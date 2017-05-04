Pennsylvania REIT: This Preferred Looks Attractive

The risk profile of the equity may not be for all investors.

Let me be the first to admit that it hasn't been an easy road with PREIT.

Around three months ago, I published a note on Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) in which I stated:

We believe that PREIT is poised to profit, shares are now trading at a substantial discount and we don't believe that the market is providing the company with the attention it deserves. Given our argument that the higher quality Malls will perform best, we are initiating a BUY on shares at the current price of $16.93 (dividend yield of 5.0%). We are also adding shares to the Durable Income Portfolio.

Recognizing the under-performance of ALL Mall REITs lately, we believe that investors should consider focusing on the higher quality Mall REITs. We like Simon Property Group (SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) – both battle-tested REITs that are best prepared to manage retail risk. Given the more recent pullback, we think it’s prudent to be more cautious. Let’s dig deeper…

On April 25th, PREIT reported first quarter earnings, highlights from the release were:

New leases executed for 725,000 square feet of space with future opening dates,

Portfolio sales grew to $465 per square foot,

Same Store NOI was flat compared to prior year,

Sales per square foot reached $465,

FFO for the year ending December 31, 2017 is expected be between $1.64 and $1.74 per diluted share (which maintains a sub-50% payout ratio).

Despite the flat NOI, we were reassured about the REIT's trajectory and their ability to replace their struggling anchor tenants. Reassured yes, but we realize that there are many miles to go before we sleep (well) (Our sincere apologies to Robert Frost). Due to this, we realize that the risk profile of the equity may not be for all investors. There is, however, a more stable way to invest in PREIT – the preferred stock.

The following is the outstanding preferred stock of PREIT:

The pricing of the preferred is as follows:

The Series C was issued to redeem the Series A, but we included the Series A as it is still outstanding. Of the outstanding preferred, we are leaning towards the Series B due to the higher stripped yield. The probability of the Series B being called is low, in our opinion, as the rate is not significantly above the new issue and therefore it is highly unlikely that PREIT will be able to refinance the preferred cheaper.

Graphically, the stripped price and yields of the peer group are:

As the table and charts above show, PREIT preferreds are among the higher yielding preferred stock of the peer group. In fact, PREIT's preferreds have near the same yield as CBL & Associates (CBL) despite the quality differential.

We continue to assign Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust a BUY rating and recommend that investors who are hesitant to invest in the mall or retail sector equities consider the PREIT Series B preferred stock.

