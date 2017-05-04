Gold Demand Trends Q1 2017

Summary
Q1 gold demand: down 18% from last year's exceptional high.
Indian recovery offset broad global weakness to support Q1 gold jewellery demand at 480.9t.
Assets under management in gold-backed ETFs increased in Q1 as political uncertainty fuelled European ETF inflows.
Central banks continued to buy gold but at a much slower pace: quarterly net purchases reached a six-year low of 76.3t.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Gold & Precious Metals, Alternative Investing
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.