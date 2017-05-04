Omega Healthcare Investors: Management Delivered

Due to changes in debt, combined with a lack of investment, I'm not as enthused as I'd like to be though, but opportunity certainly exists here.

What I found is that, on the whole, management seems to be doing quite well, plus shares of the business, if management is correct, look attractive to me.

On May 3rd, after the market closed, the management team at Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) released financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2017 fiscal year. Recently, I have begun writing about REITs, including Omega, because I believe they represent attractive long-term investment prospects. Seeing as how Omega is one of maybe 15 to 20 companies I try to follow, I figured it would be a wise idea for me to go over the firm's earnings results for this past quarter and give my thoughts on where that leaves investors moving forward.

Management is delivering

So far this year, it looks to me as though management is doing quite well from an operational standpoint. One negative thing is that their rental revenue during the quarter came in at $192.54 million, about $5 million below forecasts, but this happened to be well above (to the tune of 9%) the $176.70 million in rental revenue seen a year earlier. Total revenue, on the other hand, did quite well, coming in at $231.74 million, up 8.9% from the $212.88 million management reported a year earlier.

In general, FFO (funds from operations) or Adjusted FFO (aka AFFO) tend to be better measures of profitability for a REIT than earnings. During the quarter, while the company earned $0.53 per share in net income, its AFFO came out to $0.86 per share. This represents a modest increase over the $0.83 per share seen the same time last year. Thanks to this performance on the bottom line, management not only raised the dividend to $0.63 per share from $0.62 previously; they also affirmed that AFFO this year should be between $3.40 per share and $3.44 per share.

One thing I have been worried about are the regulatory concerns associated with Omega since the firm gets a majority of its revenue from Medicare and Medicaid, but if the firm can come through from an AFFO perspective and if the current Presidential Administration does not do anything that will harm the company, then its shares look remarkably cheap. Based on the current share price, it seems to be trading for between 9.4 and 9.5 times 2017's projected AFFO. While this doesn't fall in the category of deep value stocks in my opinion (I look for price/cash flow multiples of 7 or less), it is still a value prospect (but let's not hope a value trap).

Some other interesting developments

One thing I did not see that I had hoped to see during the quarter was a significant amount of investment. Earlier this year, management issued $550 million worth of 4.75% Senior Notes and another $150 million worth of 4.5% Senior Notes. Using these proceeds, they paid down $400 million of 5.875% Senior Notes, along with $200 million from their low-interest Senior Unsecured Term Loan. Personally, I would have liked to have seen something more substantial than just this debt reduction, but management didn't surprise me in that way.

During the first quarter, management bought assets worth $7.6 million and they invested another $30 million in renovations and other work. This is good to see, but not great. In fact, they actually ended up selling more than they bought. During the quarter, Omega sold 15 facilities for a total of $45.8 million. Furthermore, they anticipate that they will sell additional facilities worth around $23.2 million sometime in the near future. Selling assets that no longer make sense to own certainly makes sense, but I prefer investing more into new locations if they are engaging in such sales.

What else I like about Omega

In a prior article, I wrote about some things I like about Omega from a qualitative perspective, but now I discovered, in this press release, some more data that verifies my desire to keep the firm's stock on my watchlist. For starters, check out the image below. In it, you can see that, thanks to its change in debt structure, of its $5.575 billion in debt due, none is due until 2019 when $1.55 billion must either be repaid or, more likely, refinanced. This creates a special amount of certainty for the firm because, absent tripping covenants, investors don't need to worry about a liquidity concern for a couple of years. What's more, given the financial health of Omega, there seems to be little likelihood of management not being able to refinance the debt.

*Taken from Omega

In their press release, the company also took the opportunity to give updated guidance on their lease expirations. The entire point behind a REIT is to ensure that the company can space out leases over time and do so in such a way that no given year creates a huge falloff. So far, management has succeeded in these efforts. As you can see in the image below, between now and the end of 2022, only 17.2% of their leases will expire. 8.1% of this will take place in 2022 specifically. This gives shareholders a nice window during which Omega can grow and work with existing customers to get them to renew their leases, preferably at ever-higher rates.

*Taken from Omega

Takeaway

Based on all the data I'm seeing here, my feelings for Omega have gotten stronger. I am still a bit disappointed about their decision of how to allocate some of their debt issuance but, operationally, the company is still a great prospect to consider. Shares look attractive from a cost perspective (if you are okay with the regulatory risk) and the firm's AFFO continues to grow in a way that should leave investors happy for the timebeing. Overall, these are just more reasons for me to keep Omega on my watchlist as a future prospect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.