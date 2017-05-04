Gold Weekly: Too Much Noise

So why should I be a hero and take a position?

For now, there is no clear technical bullish market configuration in spite of improving “fundamentals” .

The presence of imminent tail risk events results in too much noise in the gold market.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for a 6 th straight week over the reporting period (April 18-25) while spot gold prices weakened by 2.0%.

The net long fund position - at 454.67 tonnes as of April 25 - rose slightly by 25.92 tonnes or 6% from the previous week. This was influenced principally by long accumulation (+23.79 tonnes w/w) and slightly reinforced by short-covering (-2.13 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position is now up 331.73 tonnes or 270% in the year to date.

My view:

The light improvement in the spec positioning in gold over the reporting period was on the back of mixed macro forces. On the positive side, the dollar (as measured by the DXY) dropped by a little less than 1% to 98.81. On the negative side, US real rates (as measured by the 10-year US TIPS yield) surged by 11 bps to 0.4111%.

These contradictory forces for the precious metals complex were accompanied by a risk-friendly environment in which macro investors welcomed the outcome of the 1 st round of the French elections and the announcement of the Trump administration's tax reform proposal.

As a result, speculative buying interest for gold over the reporting period was rather subdued as participants preferred to switch to riskier assets.

The net long fund position at 59% of its all-time record established last year, which is far from being overstretched.

Speculative positioning in gold will remain heavily influenced by the dollar and US real rates, which could experience sharp swings in light of a number of key risks. Among them, I would mention the monetary policy risk (e.g. Fed meeting on May 3), political risk (e.g. French election on May 7), and geopolitical risk (e.g. tensions between US and North Korea).

Looking ahead, my base case remain unchanged, namely that speculative buying for gold will remain strong over a 1-3M horizon in light of all those risks outlined above.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors sold about 9 tonnes of gold last week after acquiring roughly 32 tonnes in the preceding two weeks.

ETF holdings totalled 2,082 tonnes as of April 28, up 29 tonnes or 1.4% in April, after edging just 8 tonnes higher in March. In the year to date, ETF holdings are up about 132 tonnes.

Although the pace of gold ETF buying is solid so far this year, it is more modest than last year.

My view:

The lack of gold ETF buying over the period should not be surprising in so far as risk appetite returned strongly, as evidenced by the euphoria seen in equity markets.

Yet, I wonder whether the rise in global risk appetite will be durable in May. In fact, history suggests that equities tend to perform poorly in May while volatility picks up.

A study completed by Real Investment Advice using monthly data back to 1900 provided by Dr. Shiller, May is the 4 th worst performing month for US stocks on an average return basis (-0.26%) and the 3 rd worst performing month on an median return (-0.49%).

While this does not necessarily mean that risk aversion will surge in May, it's worth noting that 1) there are a number of potential tail risk events and 2) the volatility in the US stock market is at a historical low, producing an ideal environment for a significant pullback in global risk appetite.

Against this, I contend that the deep complacency in the financial markets may come to an end in May, which in turn would be very positive for safe-haven assets. To sum up, gold ETF buying should resume at a stronger pace in the course of May.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

Trading strategy

As I wrote in a previous Weekly, I was monitoring closely the gold price action into the end of April, ready to take a significant long position in case of a monthly close above $1,276 per oz, corresponding to the downtrend line from gold's all-time high established in 2011, as can be seen below.

GOLD SPOT - Monthly Chart

Source: Net Dania.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) - Monthly chart

Source: Delta Stock.

What's next?

To be honest, I played with the idea of implementing a short GLD position at the end of April to play a possible repeat of what happened in the summer of 2016 when gold weakened substantially after hitting this key downtrend line that every technical analyst is currently watching.

But I refrained myself from doing so because:

1) My fund is currently under water and I cannot afford to enter such a trade in which my trading criteria are not met.

2) The technical picture remains healthy, with gold prices making higher highs since the start of the year, thereby validating the "uptrend" hypothesis.

While some readers may argue that I forgot a key reason of not turning bearish, namely "the bullish fundamentals of the gold market", I may reply that I don't trade gold based on a fundamental analysis.

I consider that the fundamentals are already in the price and what matters to me is the price action vs the changes in the "fundamentals".

Yes I recognize that there is presently a combination of positive factors for gold in such an environment characterised by heightened uncertainty at the macro, political, and geopolitical levels, but this is not sufficient for me to turn bullish. I need a confirmation at the technical level.

And for now, I am concerned because I see gold continuing to trade below its critical downtrend line while the "fundamentals" become increasingly positive. This is principally why I was tempted to take a tactical short position in GLD but I decided to stay conservative and to wait a little further.

I thought that my crystal ball would become clearer by the end of April, but it has become even cloudier.

For the time being, I may be inclined to stay on the sidelines while watching the conclusion of the Fed's meeting on May 3 and the outcome of the French presidential elections on May 7 before taking a potential stance. To conclude, I would stay that my bias on gold over a 1M horizon remains slightly bullish.

For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to the Seeking Alpha community.

About: SPDR Gold Trust ETF, Includes: PowerShares DB Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:DGL),VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (NASDAQ: DGLD), DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA: DGP), DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA: DGZ) SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.