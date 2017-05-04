Has The Opportunity To Buy Precious Metals Gone?

Original Post

By Raul de Frutos

Our Global Precious Metals MMI inched up a point in April. However, this year, the index seems to be struggling near 84 points. Let's take a look at gold and palladium, two of the precious metals integrated in this index, to better understand the ongoing trend in precious metals.

Gold

Some analysts are saying that gold is up this year on its safe haven appeal due to rising geopolitical instability. But that's simply not true. Otherwise, we would see it reflected in stock market indexes, which are trading at record highs. Not only the U.S., but also Europe, China and other emerging markets are seeing their stock markets hit multi-year highs. Investors are confident about the prospects for the global economy, and until something proves them wrong, gold is lacking any appeal as a safe haven.

Gold CME contract. Source: MetalMiner analysis of StockCharts.com