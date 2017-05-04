Gold Demand Trends Q1 2017

|
Includes: DGL, DGLD, DGP, DGZ, DZZ, GEUR, GHE, GHS, GLD, GLDI, GLDW, GLL, GTU, GYEN, IAU, OUNZ, PHYS, QGLDX, SGOL, UBG, UGL, UGLD
by: World Gold Council

Summary

Q1 gold demand: down 18% from last year's exceptional high.

Indian recovery offset broad global weakness to support Q1 gold jewellery demand at 480.9t.

Assets under management in gold-backed ETFs increased in Q1 as political uncertainty fuelled European ETF inflows.

Central banks continued to buy gold but at a much slower pace: quarterly net purchases reached a six-year low of 76.3t.

