3), ($10.4) and ($12.5) million, respectively. When calculated, ORC had an overpayment of ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives of ($2.2), ($3.1), and ($4.7) million for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively (see red reference "J"). This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 132%, 143%, and 161%, respectively (see red reference "(I / E)"). As such, I believe it can be determined ORC materially overpaid the company's ERTI less its periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives during the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016.

As such, a notable portion of ORC's 2016 dividend was classified as a return of capital ("ROC") distribution. The following quote from ORC's annual report of a company's financial performance (10-K) supports this notion:

"…REIT common dividends declared in the fourth quarter of a calendar year with a record date prior to year-end and a payable date in January of the following year will be included in total distributions in the year declared only to the extent of available earnings and profits. As a result, such fourth quarter common dividends may be pro-rated between tax years or may not be taxable until the following year… our December 2016 dividend of $0.14 paid in January 2017 is subject to tax in 2017. The remaining 2016 dividend distributions of $1.54 are taxable in 2016. The 2016 dividend distribution described above exceeded 2016 earnings and profits by $0.14, representing 9% of total 2016 distributions of $1.54. This nondividend distribution is characterized as return of capital and has been allocated on a pro rata basis to each 2016 dividend distribution…"

Simply put, 100% of ORC's December 2016 dividend of $0.14 per share was determined to be a ROC distribution due to the company's lack of sufficient 2016 earnings and profit (E&P)/TI. As such, this monthly dividend was "deferred", for taxation purposes, to 2017. In addition, even when excluding ORC's December 2016 dividend, a portion of the company's remaining 2016 dividends were classified as a ROC distribution (an additional $0.14 per share) which was allocated evenly, for taxation purposes, from January-November 2016. I believe this event, on a standalone basis, should be seen as a negative trend. I also believe this event had put some pressure on ORC's 2017 dividends which was discussed in a prior article.

However, with that being said, when moving to 2017 ORC had ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives of $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. In comparison, ORC had dividend distributions of ($14.1) million. When calculated, ORC had an underpayment of ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives of $1.3 million (rounded) for the first quarter of 2017. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 92%. As such, I believe it can be determined ORC slightly underpaid the company's ERTI less its periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives during the first quarter of 2017. I believe this should be seen as a positive trend.

However, should be mindful that ORC's combined periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives figure has steadily increased over the past seven quarters. In addition, the current portion of ORC's deferred loss on all terminated Eurodollar futures contracts will continue to negatively impact TI over the next several years as these contracts had "staggering" maturities through 2019. I believe this should be seen as a "cautious" trend in regards to ORC's near-term dividend sustainability.

In addition, it should be noted ORC's conditional prepayment rate ("CPR") percentage regarding the company's combined MBS portfolio had slightly increased towards the end of the first quarter of 2017 which continued during April 2017. As such, this likely increased ORC's premium lost due to paydowns figure for the second quarter of 2017 (through 4/28/2017) which has a direct, negative impact on quarterly ERTI. This is just something to consider when assessing ORC's TI.

Still, with that being said, the minor underpayment of ORC's ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives for the first quarter of 2017 was a positive trend when compared to the material overpayment during the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016.

Brief Discussion of AGNC's and NLY's Quarterly Dividend Metrics:

When compared to ORC, AGNC had a notably lower ERTI per common share figure for the first quarter of 2017 (when excluding the company's NDR income). AGNC had quarterly ERTI of only $0.09 per common share while distributing three monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share. AGNC had a quarterly ERTI overpayment of ($150) million. When calculated, AGNC had a quarterly payout ratio of 599%. Again, this excludes the notion of AGNC's quarterly ERTI and NDR income.

When including the impacts of AGNC's net long TBA MBS position, the company had quarterly ERTI and NDR income of $0.31 per common share. Still, this was notably below AGNC's three monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the first quarter of 2017. AGNC had a quarterly overpayment of ERTI and NDR income of ($79) million. When calculated, AGNC had a quarterly payout ratio of 178%.

However, it should also be noted AGNC reported quarterly net spread and NDR income (excluding the company's "catch up" premium amortization expense; a non-IRC metric) of $212 million for the first quarter of 2017. When calculated, this was net spread and NDR income of $0.64 per common share. When calculated, this was an underpayment of $32 million.

For the first quarter of 2017, NLY reported ERTI, estimated core earnings ("ECE"), and normalized core earnings ("NCE") of $0.22, $0.29, and $0.31 per common share, respectively. As such, NLY's NCE was $0.01 per common share higher than the company's dividend distributions of $0.30 per common share for the first quarter of 2017. Additional analysis regarding NLY's dividend sustainability will be provided in a future article.

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information in this article, TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to ORC's ERTI dividend distributions payout ratio from the second-fourth quarters 2016 and the first quarter of 2017:

ORC's Q2 2016, Q3 2016, and Q4 2016 ERTI Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio, Respectively: 100%, 105%, and 117%

ORC's Q1 2017 ERTI Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio: 76%

When assessing ORC's near-term dividend sustainability based solely on TEST 1, the company's higher ERTI payout during the second-fourth quarters of 2016 should be seen as a cautionary/negative trend. However, ORC's notably lower ERTI payout for the first quarter of 2017 helps support ORC's current dividend.

Next, due to the fact management utilized a different risk management strategy in February 2016 (began using interest rate payer swaps and notably lowered its Eurodollar futures contracts), TEST 2 provided the following information in regards to ORC's ERTI less the company's periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives dividend distributions payout ratio from the second-fourth quarters 2016 and the first quarter of 2017:

ORC's Q2 2016, Q3 2016, and Q4 2016 ERTI Less Periodic Settlements of Interest and Current Portion of Deferred Loss on Derivatives Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio, Respectively: 132%, 143%, and 161%

ORC's Q1 2017 ERTI Less Periodic Settlements of Interest and Current Portion of Deferred Loss on Derivatives Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio: 92%

When compared to TEST 1, TEST 2 includes the periodic settlements of interest on ORC's interest rate payer swaps and the company's current portion of the deferred loss on its terminated Eurodollar futures contracts. When assessing ORC's near-term dividend sustainability, I believe TEST 2 should be seen as more of a cautionary trend since the company will continue to record deferred losses on its terminated Eurodollar futures contracts over time and likely continue to record interest expense on its interest rate payer swaps. However, it should be noted the net expense in regards to ORC's existing interest rate payer swaps has recently decreased as LIBOR has continued to gradually increase. As the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") continues to increase the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate, ORC's existing interest rate payer rates will actually begin to record net interest income which will help offset the company's rising weighted average repurchase loan agreement rate (borrowing costs).

In addition, similar to the results obtained in TEST 1, TEST 2 provided evidence ORC had a notable improvement when came to the company's ERTI less its periodic settlements of interest and current portion of the deferred loss on derivatives for the first quarter of 2017.

With that being said, it should be noted ORC's CPR percentage regarding the company's combined MBS portfolio had slightly increased towards the end of the first quarter of 2017 which continued during April 2017. As such, this likely increased ORC's premium lost due to paydowns figure for the second quarter of 2017 (through 4/28/2017) which has a direct, negative impact on quarterly ERTI. This is just something to consider when assessing ORC's TI. However, if ORC's internal strategies come to fruition, mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields will gradually net increase during 2017-2018 which should continue to "suppress" CPR percentages. This would be a positive trend when it comes to ORC's premium lost due to paydowns figure, hence the company's dividend sustainability.

When considering the results from TEST 1, TEST 2, and the current/future trends within the mREIT sector as a whole, I am projecting the following ORC dividend probabilities:

Probability of a Stable $0.14 Per Share Dividend for May 2017: 70%

Probability of a Stable $0.14 Per Share Dividend for June 2017: 60%

Probability of a Stable $0.14 Per Share Dividend for July 2017: 60%

Simply put, this is an improvement when compared to my prior quarter's assessment.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at a greater than 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 4/28/2017), a HOLD when trading at or less than 5.0% premium through less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are a modest improvement when compared to my last ORC article (approximately one month ago). This is directly due to the evidence obtained above in relation to ORC's improved probability of the company being able to maintain its monthly dividend rate of $0.14 per share through at least July 2017.

Even with the company's improved dividend sustainability metrics, I currently rate ORC as a SELL since the stock is trading above a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV ($9.70 per share). My current price target for ORC is approximately $10.20 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is a $0.40 per share increase when compared to my last ORC article. Currently, the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $9.20 per share. This price is a $0.35 per share increase when compared to my last ORC article.

Along with the data presented within this article, these recommendations consider the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events.

In addition, ORC has recently taken a more "defensive posture" when it comes to the company's viewpoint that a net increase in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields will occur during the remaining of 2017-2018. As such, ORC has recently increased the company's hedging coverage ratio, reduced/increased its inverse interest-only ("IIO")/interest-only ("IO") securities, and transitioned to higher-coupon MBS. As such, ORC will likely outperform most sector peers when it comes to valuation fluctuations if rates/yields net increase over the foreseeable future (less of a net BV decrease). However, ORC will likely underperform most sector peers if rate/yields net decrease (less of a net BV increase).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ORC, AGNC, or NLY.