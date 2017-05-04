Data Download: U.S. Petroleum Inventories Lower Despite OPEC Imports

Every week after the EIA releases their Weekly Petroleum Status Report I download the updated files, consolidate them, and ultimately link them to a simple excel dashboard file which you can download for free at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. The file contains over 48 series with some going all the way back to the early 1980's. Open it up to follow along below, then let’s discuss it in the comments section below. For a methodology review take a look the intro “Data Download”.

Headline: Total Petroleum Stocks Decrease 0.2 Million Barrels, Primary Oils Decrease 3.6M Barrels

I know what you are thinking…the EIA just reported total stocks increased 1.3M bbls. However, there was a 1.5M bbl transfer last week from the SPR to commercial stocks. I look at total stocks, so this just shows up as a transfer from one tank to another, which is all it really is. However, if you are only looking at the widely reported "commercial stocks", this would have looked like a 1.5M bbl increase no different than new production or increased imports. Since the end of February when the SPR sales began a total of 5.7M bbls has been transferred out of the SPR with a total of ~10M bbls expected. Still, we can see in the chart below that the nice solid 3-4M bbl/w draws we were averaging from the middle of February through March has more or less flattened out and we have essentially been flat for 5 weeks now so the recent weakness in crude (USO) makes a lot of sense.

Primary Oil Stocks:

Switching our focus to “Primary Oil” stocks (Crude+Gasoline+Jet Fuel+Distillate) we get a little bit different story. By pulling out propane, “other” oils, and residual fuel, we can see that primary oil stocks continue to trend down with a solid 3M bbl/w decline over the last 11 weeks.



Digging deeper, the action appears to be in the “Other Oils” category where demand is down 7% compared to last year. The cumulative result is 30M bbls less “Other Oil” consumed so far in 2017 and Other Oil inventories not surprisingly 24M bbls higher than last year. Now I wouldn’t say that this category doesn’t matter but I believe most of this category is likely NGL’s, which should have a greater influence on future gas prices than crude, so in my opinion "Primary Oils" are the stocks we should really be following.

OPEC: If there were cuts, they didn’t affect the US

When the OPEC cuts were announced, I was a bit skeptical but thought I would just sit back and let the data tell the story. I didn’t overthink it, I figured that of 1.6M bbl/d of cuts about 25% of the cut, 400k bbl/d and 2.8M bbl/w should show up in US import data. To allow time for even the slowest of transportation, I decided that April would be the best month to look at, though we would of course start watching at the beginning of the year. In 2016 the US averaged about 3M bbl/d of imports from OPEC so I was looking for April to come in at 2.6M bbls/d.



As you can see in the chart above, through 17 weeks of 2017 only a single week was under 2.6M bbl/d and only a handful of weeks even made it under the 2016 average. Looking only at April, the average was 3.1M bbl/d, 500bbl/d over my target. If Opec had been able to hit my target, US inventories would be falling 15M bbl/m, or roughly 3 times the current rate and there is not a doubt in my mind oil (USO) would be knocking on $60.

For The Bulls:

Slow but steady wins the race, right? Primary oil stocks continue to head down at about 3M bbl/w and probably will continue to fall through the end of summer. A small pickup in gasoline demand would be enough to accelerate the draws and get to the end of the year with an inventory number that could be enough to support $60 going into 2018.

For The Bears:

US production continues to increase, gasoline demand remains weak, and OPEC’s accounting gimmicks no longer seem to be fooling anyone but OPEC. All it would take at this point is the slip of an OPEC minister’s tongue to knock crude back down to $40 and the failure of the OPEC extension would be catastrophic.

Gut Feeling:

I think the fundamentals currently support oil at around $50 and it wouldn’t surprise me if it bounces along here for the rest of the year absent any major geopolitical developments. Inventories are declining, but slowly. US production is increasing at a healthy rate, but surely this will slow as visions of $60 oil get pushed further and further back. OPEC may not exactly be united, but at least they are still pretending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.