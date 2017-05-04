Buy Rightside: A Fast Growing Digital Toll Road

The company's domain name business has been growing at a 40%+ rate, which is expected to continue for the next few years.

Recommendation: Long Rightside Group (NASDAQ:NAME) equity

Current Stock Price: $10.01 (as of 05/03/17)

Target Stock Price: $15.00 (50% upside)

Timing: 1-2 years

Catalysts: Continued strong organic growth, share buybacks, and potential sale of the company.

Investment Highlights

Situation Overview

Rightside Group is a domain name registry which owns a portfolio of top-level-domains (TLDs). TLDs are domain name extensions, such as .live or .news, which anchor web addresses. Rightside owns a portfolio of 40 TLDs, which the company has the exclusive right to license for use as domain names. This is similar to VeriSign's (NASDAQ:VRSN), exclusive right to license .com.

The Registry business makes money by charging website owners an annual fee to use one of Rightside's top-level-domains. In addition, Rightside's TLDs provide websites better branding through more memorable web addresses that outperform traditional domain names in search engine ranking. After introducing its new TLDs in 2014, Rightside's registry business has been growing in excess of 40% per year. Revenue is recurring in nature and generates incremental EBITDA margins over 90% after fixed costs are met. This growing stream of predictable cash flows requires very little capital re-investment and is protected by Rightside's monopoly status in the TLDs the company has secured from ICANN.

Rightside also operates the domain name registrar Name.com, a website where customers can go to register domain names. Name.com is growing at 2.5x the rate of the overall domain registration industry due to its superior name recommendation engine and vertical integration with Rightside's Registry business.

Finally, Rightside owns a portfolio of over 250,000 domain names that the company has purchased for investment purposes. Rightside has identified these domain names as "premium web addresses" that can sell for hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars in the re-sale market. Rightside monetizes these domain names through online display advertising and through brokered domain name sales.

In January 2017, Rightside sold its wholesale registrar business for $83.5 million in cash. The wholesale business accounted for over 70% of revenue and represented half of the company's enterprise value. The company used the cash to eliminate its debt and announced a $50 million share buyback program (30% of the current market cap). Because the transaction occurred after Q4, financial databases such as Capital IQ and Bloomberg do not reflect Rightside's correct pro-forma financial information and overstate enterprise value by 2x.

Rightside is a microcap stock with an enterprise value of $108 million. The company became public when it was spun off from Demand Media in 2014. As a result, Rightside is a relatively unknown stock with limited sell-side coverage.

Digital Real Estate

An internet domain name or web address is similar to a postal address. Top-level domains exist to the right of the dot in a web address and dictate what 'neighborhood' a website lives in. The registry operator holds the right to grant permission for websites to live in its neighborhood. The registry also manages basic navigational functions for internet browsers visiting a website. In exchange for providing the digital real estate upon which websites are built on and for navigating visitors, registries extract annual rent from the domain name's 'tenants.'

Earnings Power Valuation

Rightside currently operates at break-even EBITDA and is not expected to be profitable until 2018. As the company's registry business rapidly scales up, management has guided to 2021 revenue of ~$125 million operating at ~35% EBITDA margin or $44 million in 2021 EBITDA. Applying a 10x EBITDA multiple (slight discount vs. close peer VeriSign) implies an enterprise value of $440 million vs. the current enterprise value of $108 million.

Although we would like to see the company meet management's long-term targets, we believe those targets are a bit lofty (but still possible). In our worst case scenario model, we still project the company achieving at least $12 million in EBITDA by 2021. Applying a 10x EBITDA multiple implies an enterprise value of $120 million.

We believe Rightside's valuation is likely to shake out somewhere between these two goal posts over the next 3 to 5 years.

Margin of Safety

While we believe Rightside will eventually be a highly profitable company commanding a premium valuation, we do not need to wait 5 years for the company's earnings power to catch up. Rightside has significant asset value and strategic bidders have expressed interest in acquiring the TLD portfolio.

In June 2016, competing registry operator, Donuts Inc., publicly offered Rightside $70 million for its TLD portfolio. Rightside rejected the offer. Although the Donuts' offer may seem rich, the implied valuation is consistent with the current trading valuation of VeriSign and is below what other companies have paid for individual TLDs. In July 2016, VeriSign paid $135 million for the single TLD ".web". Several other individual TLDs have recently been sold for over $20 million. Rightside has many highly desirable TLDs such as .social, .live, .games, .video, and .news which could, individually, garner high prices in a sales process. Sold piecemeal, Rightside's portfolio would likely generate much more than the recent offer they received.

Rightside's Name.com business is growing at 2.5x the industry's growth rate. Assigning a punitive 1x EV/Revenue multiple, which is less than half the multiple at which peers trade, implies a segment enterprise value of $30 million.

Finally, few sizable comps exist for Rightside's portfolio of over 250,000 acquired domain names; however, in 2015, GoDaddy purchased a similar-sized portfolio of over 200,000 domain names from Marchex for $28.1 million or $140 per domain name. Conservatively applying a value of $70 per domain name to Rightside's portfolio implies $18 million of segment enterprise value.

Adding up the enterprise value from the three segments ($70 million + $30 million + $18 million) arrives at a total enterprise value of $119 million. Plus net cash of $87 million arrives at an equity value of $206 million, or $10.65 per share, which is 6% above the current share price of $10.01. We believe our valuation assumptions are extremely conservative and can be thought of as a reliable margin of safety; using fair market valuation assumptions, we arrive at an SOTP value closer to $15 per share, which is 50% above the current share price. Our valuation assigns no value to Rightside's NOLs.

Catalysts

Management appears to be intently focused on executing against their long-term targets to drive shareholder value. Divesting the low quality wholesale registrar business and initiating a share buyback program is a great start. However, activist investor Cannell Capital owns 9% of the company and would like Rightside to sell itself.

Investment Risks

Key risks include the Registry business failing to meet growth expectations, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) creating their own TLD registry and competing, and new TLDs becoming more heavily regulated.

The Registry business failing to meet its revenue growth targets represents the greatest risk to the investment thesis because the company's future profitability depends upon growth from the Registry segment. Slow growth could result from a broader slowdown in domain name registrations or the inability for new TLDs to command more share of new domain name registrations.

Despite the growth rate for all new domain name registrations falling from a high-single-digit rate to mid-single-digit rate over the last few years, the new TLDs have experienced strong growth since they were first introduced in 2014. New TLDs have significant room to grow share as they still represent less than 15% of new domain name registrations. Furthermore, the improved ease of creating a website and rising internet penetration in foreign countries should continue to drive growth for overall domain name registrations. The lack of good available names on traditional TLDs will continue to drive market share for the new TLDs. Finally, domain name registration and renewal is recession resilient because of the low relative cost of renewal and the fact that a business would only shut down its website as a last resort before going out of business.

We do not believe Rightside needs to achieve the lofty revenue targets set by management to become profitable and command a higher valuation. Assuming only half of the expected growth rate still implies significant profitability within 3 to 5 years. Rightside's TLD portfolio will likely retain significant value to strategic bidders even if financial performance lags. This asset value provides a margin of safety against disappointing earnings power growth.

If Google or Amazon created a new TLD registry, it would lead to Rightside losing some market share in domain name registrations; however, it would likely be a net benefit to Rightside as a result of a wider acceptance of the new TLDs. A new TLD registry cannot simply be created. A company must either have applied for a TLD through the ICANN process in 2012 or acquire an existing TLD. This is why VeriSign had to pay $135 million for .web in 2016. While Google and Amazon have both participated in the ICANN TLD process, few other major technology companies participated. If Google or Amazon were to validate the new TLDs by creating a registry business, it could spark another company, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), to pay a significant premium to acquire Rightside in order to enter the market.

If new TLDs were more heavily regulated, they could face price caps or increased technical requirements. For example, .com is heavily regulated and VeriSign is currently unable to raise the price it charges from $7.85 currently. However, it is not likely that the new TLDs will face heavier regulation because ICANN has been intentionally moving to a less regulated model. The regulation of .com is also expected to lighten over the next decade as a result of the expanded available options for domain names created by the new TLDs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.