Copper MMI Falls In April As Production Resumes

By Raul de Frutos

Our Copper MMI fell by two points in April, dragged down by a sell-off in industrial metals. In addition, supply concerns have eased as strikes at some mines ended.

The strike at Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, ended in late March. Soon after, a 18-day strike at the Cerro Verde mine in Peru also came to an end. A new strike at the mining company Southern Copper Corp. (NYSE:SCCO) in Peru took place in April, but it lasted only two weeks, leaving no significant effect on production.

Meanwhile, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) finally obtained a permit to export material from its Grasberg mine, the second-largest copper mine in the world. The new permit will allow the company to export 1.1 million tons of copper concentrate through February of next year.

However, Freeport now has a new problem on its hands. Workers have threatened a one-month strike starting in May. The company had laid off about 10% of its workers, saying there may be more layoffs in the future to stem losses. Moreover, it is still confronting Indonesia over rights to the mine. With this problematic combination of protests from workers and tensions with the Indonesian government, it's no wonder that investors are concerned about further supply disruptions this year.