Smart & Final Stores' (SFS) CEO David Hirz on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Madeleine Myers - IR

David Hirz - CEO, President and Director

Richard Phegley - CFO and SVP

Scott Drew - EVP, Operations

Analysts

Alvin Concepcion - Citigroup

Edward Kelly - Crédit Suisse

Karen Short - Barclays

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Robert Summers - Macquarie Research

Vincent Sinisi - Morgan Stanley

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Shane Higgins - Deutsche Bank

Madeleine Myers

Thank you for joining us today as we discuss Smart & Final Stores' first quarter 2017 financial results, which was a 12-week quarter ended March 26, 2017. Before we begin, we want to remind you that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ in a material manner from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in the company's SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

During this conference call, the company will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income or loss, adjusted net income or loss per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. The company uses these as measures of operating performance, not as measures of liquidity. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Please refer to the company's earnings release made available on its Investor Relations website for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dave Hirz, Smart & Final's President and Chief Executive Officer.

David Hirz

Thanks, Madeleine, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today is Rick Phegley, our Chief Financial Officer. Scott Drew, our Executive Vice President of Operations, will also be available for questions.

Today, we'll share our first quarter operating and financial results and our expectations for the balance of 2017, including our growth plans, which continue on track. At our fourth quarter call in early March, we highlighted a challenging operating environment with persistent deflation and the continuation of planned cannibalization from 2016 new stores. In formulating guidance for 2017, we anticipated that cannibalization would improve slightly in the first quarter as we began to anniversary the large group of 2016 store openings and that deflation would slowly improve as we move through the year. We also cautioned that the first 2 quarters of 2017 would present challenging comparisons.

On all of these fronts, the first quarter results reflect our expectations. Operating results declined year-over-year. And while much of the decline was expected and accounted for in our 2017 guidance, some was not, which we'll discuss in more detail. Overall, we remain optimistic about the year and have maintained our full year guidance.

As a review today, we're seeing steady improvements in the sales cannibalization rates in the Smart & Final banner stores and modest signs of improvement in the impact of deflation in both of our store banners. What we didn't fully anticipate for the first quarter was the impact of extreme weather across all of our major operating regions. Historically, we have not called out weather as a factor in our operating results, but 2017 has been a very unusual year. In California, we've gone from historic drought to extraordinary levels of rainfall in both the northern and southern parts of the state. The Pacific Northwest also recorded unusual amounts of snow and rain. As example, Portland, Oregon had the wettest February on record and the fourth wettest March. In both the Smart & Final banner and the Cash & Carry banner, we believe that weather had a notable effect on foot traffic, especially for our key business customer segments. For Cash & Carry's core restaurant and food service customer base and for Smart & Final's key business customers, including clubs and organizations, adverse weather meant lost sales or canceled events that won't be made up. And these lost sales opportunities are generally both high-ticket and higher-margin sales. It's difficult to quantify the effects of the unseasonably cold and wet winter on our business. Compared to recent years, the winter season began earlier, persisted longer and brought heavier rain or snow fall throughout most of our market areas. We believe there was a noticeable impact on both transaction counts and average ticket size. And because of sales to our business customers and organizations, the impact to Smart & Final is more significant than for conventional grocers.

Turning to cannibalization. In the first quarter results for the Smart & Final banner, the sales cannibalization rate was about 2.1%, a slight improvement from the fourth quarter rate. As we move through the remaining quarters of fiscal 2017, we expect to see very significant improvements in the level of cannibalization from new stores in the Smart & Final banner. In the first quarter, the number of cannibalized stores represents about 15% of our total Smart & Final banner comp stores. By the end of the first quarter, we had cycled the opening of about half of the former Haggen banner stores, although the anniversary of opening was later in the quarter for most of these stores. We'll cycle the remainder of the former Haggen store openings by the end of May, so we expect higher-than-normal cannibalization through the second quarter.

As we cycle the anniversary of the 2016 store openings, we're encouraged by the sales performance of the converted former Haggen stores, although we're not yet far enough into their second year to have extensive commentary. And for the cannibalized stores, on average, as we reached the 1 year anniversary point, sales in these stores are running about flat with the same week in the prior year, providing a good base for growing sales and EBITDA in a less deflationary environment.

As a reminder, new stores are not counted in our comparable store sales until the 61st full week of operations. So it'll be the third quarter of this year in which all of the former Haggen stores contribute to our comp sales statistic.

While cannibalization from new stores has been less significant in the Cash & Carry banner, we estimate that it was 1.2% in the first quarter leading to a 1.9% combined overall rate for the company.

Turning to deflation. In our 2017 guidance, we estimated about 1% deflation for 2017, starting with the more deflationary first quarter and with steady improvements throughout the year. So far, both our first quarter experience and recent trends support this view. In the first quarter, we estimate total company deflation was approximately 1.5%. This is an improvement of 60 basis points from the 2.1% rate in the 2016 fourth quarter and the 90-basis point improvement from the 2.4% rate of the third quarter.

Early in the second quarter, we're seeing continuing modest improvement. Despite the operating challenges, net sales in the quarter were $967 million, an increase of 6.4% over the prior year period. On a total company basis, comparable store sales declined by 2.5%, relatively evenly split with Smart & Final banner comps decreasing 2.5% and Cash & Carry banner comps decreasing 2.4%.

Within the Smart & Final banner, our 2017 Q1 comp store sales rate decline of 2.5% was driven by a 0.2% decrease in transaction count, including the effect of weather and cannibalization and a 2.3% decrease in average ticket.

In the Smart & Final banner, we estimate the first quarter deflation rate was 1.1%, a 0.5% improvement from the fourth quarter. In the Cash & Carry banner, the comp store sales decline of 2.4% was driven by a 2.0% decrease in transaction count reflecting both weather and cannibalization and a 0.4% decrease in average ticket.

In the first quarter, we estimate the deflation negatively impacted Cash & Carry's comparable store sales by almost 3%, significantly higher than the 1.3% deflation rate in the prior year quarter. Given the backdrop of deflation in the banner, we were encouraged by the almost flat average ticket statistic, which reflects the Cash & Carry team's success in basket-building initiatives. The deleveraging of the income statement from deflation and cannibalization effects, together a 3.4% headwind to sales growth as well as the adverse weather effects, significantly impacted operating results. While overall consolidated gross margin, including the occupancy and distribution costs reflect sales deleveraging, it's worth noting that the product gross margin in Smart & Final remained fairly flat year-to-year supported by our higher-margin merchandise initiatives, including natural and organic products, fresh produce, bulk foods and cut fruit. We take pride in providing our customers a unique quality assortment and a great value. We remain competitively priced across our entire store to provide everyday values to our customers.

While we're sensitive to the ebb and flow of promotional activity among conventional grocers in our market, we regularly survey the leading competitors to maintain our everyday price position at the shelf edge. This has been the key to our long-term success and it's the foundation of our marketing messages.

Our private label offering is especially important to our value proposition as we're able to offer private label products at lower prices than comparable national brand products while maintaining a higher margin. We believe our Smart & Final banner private label penetration is among the highest in the industry at 28%, and we continue to focus on ways to grow that penetration. In 2017, we're working to expand and simplify our private label brand architecture. We're rapidly growing our natural and organic brand, Sun Harvest, which represents over 160 SKUs today and will have an additional 40 SKUs by year-end. We're also consolidating some products into our flagship First Street brand to leverage its reputation of offering products that are national brand equivalent or better at compelling prices. Our Tradewinds spice brand is one example, where we recently converted over 140 spices and seasonings to the First Street label.

Concurrent with our rebranding efforts, we recently launched a comprehensive marketing program for our First Street brand that included a complete redesign of the brand packaging to help our customers better identify our high-quality First Street items on the shelves. In addition to our merchandising initiatives, we continue to test delivery models to support customer growth and loyalty, both for household and small business customers. We've also launched a test of Click-and-Collect in a few Smart & Final and Cash & Carry stores to explore the potential of this fulfillment model.

In the first quarter, we opened 2 new Smart & Final Extra! stores in California and 1 new Cash & Carry store in Washington State, bringing our total store count at the quarter end to 308 stores. We continue to be excited about our pipeline of new stores and are on track to open a total of 19 new stores in 2017, 15 new Smart & Final Extra! stores and 4 new Cash & Carry stores. In the second quarter, we plan to open 4 new Smart & Final Extra! stores and 1 new Cash & Carry store.

Before I hand the call over to Rick, I'd like to welcome Derek Jones, who recently joined our executive team as President of the Cash & Carry banner, replacing Marty Trtek, who retired in the first quarter. Derek brings over 26 years of senior-level retail and wholesale experience most recently at SpartanNash as president of their Wholesale division. It's an exciting period of growth for Cash & Carry. 2017 will mark our second consecutive year of accelerated unit growth through the banner and entry into another new state. Derek's experience and track record of leading retail expansion efforts is a great fit as we grow this important part of our business, and we're excited to have him on board.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Rick to walk through our financial results in greater detail.

Richard Phegley

Thank you, Dave, and good afternoon, everyone. As Dave noted, our first quarter results reflected multiple challenges. And while we expect some residual challenges from deflation and cannibalization in the second quarter, we are literally and figuratively beginning to see the rain clouds part and remain optimistic about the full year 2017. So let's discuss our first quarter performance beginning with sales.

As noted in our release, net sales in the first quarter were $967 million, up 6.4% versus the first quarter of 2016.

Net sales growth was driven by the sales contribution of stores which opened over the last 12 months, partially offset by the consolidated comparable store sales decline of 2.5%, which reflects a 3.5% combined impact of deflation and cannibalization as well as the impact of adverse weather. Within the Smart & Final banner, sales increased by 7.8% inclusive of new stores but also reflecting the effect of deflation. The comp store sales rate declined by 2.5%, with a 2.3% decrease in comparable average ticket reflecting deflation as well as a 0.2% decrease in comparable transaction count, all of which includes an estimated 3.3% impact from cannibalization and extreme weather. In the Cash & Carry banner, sales increased by 1.5%. The comp store sales decline of 2.4% was driven by a 0.4% decrease in average ticket and a 2.0% decrease in transaction count, all inclusive of a 4.1% impact from cannibalization and deflation as well as weather effects. On a total company basis, the GAAP operating results in the first quarter was a net loss of $4.6 million compared to a net loss of $1.6 million in the prior year quarter, which reflects the cost of new stores that are not yet mature and the challenging deflationary environment.

GAAP EPS was a negative $0.06 on a fully diluted basis based on about 72.3 million shares. At the banner level, in the Smart & Final banner, overall gross margin decreased from 14.5% in the 2016 quarter to 14.1% in the current year quarter. This 40-basis point decline reflects increased occupancy costs from new stores.

As noted earlier, product gross margin in the banner was relatively flat despite increasing deflation year-to-year. Year-to-year, in the first quarter, operating and administrative expenses in the Smart & Final banner increased by 20 basis points, which is primarily driven by store direct expenses as the P&L continues to experience the deleveraging effects from deflation and cannibalization.

In the Cash & Carry banner, overall first quarter gross margin decreased by 80 basis points on a year-to-year basis mostly attributable to investments in pricing, the impact of new stores, and occupancy costs. Cash & Carry is also experiencing some deleveraging in the operating and administrative expense rate as their rate in store growth has increased and they are investing in advertising to drive the new store sales growth.

We manage the company with a focus on adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income as we believe that these measures better reflect the operating performance of our business by excluding certain charges. In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $24.4 million compared to $35.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $1.5 million or $0.02 per fully diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $6.6 million or $0.08 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter. As we've discussed in prior quarters, the income statement in both banners continues to be challenged by deleverage as fixed costs including occupancy and distribution to some extent do not change as the sales line deflates.

Our expectation is that we should begin to see improved leverage in the income statement beginning in the second half of 2017, both in the gross margin line and in the operating and administrative expense line. The income tax rate in the first quarter was a tax benefit on a net loss, which also reflects some unusual factors including last year's adoption of ASU 2016-09. We'll have additional detail on taxes in our 10-Q filing, and we believe that a more normal tax rate on income should be in the range of 38%.

Now turning to the balance sheet and cash flow statements. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $50.4 million as compared to $54.2 million in the prior year quarter. Our working capital was well-controlled with investment in inventories of $266.7 million. This is in line with our expectations given our new store growth.

Our balance sheet debt was $685.4 million at the end of the first quarter under our term loan and revolving credit facilities. And as of first quarter end, we had borrowed $70 million under our $200 million revolving credit facility. During the first quarter, we repurchased almost 415,000 shares of our common stock for a total of approximately $6 million to help offset the effect of dilution from new share issuances under equity plans. As of today, we have remaining about $7.5 million of unused authority under our previously announced share repurchase program.

Overall, despite our operating loss, first quarter operating cash flow was positive and we remain in the strong liquidity position with an appropriate capital structure to support future growth.

Before I turn the call back to Dave, I'll note that in today's earnings release, we maintained our previously issued guidance for the full year 2017. Overall, our expectations for cannibalization and deflation are largely unchanged.

As we cycle the effect of cannibalization from 2016 new stores, with most of the effect coming from former Haggen stores opened in the first 2 quarters, cannibalization in the Smart & Final banner is expected to be reduced significantly. We expect that full year cannibalization should average closer to 1% versus the 2% in quarter 1 in a more normal rate of 40 to 60 basis points later in the year. So far in the second quarter, our expectations remain on track.

Dave detailed the expected cadence of deflation over the 4 quarters of 2017 with an expectation of slowly improving trends, which is the basis for our expectation of approximately 1% deflation for the year. We saw some improvement in sequential quarter deflation in the first quarter and which early in the second quarter appears to be continuing in both of our store banners. So consistent with this guidance as we move through the cannibalization and deflation effects, we can expect continuing challenges in the second quarter results with improvement in the third and fourth quarter comparisons.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back to Dave for some concluding remarks before we open the line for questions.

David Hirz

Thanks, Rick. Before we take questions, I'd like to thank our 12,000 associates whose dedication to building a solid growth company with a strong and differentiated market position for both of our store banners is key to our success. Your commitment to teamwork, to providing customers with great shopping experiences and in making a positive impact in the communities we serve is inspiring and greatly appreciated. Thank you for your participation in today's call and for your continued support and confidence in Smart & Final.

With that, we'll open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Alvin Concepcion with Citi.

Alvin Concepcion

You called out some impacts to the quarter, the comps, weather. I don't know if you can quantify that at all, but I'm also wondering if you saw an impact from Easter shift. I'll start with that.

David Hirz

Okay, sure. Yes, the comps in the quarter total company were 2.5% negative. We had 1.5% deflation in the quarter. We had 1.9% cannibalization in the quarter. Weather impacted our sales by 1.4% in the quarter. And the Easter shift for us is 50 points, which obviously will give us a 50-point tailwind now in the second quarter versus a 50 point drag on Q1 comps.

Alvin Concepcion

So I guess, second quarter to date comps, is that something you're able to kind of talk about what the trends are?

David Hirz

Sure, well, the trends in quarter 2 are clearly better than quarter 1. Obviously, the weather improved actually at the very start of Q2. Cannibalization is abating as we expected it would. We'll be through -- we'll have cycled through all of the Haggen stores here in the next 2 weeks. And we expect that at that point and the rest of the year for cannibalization to be in a more normal range of 40 points to maybe 60 points; and deflation is improving as we entered the second quarter. Again, what we said about deflation is we expected it to moderate in Q1. It did. It went from 2.1% to 1.5%. We expect it to further moderate in Q2. And it is. We -- our initial guidance reflected getting to kind of a 0-flat comp by midyear, and we believe based on trend in Q2 that we'll be there.

Alvin Concepcion

Great. And just on the guidance, you maintained it. The quarter was a little bit lower than many on The Street were expecting. Was that more of a problem with Street modeling? Or is this pretty much how you planned out the quarter to be? And what gives you more comfort in the '17 guidance?

Richard Phegley

Well, frankly, Alvin, I think there was some problem with the models. Our view in the quarterly cadence is that we would see improvement through the year. That's been consistent and it was part of our original guidance. So I think the challenge is just on a quarterly modeling, we may have had a little bit of a miss.

Our next question comes from Edward Kelly with Crédit Suisse.

Edward Kelly

Rick, can I just follow up on Alvin's question maybe just to start? Because you did maintain guidance -- my interpretation of listening to this call, because of mostly, I guess, because of the weather stuff, which didn't really seem like it was that small at 140 bps on comps, was that the quarter was probably softer than maybe what you were expecting as well. So is your expectation around the back half of the year better than what it was prior? Were you just more conservative in your prior guidance, which is why you're not worried about how you're thinking about the full year at this point? Just any color there, I think, would probably be helpful for people.

Richard Phegley

Sure. Well, thanks for digging in a little bit on this. So if you step back and you look at the factors that we called out in establishing guidance for the full year, we said that we would expect to begin the year in kind of a negative 2% deflation world and that, that would abate through the year. And by year-end, we would expect to be slightly inflationary or averaging negative 1% over the whole year. I don't think we are much different in our expectations from that at this point. Similar story in cannibalization where, in cannibalization, we expected to begin the year negative 2%. And as Dave said, get to more of a normalized 40 to 60 basis point rate in the second half of the year based on 2017 openings. And weather was a larger factor in Q1, but Q1 is only 12 of the 52 weeks. So on a full year basis, it was maybe a little bit less of a factor in our thinking about overall guidance. And Easter shift was called out, but that's really a quarter-to-quarter item. So it isn't that we were necessarily conservative in the original guidance that we gave for the year, but I think in terms of how the year is playing out across the quarters, there might have been a little bit of a miss on Q1, which would be offset by performance later in the year.

Edward Kelly

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then as we think about deflation and inflation, obviously, it's had a pretty big impact on your business. I don't know, maybe more so than we all would appreciate given the categories that you compete in, in, for instance, like Cash & Carry. Can you talk about how you expect the business to perform as we move from deflation to inflation? And not just on the sales side to also mean the margins. I think the market's generally getting worried about food retailers. If we see a return to inflation that maybe there's margin pressure because the industry is competitive today. So how do we think about this return to inflation and what it means to your business? And how constructive are you in terms of what it's going to mean in -- from an earnings standpoint?

David Hirz

Sure. First of all, on the impact of our business of inflation versus our competitors, it is a much greater impact because that food service customer in particular but our business clubs and organizations are really over indexed in the big categories. Again, the big categories again this quarter were dairy, meat and produce. They explained 100% of deflation. And we're over indexed there. In fact, the deflation for Cash & Carry in the quarter was 3%. I would say though now in quarter 2, as we're seeing moderation in deflation, it's moderating very rapidly in Cash & Carry. And Cash & Carry and Smart & Final are in a more narrow range of deflation in quarter 2. On the reflation, we believe it's -- there is some risk in margin as costs increase, right. Because as costs increase, especially in our model, we normally, unless it's a big commodity -- a big-impact commodity, we normally won't raise retails unless our competition does because we -- we and our competition every single week price check in all of our main competitors. And our goal is regardless of inflation or deflation is -- we may retain that gap that we have. And we did. We've retained it now the entire year last year; and this year is -- we're 8% to 12% lower than our conventional operators. But we're very cognizant -- Mike Mortensen and his team are very cognizant, as costs increase, to make sure that we are actively in competition immediately looking for the reaction. We think competition will be rational. We think that we'll move up. But any risk in that reflation margin loss, I believe, will be made up in shrink. Again, we have several initiatives going on around shrink. But shrink, which has been very painful in an inflationary environment, actually helps you in an inflationary environment. So we believe as we begin to inflate during the back half of the year, we'll see additional benefits in shrink to help offset some of the reflation risk in margin. But we believe that we can manage it as categories inflate. In fact, so far in quarter 2, out of 24 categories that we track, 16 of them are showing some inflation; it's only 8 categories that are deflationary. So we're already monitoring items in particularly high-volume commodities as they encounter inflation.

Edward Kelly

Great. And then just 1 final question for you, Dave. There wasn't that much talk in your prepared remarks about the competitive environment. Any update on what you're seeing there from a pricing and promotional standpoint? How it's changed at all maybe, if any, from prior quarters?

David Hirz

Sure. Let me give that to Scott Drew.

Scott Drew

Sure. We really don't anticipate any meaningful shifts in the competitive landscape in the markets that we're currently operating in. And as cited in the remarks, traffic counts just continue to be strong for Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. Now I would tell you more broadly, the weekly promotional environment really has intensified, week-to-week ads. But everyday pricing has been relatively stable at the shelf edge. So we really look for really no change, significant change in the second quarter versus what we experienced in the first quarter.

Our next question comes from Karen Short with Barclays.

Karen Short

A couple of questions. I don't know if I missed this, but did you actually give your comps at the non-cannibalized stores? That's the first question and then I had a couple more.

David Hirz

We did. In the 9 cannibalized stores. And again, in the quarter, we actually had 16% of our stores cannibalized. And so the 84% of our stores, the comp stores that had no cannibalization, ran 0.5-point positive comp store sales. Again, that's 0.5 point positive comps with a 1.1% deflationary headwind. Weather at Smart & Final was 1%. So -- at Cash & Carry, it was actually 250 points, 2.5%, and that's how we get to the 140 points of weather. But at Smart & Final, the weather was 1%. So the 0.5 is with 1.1% deflation, 1% of weather and then 0.5 point of Easter shift.

Karen Short

Okay, that's helpful. And then just to follow up on Ed's question. So you just said 16 of 24 categories are no longer deflationary or slightly inflationary. I guess, what are you seeing in terms of the competition passing on those price increases? Are you saying you're not seeing that at all yet?

David Hirz

No, no, no. I didn't say that. I say we're watching it real close. Our risk -- I think competition will be rational. It has been up to this point. It has been with minimum wage increases. So far as we've seen some mild deflation in these categories, competition has been rational. Our challenge is just to be out there in front of -- and get out there maybe more than once a week to check competition and see what's moving as these costs go up. But no, we've seen it so far pass through. We think it will continue to. Again, the 1.5% comps in the first quarter, 1.8% -- I'm sorry, 1.5% deflation in the first quarter, 1.8% of the deflation was just in dairy, meat and produce. So you can see the 3 categories made up more than 100% of the deflation. So we are seeing some movement in some of the other categories.

Karen Short

Okay. And then just the last question on your outlook for deflation. I guess, the concern would be that with California now flushed with water, I guess, that there could actually be significant persistent deflation in produce. But are you -- you are not anticipating that within your guidance? Or any color you could give there on what you thought -- your thoughts are in produce as well as inputs like soy and corn and things like that?

David Hirz

Yes, we think produce will normalize. It was pretty big in the first quarter. Produce deflation for us in the first quarter was almost 10%. It was 9.8%. So far in the second quarter, it's moderated fairly quickly. It's less than half of that. So we're seeing pretty quick movement in produce, and we think that will move fairly quickly. And we're still anticipating that produce will normalize here end of the second, beginning of the third quarter.

Our next question comes from John Heinbockel with Guggenheim.

John Heinbockel

So Dave, to start, if you think about inflation, deflation and pass-through, is there much difference between club packs and regular size packs on inflation, deflation? And is there a different behavioral aspect with regard to pass-through? Do you get pass-through easier on club packs or is it harder? How do you look at that?

David Hirz

Yes, that's a great question. Again, on club size, we price check the conventional competitors on a regular basis but the real club competitor are the club stores and we track them on a pretty regular basis. Many times, they are slower to move, I would say. And again, we are much more -- in our geography, we're much more impacted by Costco than Sam's. But I'd say sometimes they move slower but they do move. I will tell you, though, that in general, club sizes had very little impact in the deflationary cycle here because there's not a lot of club size in dairy. There's not a lot of meat. There's our primal that we price against Restaurant Depot and some of the other folks. And in the produce, again, there's not a lot of club sizes. So where most of the deflation is taking place over the last, certainly the last 6 months, has not been in categories where we indexed very high in club.

John Heinbockel

Got it. And then on Cash & Carry, so you talked about the 80 basis points of margin compression and referenced price investment. So roughly speaking, how much of the 80 basis points might have been price investment? And what kind of drove that? And then secondarily, on Cash & Carry, do you think the SuperValu acquisition of UG, does that do anything for you either way good or bad?

David Hirz

Let me take the SuperValu first, and I'll give Rick the tougher question. On SuperValu, we spent a lot of time thinking about it. We actually met with the folks from Unified well before it was announced and had a heads-up that this was going to take place. In general, it's too soon to tell but we think it's a good thing. Again, we had been -- we've had a lot of conversations over here over the last 2 years when Haggen imploded. That was a big part of -- Unified had all that volume. And Unified's financials, in our view, were not as stable as we would have liked them to be since we rely on them. So we think from a stability standpoint the SuperValu is good for us. The other thing that we think about from a SuperValu, as we expand Cash & Carry and move outside of the current geography, one of the big questions in moving outside the geography is supply chain. And I think SuperValu helps us answer that, help makes that transition probably smoother. We do have another meeting next week with the CEO of Unified and SuperValu. Scott and I do and more. But we'll get some more details. But at first blush, we think that it's a net positive for us.

Richard Phegley

John, on margin, I think if you dig into the segment earnings tables in the release today, margin in Cash & Carry actually increased on a percentage basis very marginally from Q4 to Q1. And although they both were down year-to-year to their respective quarter comparisons, most of that's the effect of new stores and of maturity in new stores and promotional activity in those stores. So I think what we look at is we look at a relatively constant gross margin for Cash & Carry absent the new store effect.

John Heinbockel

So really -- there really wasn't much in the way of price investment then?

Richard Phegley

Not as you would think about it on a comp store basis.

Our next question comes from Bob Summers with Macquarie.

Robert Summers

I just want to, I guess, circle back and leverage off of Karen's question. So the non-cannibalized stores are plus 50 bps. I think in the fourth quarter, they were plus 270, deflation eased. I mean is that all weather? Or is there something else that explains sort of the sequential deterioration in the performance? Or is part of it the comparison too?

David Hirz

If I look at those 84% of the comp stores, they ran 0.5 % with some headwinds of 1.1 % deflation, 1% weather and 0.5% Easter. So again, if you neutralize that, they would've run 3.1% with 0 inflation. In a normal environment, our 10-year, 5-year average is 2%. In a 2% inflationary environment, that would've run 5.1%. Again, we hate to use whether as an excuse. We have not done that in our last 7 years here or certainly as a public company. But it was big enough that it had an impact. And again, we think in -- when quarter 2 started, weather was cleared up and we won't see that same headwind this quarter.

Robert Summers

Okay. So fair to say normalizing flat to sequentially better, right?

David Hirz

Oh, sure.

Robert Summers

Okay. And then I think somebody else tried to get this out of you, but any comments on quarter day trends?

David Hirz

You had to actually try to get it out of me. The trend is -- has been good. The trend is clearly better than quarter 1, let's start with weather. But cannibalization is dropping quickly. We've cycled -- by the end of the quarter, we had cycled half of the openings. As of today, we cycled all but about 7 or 8 openings. We'll cycle those in the next 2 weeks. So cannibalization within 2 weeks will be down to 40 or 50 points versus the Smart & Final, the kind of 2.4% to 2% cannibalization we've had recently. 2.1% last quarter. So we go from 2.1% last quarter; within the next few weeks, it'll be down to 0.4% or 0.5%. And then deflation is improving. Again, deflation was 1.5% in the first quarter. Now it's below 1%, trending down. We think deflation is going to continue to moderate. In Q2, we're going to have minimal benefit from new stores. There will be some new stores that cycle into comp. But most of them will impact us in the third quarter. The 2 metrics that we are really focused on this quarter is the roughly 35 stores that were cannibalized. As they -- as we cycle the Haggen opening that cannibalized them, it is critical that they get back to 0 comps or they get back to kind of a company comp trend. So we're watching that every week. So far, we're happy with what we've seen with the ones we've cycled, but we still have quite a few to cycle. And then the new stores. As the new stores hit their 61st week, there's 30 of them that'll hit their 61st week by the end of the quarter. And for us, it's critical that those stores run 4% positive comps above chain average. So we're focused on those 2 metrics. Everything we're seeing as of today gives us confidence that we'll see that. And we'll continue to help the trend not just in Q2 but especially in Q3 and Q4.

Robert Summers

Okay. So that's sequentially a 200-basis point improvement from cannibalization alone but a kicker from improving deflation. All right.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Vincent Sinisi with Morgan Stanley.

Vincent Sinisi

Just wanted to ask, go back a little bit just to the competition thought. I know you had said you haven't really seen a change in terms of overall pricing, of course, as we're just seeing some of the moderation in deflation starting to come through. But I also -- I think you had said some if the -- kind of the weekly promotions have also stepped up. So just wondering if you could just kind of give us an overall sense of where, whether during 1Q or even 2Q to date, like what types of players have either kind of stepped up the promotions and or changes in everyday prices? And also maybe just the obligatory question, I know in the past you said that one of the newer players, ALDI, has been pretty stable. Is that also still the case there?

Scott Drew

Sure, Vinny. This is Scott. I would tell you, ALDI -- basically, ALDI's openings have actually slowed down since their initial entrance into the market, and really at status quo. They really haven't had a material impact on Smart & Final stores. And I think mainly because they don't carry the club pack items offering that Smart & Final does, which represents 30% of our sales. They don't have a product offering for the business customer, which represents 29% of our sales. So when you circle back to the weekly promotional comments, it really is the conventional competitors that have heated up front-page ads probably more aggressively than we've seen from, say, a year ago. You see a more competitive environment from that standpoint. But price checks that we're doing, we're not seeing that we have a price opportunity there. We're still, as Dave cited, anywhere from 8% to 14% better. The traffic counts continue to be strong at Smart & Final. So really, the promotional activity is the excitement around what's going on week-to-week. But it really hasn't been anything material that changes our methodology here at Smart & Final.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay. Okay, that's helpful. And then just a quick follow-up on the kind of longer-term cannibalization. I know that you said you're obviously continuing to expect moderation as we go forward and then kind of like 40, 60 bps in the second half. Is that kind of the level that you guys think we should all consider more of the longer-term basis? Should it be kind of, let's call it, within 0.5 point? Maybe any commentary by banner as well longer term?

David Hirz

Absolutely. We expect long term in our growth mode, 10% growth mode. Because of the mix of Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest, that 0.50 is about where we'll land. We think 2 weeks from now, we'll be in that 40 to 60 range as we open -- continue to open new stores this year. We have, as of today, 12 additional Smart & Final stores still to open this year. We believe that the cannibalization will stay in that 40 to 60 points the rest of the year. And then at Cash & Carry -- Cash & Carry's cannibalization for the year, we expect it to be about 1.0% in the first half. A little heavier, about 1.2% in the back half, about 70 points. Cash & Carry is really -- cannibalization really is predicated on a mix of openings in new markets versus existing markets. In 2016, we opened 4 new stores, 2 of those were in existing markets. The good news is those stores ramped up really quickly. The bad news is they have a cannibalization impact. And then we opened 2 of the 4 stores in net new markets, San Lorenzo in California and Salt Lake City, Utah. They had 0 impact on cannibalization. So on a go-forward basis, Cash & Carry will really depend on the mix of new markets versus existing markets. And we're kind of playing with what that looks like, but 50-50 mix kind of like we had this year probably makes sense; and this year, it results in about 100 points of cannibalization.

Our next question comes from Rupesh Parikh with Oppenheimer.

Rupesh Parikh

So my -- I guess my first question is, as you look out towards the back half of the year, I was curious what type of comp you would need to leverage your -- I guess, your gross margins and SG&A lines?

Richard Phegley

So Rupesh, from our long-term modeling, we think a 2% comp feeds into our long-term guidance in terms of EBITDA growth based on sales growth. So where we've really struggled is in the fact that, that 2% long-term inflation rate that we see in the long-term guidance had slipped to a negative 2%. And that's been a good part of the deleveraging in the income statement. So the real challenge is can you leverage based on lower than 2% rates? And the answer to that is yes, but the leverage isn't as good as it is when we have 2% inflation. So as we look at statistics like CPI food and home statistics, we see a lot of improvement there from kind of the negative 2 to negative 2.5 range to the most recent report kind of a negative 0.9 range. We should be able to get leverage off of a 1% improvement and look to get to a positive inflation rate by year-end, which should give us the opportunity, if we get into a more normalized inflation range, for even better performance in 2018.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. Okay, great. And then on Click-and-Collect, I know it's still early and I know you guys have been partnering with Instacart as well. Is there any more color you can provide in terms of how those are ramping? And if there's any initial learnings from, I guess, both of the tests?

Scott Drew

Sure. While it is early, we are testing in Reno for Smart & Final and Salt Lake City for Cash & Carry. And we're doing just that, testing and learning. We think there's a great opportunity, especially as it fits into our business model and Cash & Carry's business model. I think delivery has the potential to be a pretty material contributor to our growth, which is why we continue to explore these different models. And as you mentioned, we do have that partnership with Instacart, over 50 stores with Smart & Final currently, and we just added another 5 with Cash & Carry in the Sacramento and Concord metro area. So we're excited about the opportunities. We'll continue to test and learn. Probably more to come on Click-and-Collect, but we think that model fits really well with both Smart & Final and Cash & Carry.

Our next question comes from Shane Higgins with Deutsche Bank.

Shane Higgins

Everyone's focusing on competitive openings. I was just curious to see if you guys have seen any of your competitors actually close doors in any markets?

Scott Drew

We have had some competitive closures. Obviously, we had a handful of Staples out here in California that closed up. We've had a Whole Foods closed up in Encinitas and some other small conventional-type stores that have closed. But nothing of great significance within the California marketplace, but there has been a handful of operational closures that we have benefited from.

Shane Higgins

Interesting. Okay. And just switching gears onto the Smart & Final. Gross -- your gross margin trends, obviously, have gotten a lot better and came in better than I was modeling for this quarter. Is this going to be the kind of the bottom for the year, do you expect? And obviously, once cannibalization abates and some inflation comes back, what kind of gross margin should we be thinking about for the banner in the back half of the year?

Richard Phegley

So just to recap, our reported gross margin is product gross margin which includes the effect of shrink less the cost of distribution of product, less the cost of occupancy at the store level. And so as sales improve in stores, you can get some leverage in gross margin from the cost of occupancy as occupancy cost tends to be a fixed dollar amount. And you can see modest improvements in gross margin from occupancy improvements without needing to see product gross margin improvements. And then Dave earlier highlighted that we do see, in a reflationary environment, temporary margin compression. Improvements from shrink should offset that. So overall, we believe that we're in a stable to improving product -- excuse me, reported gross margin environment for 2016 and should see some improvement throughout the year.

And our last question is a follow-up question from Edward Kelly with Crédit Suisse.

Edward Kelly

My question was actually asked, so I'm all good.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.

