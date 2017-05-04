Despite Continuing Delays On Kemper, Southern Company Is Still A Good Buy

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) continues to experience delays on its Kemper coal gasification project, but manages to surprise to the upside in its latest earnings report. The current market price is a very real bargain for dividend growth investors.

What did I think last time?

Back on February 26th I wrote about SO. While I did worry about the delays on Kemper, I generally liked what I saw. Earnings and dividend growth were both good. The price was right to buy more.

What new information do we have now?

Since the last article, Westinghouse had declared bankruptcy. Since it is building the two reactors for the Vogtle project, this is potentially a big problem. How SO will deal with this and what problems it will cause with getting the Vogtle project completed and on budge remains to be seen.

On April 17th SO announced an increase to the dividend. This 8 cent rise in the yearly dividend payment will figure into my DDM valuation calculations below.

On May 1st, SO announced another delay on Kemper. Running at full capacity has now been pushed back to the end of May. SO extended the agreement with Westinghouse to continue work on the reactors at the Vogtle site to May 12th. In my mind both of these projects have significant risks to ever become productive parts of SO.

Earlier today, May 3rd, SO released its Q1 earning report. SO beat expectation on EPS by 6 cents and revenues by $520 million with a 44.6% increase YoY. SO affirmed its previous guidance on 2017 earnings. Its forecast of Q2 EPS of $0.70 a share was 6 cents lower than analysts' estimates, but higher than last years $0.68. Clearly despite the delays and cost over-runs on Kemper and Vogtle, SO is growing well.

SO also provided a presentation on its earnings, found on its website here. Below I show those slides that best show the issues I am most interested in seeing on SO's performance.

Vogtle is a big project and the Westinghouse bankruptcy added a lot of uncertainty to it. An interim agreement to continue work has been in place for a while, but I will continue to worry about progress here until a permanent agreement is put into place. Recently, SO objected to a loan Westinghouse sought because management believed it put completion of Vogtle at risk. That Moody's changed Georgia Power's outlook to negative because of Westinghouse reinforces my conclusion that there are significant risks here.

I included the slide above, because it updates the progress on construction at Vogtle. I see that several items have moved from being planned to work actually being started or in some cases being done. I can't judge how much progress this is, or how this will impact the schedule, but I do see some progress.

So here is yet another update (with yet another delay) for the Kemper project. I know that this is new technology and will certainly encounter unexpected problems, but it seems to me that SO just has no ability at all to determine when this project will be done. The statement at the bottom of the slide at first had me puzzled as to why SO felt the need to say that. Then I saw that Moody's just down-graded Mississippi Power's debt to 1 step below investment grade (mainly based on the delays with Kemper). S&P also changed SO and its subsidiaries outlook to negative based as well.

The slide above shows the latest quarter's EPS as well as guidance for the full year and next quarter. Analysts' predicted $0.77 for Q2, but I think $0.70 is a fine number as it is higher than a year ago. I also like that management reaffirmed its previous guidance for the whole year and didn't let this quarter's outperformance make them too optimistic. Given the drain from Kemper delays and the uncertainty on Vogtle, I think that is prudent.

This slide is important because it shows that not only is SO increasing the dividend on a regular basis, but it is increasing the amount of the increase on a regular basis as well. I also like that management has honored the promise they made last quarter to bump the dividend increase up a penny a year.

With this latest report, although I do have some concerns I will watch going forward, SO is still showing itself to be a good investment partner. I am quite happy to continue to own it, and at the right price I am willing to buy more.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that SO has increased its dividend each year since 2000 doing so even during the Great Recession.

In my DDM calculation I will use the new annual dividend of $2.32 and keep all other values the same to compute the NPV of future dividends. I typically do this, especially when the rate of dividend growth is higher for the latest raise, so as not to count the dividend increase twice.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the dividend stream is $71.02. When I last reviewed SO, I saw three issues that led me to want an additional margin of safety. To those issues, the delay in the Kemper plant, the fall in revenues and the cost over-runs on multiple big projects, I added a 4th with concerns over how the Westinghouse bankruptcy will impact Vogtle. With 4 factors increasing the uncertainly in SO's performance, I now want a 20% discount to NPV to buy the shares. That makes my buy price $57. At this time SO is trading under $50, so it is a buy.

Can options help?

With my buy price at $57, I would want to write a call contract with a strike price around that same value, but I do not see any contracts that pay enough to make it worth the risk. For a put contract, I do see several that are of interest. The June expiration date looks best to me (although the May date has a put contract with a strike of $49 that is workable as well).

Both the $49 and $50 strike price put contracts offer reasonable premiums. If SO is trading below $48 on June 16th, the $49 strike price put offers a better combination of share purchase price and premium. However if the share price at expiration is above $50, then the higher strike price put contract is the better deal. At a share price between $49 and $50, the better contract depends on whether the investor puts a higher priority on getting the shares or getting them at the very lowest price.

What to watch for going forward?

Much like last time, the big things to keep an eye of are SO's two big projects: Kemper and Vogtle. Added to that is how Westinghouse is fairing in its progress through bankruptcy proceedings. It would be bad for SO if Westinghouse had to stop operations or give up its intellectual property.

Conclusion

Despite Kemper being delayed yet again and now the drama with the Westinghouse bankruptcy, SO seems to be operating well. The surprise to the upside on both revenue and earnings in Q1 bolsters my confidence that the company will keep executing well and paying me an ever increasing dividend in the future. It is currently priced at a very nice bargain and dividend growth investors should seriously consider buying it. I already have a fairly large position in SO, but I am still considering adding to it soon.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.