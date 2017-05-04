Is Yintech Suffering From A Chinese Bias Or Will Its Growth Prove Fleeting?

The public materials give no indication the company wants to diversify, however.

Yintech has a non-diversified business model and other brokerage or financial services would be a logical next step.

Introduction

Like many avid Seeking Alpha readers, I also read a lot outside of the site both related to investing and other topics.

Recently I saw an old remark from a famous investor that the next place they would go looking for great value and bargains was China.

This is an interesting proposition because from where I sit Chinese stocks still seem to have a bit of a stigma among US investors.

Sure, some have done great like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), but other things like reverse merger scams and a perceived credit/housing bubble in Chinese banks have investors worried as well.

In that vein I would like to explore, along with the actual business results, Yintech (NASDAQ:YIN).

Thesis & Business Overview

Yintech is a commodity trading platform/brokerage serving Chinese consumers/investors. Rather than an all encompassing service you might find from Interactive brokers (IB) or E-trade (NASDAQ:ETFC), Yintech is currently focused on spot trading of commodities, particularly metals.

They allow customers to trade on 3 exchanges, two of which are regional and one of which is national.

Yintech's brands, products, and even the exchanges they operate on are very new. Their annual filings indicates that the Guangdong and Tiajin exchanges only began operating in 2010 and 2012. The Shangai exchange presumably has been around longer although the company just set up shop there in November of 2015.

Yintech is attractive for a variety of reasons. Firstly, it is growing at an incredible pace as you will see below. Second, the market has it priced as if grow were to come to a dead halt tomorrow, which gives the investor a margin of safety if grow slows but does not completely stop.

On the industry front, Yintech is mostly a technology company blazing the new path of Chinese commodity trading. I have read that Chinese investors are attracted to metals because they are seen as a safe haven to store their money, potentially with less government intervention and manipulation.

There are risks however. And I will outline why government intervention, poor management, and continued US distrust of the company could potentially hurt the stock going forward.

2016 Full Year Results

The company just posted their full year results recently and I will talk through some of their 10-k/20-F and then discuss where I think the company is headed and what to look out for in the future.

Starting off the company had a monster 2016. Revenue increased by an almost unheard of 150%.

Q4 results had revenue surging even higher than that compared to the prior quarter. It should be noted that a good portio on this might be accounted for as part of their acquisition of Gold Master in 2016.

My first impression when I started researching Yintech is that it has to be a scam or a one off thing. Most companies do not grow that fast and cannot keep it up continually.

While growth will certainly slow or at least be bumpy in the future, the one odd thing that reassured me off the bat was that Yintech actually paid a dividend.

I can't tell you how rare that is for Chinese companies. Sure, some of the Chinese oil companies and a few others do but most do not. Alibaba, Baidu, and many more pay no dividends.

For the same reason investors like US companies that pay dividends, this gives me more assurance that they company is conducting real business activities and making real profits.

That strong revenue growth translated into strong earnings as the company was able to keep expenses under control.

It is difficult to say exactly why the company posted such impressive number, other than they began marketing more heavily as you can see from the higher spend in that category and was able to sign up a tremendous amount of new customers. That combined with increased trading accounted for the impressive showing.

Looking forward to 2017 the company gave guidance indicating that the first quarter trading volumes and revenues would be almost identical to Q4.

The company expects 1400 billion in trading and right around $1 billion in revenue.

In Q4 with those numbers they posted $14.92 in earnings. The stock trades at $15.23.

Now, not all is sunshine and roses. The company recently found out that one of its 3 exchanges, Guangdong, was going to stop offering all existing products related to commodities trading.

The statistics I found indicated that this could be around a quarter of their revenue. This also hurts since they just acquired a company in 2015 that used that exchange.

What we do not know is the actual revenue impact this will have or if those customers will flock to other exchanges and Yintech will only see a slight bump in the road.

Risk, Competition, Uncertainties

Yintech's greatest risk is that of significant government intervention or an even outright ban on their principal market of commodity trading.

One only needs to look at the rollercoaster chart of Macau stocks to understand the power the Chinese government has.

If stories start to pop up about how speculators are hurting the actual companies that need to buy, sell, and price commodities than a crackdown could come. It could also come for a million other reasons.

I just mentioned how one of the exchanges stopped offering all their current commodity products. That is part of the idiosyncratic risk you are taking. The company will have to continue to adapt, create new products, and evolve as China's hybrid economy becomes more mature and financial markets bend and break.

Yintech has significant competition as most fast growing companies in hot industries do. Their materials cite the fact that 20 large commercial banks compete directly with them on the Shanghai exchange and offer their customers commodity trading services similar to their own.

In addition, over a 1000 other independent competitors operate on 350 exchanges nationwide. And you thought the US had a lot of exchanges!

Yintech seems to be positioning themselves as a mid to higher tear player in the space as their account limit of around $14000 when imagined in the local currency of USD seems high. Many discount brokers here only require a few thousand, maybe 10k at the most.

Valuation

The company's current valuation is a bit of an enigma to me. The company is priced at $15 or about $1 billion in market cap.

But the company earned about $15 per share in EPS last year and they have almost $500 million in net assets excluding customer deposits.

If you value it based off growth rates it makes even less sense because it does not appear to be trading as a company growing at over 100%.

So perhaps the growth rates in 2016 were a one time thing. The point is that even if the company grows a measly 5 to 10% or even not at all, that is how it is priced so it likely will not matter.

Anything above and beyond that should deliver tremendous value for shareholders. This is a situation that seems attractive to me, given that for the stock to rise the company only has to but up a fraction of the growth they did in 2016 because of the low valuation.

The question, of course, is for how long will the market ignore Yintech? Alibaba struggled for a few years until people realized what a powerhouse the company is then it took off above $100.

Yintech is a small cap Chinese fintech stock, which is about the LAST thing US investors want when FANG keeps going up and up.

Conclusion

Yintech has insanely impressive growth, a rock bottom nonsensical valuations, but real risk and potential volatility.

Given the upside versus downside is so skewed in the upside in my opinion, I am initiating a small speculative position at this time and will continue to monitor and analyze the company as they report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.