It's Time To Buy Shire

With the stock trading at discount to 5 years average historical P/E, I believe that the current stock price offers a compelling entry point.

The corporate signals from the Q1/2017 results have been strong.

On 2nd May 2017, Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) reported better-than-expected Q1 2017 results, fueled by solid performance from the key growth drivers and by some favorable one-off stocking factors.

The stock closed up 4% given the bearish sentiment into the results and the underperformance in the previous weeks.

Q1 2017 results

Shire reported Q1 2017 sales of $3.57B, in line with consensus expectation, driven by 11% of organic growth for the Legacy Shire Business and 8% of organic growth for the Legacy Baxalta Franchise.

Core EPS per ADS of $3.63 were 9% higher than consensus, mainly driven by a stronger than expected Gross Margin, partially boosted by positive one-off factors.

FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, as expected, and it’s unlikely that consensus numbers will be revised after these results.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1 2017 results have been positive, despite it’s worth noting that the results was helped by some favorable one-offs effects. In fact, I think there are few key positive elements in the Shire's Q1/2017 results, which should reassure investors:

The performance of the key growth drivers of the Legacy Shire has been really strong in Q1/2017. Vyvanse sales were $563M, 3% above consensus, driven by a mix of favorable pricing and volume dynamics. This performance will reassure investors because it’s imply that there isn’t any signs of pricing pressure in the ADHD space, despite increasing generics competition on Adderall XR, which is another old drug sold by Shire in the same therapeutic indication. Cinryze sales in HAE were $227M, 27% above consensus, helped by some positive stocking effect given that Shire has definitely solved the manufacturing supply issues which have affected the production of this drug over the last couple of quarters. It’s worth noting that the long term opportunity for Shire in HAE is dependant by the clinical profile which will be showed by Shire’s SHP643 in the Phase III clinical trials, which will be reported in Q2/2017. A more detailed analysis of my expectations about the HAE market can be found here. Lastly, Lialda sales were $175M, 8% below consensus, but Shire seems confident that the weak performance was mainly driven by tough comps, while the underlying picture seems still healthy for this key drug,

On the other side, Legacy Baxalta sales were $1.6B, approximately in line with consensus. It’s worth noting that the Haemophilia and the Immunology franchises benefited from the timing of some large orders in the emerging markets. The total consideration of the favorable positive one-offs has been around $70M. Adjusted for that, Baxalta sales would have been 4% below consensus.

Thus, as summarized by the following slide, in Q1/2017 Shire achieved a good sales performance in all therapeutic areas in which they operate.

Source: Shire's Q1/2017 Results Presentation

Related to Xiidra, Ophthalmology sales were $39M, 24% below consensus. Despite that, the management was still upbeat about the launch, showing increasing market share compared to the previous year and more than 400.000 total prescriptions since the launch. A more detailed analysis of my expectations about the Dry Eye market can be found here.

Source: Shire's Q1/2017 Results Presentation

Non GAAP Net Debt has been reduced by $0.3B in Q1/2017, thanks to a strong free cash flow generation, despite a negative one-off cash outflow of $346M associated with the settlement of litigation for Dermagraft. Thus, Management seems on track to meet its target of 2-3x net debt to EBITDA leverage by end 2017, which I see as a key element to reassure the market.

Source: Shire's Q1/2017 Results Presentation

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been strong, with some positive messages related to the ADHD and HAE franchises and a solid execution of the integration of Baxalta. With the stock trading at discount to 5 years average historical P/E, I believe that the current stock price offers a compelling entry point. You can found here a more comprehensive quantitative valuation of the company. Source: Bloomberg.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHPG,.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice